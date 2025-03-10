Find the right software and services.
Event Registration and Ticketing software streamline attendee registration, enabling event planners to efficiently monitor and control guest lists. These applications empower attendees to buy tickets or register for complimentary events, while providing event planners with comprehensive guest list details. These tools enhance the efficiency of attendee registration, payment collection in advance of the event, and the seamless organization of the registration process on the day of the event.
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is a virtual event platform for hosting and attending various online events, offering features for engagement, networking, and event management.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is a platform for hosting customizable webinars and virtual events, offering features for audience engagement, branding, and marketing integrations.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo is an event management platform for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, with features for ticketing and attendee engagement.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an event management app that simplifies online invitations, guest registrations, and check-ins, enabling effective planning and execution of events.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is an event management platform for creating event websites, selling tickets, processing payments, and managing attendees for various types of events.
Explara
explara.com
Explara helps creative entrepreneurs and small businesses to monetize from events, online selling, community, and crowdfunding.
JotForm
jotform.com
JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.
Regpack
regpack.com
Regpack is a client onboarding and payment platform for managing event registrations, payments, and participant communication for organizations.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.
Run The World
runtheworld.today
Run The World helps you host virtual conferences, talks and happy hours. Create engaging online events to teach, network and build community. Get started for free!
SeatGeek
seatgeek.com
SeatGeek is a ticket marketplace that allows users to search, buy, and manage tickets for various events, offering price comparisons and seating charts.
Splash
splashthat.com
How long does it take to create, manage, market, and report on your events? Eliminating the countless hours it takes to "go live" is what Splash is all about. We can’t claim to do it all for you (2-star reviews keep us humble), but we get close. Here’s how: • Simplify your process with on-brand templates that have all your touchpoints – landing page, confirmations, emails, social share card, check-in app, and more – built right in. *Avetta decreased event setup time by 75%. • Amplify your brand across every single guest interaction. You have full control to customize each touchpoint with your brand and your voice to connect with your audience. You can also choose from a menu of dynamic tags for guest info like name, company, RSVP responses, and more to create highly personalized interactions without any extra work. • Measure your results with customizable reporting. You can filter your guest list by any and every data field to create reports that are as extensive or defined as you need. Pageviews, tracking links, and email analytics like opens, clicks, and bounces are also included in every event. Plus, our team-wide reports hook you up with insights like repeat attendees, strongest performing assets, and more to help you plan smarter, more successful events. *Gumgum doubled their revenue and tripled their sales pipeline from event attendees. • Grow your business with rinse and repeat success. Once you provide your team with always on-brand event templates, compliant registration forms, and automated integrations, you unlock the formula for easy-to-repeat event success. With a consistent calendar of events, you’ll build must-have relationships with potential customers and strengthen connections with your existing ones. *Sharp hosted over 100 events across 56 branches in their first year using Splash. P.S. - If there’s something you need that we don’t have yet, we have a growing list of partners that can help. Sign up for free at splashthat.com.
Evite
evite.com
Evite is an online platform for creating digital invitations, tracking RSVPs, and managing event details for various occasions.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor is an event ticketing platform that allows organizers to create customizable ticketing pages and manage ticket sales for events of all sizes.
Trybooking
trybooking.com
TryBooking is an online platform for event ticketing, booking, and registration, suitable for various events from private functions to large festivals.
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is an event management platform for B2B marketers and organizers to handle in-person, virtual, and hybrid events from a single platform.
Greenvelope
greenvelope.com
Greenvelope is a digital platform for creating and sending customizable online invitations, featuring RSVP tracking, guest list management, and ticketing.
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource is an online platform for managing and selling event tickets with straightforward pricing and responsive customer support.
Townscript
townscript.com
Townscript is an event registration and ticketing platform that allows users to manage events, sell tickets, and track attendance in India.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Hubilo is an event management platform for virtual and in-person events, offering tools for engagement, organization, and analytics.
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
AnyRoad is the leading experiential marketing platform that enables brands to operate and optimize their events, tours, activations, and classes to grow consumer brand loyalty, drive more revenue, and increase the ROI on every experience. AnyRoad allows companies to streamline and scale their experiential operations with a flexible, configurable platform and provides the powerful insights needed to accelerate business growth. Leading brands like Anheuser-Busch, Diageo, Westfield, Just Egg, and Sierra Nevada all count on AnyRoad to optimize operations for and prove the impact of their experiential marketing programs.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.
