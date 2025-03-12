App store for web apps

Event Registration and Ticketing Software
Top Event Registration and Ticketing Software

Event Registration and Ticketing software streamline attendee registration, enabling event planners to efficiently monitor and control guest lists. These applications empower attendees to buy tickets or register for complimentary events, while providing event planners with comprehensive guest list details. These tools enhance the efficiency of attendee registration, payment collection in advance of the event, and the seamless organization of the registration process on the day of the event.

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.

JotForm

JotForm

jotform.com

JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.

Cvent

Cvent

cvent.com

Cvent is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for registration, engagement, and analytics.

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Airmeet is a virtual event platform for hosting and attending various online events, offering features for engagement, networking, and event management.

SeatGeek

SeatGeek

seatgeek.com

SeatGeek is a ticket marketplace that allows users to search, buy, and manage tickets for various events, offering price comparisons and seating charts.

BlipCut

BlipCut

blipcut.com

BlipCut allows users to create generative AI videos on Discord for free by transforming text into videos.

Greenvelope

Greenvelope

greenvelope.com

Greenvelope is a digital platform for creating and sending customizable online invitations, featuring RSVP tracking, guest list management, and ticketing.

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

Bizzabo is an event management platform for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, with features for ticketing and attendee engagement.

Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

Ticket Tailor is an event ticketing platform that allows organizers to create customizable ticketing pages and manage ticket sales for events of all sizes.

Ticket Generator

Ticket Generator

ticket-generator.com

Ticket Generator is an online tool that allows event organizers to create, manage, and validate single-use tickets easily and affordably.

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

Event Farm is an event management app that simplifies online invitations, guest registrations, and check-ins, enabling effective planning and execution of events.

Townscript

Townscript

townscript.com

Townscript is an event registration and ticketing platform that allows users to manage events, sell tickets, and track attendance in India.

Swapcard

Swapcard

swapcard.com

Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.

CrowdComms

CrowdComms

crowdcomms.com

CrowdComms is an event management app that helps users manage schedules, engage in networking, and participate in interactive activities during events.

TicketSource

TicketSource

ticketsource.co.uk

TicketSource is an online platform for managing and selling event tickets with straightforward pricing and responsive customer support.

Eventzilla

Eventzilla

eventzilla.net

Eventzilla is an event management platform for creating event websites, selling tickets, processing payments, and managing attendees for various types of events.

Agorify

Agorify

agorify.com

Agorify is an event management platform that streamlines attendee check-in, ticketing, and engagement for events of various sizes.

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

BigMarker is a platform for hosting customizable webinars and virtual events, offering features for audience engagement, branding, and marketing integrations.

EventMobi

EventMobi

eventmobi.com

EventMobi is an event management platform that helps organizers plan, promote, and execute virtual, hybrid, and in-person events efficiently.

TicketWeb

TicketWeb

ticketweb.com

TicketWeb is an app for purchasing and managing tickets to live events like concerts, festivals, and theater shows.

Eventene

Eventene

eventene.com

Eventene is an event management app that allows users to create, organize, and manage in-person, virtual, or hybrid events on a single platform.

Evite

Evite

evite.com

Evite is an online platform for creating digital invitations, tracking RSVPs, and managing event details for various occasions.

Tikkl

Tikkl

tikkl.com

The Tikkl app allows users to attend events globally, either in person or virtually, and provides tools for hosting and managing events to increase attendance and revenue.

Attendease

Attendease

attendease.com

Attendease is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.

Accelevents

Accelevents

accelevents.com

Accelevents is an event management platform that facilitates planning and executing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events with features for registration, engagement, and analytics.

Goldcast

Goldcast

goldcast.io

Goldcast is a B2B events platform that enables the hosting of digital and in-person events, enhancing engagement and management for marketers.

Weezevent

Weezevent

weezevent.com

Weezevent is an event management app that allows users to create, publish, and sell customized online tickets, manage registrations, and track events.

webMOBI

webMOBI

webmobi.com

webMOBI is an AI-powered event management software that provides tools for event apps, registration, engagement, and attendee management for various events.

EventX

EventX

eventx.io

EventX is a virtual and hybrid event management platform that simplifies planning, execution, and analysis for various organizations and audiences.

