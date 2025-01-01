Top Expense Management Software

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Businesses use expense management software to handle, pay, and audit expenses initiated by employees. This software allows employees to submit expenses for approval via a web browser or mobile app. It simplifies and automates expense entry, streamlines the review process, eliminates paper trails, and reduces administrative efforts. Administrators gain full visibility and can track employee use of company financial resources. The software analyzes overall expenses, identifies cost-saving opportunities, and controls excessive spending. It is often integrated with time tracking, travel management, payroll or accounting, and workforce management software.