Brushfire
brushfire.com
Brushfire is an Event Management Platform providing solutions for Ticketing, Registration, Virtual Events, and Event Apps. Founded in 2003, Brushfire has helped power online ticketing and registration with thousands of organizations around the world over the past 20 years. Backed by award-winning service and support, Brushfire provides the tools you need to save time and money on your next event. Brushfire solutions are made for growth. Have questions? Talk to our team at (866) 825-8252.
TicketLeap
ticketleap.com
Ticketleap, a solution of Leap Event Technology, takes self-service ticketing to a whole new level with their easy-to-use platform, full set of features, and lightning-fast setup. The solution provides branded event pages, built-in promotional tools, and flexible ticketing and admission options so organizers can create awesome events in just minutes. That’s why haunted attractions, festivals, tours, theaters, and so many more choose Ticketleap.
RegFox
regfox.com
RegFox is an affordable online registration platform for events, offering customizable forms, attendee management, and easy communication for organizers.
TicketSpice
ticketspice.com
TicketSpice is an online ticketing platform for event management, offering customizable ticket sales, attendee tracking, and various payment options.
ShowClix
showclix.com
ShowClix is a ticketing platform that enables users to create event pages, manage ticket sales, and provide a smooth purchasing experience for attendees.
Accelevents
accelevents.com
Accelevents is an event management platform that facilitates planning and executing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events with features for registration, engagement, and analytics.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a B2B events platform that enables the hosting of digital and in-person events, enhancing engagement and management for marketers.
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through software and hardware solutions. All backed up by a dedicated 24/7 customer service made 100% of humans. The InEvent integrated platform includes hospitality and housing, travel and logistics, web broadcasting, live engagement, smooth registration, dynamic networking, robust marketing automation, custom websites and mobile apps, real-time analytics, high-powered beacons and 100+ other features to power interactive and immersive experiences. We have successfully serviced more than 50,000 events and webinars with over 2 million attendees and 60 +million streaming minutes globally. Whether you are hosting a webinar, virtual hands-on meeting or a month-long event, our flexible solution will help your ideal event come to life.
Sweap
sweap.io
Sweap is an Event Efficiency Platform that will make events your companies' most impactful marketing channel. Some of the best event teams like Bentely or Scandic Hotels use our software to drive more registrations and save time through automated guest management, event communication and a virtual event platform. Sweap offers a free plan up to 500 registrations p.a., so you can start today.
Micepad
micepad.co
Micepad is an award-winning provider of event management software, with a unique focus on capturing and surfacing data from live events.
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-event stage to the post-event and automates the entire process, saving your admin cost and time by almost 50% . Our mission is to drive engagement- first & foremost- yielding greater business results for you. EventTitans is an all-in-one event management platform that eases out all important functionalities from ticketing, streamlined attendee/sponsor/speaker self registration process, gamification, guest check-ins/walk-ins, and attendee engagement to capturing important real-time event analytics. Our in-built CRM helps you import or export contacts, track orders, send bulk emails, record surveys and much more. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event executed on our platform is perfect every time. Ask us about our custom event dashboard development and feature customizations that can help streamline your processes, enhance attendee engagement, and elevate the overall success of your events. Our team is ready to assist you in creating a tailored solution that meets your specific needs and maximizes your event's potential.
Shocklogic
shocklogic.com
Shocklogic understands the needs of the meetings industry like no other technology company. Founded in 1997, we’ve had our finger on the pulse of events technology for nearly 25 years. Our extensive suite of software and services supports event organisers in every aspect of producing cutting edge events, whether onsite, virtual, or hybrid. Made up of a vibrant and unstoppable mixture of technology specialists, association experts, and event organisers, the Shocklogic team is our greatest source of pride. Represented by more than 20 nationalities, we are a diverse company with a global perspective, yet we treat both our clients and team members like family. We are an award-winning, family-run, value-centred company with an international client base, including some of the world’s largest and most complex organisations. At Shocklogic, your event is our passion.
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
EventCreate is an event management platform for creating websites, managing registrations, selling tickets, and promoting events online.
Afton Tickets
aftontickets.com
Afton Tickets is beating out every other ticket company when it comes to Price, Client Support, Onsite Equipment, Backup Wifi, Feature Set, Daily Payouts, & Increasing Your Event Profitability. HOW? Afton Tickets simply does so much more, for less. By passing our small service fee to your attendees, everything Afton does for you can come in at a true $0.00 cost.
SimpleTix
simpletix.com
Sell tickets online for your attraction, festival, concert, museum and more. SimpleTix has no contracts, offers instant payouts, and is easy to use.
Tessitura
tessitura.com
Tessitura is a software platform that assists arts and cultural organizations with ticketing, fundraising, membership, and marketing through integrated tools and analytics.
