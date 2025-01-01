Top Event Registration and Ticketing Software

Find the right software and services.
Event Registration and Ticketing software streamline attendee registration, enabling event planners to efficiently monitor and control guest lists. These applications empower attendees to buy tickets or register for complimentary events, while providing event planners with comprehensive guest list details. These tools enhance the efficiency of attendee registration, payment collection in advance of the event, and the seamless organization of the registration process on the day of the event.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.
JotForm
jotform.com
JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for registration, engagement, and analytics.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is a virtual event platform for hosting and attending various online events, offering features for engagement, networking, and event management.
SeatGeek
seatgeek.com
SeatGeek is a ticket marketplace that allows users to search, buy, and manage tickets for various events, offering price comparisons and seating charts.
BlipCut
blipcut.com
BlipCut allows users to create generative AI videos on Discord for free by transforming text into videos.
Greenvelope
greenvelope.com
Greenvelope is a digital platform for creating and sending customizable online invitations, featuring RSVP tracking, guest list management, and ticketing.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo is an event management platform for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, with features for ticketing and attendee engagement.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor is an event ticketing platform that allows organizers to create customizable ticketing pages and manage ticket sales for events of all sizes.
Ticket Generator
ticket-generator.com
Ticket Generator is an online tool that allows event organizers to create, manage, and validate single-use tickets easily and affordably.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an event management app that simplifies online invitations, guest registrations, and check-ins, enabling effective planning and execution of events.
Townscript
townscript.com
Townscript is an event registration and ticketing platform that allows users to manage events, sell tickets, and track attendance in India.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.
CrowdComms
crowdcomms.com
CrowdComms is an event management app that helps users manage schedules, engage in networking, and participate in interactive activities during events.
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource is an online platform for managing and selling event tickets with straightforward pricing and responsive customer support.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is an event management platform for creating event websites, selling tickets, processing payments, and managing attendees for various types of events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify is an event management platform that streamlines attendee check-in, ticketing, and engagement for events of various sizes.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is a platform for hosting customizable webinars and virtual events, offering features for audience engagement, branding, and marketing integrations.
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi is an event management platform that helps organizers plan, promote, and execute virtual, hybrid, and in-person events efficiently.
TicketWeb
ticketweb.com
TicketWeb is an app for purchasing and managing tickets to live events like concerts, festivals, and theater shows.
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an event management app that allows users to create, organize, and manage in-person, virtual, or hybrid events on a single platform.
Tikkl
tikkl.com
The Tikkl app allows users to attend events globally, either in person or virtually, and provides tools for hosting and managing events to increase attendance and revenue.
Attendease
attendease.com
Attendease is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.
Accelevents
accelevents.com
Accelevents is an event management platform that facilitates planning and executing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events with features for registration, engagement, and analytics.
Evite
evite.com
Evite is an online platform for creating digital invitations, tracking RSVPs, and managing event details for various occasions.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a B2B events platform that enables the hosting of digital and in-person events, enhancing engagement and management for marketers.
Tessitura
tessitura.com
Tessitura is a software platform that assists arts and cultural organizations with ticketing, fundraising, membership, and marketing through integrated tools and analytics.
Weezevent
weezevent.com
Weezevent is an event management app that allows users to create, publish, and sell customized online tickets, manage registrations, and track events.
webMOBI
webmobi.com
webMOBI is an AI-powered event management software that provides tools for event apps, registration, engagement, and attendee management for various events.
EventX
eventx.io
EventX is a virtual and hybrid event management platform that simplifies planning, execution, and analysis for various organizations and audiences.
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events is an event management platform for organizing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering registration, check-in, and live streaming features.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Hubilo is an event management platform for virtual and in-person events, offering tools for engagement, organization, and analytics.
Eventmix
eventmix.live
Eventmix is a platform for organizing virtual and hybrid events, enabling easy setup, monetization, and audience engagement through customizable areas.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an event management platform for organizing in-person, hybrid, and virtual events, providing tools for attendee management, promotion, and data analysis.
Swoogo
swoogo.events
Swoogo is an event management platform for organizing events, facilitating registration, scheduling, attendee engagement, and reporting on event performance.
TicketSpice
ticketspice.com
TicketSpice is an online ticketing platform for event management, offering customizable ticket sales, attendee tracking, and various payment options.
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is an event management platform for B2B marketers and organizers to handle in-person, virtual, and hybrid events from a single platform.
Run The World
runtheworld.today
Run The World allows users to host virtual conferences, talks, and happy hours, facilitating online events for teaching, networking, and community building.
Regpack
regpack.com
Regpack is a client onboarding and payment platform for managing event registrations, payments, and participant communication for organizations.
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is an event management platform for creating, promoting, and attending various events, with features for ticket sales and event marketing.
ViewStub
viewstub.com
ViewStub is a platform for managing hybrid events, offering ticketing, live streaming, and registration directly from clients' websites.
Ticketer
ticketer.sg
Ticketer is a digital ticketing platform that simplifies ticket sales, tracks attendance, and manages events using web3 technology.
The Ticket Fairy
ticketfairy.com
The Ticket Fairy is an event management platform that provides ticketing solutions, marketing tools, and insights to enhance event organization and attendee experience.
Cloudpresenter
cloudpresenter.com
Cloudpresenter is a platform for hosting online meetings, webinars, and presentations with features like content sharing, polls, chat, and custom branding.
Ticketbud
ticketbud.com
Ticketbud is an event ticketing platform that allows users to create, manage, and sell tickets for various events with flexible payment options and customizable features.
Expo Pass
expopass.com
Expo Pass is an event management app that simplifies registration, check-in, and attendance tracking for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
EventCreate is an event management platform for creating websites, managing registrations, selling tickets, and promoting events online.
RegFox
regfox.com
RegFox is an affordable online registration platform for events, offering customizable forms, attendee management, and easy communication for organizers.
Trybooking
trybooking.com
TryBooking is an online platform for event ticketing, booking, and registration, suitable for various events from private functions to large festivals.
EventAct
eventact.com
EventAct is an event management platform for planning and managing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for registration, check-in, and data analytics.
Big Tickets
bigtickets.com
Big Tickets is an event ticketing platform that helps manage, execute, and grow events, offering features for marketing, cash flow, and analytics.
Eventmaker
eventmaker.com
Eventmaker is an event management app that simplifies planning and organizing events, facilitating attendee engagement and coordination for various types of gatherings.
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management app for researchers, offering tools for event websites, registrations, abstract and peer-review management, and virtual events.
ShowClix
showclix.com
ShowClix is a ticketing platform that enables users to create event pages, manage ticket sales, and provide a smooth purchasing experience for attendees.
RSVPify
rsvpify.com
RSVPify is an event management platform for online registration, RSVP tracking, and guest management, suitable for events of all sizes.
JRNI
jrni.com
JRNI is a platform for automating appointment scheduling, event management, and queuing, enhancing customer interactions and operational efficiency with AI integration.
