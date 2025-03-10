Find the right software and services.
Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platforms are tools designed to automate the detection and resolution of security threats across hybrid environments. These platforms can detect and respond to security incidents across networks, endpoints, cloud services, and applications. Companies are increasingly adopting XDR technologies because traditional detection and response solutions are often limited to a single domain, such as endpoint security or network security, whereas XDR offers comprehensive protection for complex hybrid environments. XDR solutions provide a unified system for managing security incidents, regardless of their origin within the organization. They also help streamline security operations by consolidating redundant detection and response tools, making it easier for security teams to identify and address threats.
Bitdefender GravityZone
bitdefender.com
Bitdefender GravityZone is a security solution for protecting endpoints, mobile devices, and servers with features like antimalware and firewall, deployable in cloud or on-premises.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Elastic Cloud is a cloud-native platform for enterprise search, observability, and security, enabling efficient monitoring and integration with major cloud services.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
N-Able Passportal
passportalmsp.com
N-able Passportal is a password and documentation management solution for enterprises, focusing on secure access control and user permissions.
ExtraHop
extrahop.com
ExtraHop is a network analysis platform that monitors and secures networks through detection, performance management, and threat investigation.
ContraForce
contraforce.com
Unlock Microsoft Security Services. Introducing the SecOps Service Management Platform built for service providers. With ContraForce, orchestrate multi-tenant investigation workflows, automate security incident remediation, and deliver security service excellence.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.
Blumira
blumira.com
Blumira provides the only cybersecurity platform that can help SMBs prevent a breach. We help lean IT teams protect their organizations against ransomware and breaches with an open SIEM+XDR platform. Our all-in-one solution combines SIEM, endpoint visibility and automated response to reduce complexity, provide broad visibility and speed up our time to respond. Our automated platform detects and immediately contains threats, alleviating the burden on IT teams that can’t work around the clock. The platform includes: - Managed detections for automated threat hunting to identify attacks early - Automated response to contain and block threats immediately - One year of data retention and option to extend to satisfy compliance - Advanced reporting and dashboards for forensics and easy investigation - Lightweight agent for endpoint visibility and response - 24/7 Security Operations (SecOps) support for critical priority issues
Defense.com
defense.com
Defense.com is an XDR platform that contains everything your organisation needs to detect and respond to cyber threats across all areas of your network, without the enterprise price tag or complexity. Without a solution like Defense.com, you can spend a lot of time and resources manually correlating data from multiple, disparate security tools in order to identify and remediate cyber threats. Defense.com ingests and correlates native and third-party security data from all areas of your environment into a single detection and response platform, helping you to quickly identify threats and prevent breaches. In addition to threat detection and response, the Defense.com platform also helps your organisation strengthen its security posture with built-in vulnerability scanning, endpoint protection, external attack surface monitoring and security awareness training. Managed services Small and medium sized organisations often lack the time or resources to properly monitor their environment, forcing them to settle for just business hours coverage. Defense.com solves this challenge with a 24/7 Managed SIEM service, backed by our in-house SOC analysts and our advanced log monitoring technology. We can take the pressure off your team by monitoring your organisation's environment on your behalf, alerting you to genuine threats and providing detailed remediation advice to help fix issues fast. Why choose Defense.com? Unlike many other providers on the market that operate as MSSPs with third party technology, Defense.com has developed a proprietary SIEM platform that delivers advanced threat detection capabilities and can ingest logs from any system or vendor. This enables organisations to make the most out of their existing security investments, break free from vendor lock-in, and monitor everything in their environment for security threats. We also operate our own in-house SOC team, who provide 24/7 proactive threat detection and log monitoring. Our managed services alleviate the pressure on IT teams by proactively looking for malicious activity in their networks and raising security alerts to their attention, saving them time and ensuring that they only focus on genuine risks. Existing vendors on the market provide complex and expensive solutions that are usually tailored to enterprise organisations with in-house SecOps teams. Defense.com stands out as a more accessible alternative for SMEs in comparison to the current MDR and XDR category leaders.
Valence Security
valencesecurity.com
Valence Security offers a SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution with collaborative remediation workflows that engage with business users to contextualize and reduce SaaS data sharing, supply chain, identity, and misconfiguration risks. With Valence, security teams can secure their critical SaaS applications and ensure continuous compliance with internal policies, industry standards and regulations, without impeding business productivity or the speed of SaaS adoption.
