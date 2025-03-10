Find the right software and services.
Businesses use expense management software to handle, pay, and audit expenses initiated by employees. This software allows employees to submit expenses for approval via a web browser or mobile app. It simplifies and automates expense entry, streamlines the review process, eliminates paper trails, and reduces administrative efforts. Administrators gain full visibility and can track employee use of company financial resources. The software analyzes overall expenses, identifies cost-saving opportunities, and controls excessive spending. It is often integrated with time tracking, travel management, payroll or accounting, and workforce management software.
Skovik
skovik.com
Skovik makes expense management effortless for both employees and finance teams. Our platform reduces the average time to complete an expense report to just 3 minutes and automates up to 80% of accounting operation work with the help of smart workflows and global tax rule compliance. The solution is ideal for midsize companies and enterprises, as well as rapidly growing businesses that require an expense management solution that can scale with them. Serving as a testament to that, we have over 1,000 such customers across 50+ countries.
ITILITE
itilite.com
ITILITE is the world's fastest growing corporate travel, expense management and payments platform. This all-in-one solution helps employees book flights, hotels and car rentals from a single platform and file expenses on-the-go. With ITILITE card, you have a 360 degree spend management mechanism with a cashback of 1.5% on all travel spends. ITILITE takes care of all the backend paperwork- so that you can focus on closing deals and nurture relationships. Head over to www.itilite.com today and find out how you can simplify travel & expense at your company!
Motus
motus.com
Motus is a platform for managing vehicle mileage, expense reporting, and payment processing, designed to improve operational efficiency and compliance for businesses.
New Expensify
use.expensify.com
New Expensify is an app for managing expenses, allowing users to send and request money, split bills, track receipts, and automate reporting.
Mobilexpense
mobilexpense.com
Mobilexpense is an expense management app that allows employees to digitize and track expenses, submit reports, and manage receipts easily.
WellyBox
wellybox.com
WellyBox is an AI-powered receipt management tool designed for businesses. It simplifies the process of organizing, tracking, and managing receipts by allowing users to scan paper receipts, auto-download receipts and invoices from their email inbox, and sync these documents with accounting apps. WellyBox also offers a receipt scanner app, receipt organizer software, expense tracker software, expense report software, and expense management software, as well as a receipt app, receipt keeper, and receipt tracker app. The tool integrates with top cloud storage solutions such as Dropbox and Google Drive to allow users to easily store and sync their receipts. WellyBox has a QuickBooks integration, making it easier for users to be ready for tax audits. Additionally, all receipts can be downloaded to a zip file within seconds, which ensures that all documents are in one place, reducing the risk of losing them. WellyBox utilizes the power of GPT and OCR to automate manual admin tasks. The deep learning-based engine capabilities play a crucial role in processing the over 25 million documents that the system has processed so far, with 1.8 million being processed monthly. The tool is designed to make tracking and keeping receipts stress-free, giving users the peace of mind they need to focus on other aspects of their business.
Egencia
egencia.com
Egencia is a corporate travel management app that simplifies booking, tracks expenses, and provides analytics to optimize travel programs for businesses.
Open Collective
opencollective.com
Open Collective is a legal and financial toolbox for groups. It's a fundraising + legal status + money management platform for your community.
Quadient
quadient.com
Quadient AP Automation by Beanworks gives accounting teams, from CFOs to AP professionals, the ability to work together from anywhere. With Quadient AP, you can reduce follow-ups, eliminate 83% of data entry with AI-powered data capture, and cut invoice processing costs by 86%. Strengthen AP controls with approval workflows for POs, invoices, and payments that automatically route requests to the right staff members at the right time. With greater control and better visibility across AP, you can reduce risks and hold all departments accountable for following finance processes.
Fyle
fylehq.com
Fyle is an expense management platform that helps businesses track and manage expenses through credit card integration and receipt submission.
Mesh Payments
meshpayments.com
Mesh Payments is a spend management platform that automates payments, tracks expenses, and simplifies financial oversight for small to medium-sized businesses.
