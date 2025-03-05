Top Expense Management Software - Ukraine

Equals Money

Join over 20,000 companies we've helped take control of their business expenses. Our cards, app & online platform give you complete control and visibility so you can spend less time managing your finances and more time growing your business. Work around the world - our cards* can be used in over 190 countries wherever Mastercard is accepted, and users can request top-ups anytime in our app. Get complete control - teams only spend what you put on their cards, so you have full visibility over their spending. You'll get an expert account manager who works to understand your business needs and arrange demos for your team. Our own-name multi-currency International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs) allow our customers to easily make international transfers at great exchange rates. Our mission is to make money movement simple. With a range of solutions helping you make the most out of expense management and international payments, let us help take the stress out of finances so you can get back to what’s really important: your business. Business spend is inevitable: with an account from Equals Money, make it one less thing to worry about. How we keep your money safe - we hold your funds in specially designated, safeguarded bank accounts, which keep your funds separated from our other assets. This means your funds are protected, however the Equals Money account does not fall under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. Please see the product FAQs for more information. *Fees may apply to issue cards.