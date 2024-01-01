App store for web apps
Top Expert Networks - Bolivia
Expert networks serve as intermediaries that facilitate connections between businesses and subject-matter experts across various domains. These networks are utilized by businesses and investors seeking specialized consultation in specific industries, topics, or business models. Service providers in the expert network domain gather requirements from clients, identify suitable experts from their network, and facilitate communication channels, whether through calls or face-to-face meetings. These carefully vetted experts assist companies in various projects, ranging from formulating business strategies to conducting market research and refining brand and marketing strategies.
Third Bridge
thirdbridge.com
Third Bridge is a leading primary research company serving the investment community. Most of the world’s top equity and credit investors are clients. Clients access one of the world's largest expert networks and gain access to tens of thousands of transcripts describing the operational effectiveness...
Maven
maven.co
Maven is a software-powered expert network company offering expert interviews, surveys, consultant sourcing, B2B market research sample, and highly customized, "white labeled" expert network management applications. Maven's global community of experts includes over half a million professionals in ov...
Experfy
experfy.com
Harvard-incubated Experfy is a marketplace for hiring top data scientist, data engineers, developers, coders and architects. The most prestigious companies and startups rely on data science freelancers for their mission-critical projects.
Inex One
inex.one
Access the top expert networks and survey firms - all in one platform. You save time and reduce cost. Simplify your market research, and get more time for insights and decisions that create value. Inex One is the fastest growing platform in the expert network industry. It is used by more than 400 fi...
Expert Planet
expertplanet.io
Expert Planet is the world's legal services marketplace, and it is a product of Seadaka Ltd., a network technology company committed to building a business exchange platform for global experts in the field of risk control, facilitating experts in various fields to provide professional advice and ser...
Bridger
mybridger.com
Bridger works with asset managers, corporates, and consultancies by connecting their research teams with vetted subject matter experts. Clients speak directly with experts over private 1x1 hourly phone consultations gaining unbiased, untapped insights into niche markets and topics of interest. Our t...
Arbolus
arbolus.com
A platform that helps you build insights, faster. Arbolus innovative technology gives you the tools to access industry professionals faster so you can build better insights. Share your knowledge and earn - The Arbolus platform allows professionals to monetise their industry experience by helping the...
Zintro
zintro.com
Zintro is a research sample provider and expert network that helps companies affordably source and engage highly specialized participants & experts for market research interviews, expert interviews, surveys, diligence, consulting, and project work. Zintro's 1,000,000+ experts span thousands of speci...
MeasureMatch
web.measurematch.com
The MeasureMatch Partner Exchange is a powerful set of tools in the MeasureMatch professional services marketplace for SaaS and enterprise software vendors to maximize customer success, partner growth, sales and more. Customer success and partnerships leaders are using the MeasureMatch Partner Excha...
Slingshot Insights
slingshotinsights.com
Since 2015, Slingshot Insights has been the top choice for expert healthcare interview transcripts and surveys. Designed specifically for Buyside Investors, the database unlocks investment perspectives and expertise directly from industry leaders. Efficient, in-depth, and quality-focused, the servic...
Procursys
procursys.com
Procursys is a cloud-based technology platform connecting Commercial Service Providers with Facility Managers and Property Owners nationwide.