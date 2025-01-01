Top Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Platforms

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platforms are tools designed to automate the detection and resolution of security threats across hybrid environments. These platforms can detect and respond to security incidents across networks, endpoints, cloud services, and applications. Companies are increasingly adopting XDR technologies because traditional detection and response solutions are often limited to a single domain, such as endpoint security or network security, whereas XDR offers comprehensive protection for complex hybrid environments. XDR solutions provide a unified system for managing security incidents, regardless of their origin within the organization. They also help streamline security operations by consolidating redundant detection and response tools, making it easier for security teams to identify and address threats.
Submit New App
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Elastic Cloud is a cloud-native platform for enterprise search, observability, and security, enabling efficient monitoring and integration with major cloud services.
ExtraHop
extrahop.com
ExtraHop is a network analysis platform that monitors and secures networks through detection, performance management, and threat investigation.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
N-Able Passportal
passportalmsp.com
N-able Passportal is a password and documentation management solution for enterprises, focusing on secure access control and user permissions.
Bitdefender GravityZone
bitdefender.com
Bitdefender GravityZone is a security solution for protecting endpoints, mobile devices, and servers with features like antimalware and firewall, deployable in cloud or on-premises.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.
Defense.com
defense.com
Defense.com is a cybersecurity platform that detects and responds to threats, offering security monitoring, vulnerability scanning, and managed services for organizations.
Blumira
blumira.com
Blumira is a cloud-based cybersecurity platform that offers automated threat detection and response for SMBs, enhancing visibility and compliance against cyber threats.
ContraForce
contraforce.com
ContraForce is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs and MSSPs to manage security services, automate incident response, and improve threat detection using machine learning.
Valence Security
valencesecurity.com
Valence Security is a SaaS Security Posture Management platform that helps organizations manage and remediate security risks in their critical SaaS applications.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.