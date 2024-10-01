App store for web apps
Top Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Platforms - Djibouti
Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platforms are tools designed to automate the detection and resolution of security threats across hybrid environments. These platforms can detect and respond to security incidents across networks, endpoints, cloud services, and applications. Companies are increasingly adopting XDR technologies because traditional detection and response solutions are often limited to a single domain, such as endpoint security or network security, whereas XDR offers comprehensive protection for complex hybrid environments. XDR solutions provide a unified system for managing security incidents, regardless of their origin within the organization. They also help streamline security operations by consolidating redundant detection and response tools, making it easier for security teams to identify and address threats.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz transforms cloud security for customers – including 40% of the Fortune 100 – by enabling a new operating model. With Wiz, organizations can democratize security across the cloud lifecycle, empowering development teams to build fast and securely. Its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (...
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Enterprise search, observability, and security for the cloud. Quickly and easily find information, gain insights, and protect your technology investment whether you run on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.
Bitdefender GravityZone
bitdefender.com
GravityZone is a business security solution built from ground-up for virtualization and cloud to deliver security services to physical endpoints, mobile devices, virtual machines in public cloud and xchange mail servers. GravityZone is one product with a unified management console available in the c...
N-Able Passportal
passportalmsp.com
N-able Passportal offers professional Password Management and Documentation Management for managed services and IT solutions providers.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Defend your organization from cyberattacks with Sophos adaptive defenses and expertise at your service. Protect the future of your business with confidence.
ExtraHop
extrahop.com
ExtraHop is the cybersecurity partner enterprises trust to reveal cyber risk and build business resilience. The ExtraHop RevealX platform for network detection and response and network performance management uniquely delivers the instant visibility and unparalleled decryption capabilities organizati...
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
Unified cloud security, from endpoint to cloud. Stop cloud breaches and consolidate disjointed point products with the world’s only CNAPP built on a unified agent and agentless approach to cloud security for complete visibility and protection. We protect your cloud. You run your business.
Defense.com
defense.com
Defense.com is an XDR platform that contains everything your organisation needs to detect and respond to cyber threats across all areas of your network, without the enterprise price tag or complexity. Without a solution like Defense.com, you can spend a lot of time and resources manually correlating...
Valence Security
valencesecurity.com
Valence Security offers a SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution with collaborative remediation workflows that engage with business users to contextualize and reduce SaaS data sharing, supply chain, identity, and misconfiguration risks. With Valence, security teams can secure their critica...
Blumira
blumira.com
Blumira provides the only cybersecurity platform that can help SMBs prevent a breach. We help lean IT teams protect their organizations against ransomware and breaches with an open SIEM+XDR platform. Our all-in-one solution combines SIEM, endpoint visibility and automated response to reduce complexi...
ContraForce
contraforce.com
Unlock Microsoft Security Services. Introducing the SecOps Service Management Platform built for service providers. With ContraForce, orchestrate multi-tenant investigation workflows, automate security incident remediation, and deliver security service excellence.