Top Expense Management Software - Nauru

Businesses use expense management software to handle, pay, and audit expenses initiated by employees. This software allows employees to submit expenses for approval via a web browser or mobile app. It simplifies and automates expense entry, streamlines the review process, eliminates paper trails, and reduces administrative efforts. Administrators gain full visibility and can track employee use of company financial resources. The software analyzes overall expenses, identifies cost-saving opportunities, and controls excessive spending. It is often integrated with time tracking, travel management, payroll or accounting, and workforce management software.
Workday
workday.com
Workday Enterprise Management Cloud currently includes solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Enterprise Management Cloud overcomes the constraints of ERP and transforms companies into Outperforming Organizations. Learn more.
Xero
xero.com
Xero is a New Zealand domiciled public technology company, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. The company has three offices in New Zealand (Wellington, Auckland and Napier), six offices in Australia (Melb...
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. B...
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll a...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
Expensify
expensify.com
Expensify is a financial management superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, travel book...
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks is an online accounting and invoicing platform that saves you time, automates your admin, and keeps your books organized and your business looking professional. FreshBooks believes financial recordkeeping should be easy and fast, but still detailed enough to satisfy your accountant. Try F...
Mercury
mercury.com
Mercury is banking* for startups. Start with banking basics like free FDIC-insured checking & savings accounts, then scale with credit cards, venture debt, treasury management accounts, and more — all with confidence. Built with clever shortcuts and extra levels of organization, Mercury makes bankin...
Paychex
paychex.com
Paychex Flex® is an all-in-one HR solution designed with simplicity in mind. With technology that grows and changes with your business, Paychex has the right combination of innovative business solutions and dedicated support to help you reach your goals, wherever your business is going.•Hire, pay, ...
Zoho Expense
zoho.com
Zoho Expense is a leading travel and expense management solution that has helped businesses streamline corporate travel, automate expense reporting, and gain complete control over spend. We’ve primarily built the software to cut overspending at its source, minimize manual intervention, prevent pol...
Deskera
deskera.com
Deskera is an award-winning integrated platform that enables SMBs to scale faster with fewer tools. From convenience stores to manufacturing plants, hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises use Deskera to manage accounting, inventory, payroll, sales, and marketing automation.
Qonto
qonto.com
With an innovative product, highly responsive 7/7 customer service and clear pricing, Qonto has become the European leader in its category. Get started with a powerful Business Account for all your everyday banking needs. - Local IBANs (🇫🇷 French IBAN / 🇩🇪 German IBAN/ 🇮🇹 Italian IBAN / 🇪🇸 S...
Bullhorn
bullhorn.com
Bullhorn is the global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platform to power their staffing processes from start to finish. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 1,000 ...
Bill.com
bill.com
Bill.com is a provider of cloud-based software that automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. The Bill.com platform connects businesses with their suppliers and clients to help them manage their cash inflows and outflows. Top competitors include Tipalti and YayPay...
Ramp
ramp.com
Ramp is the ultimate platform for modern finance teams. From corporate cards and expense management software, to bill payments and vendor management, Ramp is the all-in-one solution designed to automate finance operations and build healthier businesses. Over 25,000 businesses—including Shopify, Zola...
Pleo
pleo.io
Meet Pleo, Europe’s leading spending solution that simplifies expenses for everyone in the company. Give your employees a smart company card to buy the things they need and forget about chasing lost receipts. Get real-time expense visibility, feel in control of your spending and slash your admin tha...
Navan
navan.com
Navan is the all-in-one solution that makes travel easy so you can focus on being there, not getting there. Say goodbye to spending hours on the phone trying to change your flight or saving stacks of receipts to manually input expenses. From EAs and finance teams to travel managers and employees, Na...
Dext
dext.com
Dext makes accountants and the businesses you look after more productive and profitable through better data and insights. Combine real time accurate data with practice productivity tools. Free up your team to spend more time adding value. Prepare finances You can Prepare, sort and automatically publ...
Rydoo
rydoo.com
Rydoo is a real-time expense management solution that brings greater convenience, control and compliance to the expense reporting process. Rydoo offers an intuitive mobile & web app where employees are able to create, submit and approve expenses on the go, while providing finance teams with a flexib...
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bonsai is a one-stop platform for creative and digital agencies, consultancies and professional service providers. It is designed to provide businesses with a complete and real-time overview of their business. Simplify your business operations and consolidate your projects, clients and team into one...
TravelPerk
travelperk.com
We’re making it easier, faster, and cheaper to book business trips and keep travelers safe and happy. The result is a smoother booking and travel experience for everyone, which also gives businesses all the control they need. With TravelPerk, you can save up to 30% thanks to our unparalleled range o...
