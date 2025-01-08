Top Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Platforms - French Polynesia

Defense.com

defense.com

Defense.com is an XDR platform that contains everything your organisation needs to detect and respond to cyber threats across all areas of your network, without the enterprise price tag or complexity. Without a solution like Defense.com, you can spend a lot of time and resources manually correlating data from multiple, disparate security tools in order to identify and remediate cyber threats. Defense.com ingests and correlates native and third-party security data from all areas of your environment into a single detection and response platform, helping you to quickly identify threats and prevent breaches. In addition to threat detection and response, the Defense.com platform also helps your organisation strengthen its security posture with built-in vulnerability scanning, endpoint protection, external attack surface monitoring and security awareness training. Managed services Small and medium sized organisations often lack the time or resources to properly monitor their environment, forcing them to settle for just business hours coverage. Defense.com solves this challenge with a 24/7 Managed SIEM service, backed by our in-house SOC analysts and our advanced log monitoring technology. We can take the pressure off your team by monitoring your organisation's environment on your behalf, alerting you to genuine threats and providing detailed remediation advice to help fix issues fast. Why choose Defense.com? Unlike many other providers on the market that operate as MSSPs with third party technology, Defense.com has developed a proprietary SIEM platform that delivers advanced threat detection capabilities and can ingest logs from any system or vendor. This enables organisations to make the most out of their existing security investments, break free from vendor lock-in, and monitor everything in their environment for security threats. We also operate our own in-house SOC team, who provide 24/7 proactive threat detection and log monitoring. Our managed services alleviate the pressure on IT teams by proactively looking for malicious activity in their networks and raising security alerts to their attention, saving them time and ensuring that they only focus on genuine risks. Existing vendors on the market provide complex and expensive solutions that are usually tailored to enterprise organisations with in-house SecOps teams. Defense.com stands out as a more accessible alternative for SMEs in comparison to the current MDR and XDR category leaders.