Routespring
routespring.com
Routespring is travel management software optimized for centralized payments for all business travel. Routespring empowers finance teams with realtime visibility and controls that helps travelers to #GoFurther. With Routespring, you can: - Potentially eliminate reimbursement process - Reduce admin time in managing travel - Maximize value without any long term commitments
Circula
circula.com
Circula is an expense platform for any payments done by employees: travel expenses, credit cards and employee benefits. Our mission is to simplify finance and payroll administration, while ensuring compliance through smart automations – so employees can do their best job. With Circula, you ✔️ Save up to 80% time in accounting & become a productive business partner within your organization ✔️ Reduce compliance risks & ensure secure and audit-proof processes *Cards are issued by Transact Payments Malta Limited pursuant to licence by Visa Europe Limited. Transact Payments Malta Limited is duly authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority as a Financial Institution under the Financial Institution Act 1994. Registration number C 91879.
Alaan
alaan.com
Alaan is a corporate cards and spend management app that automates expense tracking, allows real-time monitoring, and simplifies financial control for businesses.
Payhawk
payhawk.com
Payhawk is a spend management app that integrates company cards, expenses, and accounts payable for businesses, enhancing financial control and efficiency.
Happay
happay.com
Happay simplifies corporate travel, expense tracking, and payment management with features for booking, expense reporting, and approvals on a single platform.
Expensya
expensya.com
Expensya is an expense management platform that helps businesses track and manage various expenses efficiently using automation and integrations.
Soldo
soldo.com
Soldo is an expense management platform that allows businesses to control spending with prepaid cards, set limits, track expenses, and integrate with accounting systems.
TravelBank
travelbank.com
TravelBank is the leading all-in-one expense and business travel management platform, powering the expense and travel solution for more than 20,000 companies. With TravelBank, you gain immediate control of your expense management and travel program, reducing company spend by 30% on average while improving employee happiness through a user-friendly design, fast expense reimbursements, and travel rewards program. Companies can create and deploy custom expense and travel policies with ease, and have access to TravelBank's in-house customer success team for expert support, available by phone, email, or chat. TravelBank is available on desktop and mobile. Get started in minutes at travelbank.com.
ExpenseOnDemand
expenseondemand.com
ExpenseOnDemand transforms the way in which finance and payroll teams manage their expense management processes. We offer an end-to-end solution which uses AI and smart technology to capture receipts and invoices, all the way through to seamlessly integrating into Xero, Tally, QuickBooks and Sage making your lives as easy as possible. Our unique technology helps firms automate processes, spot duplicate receipts and easily authenticate claims often saving them thousands or even millions in costs every year. The platform has over a staggering 120 Advanced features to choose from, and you only pay for those that you subscribe to. The notable ones for our users are: 1. You can build your own approval hierarchy, including multi-level approvers into the platform, with spend-limits. 2. Use our Google Mileage functionality and save a staggering 27.8% on the miles claimed manually. 3. Our 'accounting integrations' allows you to integrate with various accounting software in minutes, this includes sending receipts and using the tracking categories. 4. Our 'Audit trail' functionality can show you a full history of an expense when you need it - from workflow, receipt to the approval history. 5. You can input different tax rates into a receipt allowing finance managers to easily separate expenses into their relevant tax rates. 6. You can customise expense categories that are unique to your business. You can build your own custom export report that works for your organisation.
Teampay
teampay.co
Teampay’s all-in-one spend management features built-in controls that enforce your policy upfront and enable you to manage all company spend in one place. While finance teams maintain total control, managers and employees get real-time visibility into actual spend, empowering them to make quick, compliant purchases. Teampay makes it easy for everyone in the company to buy what they need while giving the finance team peace of mind with automated purchasing workflows and reconciliation. With Teampay, you can manage all types of purchasing, made by anyone, from end-to-end. Employees love the effortless experience, and Finance teams can breathe easy knowing that all spending is pre-coded & pre-approved. Teampay directly integrates with Quickbooks Online, Xero, Intacct, Netsuite, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Finance & Operations.
