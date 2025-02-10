Top Expert Networks - Senegal

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Expert networks serve as intermediaries that facilitate connections between businesses and subject-matter experts across various domains. These networks are utilized by businesses and investors seeking specialized consultation in specific industries, topics, or business models. Service providers in the expert network domain gather requirements from clients, identify suitable experts from their network, and facilitate communication channels, whether through calls or face-to-face meetings. These carefully vetted experts assist companies in various projects, ranging from formulating business strategies to conducting market research and refining brand and marketing strategies.
Submit New App
Maven
maven.co
Maven is a software-powered expert network company offering expert interviews, surveys, consultant sourcing, B2B market research sample, and highly customized, "white labeled" expert network management applications. Maven's global community of experts includes over half a million professionals in over 200 Countries, ranging from every Industry and experience level. The Maven network grows organically, supported by our unique peer referral technology - resulting in the world’s largest consultant referral network. In addition, Maven's unique MavenX consultant management platform allows the creation of custom, private expert networks for knowledge sharing within organizations and marketing
MeasureMatch
web.measurematch.com
The MeasureMatch Partner Exchange is a powerful set of tools in the MeasureMatch professional services marketplace for SaaS and enterprise software vendors to maximize customer success, partner growth, sales and more. Customer success and partnerships leaders are using the MeasureMatch Partner Exchange to: 1. Grow service provider relationships 2. Showcase verified services partners to MeasureMatch customers 3. Buy services 4. Provide services through partners 5. Grow sales with partners 6. Grow sales directly
Inex One
inex.one
Access the top expert networks and survey firms - all in one platform. You save time and reduce cost. Simplify your market research, and get more time for insights and decisions that create value. Inex One is the fastest growing platform in the expert network industry. It is used by more than 400 firms worldwide, including 7 of the top-10 global strategy consulting firms, 3 of the top-10 private equity firms, 7 of the top-10 market research firms and hundreds of corporate strategy teams. When using Inex One, you get access to more than 40 top expert networks and survey firms worldwide. Workflows and billing are streamlined in the platform. It is easy to collaborate with colleagues, gather insights, and keep track of spending. Compliance teams can manage all their firmwide market research usage in one efficient portal. For more information, visit www.inex.one, or get in touch at [email protected]. Inex One has offices in Stockholm, New York, Singapore, London and Paris.
Zintro
zintro.com
Zintro is a research sample provider and expert network that helps companies affordably source and engage highly specialized participants & experts for market research interviews, expert interviews, surveys, diligence, consulting, and project work. Zintro's 1,000,000+ experts span thousands of specializations across industry sectors and geographies. Zintro specializes in finding the best experts for the job, at reasonable prices (20-50% lower than the market average).
Arbolus
arbolus.com
A platform that helps you build insights, faster. Arbolus innovative technology gives you the tools to access industry professionals faster so you can build better insights. Share your knowledge and earn - The Arbolus platform allows professionals to monetise their industry experience by helping them connect and share insights with the most reputable businesses in the world.
Bridger
mybridger.com
Bridger works with asset managers, corporates, and consultancies by connecting their research teams with vetted subject matter experts. Clients speak directly with experts over private 1x1 hourly phone consultations gaining unbiased, untapped insights into niche markets and topics of interest. Our technology platform serves as a collaborative workflow solution/tool, powered by a full-service research team responsible for the custom sourcing, screening, and scheduling of every respondent. Fully vetted profiles can be provided within a 24-48 hour timeframe.
Experfy
experfy.com
Harvard-incubated Experfy is a marketplace for hiring top data scientist, data engineers, developers, coders and architects. The most prestigious companies and startups rely on data science freelancers for their mission-critical projects.
Expert Planet
expertplanet.io
Expert Planet is the world's legal services marketplace, and it is a product of Seadaka Ltd., a network technology company committed to building a business exchange platform for global experts in the field of risk control, facilitating experts in various fields to provide professional advice and services to foreign trade enterprises. Right now we are the largest diversified online platform for the risk control industry in China. Expert Planet is a social product that helps experts expand their business network. On Expert Planet, practitioners from various industries can enjoy barrier-free communication with experts from the same industry or across other industries to enrich their business network and get more commercial opportunities. You can also showcase your company on this social platform to increase your company's visibility. Chinese foreign trade users are also active on this social platform, looking for professional solutions to their business problems. At present, the platform can provide users with various types of services such as international debt collection, legal consultation, e-commerce account reinstatement, overseas market research, factoring, and purchasing of bad debt, etc. If your company engages in these fields, Expert Planet will help you enter a new market and obtain more customers! We do not charge any kind of registration fee (annual fee, membership fee, subscription fee, etc.). All experts can fully utilize their business expertise to solve problems for users in need and get rewarded. Sign up now at ExpertPlanet.io to build your business collaboration network. If you have any questions or need help, you can email [email protected].
Procursys
procursys.com
Procursys is a cloud-based technology platform connecting Commercial Service Providers with Facility Managers and Property Owners nationwide.
Slingshot Insights
slingshotinsights.com
Since 2015, Slingshot Insights has been the top choice for expert healthcare interview transcripts and surveys. Designed specifically for Buyside Investors, the database unlocks investment perspectives and expertise directly from industry leaders. Efficient, in-depth, and quality-focused, the service helps investors identify opportunities and excel in the fast-paced healthcare sector.
Third Bridge
thirdbridge.com
Third Bridge is a leading primary research company serving the investment community. Most of the world’s top equity and credit investors are clients. Clients access one of the world's largest expert networks and gain access to tens of thousands of transcripts describing the operational effectiveness of public and private companies. Third Bridge is known as a leader in this space and invented the transcripts category.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.