BQE Core
bqe.com
Core centralizes professional services firms' accounting and project data on one beautiful cloud platform. By combining accounting, billing, time and expense tracking, and project management tools, Core makes it easier to run your business more profitably. It organizes information, automates repetit...
Coupa
coupa.com
Coupa Software is a global technology platform for Business Spend Management (BSM). The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California with offices throughout Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The company helps large companies gain visibility into, and control over, the money and resources...
Moon Invoice
mooninvoice.com
Moon Invoice is a robust and feature-rich invoicing and billing software designed to simplify financial management for freelancers, small business owners, and entrepreneurs. With its comprehensive tools and user-friendly interface, Moon Invoice offers a seamless invoicing experience while streamlini...
Spendesk
spendesk.com
Spendesk is the complete spend management platform that gives 100% visibility into company spend. With Spendesk, you get a 7-in-1 solution with corporate cards, invoice payments, expense reimbursements, budgets, approval, reporting, compliance, and pre-accounting in one simple, scalable solution. Tr...
Tipalti
tipalti.com
The only solution to automate your end-to-end payables process. Automate your full accounts payable, global partner payments, and procurement processes with Tipalti and eliminate 80% of your manual workload. Tiplati enables you to easily onboard suppliers, partners, and freelancers, streamline PO ge...
Momenteo
momenteo.com
Momenteo is a user-friendly solution meant for you. Simply keep track of your work done, expenses and travels in our beautiful calendar and let our free software generate your accounting.
BigTime
bigtime.net
BigTime helps professional services firms reduce operational costs, easily align talent to the right projects, and accelerate time to get paid for completed work, all while enabling quicker decision-making by delivering the information you need, when you need it. By streamlining project operations, ...
Brex
brex.com
Brex is a unified spend platform that makes it easy to control every type of spend.. Control your spend worldwide with corporate cards, expense management, reimbursements, travel, bill pay, and business accounts — all in one unified system. 95% of customers say switching to Brex is easy. And tens of...
Aspire
aspireapp.com
Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses, helping over 15,000 companies across Asia save time and money with international payments, expense management, payable management, and receivable management solutions - accessible via a single, user-friendly account. Headquartered in S...
FunctionFox
functionfox.com
FunctionFox offers Simple, Online Timesheets & Project Management Track time and expenses, keep to estimate, and easily manage your clients and projects. FunctionFox is the number one ranked time-tracking system in North America. Graphic design, advertising, communications, marketing, multimedia, pu...
MileIQ
mileiq.com
MileIQ For Teams is the leading automatic mileage tracking app used to submit reimbursement from an employer. Managing mileage reimbursements for multiple drivers is easy and efficient with MileIQ for Teams. Set custom reimbursement rates, view all your drivers' mileage in one consolidated report, r...
Moss
getmoss.com
Moss is an award-winning, technology-driven software solution for holistic expense management. The platform enables employees to spend in a decentralised way, giving finance managers complete visibility and control in real time. By automating and digitising spend, Moss frees finance teams from burde...
Yokoy
yokoy.ai
Yokoy automates business spend management with artificial intelligence by combining smart corporate cards, expense management and invoice processing into an all-in-one solution for your spending. With this approach, Yokoy goes beyond saving you time and money; it provides you with new, data-driven i...
CloudBooks
cloudbooksapp.com
CloudBooks is focused on solving a very particular problem. Freelancers and small, service-based businesses have a hard time getting paid. A study found that 60 percent of invoices are paid late, with a third of those late payments coming two weeks after the deadline. CloudBooks tries to solve that ...
New Expensify
use.expensify.com
New Expensify: Send money, request money, split a bill, or assign tasks, all in one app. Every financial transaction starts with a conversation. No one ever exchanges money without talking about it, so our app is designed to facilitate that. New Expensify is a powerful finance app designed to revol...
Fiskl
fiskl.com
Discover Fiskl: The All-In-One AI-Powered Finance Management and Accounting App for Small Businesses Managing your small business finances doesn't have to be painful and time-consuming. Fiskl makes it easy with a comprehensive suite of accounting, invoicing, reporting, and financial tools tailored f...
Neat
neat.com
For more than 20 years, The Neat Company has changed the way small businesses and solopreneurs manage painstaking and paper-intensive bookkeeping, customer payments, and financial record organization. Neat provides cloud-based solutions that hundreds of thousands rely upon to bring financial order t...
Capital on Tap
capitalontap.com
At Capital on Tap, our mission is to make running a small business as easy as possible. We understand that the day-to-day operations of a business can be challenging, which is why we've developed tools and resources that empower business owners to streamline their operations, access fast funding, an...
Emburse Abacus
abacus.com
Submit and manage employee expenses in real time. No more expense reports or receipt hoarding. Capture the expense as it happens for full visibility into spend. Build custom approval routing rules for every expense and automate your expense policy to reduce errors and improve efficiency. The minimal...
