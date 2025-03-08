Top Exit Interview Management Software - Uruguay

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Exit interview management software simplifies and streamlines the process of conducting exit interviews and handling the administrative tasks associated with employee departures. Its primary aim is to facilitate a smooth transition for employees leaving their roles. By eliminating paperwork and consolidating tasks into a single, unified interface, this software makes the exit process more efficient. It offers flexible interview options that can be completed at home, in the office, or via mobile devices. Additionally, the software includes analytics tools to process and visualize data from exit interviews in real-time, using graphical or tabular formats. Typically, exit interview management software is integrated into a broader HR management system, often alongside offboarding tools.
Submit New App
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can bring siloed or outsourced operations into a holistic, end-to-end platform for all insights that you are looking to gather and act upon. Featuring capabilities and solutions for every department, CoreXM helps you to reach your audiences wherever they are, ensuring you get insights faster than ever before. You can even create your own projects, or use projects designed by Qualtrics experts — for brand, customer insights, product research or employee experience — so you can take action where it’s needed most. With Qualtrics CoreXM, you enable everyone to capture, analyze and share actionable insights and use them to identify or improve existing products, services and experiences. It’s time to increase your experience data efficiency with the world’s most flexible solution for modern-day research and feedback. 1) Focus on the right outcomes Empower every decision with predictive insights and AI-powered recommendations to take the right actions and improve experiences. This includes AI-driven text analytics to understand open-ended feedback at scale, reporting for each stakeholder, and plenty more. 2) Sophisticated research made simple Create, customize, and modify any research project in minutes with a point-and-click UI, PhD-backed methodologies, and a robust library of more than 100 question types and templates designed by survey scientists. All ready to use, with no coding required, ever. 3) Drive speed and agility Scale access to experience insights across the organization with purpose-built solutions, workflows, and easy collaboration. Add to that a flexible platform with unmatched integrations into the systems your organization already uses. 4) Save time and money Standardize your research on a single platform to build out a comprehensive system of record for all your respondent data. Become a research expert with AI that does the heavy lifting for you, offering recommendations to improve survey quality and compatibility. 5) Consolidate and streamline research Through one unified system that connects and centralizes everyone’s ability to listen, understand and act on feedback and experience opportunities, delve deeper into data, design personal experiences at scale, and drastically increase research efficiency. 6) Reduce risk exposure Featuring unbeatable enterprise-grade security, compliance and governance functionality, Qualtrics CoreXM is GDPR, HITRUST, ISO 27001 certified and FedRAMP compliant. 7) Expand your bandwidth with experts on demand Make your data work harder for you. Enlist our Research Services and network of partners for support with design, analytics, reporting and respondent sourcing. Plus, thanks to a fully flexible engagement model, use us as much, or as little, as you need. Key Qualtrics CoreXM product features - Expert designed templates - Drag-and-drop survey builder - Automated XM Solutions - Customizable survey themes - Full collaboration tools - Advanced survey logic - Quota management - Built-in, AI-driven methodology and question quality analysis (ExpertReview) - AI-powered analytics and intelligence (Stats iQ & Text iQ) - Crosstabs - REST API access for system integration - SMS distribution - WCAG 2.0 compliant - Email and chat support
SurveySparrow
surveysparrow.com
SurveySparrow is an end to end omnichannel experience management platform that bundles Customer Experience and Employee Experience tools such as NPS, Offline, Chat, Classic, and 360° Surveys which are mobile-first, highly engaging, and user-friendly. The conversational UI lets your surveys deliver a chat-like experience and increases survey completion rates by a whopping 40%. Its key features include: * Chat-like Surveys that switch from static to dynamic conversations. * Classic Surveys that ask one question at a time. * Offline surveys that let you collect feedback from even the remotest of places, internet-free. * Offline Survey App that serves as a kiosk for offline data collection. * NPS surveys to measure customer sentiment with a single question. * NPS Word Cloud and Sentiment Analysis to gain an in-depth view of customer sentiments. * 360° assessments to evaluate employee performance across various competencies and create personal development plans. * Multilingual surveys to translate your surveys into the languages of your choice. * Wide range of question types to gather a variety of data from respondents. * Click-free dashboard and highly advanced report filters for generating insightful reports. * Efficient user management to optimize your workflow. * White labeling to customize every element of your survey. * Sub Accounts to manage surveys independently under one parent account. * Single Sign-On to log in to our platform with just a single click. * IP Restriction to restrict account access only to trusted locations and networks. * Survey automation with recurring mode to gauge customer or employee pulse at regular intervals. * Survey sharing across a plethora of channels with the easiest sharing options. * Efficient integrations to avoid the hassle of using multiple software. * Custom CSS to add your own personal touch to every survey. * Workflows to automate recurring tasks and increase action efficiency.
WorkStep
workstep.com
WorkStep is the leading employee engagement software solution designed to help HR and Operations reduce employee turnover, increase productivity, and boost engagement for their hourly workforce. WorkStep provides AI-powered employee engagement software designed specifically for frontline teams. By empowering HR and Operations leaders with real-time insights, WorkStep helps identify and address risks before they become costly issues, and keeps operations running smoothly. WorkStep's employee experience solution provides comprehensive employee listening, engagement, voice of the employee, and communication functionality including: *Employee Feedback: WorkStep collects real-time insights from employees through milestone pulse, always-on, annual surveys, and bi-directional feedback channels. *Employee Reporting: Reporting provides HR and Ops leaders with data on employee behavior which can be segmented by various filters including role type, location, demographics and tenure, to identify trends and patterns that may impact retention *Predictive Analytics: WorkStep utilizes machine learning to determine the top areas of improvement, at facility or role level, and suggest high-impact actions to reduce employee turnover *Impact Analysis: Employers can measure the success of any initiative implemented by tracking the change in employee sentiment and retention across the impacted population *Communication: Leaders can reply to urgent comments and alerts while maintaining employee anonymity or broadly communicate to segments of the workforce to bring attention to new programs, share critical updates, celebrate teams, or solicit feedback. Combining real-time data with AI-powered analytics and built-in communication tools, WorkStep helps eHR & Operations leaders identify and directly address opportunities in their frontline operations. This results in improved retention rates, increased productivity, and reduced costs.
Pointerpro
pointerpro.com
Pointerpro is a software platform to create online assessments that automatically generate personalized reports. Discover why consultants and companies like Capgemini, EDF, and Bare International automate the delivery of personalized advice with Pointerpro. Whether the goal is to scale your business, generate leads, or save time through automation, Pointerpro makes things easier for you. It helps you turn your expertise into a tool that delivers personalized advice at scale. Pointerpro empowers you to: * Deliver more value to your clients by leveraging your expertise * Save time by automating repetitive tasks and focusing on strategic work * Grow your business without the need to expand your team
ExitPro
exitpro.com
ExitPro is the world’s most advanced Exit Interview Software. The most features, the most insight, and the most accurate tools to predict and prevent employee turnover. More than software, it’s your portal to a connected workforce. Companies in nearly 59 countries and 21 languages are retaining employees better than ever before.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.