Cardata
cardata.co
Cardata is a fully-managed vehicle reimbursement platform. Our service and software tools help companies save over 30% by escaping outdated car programs and moving to optimized tax-free alternatives. Founded in 1999, we provide a suite of reimbursement software, compliance programs, and business intelligence tools for companies whose employees use their personal vehicles for work. Programs include Fixed & Variable Rate Reimbursement (FAVR), Tax-Free Car Allowance (TFCA), and Cents per Mile (CPM). Supported by the Cardata Mobile App, Cardata Cloud Portal, insurance verification, and direct pay. How does it work? 1) Design: Work with a Cardata expert to design a custom and IRS compliant vehicle program that best suits your needs. 2) Capture: Drivers leverage the Cardata Mobile app to effortlessly track their business trips, while managers utilize the Cardata Cloud for robust reporting. 3) Pay: Your drivers are paid tax-free reimbursements, directly to their bank accounts. Cardata works with Fortune 500 companies and growing organizations with employees that may use their personal vehicle for consistent work-related driving.
Findity
findity.com
Findity is an expense management platform for individuals and businesses to track, organize, and manage expenses, receipts, and compliance in one centralized app.
Timesheets.com
timesheets.com
Timesheets.com is a time tracking app for businesses, allowing employees to track hours, manage expenses, and generate reports for payroll and project management.
Weel
letsweel.com
Weel helps Australian businesses manage spending with virtual Visa Business Debit cards, bill payments, expense reporting and mobile reimbursements. Instantly issue virtual cards to team members and automate your expense reporting by snapping photos of receipts then sent directly to your accounting system. Staff can make company purchases at a market leading FX rate anywhere that Visa is accepted, while you and your finance team stay in control of budgets and spend limits, approval rules and a real-time bill tracker.
Torpago
torpago.com
Torpago is a financial services & spend management platform on a mission to disrupt traditional corporate credit cards and modernize spend management for businesses of all sizes. Torpago empowers companies with simple and easy solutions that grant more extensive control and transparency of company spend. Launched in 2020, the Torpago cards and software enable thousands of businesses to better manage spend.
Spenmo
spenmo.com
Spenmo is the go-to payments software for growing businesses. We are an end-to-end payables software that brings internal spend management, corporate cards, automated bill payments, approval workflows, and accounting reconciliation into an integrated view. Companies that use Spenmo save over 50 hours and $10,000 every month. Upon completing the Y-Combinator program in 2020, Spenmo has since grown to over 200 employees and raised over US$85M in venture capital from leading investors such as Y Combinator, Insight Partners, Addition, Salesforce, Global Founders' Capital and Alpha JWC.
Volopay
volopay.com
Volopay is an expense management app that automates spending, expense reporting, and receipt capture for small and medium-sized businesses.
Minute7
minute7.com
Minute7 is a time and expense tracking tool that integrates easily with QuickBooks Online & Desktop. Minute7 is for all types of small to medium size businesses from freelancers to Fortune 500 companies. We have no hidden fees. We simply charge $8/user per month.
TripLog
triplogmileage.com
TripLog is an app for tracking vehicle mileage and expenses for personal and business use, generating IRS-compliant reports, and managing multiple vehicles.
Everlance
everlance.com
Everlance is a type of mileage and expense software that helps companies reduce reimbursement costs, save time and deliver an attractive job benefit to mobile workers. With over 3 million users, Everlance is known for being easy to use, easy to administer and easy to do business with. The end-to-end platform offers a complete vehicle reimbursement solution with: The #1-rated mileage tracking app on the App Store, featuring automatic, GPS-based mileage logs and built-in privacy protection Customizable reimbursement report approval flows and outlier flags Monthly, bi-monthly or bi-weekly employee reimbursement options Driver’s license and insurance verification Continuous Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) checks and driver safety training Integrated expense management With visibility at every step, you can accurately and efficiently reimburse your employees for their mileage and expenses. Plus, gain new insight into how employees spend their day, helping increase accountability and enabling more efficient resource allocation. Everlance supports all types of no/low-tax vehicle reimbursement programs. Whether you currently provide company cars, use manual processes or are coming from another provider, Everlance’s expert team can help you determine the right program(s) for your business and maintain IRS compliance. Fixed & Variable Rate (FAVR) personalized reimbursements, including rate development Cents Per Mile (CPM) reimbursements Accountable Allowances Fleet Tracking Each customer has a named Customer Success Manager who serves as your single point of contact and conducts your quarterly business reviews. The help desk is available 7 days a week via phone, chat and email to support you and your employees on the road.
