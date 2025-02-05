Top Event Registration and Ticketing Software - Slovenia

Splash

How long does it take to create, manage, market, and report on your events? Eliminating the countless hours it takes to "go live" is what Splash is all about. We can’t claim to do it all for you (2-star reviews keep us humble), but we get close. Here’s how: • Simplify your process with on-brand templates that have all your touchpoints – landing page, confirmations, emails, social share card, check-in app, and more – built right in. *Avetta decreased event setup time by 75%. • Amplify your brand across every single guest interaction. You have full control to customize each touchpoint with your brand and your voice to connect with your audience. You can also choose from a menu of dynamic tags for guest info like name, company, RSVP responses, and more to create highly personalized interactions without any extra work. • Measure your results with customizable reporting. You can filter your guest list by any and every data field to create reports that are as extensive or defined as you need. Pageviews, tracking links, and email analytics like opens, clicks, and bounces are also included in every event. Plus, our team-wide reports hook you up with insights like repeat attendees, strongest performing assets, and more to help you plan smarter, more successful events. *Gumgum doubled their revenue and tripled their sales pipeline from event attendees. • Grow your business with rinse and repeat success. Once you provide your team with always on-brand event templates, compliant registration forms, and automated integrations, you unlock the formula for easy-to-repeat event success. With a consistent calendar of events, you’ll build must-have relationships with potential customers and strengthen connections with your existing ones. *Sharp hosted over 100 events across 56 branches in their first year using Splash. P.S. - If there’s something you need that we don’t have yet, we have a growing list of partners that can help. Sign up for free at splashthat.com.