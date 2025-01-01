Top Exit Interview Management Software

Find the right software and services.
Exit interview management software simplifies and streamlines the process of conducting exit interviews and handling the administrative tasks associated with employee departures. Its primary aim is to facilitate a smooth transition for employees leaving their roles. By eliminating paperwork and consolidating tasks into a single, unified interface, this software makes the exit process more efficient. It offers flexible interview options that can be completed at home, in the office, or via mobile devices. Additionally, the software includes analytics tools to process and visualize data from exit interviews in real-time, using graphical or tabular formats. Typically, exit interview management software is integrated into a broader HR management system, often alongside offboarding tools.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.
SurveySparrow
surveysparrow.com
SurveySparrow is a platform for creating and conducting interactive surveys to gather customer and employee feedback across various channels.
WorkStep
workstep.com
WorkStep is an employee engagement app that helps HR and Operations reduce turnover and boost productivity using real-time insights and AI analytics.
ExitPro
exitpro.com
ExitPro is an exit interview software that streamlines scheduling, feedback collection, and reporting to help organizations understand and address employee turnover.
Pointerpro
pointerpro.com
Pointerpro is a platform for creating online assessments that generate personalized reports, helping businesses automate advice delivery and enhance user engagement.
