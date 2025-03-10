Pointerpro

Pointerpro is a software platform to create online assessments that automatically generate personalized reports. Discover why consultants and companies like Capgemini, EDF, and Bare International automate the delivery of personalized advice with Pointerpro. Whether the goal is to scale your business, generate leads, or save time through automation, Pointerpro makes things easier for you. It helps you turn your expertise into a tool that delivers personalized advice at scale. Pointerpro empowers you to: * Deliver more value to your clients by leveraging your expertise * Save time by automating repetitive tasks and focusing on strategic work * Grow your business without the need to expand your team