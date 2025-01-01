Top Expense Management Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Businesses use expense management software to handle, pay, and audit expenses initiated by employees. This software allows employees to submit expenses for approval via a web browser or mobile app. It simplifies and automates expense entry, streamlines the review process, eliminates paper trails, and reduces administrative efforts. Administrators gain full visibility and can track employee use of company financial resources. The software analyzes overall expenses, identifies cost-saving opportunities, and controls excessive spending. It is often integrated with time tracking, travel management, payroll or accounting, and workforce management software.
Submit New App
Workday
workday.com
Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.
Xero
xero.com
Xero is a cloud-based accounting software for small businesses, offering tools for invoicing, expense tracking, payroll management, and financial reporting.
Paycom
paycom.com
Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Mercury
mercury.com
Mercury is a digital banking platform for startups, offering checking and savings accounts, team management, payment tools, and API access for financial automation.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.
Expensify
expensify.com
Expensify is a financial management app that simplifies expense tracking, invoicing, and reimbursements for individuals and businesses.
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks is an online accounting app for freelancers and small businesses that automates invoicing, expense tracking, and project management.
Paychex
paychex.com
The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.
Qonto
qonto.com
Qonto is a business banking app offering local IBANs, payment cards, flexible transfers, and tools for invoice and spend management.
Ramp
ramp.com
Ramp is an all-in-one platform for managing corporate cards, expenses, and vendor payments, designed to streamline financial operations for businesses.
Bill.com
bill.com
Bill.com automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses, managing invoicing, payments, and expense tracking through a cloud-based platform.
Zoho Expense
zoho.com
Zoho Expense is an app for managing travel and expenses, automating reporting, tracking spending, and ensuring compliance for businesses.
Navan
navan.com
Navan is a corporate travel and expense management app that simplifies booking, managing travel, and tracking expenses for businesses.
Deskera
deskera.com
Deskera is an integrated ERP platform for SMBs that streamlines accounting, inventory, payroll, and sales across various sectors through a centralized management system.
Pleo
pleo.io
Pleo is an expense management app that provides company cards for employees, allowing for real-time tracking and automation of expenses and reimbursements.
Dext
dext.com
Dext is a bookkeeping automation platform that streamlines financial management by capturing documents, automating data entry, and enhancing reporting accuracy.
Rydoo
rydoo.com
Rydoo is an expense management app that allows users to submit, approve, and track expenses in real-time, integrating with finance and HR tools.
TravelPerk
travelperk.com
TravelPerk is a business travel management app that simplifies booking, tracking expenses, and managing travel policies for companies.
Coupa
coupa.com
Coupa is a cloud-based platform for Business Spend Management that helps organizations manage procurement, invoicing, and expenses while enhancing supplier collaboration.
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bonsai is a business management app for freelancers and small agencies, offering tools for project management, invoicing, time tracking, and client relationship management.
Momenteo
momenteo.com
Momenteo helps users track work, expenses, and travel in a calendar, while automating accounting generation.
Bullhorn
bullhorn.com
Bullhorn is a cloud-based recruitment platform that integrates ATS and CRM functionalities to streamline hiring for staffing agencies.
Tipalti
tipalti.com
Tipalti automates accounts payable and global payments, simplifying supplier onboarding, invoice processing, and compliance for businesses.
Capital on Tap
capitalontap.com
Capital on Tap app helps small businesses manage finances, track spending, access credit, and earn rewards using the linked Business Credit Card.
Moon Invoice
mooninvoice.com
Moon Invoice is an invoicing software that helps freelancers and small businesses manage invoices, track expenses, and process payments efficiently.
FunctionFox
functionfox.com
FunctionFox is a web-based app for time tracking and project management, designed for creative teams to manage expenses, client projects, and team communication.
Spendesk
spendesk.com
Spendesk is a spend management platform that centralizes budgeting, invoicing, expenses, and corporate card management for businesses, providing visibility and control over spending.
Yokoy
yokoy.ai
Yokoy automates corporate spend management through expense handling, invoice processing, and corporate card management using AI.
New Expensify
use.expensify.com
New Expensify is an app for managing expenses, allowing users to send and request money, split bills, track receipts, and automate reporting.
BigTime
bigtime.net
BigTime is a time and expense tracking app for professional services firms that also offers project management and invoicing features for improved operational efficiency.