Kloo
getkloo.com
Kloo is an AI-driven platform that automates accounts payable operations, including expense management and invoice payments, enhancing efficiency and compliance.
Billeasy
billeasy.in
Billeasy is a FinTech company that is leading the charge in helping organizations to scale their consumer-facing businesses and delivering the comprehensive experience to customers from Offline to Online & vice versa. Our products are geared towards generating digital footprints to enhance customer engagement, customer loyalty and convenience. We help brands to drive business growth by simply digitizing transactions, built on their first party transactions, making business tracking and analysis for them. Billeasy has partnered with leading retail companies and government run mass public transport organizations in India.
Swipey
swipey.co
Swipey | Smart Financial Tools for the Modern SME Swipey bridges the gap between the payment services that traditional financial institutions deliver, and the features that modern SMEs want. At Swipey we practice another way of working – we do not settle for bad processes or non-value-added output. We are on a mission to transform SMEs in Southeast Asia.
Roomex
roomex.com
Roomex is the travel and expenses platform built for businesses with a mobile workforce. Our platform offers the widest network of hotels, B&Bs, apartments and more, with exclusive Roomex rates and accommodation options tailored to crews, project work and long stays. With an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 52, our dedicated customer care team ensures that every trip booked through Roomex perfectly matches our clients' needs. What's more, RoomexPay enables businesses to manage expenses with ease. With consolidated invoicing, charge-after-checkout and free cancellation, Roomex takes the work out of workforce travel.
Reimbi
reimbi.com
Easy to submit, easy to approve, quick to reimburse. Reimbi has reimagined how expense reports should be handled. Need to easily reimburse employees for home office expenses? Reimbi does that. Need to quickly reimburse job candidates for interview expenses? Reimbi does that. Need to ensure that your reimbursement policies are followed with a full audit trail? Reimbi does that. SSO, GDPR and API support? Yep that too. Learn more today.
Pemo
pemo.io
The smartest company cards that automate expenses for MENA businesses. We help businesses grow with our all-in-one spend management platform that includes corporate cards, expense management, accounting automation, invoice payment, and more.
Mindee
mindee.com
Mindee is an AI platform for automating document processing, extracting data from various documents via customizable APIs and OCR technology.
Fyorin
fyorin.com
Fyorin is a financial platform that simplifies global payments and treasury management, supporting over 220 currencies and multiple financial institutions.
Budgetly
budgetly.com.au
Employee cards with spending rules. A new, easier way to manage your entire expenses process. Better than a credit card, Budgetly offers more.
Archa
archa.com.au
Archa is a smart business credit card and expense management solution. Built-in expense reports, instant cards issuance and higher limits with no personal guarantee. Give your business the credit it deserves.
Tribal Credit
tribal.credit
Tribal Credit is a corporate card specially designed for startups. Our AI-driven approval process saves you from the hassle it normally takes to get a corporate card, and our advanced card technology makes it easy to pay and track business expenses.
Expenseout
expenseout.com
Expenseout is a web-based self-service tool for employees, which automates the process of requesting, approving and processing employee requests, thus reducing the time it takes to clear employee claims. It contains analytics which shows where the organisation is actually spending.
Capital on Tap
capitalontap.com
Capital on Tap app helps small businesses manage finances, track spending, access credit, and earn rewards using the linked Business Credit Card.
B4B Payments
b4bpayments.com
B4B Payments offers a platform for managing business expenses with prepaid cards, real-time tracking, detailed reporting, and integration with accounting software.
AmTrav
amtrav.com
AmTrav makes business travel more productive. We help companies of all sizes achieve a seamless travel experience when booking trips, finding savings, setting travel policies, managing payments and expenses, and keeping their travelers safe. Business travelers, travel arrangers and travel managers all love AmTrav because our one connected platform combines thoughtful technology and personal service, with travel experts and relationship managers always ready to help. More than 1,000 businesses use AmTrav to go places, meet people, build meaningful connections, and get the most out of every trip.