Equals Money
equalsmoney.com
Join over 20,000 companies we've helped take control of their business expenses. Our cards, app & online platform give you complete control and visibility so you can spend less time managing your finances and more time growing your business. Work around the world - our cards* can be used in over 190...
ClickTime
clicktime.com
Reduce costs, increase project visibility, and stay on budget — with easy timesheets! ClickTime makes it easy to track, plan, and manage employee time. Improve operations and increase employee productivity through easy-to-use timesheets you can access anywhere, anytime. Easy for Everyone Track time ...
Egencia
egencia.com
Egencia – an American Express Global Business Travel Company – is the only proven, global B2B travel tech platform. Originating from the labs of global tech giants, we deliver the best user experiences, unmatched content, and unbeatable service to more than two million travelers worldwide. As part o...
Dext Commerce
dext.com
Managing digital sales data just got simpler. Created for bookkeepers, accountants and businesses, Dext Commerce's accounting automation software provides the data, insight and tools for companies to thrive.
Jenji
jenji.io
Founded in 2015 in Paris, Jenji is a fast-growing startup. Jenji is one of the leaders in professional expense management and dematerialization solutions for companies. It offers management solutions for expense reports, lump-sum indemnities and professional expenses designed for medium and large co...
iPaidThat
ipaidthat.io
IPaidThat is a software using artificial intelligence and machine learning to collect all invoices automatically in the mail boxes. If some of them are not sent to a mail box, the software go find them on the providers websites. It also imports banking operations, so as to compare datas and see if e...
Happay
happay.com
Happay is a first-of-its-kind all-in-one Integrated Solution for Corporate Travel, Expense, and Payments Management. With over 7000+ customers globally, and across industries, Happay solves complex finance use cases with precision. We make the entire journey of Travel, Expense, and Payment a bliss w...
Shoeboxed
shoeboxed.com
Shoeboxed is a document management service and software that scans, organizes and categorizes receipts, business cards and other paperwork into a searchable cloud database. We help small businesses and entrepreneurs get organized and maximize tax deductions by turning physical paper into digital dat...
AppZen
appzen.com
AppZen's proprietary finance AI solutions simplify travel & expense, card, and accounts payable processing tasks by automating complex workflows, policy checks, and approvals that legacy systems can't. Our AI learns your unique spend profile to independently read and take action on more and more doc...
Airbase
airbase.io
Airbase is the top-ranked modern spend management platform for businesses with 100-5,000 employees. It’s the best way to control spending, close the books faster, and manage financial risk. Airbase’s powerful and user-friendly software combines accounts payable automation, expense management, and co...
Circula
circula.com
Circula is an expense platform for any payments done by employees: travel expenses, credit cards and employee benefits. Our mission is to simplify finance and payroll administration, while ensuring compliance through smart automations – so employees can do their best job. With Circula, you ✔️ Save u...
Corpay One
corpayone.com
Corpay One is a leading bill pay solution for small businesses. Picture your bank's bill pay - only smarter. You can build custom bookkeeping and approval workflows that work for your team. This is one effortless platform, designed to save you time, money and help you focus on what counts. For accou...
Stampli
stampli.com
Stampli is for Accounts Payable teams that want the efficiency of automation, but don’t want to rework their ERP or change their existing AP processes. Unlike other solutions, Stampli provides full support for the full range of native functionality for more than 70 ERPs — enabling us to deploy in a ...
WellyBox
wellybox.com
WellyBox is an AI-powered receipt management tool designed for businesses. It simplifies the process of organizing, tracking, and managing receipts by allowing users to scan paper receipts, auto-download receipts and invoices from their email inbox, and sync these documents with accounting apps. We...
Emburse Nexonia
emburse.com
Emburse brings together some of the world’s most powerful and trusted spend optimization solutions. As part of our product portfolio, Emburse Nexonia carries a promise to humanize work while delivering expense, accounts payable, and time tracking solutions tailored for Intacct and NetSuite. Customer...
Invoicera
invoicera.com
Boost your business efficiency with our user-friendly online invoicing and billing software, trusted by 4 million users. Try it for free now.
Rho
rho.co
Rho is the all-in-one financial platform organizations can bank on. We combine AP automation and banking products with world-class software that traditional financial institutions don’t offer to help companies manage expenses, AP, banking, treasury, and month-end close with greater speed and efficie...
Dovico
dovico.com
The best employee timesheet software for simple project time tracking. Track and approve hours worked on projects and tasks for billing and reporting.
Wallester
business.wallester.com
Wallester is a financial technology company that helps businesses to have an absolutely new approach to companies’ expense management and optimization. Being an official Visa partner Wallester Business is the perfect solution to issue corporate cards for various needs as well as the in-house built e...