Showpass
showpass.com
Showpass is a global leader in event technology, primary ticketing and distribution, and mixed delivery (live, virtual and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts. Showpass provides access to global distribution and discovery channels including Facebook's native ticketing, Google Reserve, and a proprietary publishers network. Showpass creates solutions for complex events, large organizations, and high-volume event producers and is proud to serve millions of customers.
Yapsody
yapsody.com
Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presenters can accept payments through 14+ payment gateways and deliver tickets through emails, prints, or even at-door check-ins, creating a fuss-free experience. With competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and a range of features that make it a top choice for event organizers of all types, Yapsody is a one-stop shop for creating successful events.
Eventix
eventix.io
The online ticketing software (SaaS) created for conversion. We help event organisers of all sizes sell out their events fast and seamless. Trusted by more than 16.000 clients around the world. https://eventix.io
ViewStub
viewstub.com
ViewStub is a turn-key hybrid event platform and software for events and experiences. We offer an all-encompassing solution for event ticketing and registration, live video and on-demand streaming, marketing and promotion. Clients sell tickets, collect registrations, and host virtual events and experiences directly from their own website with ViewStub’s white-label software. We also offer a free events marketplace for you to monetize, stream, and host events worldwide. ViewStub is the perfect solution for business conferences, sporting events, music festivals, concerts, and anyone looking to transition their event experience to a hybrid approach. Still looking for a traditional solution? ViewStub offers in-person event ticketing solutions as well as strictly virtual options.
Bookitbee
bookitbee.com
Bookitbee is a self-service platform that allows you to sell tickets or take bookings to your events or classes, virtual and in-person. Sign up today!
Cooltix
cooltix.hu
Ticketing for your growth - sell your tickets easier than ever, with the lowest fees! - Unique, personalized page for your event - Easy-to-use platform where you can manage your events - Reporting and analysis tool to track your sales performance - Get your income daily - and many more.
Hytix
hytix.com
Hytix is a state of art online ticketing software that revolutionizes how event organizers manage ticket sales. As an event ticketing platform, Hytix delivers a comprehensive solution for selling tickets online, making it an excellent alternative for various events from concerts to conferences, Haunted attractions to escape rooms. Hytix's robust event ticketing system allows organizers to streamline their procedures, reduce manual work, and boost efficiency. With Hytix, you can sell event tickets quickly and conveniently, reaching a larger audience by boosting your events. Furthermore, Hytix stands out among other event ticketing platforms with its cutting-edge box office ticketing software. This feature enables you to ticket sales at the Box-office platform. Whether you’re planning a small local gathering or a large-scale international event, Hytix’s online ticketing software is designed to deliver to your needs and assure a smooth ticketing experience for both organizers and attendees.
EventSprout
eventsprout.com
EventSprout is a ticketing platform that provides real-time information about registration trends, website traffic, and sales revenue.
Smeetz
smeetz.com
Whether you want to improve your ticketing, track your complete visitors' journey, or you want to optimise your workflow to make your business more efficient; our unified commerce solution for attractions, power by artificial intelligence will be your ally to reach your goals.
Sparxo
sparxo.com
Create better events. Sell tickets on your site. The right event ticketing solution for you to grow your brand, community, and SEO! Check-in & POS too!
Time.ly
time.ly
Timely Event Ticketing software is a full-service web based event ticketing system. Take control over event ticket sales. Sell tickets online and at the box office, for both virtual and in person events. - increase website traffic and elevate your brand with a white-label solution that allows you to be in charge of your event branding. - supports all types of events, such as arts, music, sports and tourism. - compatible with any type of event venue: theatres, museums, local attractions, festivals and more. - easy to set up, learn and use. - mobile friendly. - simple and secure checkout. - real time reporting and analytics.
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events blends flexibility with ease of use so organizers can host engaging events that support their goals, no matter the type of event or organization. Learn more at socio.events
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for registration, engagement, and analytics.
Swoogo
swoogo.events
Swoogo is an event management platform for organizing events, facilitating registration, scheduling, attendee engagement, and reporting on event performance.
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is an event management platform for creating, promoting, and attending various events, with features for ticket sales and event marketing.
EventX
eventx.io
EventX is a virtual and hybrid event management platform that simplifies planning, execution, and analysis for various organizations and audiences.
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activation, and on-site experiences from a single dashboard. Save time, increase engagement, and maximize event value for every event.
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi is an event management platform that helps organizers plan, promote, and execute virtual, hybrid, and in-person events efficiently.