Yordex
yordex.com
Yordex Smart PO’s help businesses reduce invoice processing costs by up to 75%, improve visibility, optimise cash flow and deliver winning buyer / supplier relationships. Smart PO’s actively take charge of the situation. Once sent, they will make sure they are completed until final payment with as little involvement from you as possible. They will auto-reconcile, auto-receive and auto-pay thereby saving you lots of time. Get up and running with Yordex with virtually no interruption to your current processes. Unlike other AP solutions Yordex has no expensive, time-consuming process re-design enabling you to maximise your return on investment from day 1.
TravelPlus
travelplusapp.com
TravelPlus is a business travel and expense management platform that works for everyone. With TravelPlus, you get: - Right hotels at best prices - 24x7 concierge support - Easiest-to-use tech for everyone - Real-time visibility and control To book your demo, visit www.travelplusapp.com
Precoro
precoro.com
Precoro is a cloud-based app that automates procurement and purchasing processes, enabling streamlined workflows, supplier management, and expense tracking.
Docyt
docyt.com
Docyt is an AI bookkeeping app that automates accounting tasks, provides real-time financial insights, and integrates with existing financial systems for efficient management.
DATABASICS
data-basics.com
At DATABASICS, we offer a truly efficient, effective time management solution that’s flexible enough for all types of employees, yet simple enough for anyone to use.
Zaggle
zagglesave.com
Zaggle Save is an expense management and employee benefits software that tracks spending, simplifies expense submission, and optimizes financial operations.
Hurdlr
hurdlr.com
Hurdlr is a mobile app that helps freelancers and small business owners manage finances by automating expense tracking, mileage logging, and tax calculations.
ExpensePath
expensepath.com
Web & mobile solution for small- to mid-size companies to easily & affordably process expense reports. Easy for finance, easy for employees, reduce T&E costs.
WegoPro
wegopro.com
WegoPro is a revolutionary platform aimed at modernising and simplifying business travel and expenses. Trusted by leading businesses across the globe, WegoPro offers a one-stop solution for corporate travel and expense management. Corporate Travel: WegoPro lets you book, manage and control your business travel with ease — massive inventory, modern interface, and all the checks and balances you need. With over 800 airlines and 600,000 hotels to choose from — WegoPro offers the best travel inventory. And with our modern user interface, you can onboard and start booking instantly. Expense Management: With WegoPro Expenses, you can submit expenses on-the-go, approve in a single click, and get all the data flowing into your accounting systems — making everyone far more efficient than before. WegoPro Expenses is designed to flexible. You can use it on its own or together with Business Travel. Available across Web, iOS and Android. Learn more at www.wegopro.com
Fraxion
fraxion.biz
Trusted by mid-sized companies worldwide, Fraxion's user-friendly solution drives procurement efficiency and proactive spend management. Automate purchasing, expense and AP processes, ensuring accountability and adherence to approved budgets and policies throughout your procurement process to reduce operational costs. Effortlessly track, manage, and analyze spending for informed decision-making, complete spend visibility, and auditability. Fraxion's comprehensive procure-to-pay suite features: -Purchase requisitions & custom approvals -Budget & policy control -Purchase order automation -Receiving, invoice matching & invoice approvals -AI-powered AP automation -Spend analytics, community insights & reporting -PunchOut & PunchIn -Internal Catalogs -Expense management -Mobile app -ERP / Accounting system integrations Empower your team to spend responsibly, wherever they are with Fraxion.
Expeni
expeni.com
Automate and track your company purchases in a simple way. Setup budgets/projects, approve purchase orders & mark as paid, Receive deliveries and stay up to date, No surprise invoices from suppliers, Automated email notifications, PDF / CSV etc.
TimeSite Pro
timesitepro.com
TimeSite Pro is a cloud-based app for tracking time, expenses, and invoicing, allowing users to manage projects and analyze team productivity.
Capture Expense
captureexpense.com
Capture Expense is an expense management app that automates receipt capturing, expense tracking, and reporting for businesses, ensuring compliance and easy integration.