Webex Events

Webex Events

socio.events

Webex Events is an event management platform for organizing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering registration, check-in, and live streaming features.

Tessitura

Tessitura

tessitura.com

Tessitura is a software platform that assists arts and cultural organizations with ticketing, fundraising, membership, and marketing through integrated tools and analytics.

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Hubilo is an event management platform for virtual and in-person events, offering tools for engagement, organization, and analytics.

Eventmix

Eventmix

eventmix.live

Eventmix is a platform for organizing virtual and hybrid events, enabling easy setup, monetization, and audience engagement through customizable areas.

Eventtia

Eventtia

eventtia.com

Eventtia is an event management platform for organizing in-person, hybrid, and virtual events, providing tools for attendee management, promotion, and data analysis.

Swoogo

Swoogo

swoogo.events

Swoogo is an event management platform for organizing events, facilitating registration, scheduling, attendee engagement, and reporting on event performance.

TicketSpice

TicketSpice

ticketspice.com

TicketSpice is an online ticketing platform for event management, offering customizable ticket sales, attendee tracking, and various payment options.

Zuddl

Zuddl

zuddl.com

Zuddl is an event management platform for B2B marketers and organizers to handle in-person, virtual, and hybrid events from a single platform.

Run The World

Run The World

runtheworld.today

Run The World allows users to host virtual conferences, talks, and happy hours, facilitating online events for teaching, networking, and community building.

Regpack

Regpack

regpack.com

Regpack is a client onboarding and payment platform for managing event registrations, payments, and participant communication for organizations.

Ticketer

Ticketer

ticketer.sg

Ticketer is a digital ticketing platform that simplifies ticket sales, tracks attendance, and manages events using web3 technology.

The Ticket Fairy

The Ticket Fairy

ticketfairy.com

The Ticket Fairy is an event management platform that provides ticketing solutions, marketing tools, and insights to enhance event organization and attendee experience.

Cloudpresenter

Cloudpresenter

cloudpresenter.com

Cloudpresenter is a platform for hosting online meetings, webinars, and presentations with features like content sharing, polls, chat, and custom branding.

Ticketbud

Ticketbud

ticketbud.com

Ticketbud is an event ticketing platform that allows users to create, manage, and sell tickets for various events with flexible payment options and customizable features.

Expo Pass

Expo Pass

expopass.com

Expo Pass is an event management app that simplifies registration, check-in, and attendance tracking for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.

AllEvents

AllEvents

allevents.in

AllEvents is an event management platform for creating, promoting, and attending various events, with features for ticket sales and event marketing.

ViewStub

ViewStub

viewstub.com

ViewStub is a platform for managing hybrid events, offering ticketing, live streaming, and registration directly from clients' websites.

EventCreate

EventCreate

eventcreate.com

EventCreate is an event management platform for creating websites, managing registrations, selling tickets, and promoting events online.

RegFox

RegFox

regfox.com

RegFox is an affordable online registration platform for events, offering customizable forms, attendee management, and easy communication for organizers.

Trybooking

Trybooking

trybooking.com

TryBooking is an online platform for event ticketing, booking, and registration, suitable for various events from private functions to large festivals.

EventAct

EventAct

eventact.com

EventAct is an event management platform for planning and managing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for registration, check-in, and data analytics.

Big Tickets

Big Tickets

bigtickets.com

Big Tickets is an event ticketing platform that helps manage, execute, and grow events, offering features for marketing, cash flow, and analytics.

Eventmaker

Eventmaker

eventmaker.com

Eventmaker is an event management app that simplifies planning and organizing events, facilitating attendee engagement and coordination for various types of gatherings.

Fourwaves

Fourwaves

fourwaves.com

Fourwaves is a conference management app for researchers, offering tools for event websites, registrations, abstract and peer-review management, and virtual events.

ShowClix

ShowClix

showclix.com

ShowClix is a ticketing platform that enables users to create event pages, manage ticket sales, and provide a smooth purchasing experience for attendees.

JRNI

JRNI

jrni.com

JRNI is a platform for automating appointment scheduling, event management, and queuing, enhancing customer interactions and operational efficiency with AI integration.

Eventbee

Eventbee

eventbee.com

Eventbee is an online registration and ticketing platform that allows event organizers to create event pages, sell tickets, manage attendees, and integrate social media.

