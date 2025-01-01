App store for web apps

Farm Management Software
Top Farm Management Software

Farm management software streamlines and enhances the production activities and operations of farms. By using this software, farmers can efficiently handle their daily tasks and responsibilities with a strategic approach. It automates data recording and storage, monitors and analyzes farm activities and resource consumption, and tracks expenses and budgets. Additionally, it offers tools for financial management, including accounting, planning, procurement, and marketing. While farm management software overlaps with crop management and precision agriculture tools in addressing production and yield issues, it offers a broader and more comprehensive solution. There are also specialized farm management systems designed to meet the unique needs of specific sectors, such as dairy, cattle, grain, or cannabis farms. However, many vendors provide more generalized, sector-agnostic solutions that benefit farmers, ranchers, growers, and agribusiness professionals managing diverse operations.

Farmbrite

Farmbrite

farmbrite.com

Farmbrite is a comprehensive farm management software that helps farmers track livestock, manage crops, and generate financial reports to improve operations.

Bushel Farm

Bushel Farm

bushelfarm.com

Bushel Farm organizes farm records for easier management of operations and financial performance, providing insights and enabling sharing with partners.

Agroptima

Agroptima

agroptima.com

Agroptima is a mobile app that helps farmers manage their operations efficiently by recording activities, tracking performance, and generating reports.

Mobble

Mobble

mobble.io

Mobble is a farm management app designed for livestock farmers to manage records, ensure compliance, and improve team communication.

eAgronom

eAgronom

eagronom.com

eAgronom is a user-friendly farm management software for grain growers, facilitating record-keeping, task organization, and seasonal analysis.

Aegro

Aegro

aegro.com.br

Aegro is an app that integrates farm management with financial tools, centralizing information to enhance efficiency in agricultural production.

Agworld

Agworld

agworld.com

Agworld is a farm management app that facilitates data sharing and collaboration among growers and advisors for improved farm operations and decision-making.

PickApp

PickApp

pickapp.farm

PickApp measures worker productivity to enhance farm efficiency and quality of produce, leading to savings.

Hectre

Hectre

hectre.com

Hectre is an app that helps fruit growers and packers manage orchard operations, track labor, optimize harvest data, and estimate fruit size efficiently.

Traction

Traction

tractionag.com

Traction is a cloud-based farm management app that integrates accounting with field operations for real-time financial insights and automates field activity records.

Hivekit

Hivekit

hivekit.io

Hivekit is a spatial automation platform that combines asset tracking, operations management, and process automation for improved efficiency and control in various industries.

aydi

aydi

aydi.com

aydi is a B2B SaaS app that offers a Field Operating System for agriculture, allowing growers to monitor operations, improve productivity, lower costs, and automate workflows.

AgriWebb

AgriWebb

agriwebb.com

AgriWebb is a livestock management app that enhances farm efficiency through features like data tracking, performance analysis, and compliance monitoring, accessible on mobile and desktop.

Conservis

Conservis

conservis.ag

Conservis is a farm management app that helps growers optimize operations through data collection, analysis, and planning tools for better decision-making and reporting.

Croptracker

Croptracker

croptracker.com

Croptracker is a farm management app that helps users track crop data, monitor field conditions, and manage operations to improve efficiency and profitability.

