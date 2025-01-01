App store for web apps

Top Expense Management Software

Businesses use expense management software to handle, pay, and audit expenses initiated by employees. This software allows employees to submit expenses for approval via a web browser or mobile app. It simplifies and automates expense entry, streamlines the review process, eliminates paper trails, and reduces administrative efforts. Administrators gain full visibility and can track employee use of company financial resources. The software analyzes overall expenses, identifies cost-saving opportunities, and controls excessive spending. It is often integrated with time tracking, travel management, payroll or accounting, and workforce management software.

Submit New App


Workday

Workday

workday.com

Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.

Xero

Xero

xero.com

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software for small businesses, offering tools for invoicing, expense tracking, payroll management, and financial reporting.

Paycom

Paycom

paycom.com

Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.

Rippling

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.

Paylocity

Paylocity

paylocity.com

Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.

Mercury

Mercury

mercury.com

Mercury is a digital banking platform for startups, offering checking and savings accounts, team management, payment tools, and API access for financial automation.

Expensify

Expensify

expensify.com

Expensify is a financial management app that simplifies expense tracking, invoicing, and reimbursements for individuals and businesses.

FreshBooks

FreshBooks

freshbooks.com

FreshBooks is an online accounting app for freelancers and small businesses that automates invoicing, expense tracking, and project management.

Paychex

Paychex

paychex.com

The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.

Qonto

Qonto

qonto.com

Qonto is a business banking app offering local IBANs, payment cards, flexible transfers, and tools for invoice and spend management.

Bill.com

Bill.com

bill.com

Bill.com automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses, managing invoicing, payments, and expense tracking through a cloud-based platform.

Ramp

Ramp

ramp.com

Ramp is an all-in-one platform for managing corporate cards, expenses, and vendor payments, designed to streamline financial operations for businesses.

Zoho Expense

Zoho Expense

zoho.com

Zoho Expense is an app for managing travel and expenses, automating reporting, tracking spending, and ensuring compliance for businesses.

Navan

Navan

navan.com

Navan is a corporate travel and expense management app that simplifies booking, managing travel, and tracking expenses for businesses.

Deskera

Deskera

deskera.com

Deskera is an integrated ERP platform for SMBs that streamlines accounting, inventory, payroll, and sales across various sectors through a centralized management system.

Pleo

Pleo

pleo.io

Pleo is an expense management app that provides company cards for employees, allowing for real-time tracking and automation of expenses and reimbursements.

Dext

Dext

dext.com

Dext is a bookkeeping automation platform that streamlines financial management by capturing documents, automating data entry, and enhancing reporting accuracy.

Rydoo

Rydoo

rydoo.com

Rydoo is an expense management app that allows users to submit, approve, and track expenses in real-time, integrating with finance and HR tools.

TravelPerk

TravelPerk

travelperk.com

TravelPerk is a business travel management app that simplifies booking, tracking expenses, and managing travel policies for companies.

Coupa

Coupa

coupa.com

Coupa is a cloud-based platform for Business Spend Management that helps organizations manage procurement, invoicing, and expenses while enhancing supplier collaboration.

Bonsai

Bonsai

hellobonsai.com

Bonsai is a business management app for freelancers and small agencies, offering tools for project management, invoicing, time tracking, and client relationship management.

Momenteo

Momenteo

momenteo.com

Momenteo helps users track work, expenses, and travel in a calendar, while automating accounting generation.

Bullhorn

Bullhorn

bullhorn.com

Bullhorn is a cloud-based recruitment platform that integrates ATS and CRM functionalities to streamline hiring for staffing agencies.

Tipalti

Tipalti

tipalti.com

Tipalti automates accounts payable and global payments, simplifying supplier onboarding, invoice processing, and compliance for businesses.

Capital on Tap

Capital on Tap

capitalontap.com

Capital on Tap app helps small businesses manage finances, track spending, access credit, and earn rewards using the linked Business Credit Card.

Moon Invoice

Moon Invoice

mooninvoice.com

Moon Invoice is an invoicing software that helps freelancers and small businesses manage invoices, track expenses, and process payments efficiently.

FunctionFox

FunctionFox

functionfox.com

FunctionFox is a web-based app for time tracking and project management, designed for creative teams to manage expenses, client projects, and team communication.

Spendesk

Spendesk

spendesk.com

Spendesk is a spend management platform that centralizes budgeting, invoicing, expenses, and corporate card management for businesses, providing visibility and control over spending.

Yokoy

Yokoy

yokoy.ai

Yokoy automates corporate spend management through expense handling, invoice processing, and corporate card management using AI.

BigTime

BigTime

bigtime.net

BigTime is a time and expense tracking app for professional services firms that also offers project management and invoicing features for improved operational efficiency.

