Top Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Platforms - Solomon Islands

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platforms are tools designed to automate the detection and resolution of security threats across hybrid environments. These platforms can detect and respond to security incidents across networks, endpoints, cloud services, and applications. Companies are increasingly adopting XDR technologies because traditional detection and response solutions are often limited to a single domain, such as endpoint security or network security, whereas XDR offers comprehensive protection for complex hybrid environments. XDR solutions provide a unified system for managing security incidents, regardless of their origin within the organization. They also help streamline security operations by consolidating redundant detection and response tools, making it easier for security teams to identify and address threats.
Submit New App
Bitdefender GravityZone
bitdefender.com
GravityZone is a business security solution built from ground-up for virtualization and cloud to deliver security services to physical endpoints, mobile devices, virtual machines in public cloud and xchange mail servers. GravityZone is one product with a unified management console available in the cloud, hosted by Bitdefender, or as one virtual appliance to be installed on company's premises, and it provides a single point for deploying, enforcing and managing security policies for any number of endpoints and of any type, in any location. GravityZone delivers multiple layers of security for endpoints and for Microsoft Exchange mail servers: antimalware with behavioral monitoring, zero day threat protection, application control and sandboxing, firewall, device control, content control, anti-phishing and antispam.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Enterprise search, observability, and security for the cloud. Quickly and easily find information, gain insights, and protect your technology investment whether you run on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Defend your organization from cyberattacks with Sophos adaptive defenses and expertise at your service. Protect the future of your business with confidence.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz transforms cloud security for customers – including 40% of the Fortune 100 – by enabling a new operating model. With Wiz, organizations can democratize security across the cloud lifecycle, empowering development teams to build fast and securely. Its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) drives visibility, risk prioritization, and business agility and is #1 based on customer reviews. Wiz's CNAPP consolidates and correlates risks across multiple cloud security solutions in a truly integrated platform, including CSPM, KSPM, CWPP, vulnerability management, IaC scanning, CIEM, DSPM, Container security, AI SPM, Code security, and CDR into a single platform. Hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks, Lightspeed and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io for more information.
N-Able Passportal
passportalmsp.com
N-able Passportal offers professional Password Management and Documentation Management for managed services and IT solutions providers.
ExtraHop
extrahop.com
ExtraHop is the cybersecurity partner enterprises trust to reveal cyber risk and build business resilience. The ExtraHop RevealX platform for network detection and response and network performance management uniquely delivers the instant visibility and unparalleled decryption capabilities organizations need to expose the cyber risks and performance issues that other tools can’t see. When organizations have full network transparency with ExtraHop, they can investigate smarter, stop threats faster, and keep operations running. RevealX deploys on premises or in the cloud. It addresses the following use cases: - Ransomware - Zero trust - Software supply chain attacks - Lateral movement and C2 communication - Security hygiene - Network and Application Performance Management - IDS - Forensics and more A few of our differentiators: Continuous and on-demand PCAP: Full packet processing is superior to NetFlow and yields higher quality detections. Strategic decryption across a variety of protocols, including SSL/TLS, MS-RPC, WinRM, and SMBv3, gives you better visibility into early-stage threats hiding in encrypted traffic as they attempt to move laterally across your network. Protocol coverage: RevealX decodes more than 70 network protocols. Cloud-scale machine learning: Rather than relying on limited
ContraForce
contraforce.com
Unlock Microsoft Security Services. Introducing the SecOps Service Management Platform built for service providers. With ContraForce, orchestrate multi-tenant investigation workflows, automate security incident remediation, and deliver security service excellence.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
Unified cloud security, from endpoint to cloud. Stop cloud breaches and consolidate disjointed point products with the world’s only CNAPP built on a unified agent and agentless approach to cloud security for complete visibility and protection. We protect your cloud. You run your business.
Blumira
blumira.com
Blumira provides the only cybersecurity platform that can help SMBs prevent a breach. We help lean IT teams protect their organizations against ransomware and breaches with an open SIEM+XDR platform. Our all-in-one solution combines SIEM, endpoint visibility and automated response to reduce complexity, provide broad visibility and speed up our time to respond. Our automated platform detects and immediately contains threats, alleviating the burden on IT teams that can’t work around the clock. The platform includes: - Managed detections for automated threat hunting to identify attacks early - Automated response to contain and block threats immediately - One year of data retention and option to extend to satisfy compliance - Advanced reporting and dashboards for forensics and easy investigation - Lightweight agent for endpoint visibility and response - 24/7 Security Operations (SecOps) support for critical priority issues
Defense.com
defense.com
Defense.com is an XDR platform that contains everything your organisation needs to detect and respond to cyber threats across all areas of your network, without the enterprise price tag or complexity. Without a solution like Defense.com, you can spend a lot of time and resources manually correlating data from multiple, disparate security tools in order to identify and remediate cyber threats. Defense.com ingests and correlates native and third-party security data from all areas of your environment into a single detection and response platform, helping you to quickly identify threats and prevent breaches. In addition to threat detection and response, the Defense.com platform also helps your organisation strengthen its security posture with built-in vulnerability scanning, endpoint protection, external attack surface monitoring and security awareness training. Managed services Small and medium sized organisations often lack the time or resources to properly monitor their environment, forcing them to settle for just business hours coverage. Defense.com solves this challenge with a 24/7 Managed SIEM service, backed by our in-house SOC analysts and our advanced log monitoring technology. We can take the pressure off your team by monitoring your organisation's environment on your behalf, alerting you to genuine threats and providing detailed remediation advice to help fix issues fast. Why choose Defense.com? Unlike many other providers on the market that operate as MSSPs with third party technology, Defense.com has developed a proprietary SIEM platform that delivers advanced threat detection capabilities and can ingest logs from any system or vendor. This enables organisations to make the most out of their existing security investments, break free from vendor lock-in, and monitor everything in their environment for security threats. We also operate our own in-house SOC team, who provide 24/7 proactive threat detection and log monitoring. Our managed services alleviate the pressure on IT teams by proactively looking for malicious activity in their networks and raising security alerts to their attention, saving them time and ensuring that they only focus on genuine risks. Existing vendors on the market provide complex and expensive solutions that are usually tailored to enterprise organisations with in-house SecOps teams. Defense.com stands out as a more accessible alternative for SMEs in comparison to the current MDR and XDR category leaders.
Valence Security
valencesecurity.com
Valence Security offers a SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution with collaborative remediation workflows that engage with business users to contextualize and reduce SaaS data sharing, supply chain, identity, and misconfiguration risks. With Valence, security teams can secure their critical SaaS applications and ensure continuous compliance with internal policies, industry standards and regulations, without impeding business productivity or the speed of SaaS adoption.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.