Top Expense Management Software - Eswatini

TimeSite Pro is a fully configurable, cloud-based, time tracking, expense & invoicing solution designed to be simple to set up and use but comprehensive in functionality. Specify Cost and Bill rates to apply to the hours your staff record for clients, projects and activities allowing you to track the profitability of the work you perform. Time and expense data approved by management can be invoiced to your client. Timesite Pro interfaces with a variety of payroll and accounting packages. TimeSite’s mobile app for iPhone and Android smartphones enable your team to quickly record their timesheet activity wherever they are. Locations are recorded when a job or activity is logged in the app. Timesheet details are automatically uploaded to our cloud servers. At the end of the week, staff can submit their timesheets from their mobile app for management approval. TimeSite Pro will enable your clients to authorise the work performed by project prior to the final approval of a submitted timesheet by managers. Managers can review timesheet details, return timesheets for correction and resubmission, or change timesheet details themselves. By accurately tracking billable and non-billable time, TimeSite Pro enables you to easily see whether you are deploying your resources effectively. You can set budget thresholds and receive alerts when you exceed your estimate for a project. This enables your management to keep a close eye on the progress of your project and quickly take action when needed. You can flexibly allocate both Cost and Bill rates to the hours your staff record for your clients, projects and activities allowing you to track the profitability of the work you perform. TimeSite Pro provides you with integrated invoicing functionality based on timesheets submitted and approved by your management. These invoices can then be exported to your accounting package. TimeSite can easily handle complex billing scenarios. Easily get your data into and out of TimeSite. TimeSite Pro interfaces with MYOB, Xero, Quicken and others. Timesheets and other information can be easily exported in a variety of file formats. TimeSite has a host of configuration options that enable our users to set up their system in many different ways. From changing the way timesheets are displayed to set up clients, projects and task hierarchies, TimeSite can accommodate a wide variety of requirements. TimeSite offers a Free Trial with no credit card needed, no contracts to sign, and you can start and stop your use of TimeSite Pro at any time. We only charge for users who actually record time. Inactive users and administrators are free. You can change your subscription count at any time. TimeSite provides unlimited technical support and product upgrades while your subscription is active. Our development staff are constantly producing new features that add further benefits to TimeSite Pro. By subscribing to TimeSite, you are investing in a time tracking solution that keeps pace with our customer’s requirements and industry innovation. We are happy to support you over the phone or via remote access.