BQE Core
bqe.com
BQE Core is a cloud-based app that centralizes accounting, project management, and time tracking for professional services firms, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.
Aspire
aspireapp.com
Aspire is a finance app for SMEs, offering tools for international payments, expense management, and virtual accounts/cards for streamlined financial operations.
Moss
getmoss.com
Moss is a financial management app that automates expense tracking, offers flexible card solutions, and integrates with accounting software for streamlined financial oversight.
Neat
neat.com
Neat is a cloud-based app for managing bookkeeping, document organization, and financial data tracking for individuals and businesses.
Egencia
egencia.com
Egencia is a corporate travel management app that simplifies booking, tracks expenses, and provides analytics to optimize travel programs for businesses.
MileIQ
mileiq.com
MileIQ is an automatic mileage tracking app that helps users log, categorize, and report driving for reimbursement and tax purposes.
Brex
brex.com
Brex is a financial management app that integrates corporate cards, expense management, and business banking for streamlined operations.
Dext Commerce
dext.com
Dext Commerce is an accounting automation app for managing e-commerce sales data, reducing manual entry, and syncing with accounting software.
Happay
happay.com
Happay simplifies corporate travel, expense tracking, and payment management with features for booking, expense reporting, and approvals on a single platform.
Circula
circula.com
Circula is an expense management app for employee payments, streamlining travel expenses, credit card use, and benefits while ensuring compliance and automating processes.
Equals Money
equalsmoney.com
Equals Money offers expense management, multi-currency accounts, and business cards for companies, enabling efficient control and visibility over spending.
CloudBooks
cloudbooksapp.com
CloudBooks simplifies invoicing for freelancers and small businesses, allowing users to send unlimited invoices, track payment status, and accept online payments.
Shoeboxed
shoeboxed.com
Shoeboxed digitizes and organizes receipts, business cards, and paperwork into a searchable cloud database, simplifying expense tracking and tax preparation.
Fiskl
fiskl.com
Fiskl is an AI-powered finance management app for small businesses, offering accounting, invoicing, and reporting tools accessible via mobile.
Jenji
jenji.io
Jenji is an app for managing professional expenses and expense reports for medium to large companies, using Cloud and AI technologies for real-time data access.
Stampli
stampli.com
Stampli automates accounts payable processes, integrating with ERPs to streamline invoice management and improve efficiency and collaboration.
ClickTime
clicktime.com
ClickTime is a time and resource management app that helps track employee hours, manage projects, and optimize budgets for increased productivity.
WegoPro
wegopro.com
WegoPro simplifies corporate travel and expense management, offering easy booking for flights and hotels, as well as streamlined expense submission and approval on web and mobile.
Payhawk
payhawk.com
Payhawk is a spend management app that integrates company cards, expenses, and accounts payable for businesses, enhancing financial control and efficiency.
AppZen
appzen.com
AppZen is an AI-driven tool that automates expense processing and accounts payable tasks, enhancing accuracy and efficiency in financial operations.
Airbase
airbase.io
Airbase is a spend management platform that automates accounts payable, expense management, and integrates with various accounting systems for businesses.
WellyBox
wellybox.com
WellyBox is an AI-driven receipt management tool that helps businesses scan, organize, and sync receipts with accounting apps for easier tracking and management.
Wallester
business.wallester.com
Wallester is a financial app for businesses to manage expenses, issue corporate cards, and monitor transactions securely in real-time.
Fyorin
fyorin.com
Fyorin is a financial platform that simplifies global payments and treasury management, supporting over 220 currencies and multiple financial institutions.
B4B Payments
b4bpayments.com
B4B Payments offers a platform for managing business expenses with prepaid cards, real-time tracking, detailed reporting, and integration with accounting software.
Alaan
alaan.com
Alaan is a corporate cards and spend management app that automates expense tracking, allows real-time monitoring, and simplifies financial control for businesses.
Mesh Payments
meshpayments.com
Mesh Payments is a spend management platform that automates payments, tracks expenses, and simplifies financial oversight for small to medium-sized businesses.
Mobilexpense
mobilexpense.com
Mobilexpense is an expense management app that allows employees to digitize and track expenses, submit reports, and manage receipts easily.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.