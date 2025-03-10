ExpenseOnDemand

ExpenseOnDemand transforms the way in which finance and payroll teams manage their expense management processes. We offer an end-to-end solution which uses AI and smart technology to capture receipts and invoices, all the way through to seamlessly integrating into Xero, Tally, QuickBooks and Sage making your lives as easy as possible. Our unique technology helps firms automate processes, spot duplicate receipts and easily authenticate claims often saving them thousands or even millions in costs every year. The platform has over a staggering 120 Advanced features to choose from, and you only pay for those that you subscribe to. The notable ones for our users are: 1. You can build your own approval hierarchy, including multi-level approvers into the platform, with spend-limits. 2. Use our Google Mileage functionality and save a staggering 27.8% on the miles claimed manually. 3. Our 'accounting integrations' allows you to integrate with various accounting software in minutes, this includes sending receipts and using the tracking categories. 4. Our 'Audit trail' functionality can show you a full history of an expense when you need it - from workflow, receipt to the approval history. 5. You can input different tax rates into a receipt allowing finance managers to easily separate expenses into their relevant tax rates. 6. You can customise expense categories that are unique to your business. You can build your own custom export report that works for your organisation.