Expert Networks
Top Expert Networks

Expert networks serve as intermediaries that facilitate connections between businesses and subject-matter experts across various domains. These networks are utilized by businesses and investors seeking specialized consultation in specific industries, topics, or business models. Service providers in the expert network domain gather requirements from clients, identify suitable experts from their network, and facilitate communication channels, whether through calls or face-to-face meetings. These carefully vetted experts assist companies in various projects, ranging from formulating business strategies to conducting market research and refining brand and marketing strategies.

Third Bridge

Third Bridge is an app that connects investors to expert networks and provides access to company transcripts for operational insights.

Maven

Maven connects users to experts for interviews, surveys, and research through a global network of professionals, facilitating knowledge sharing and consultant sourcing.

Experfy

Experfy connects businesses with vetted freelance data scientists and engineers, facilitating project-based hiring and skill development.

Inex One

Inex One is a platform that connects businesses with expert networks and survey firms, streamlining market research and expert engagement.

Zintro

Zintro connects companies with a diverse network of experts for market research and consulting, enabling access to specialized knowledge at lower costs.

Expert Planet

Expert Planet is a legal services marketplace connecting experts with foreign trade businesses for professional advice and services, facilitating network growth without registration fees.

MeasureMatch

MeasureMatch connects businesses with skilled consultants and service providers for systems management, analytics, and software implementation.

Bridger

Bridger connects research teams with vetted experts for private phone consultations, providing insights into niche markets and topics.

Arbolus

Arbolus connects professionals with businesses to share insights and monetize their expertise, facilitating quicker access to industry knowledge.

Slingshot Insights

Since 2015, Slingshot Insights has been the top choice for expert healthcare interview transcripts and surveys. Designed specifically for Buyside Investors, the database unlocks investment perspectives and expertise directly from industry leaders. Efficient, in-depth, and quality-focused, the service helps investors identify opportunities and excel in the fast-paced healthcare sector.

Procursys

Procursys is a cloud-based technology platform connecting Commercial Service Providers with Facility Managers and Property Owners nationwide.