Moss

Moss

getmoss.com

Moss is a financial management app that automates expense tracking, offers flexible card solutions, and integrates with accounting software for streamlined financial oversight.

New Expensify

New Expensify

use.expensify.com

New Expensify is an app for managing expenses, allowing users to send and request money, split bills, track receipts, and automate reporting.

BQE Core

BQE Core

bqe.com

BQE Core is a cloud-based app that centralizes accounting, project management, and time tracking for professional services firms, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.

Aspire

Aspire

aspireapp.com

Aspire is a finance app for SMEs, offering tools for international payments, expense management, and virtual accounts/cards for streamlined financial operations.

Neat

Neat

neat.com

Neat is a cloud-based app for managing bookkeeping, document organization, and financial data tracking for individuals and businesses.

Brex

Brex

brex.com

Brex is a financial management app that integrates corporate cards, expense management, and business banking for streamlined operations.

MileIQ

MileIQ

mileiq.com

MileIQ is an automatic mileage tracking app that helps users log, categorize, and report driving for reimbursement and tax purposes.

Egencia

Egencia

egencia.com

Egencia is a corporate travel management app that simplifies booking, tracks expenses, and provides analytics to optimize travel programs for businesses.

Dext Commerce

Dext Commerce

dext.com

Dext Commerce is an accounting automation app for managing e-commerce sales data, reducing manual entry, and syncing with accounting software.

Happay

Happay

happay.com

Happay simplifies corporate travel, expense tracking, and payment management with features for booking, expense reporting, and approvals on a single platform.

Circula

Circula

circula.com

Circula is an expense management app for employee payments, streamlining travel expenses, credit card use, and benefits while ensuring compliance and automating processes.

CloudBooks

CloudBooks

cloudbooksapp.com

CloudBooks simplifies invoicing for freelancers and small businesses, allowing users to send unlimited invoices, track payment status, and accept online payments.

Equals Money

Equals Money

equalsmoney.com

Equals Money offers expense management, multi-currency accounts, and business cards for companies, enabling efficient control and visibility over spending.

Shoeboxed

Shoeboxed

shoeboxed.com

Shoeboxed digitizes and organizes receipts, business cards, and paperwork into a searchable cloud database, simplifying expense tracking and tax preparation.

Jenji

Jenji

jenji.io

Jenji is an app for managing professional expenses and expense reports for medium to large companies, using Cloud and AI technologies for real-time data access.

Fiskl

Fiskl

fiskl.com

Fiskl is an AI-powered finance management app for small businesses, offering accounting, invoicing, and reporting tools accessible via mobile.

Stampli

Stampli

stampli.com

Stampli automates accounts payable processes, integrating with ERPs to streamline invoice management and improve efficiency and collaboration.

WegoPro

WegoPro

wegopro.com

WegoPro simplifies corporate travel and expense management, offering easy booking for flights and hotels, as well as streamlined expense submission and approval on web and mobile.

ClickTime

ClickTime

clicktime.com

ClickTime is a time and resource management app that helps track employee hours, manage projects, and optimize budgets for increased productivity.

Payhawk

Payhawk

payhawk.com

Payhawk is a spend management app that integrates company cards, expenses, and accounts payable for businesses, enhancing financial control and efficiency.

AppZen

AppZen

appzen.com

AppZen is an AI-driven tool that automates expense processing and accounts payable tasks, enhancing accuracy and efficiency in financial operations.

Airbase

Airbase

airbase.io

Airbase is a spend management platform that automates accounts payable, expense management, and integrates with various accounting systems for businesses.

WellyBox

WellyBox

wellybox.com

WellyBox is an AI-driven receipt management tool that helps businesses scan, organize, and sync receipts with accounting apps for easier tracking and management.

Wallester

Wallester

business.wallester.com

Wallester is a financial app for businesses to manage expenses, issue corporate cards, and monitor transactions securely in real-time.

Fyorin

Fyorin

fyorin.com

Fyorin is a financial platform that simplifies global payments and treasury management, supporting over 220 currencies and multiple financial institutions.

B4B Payments

B4B Payments

b4bpayments.com

B4B Payments offers a platform for managing business expenses with prepaid cards, real-time tracking, detailed reporting, and integration with accounting software.

Alaan

Alaan

alaan.com

Alaan is a corporate cards and spend management app that automates expense tracking, allows real-time monitoring, and simplifies financial control for businesses.

Mesh Payments

Mesh Payments

meshpayments.com

Mesh Payments is a spend management platform that automates payments, tracks expenses, and simplifies financial oversight for small to medium-sized businesses.

Emburse Abacus

Emburse Abacus

abacus.com

Emburse Abacus is a real-time expense management app that automates tracking, reporting, and approving employee expenses, improving efficiency and financial visibility.

