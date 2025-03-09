Top Exit Interview Management Software - Uzbekistan

SurveySparrow

SurveySparrow is an end to end omnichannel experience management platform that bundles Customer Experience and Employee Experience tools such as NPS, Offline, Chat, Classic, and 360° Surveys which are mobile-first, highly engaging, and user-friendly. The conversational UI lets your surveys deliver a chat-like experience and increases survey completion rates by a whopping 40%. Its key features include: * Chat-like Surveys that switch from static to dynamic conversations. * Classic Surveys that ask one question at a time. * Offline surveys that let you collect feedback from even the remotest of places, internet-free. * Offline Survey App that serves as a kiosk for offline data collection. * NPS surveys to measure customer sentiment with a single question. * NPS Word Cloud and Sentiment Analysis to gain an in-depth view of customer sentiments. * 360° assessments to evaluate employee performance across various competencies and create personal development plans. * Multilingual surveys to translate your surveys into the languages of your choice. * Wide range of question types to gather a variety of data from respondents. * Click-free dashboard and highly advanced report filters for generating insightful reports. * Efficient user management to optimize your workflow. * White labeling to customize every element of your survey. * Sub Accounts to manage surveys independently under one parent account. * Single Sign-On to log in to our platform with just a single click. * IP Restriction to restrict account access only to trusted locations and networks. * Survey automation with recurring mode to gauge customer or employee pulse at regular intervals. * Survey sharing across a plethora of channels with the easiest sharing options. * Efficient integrations to avoid the hassle of using multiple software. * Custom CSS to add your own personal touch to every survey. * Workflows to automate recurring tasks and increase action efficiency.