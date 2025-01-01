App store for web apps

Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Platforms
Top Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Platforms

Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platforms are tools designed to automate the detection and resolution of security threats across hybrid environments. These platforms can detect and respond to security incidents across networks, endpoints, cloud services, and applications. Companies are increasingly adopting XDR technologies because traditional detection and response solutions are often limited to a single domain, such as endpoint security or network security, whereas XDR offers comprehensive protection for complex hybrid environments. XDR solutions provide a unified system for managing security incidents, regardless of their origin within the organization. They also help streamline security operations by consolidating redundant detection and response tools, making it easier for security teams to identify and address threats.

Wiz

Wiz

wiz.io

Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

Elastic Cloud is a cloud-native platform for enterprise search, observability, and security, enabling efficient monitoring and integration with major cloud services.

ExtraHop

ExtraHop

extrahop.com

ExtraHop is a network analysis platform that monitors and secures networks through detection, performance management, and threat investigation.

Sophos Central

Sophos Central

sophos.com

Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.

N-Able Passportal

N-Able Passportal

passportalmsp.com

N-able Passportal is a password and documentation management solution for enterprises, focusing on secure access control and user permissions.

Bitdefender GravityZone

Bitdefender GravityZone

bitdefender.com

Bitdefender GravityZone is a security solution for protecting endpoints, mobile devices, and servers with features like antimalware and firewall, deployable in cloud or on-premises.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike

crowdstrike.com

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.

Defense.com

Defense.com

defense.com

Defense.com is a cybersecurity platform that detects and responds to threats, offering security monitoring, vulnerability scanning, and managed services for organizations.

Blumira

Blumira

blumira.com

Blumira is a cloud-based cybersecurity platform that offers automated threat detection and response for SMBs, enhancing visibility and compliance against cyber threats.

ContraForce

ContraForce

contraforce.com

ContraForce is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs and MSSPs to manage security services, automate incident response, and improve threat detection using machine learning.

Valence Security

Valence Security

valencesecurity.com

Valence Security is a SaaS Security Posture Management platform that helps organizations manage and remediate security risks in their critical SaaS applications.

