Top Event Registration and Ticketing Software - Slovenia

Event Registration and Ticketing software streamline attendee registration, enabling event planners to efficiently monitor and control guest lists. These applications empower attendees to buy tickets or register for complimentary events, while providing event planners with comprehensive guest list details. These tools enhance the efficiency of attendee registration, payment collection in advance of the event, and the seamless organization of the registration process on the day of the event.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
At Ticket Tailor, our mission is to empower a diverse range of event creators by making it easy and affordable to sell tickets. Our flexible and fair pricing helps event budgets go further. First-class customer care means support is always on hand - day or night. And we pride ourselves in building a simple platform with a customer-first mindset. Users can choose between pay-as-you-go, or buying credits upfront to save. We also give charities, B Corps and PTAs 20% off. And if an event is free, so are we. Once a box office is up and running, events are totally customisable and we offer a huge range of features. Think seating charts, integration with popular tools, and a free check-in app, for starters. Our team is small but mighty, driven by feedback and focussed on simplicity. We issue over 1M tickets every month for events of all shapes and sizes – from the UK’s only floating puppet theatre to Beyonce-themed bottomless brunches and sell-out Santa’s grottos across the US. We’re also the world’s biggest independent ticketing platform. With no investors to answer to, or unrealistic growth targets. This allows us to grow on purpose – with purpose – so that every event ticket sold with Ticket Tailor can have a positive impact. We're carbon neutral (having offset our entire history of emissions), donate to climate causes for every ticket sold, and in 2021 became a certified B Corp, joining a global community of businesses putting people and the planet first.
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, town halls, career fairs, expos, and more. Brands like ComCast, Forbes, Volvo, SAP, HackerRank, University of Toronto host thousands of events every month on Airmeet across the globe. Here's what some of our customers have to say about us: “With Airmeet, we’re able to create and host engaging and stunning event experiences that our customers love. As a result, our events see nearly 2x the attendance rate compared to the industry average, and that’s helped contribute a 600% increase in sales conversions,” said Darryl Praill, CMO of Agorapulse.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual, and hybrid events. It combines powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to create immersive and interactive virtual, hybrid, and webinar events. BigMarker also provides integrations, APIs, and white label services that enable companies to integrate powerful interactive video experiences into their marketing, sales, and learning stacks. Let's build your dream online event together. Founded in 2010, BigMarker is headquartered in Chicago and powers virtual events for thousands of companies and organizations around the world.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data private and secure. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2023 Report, we're trusted by world-leading brands like Fortune 100 enterprises to power their events. Bizzabo was founded in 2011 by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and is headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and marketing metrics, making it possible to measure event effectiveness, accelerate pipeline, and prove ROI.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, Eventbrite opened their first international office in the United Kingdom in 2012. The company now has local offices in Nashville, London, Cork, Amsterdam, Dublin, Berlin, Melbourne, Mendoza, Madrid, and São Paulo.The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange on September 20, 2018 under the ticker symbol EB.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers a complete suite of solutions to streamline the event planning process. Eventzilla works best for: - Conferences - Member Events - Training Events - Fundraising Events - Tradeshows - User or Partner Events - Road Shows - Sports Events - Alumni Events and more Notable features: - Custom-branded event websites - Multiple registration types - Event agenda builder with multiple tracks - Custom registration form with conditional logic - Name badge designs - Host and manage webinars, live streams, or any virtual events - Easy integration with external platforms - Automated waitlists and approvals - Setup discount codes and group discounts - Abstract management (Submission, Review, and Approval) - Name badges printing (Customizable) - Hotel accommodations - Attendee networking app - Kiosk Self-Service Check-in (Available for both iOS and Android devices)
Explara
explara.com
Explara helps creative entrepreneurs and small businesses to monetize from events, online selling, community, and crowdfunding.
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organizations all over the world. It's popularly used to create payment forms, lead generation forms, registration forms, contact forms, application forms, and more.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Regpack
regpack.com
Regpack is a leading client onboarding and payment platform trusted by over 7,000 organizations worldwide. Regpack allows you to control the full lifecycle of your business, from registration to attendance, integrated online payments, and reporting tools for your whole team. We offer payment processing as low as 2.1%, a simple interface, powerful business tools, all at an affordable monthly cost. Start today and see the results of our leading all-in-one client management solution.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Run The World
runtheworld.today
Run The World helps you host virtual conferences, talks and happy hours. Create engaging online events to teach, network and build community. Get started for free!
SeatGeek
seatgeek.com
SeatGeek is the Web's largest event ticket search engine. Discover events you love, search all ticket sites, see seat locations and get the best deals on tickets.
Splash
splashthat.com
How long does it take to create, manage, market, and report on your events? Eliminating the countless hours it takes to "go live" is what Splash is all about. We can’t claim to do it all for you (2-star reviews keep us humble), but we get close. Here’s how: • Simplify your process with on-brand templates that have all your touchpoints – landing page, confirmations, emails, social share card, check-in app, and more – built right in. *Avetta decreased event setup time by 75%. • Amplify your brand across every single guest interaction. You have full control to customize each touchpoint with your brand and your voice to connect with your audience. You can also choose from a menu of dynamic tags for guest info like name, company, RSVP responses, and more to create highly personalized interactions without any extra work. • Measure your results with customizable reporting. You can filter your guest list by any and every data field to create reports that are as extensive or defined as you need. Pageviews, tracking links, and email analytics like opens, clicks, and bounces are also included in every event. Plus, our team-wide reports hook you up with insights like repeat attendees, strongest performing assets, and more to help you plan smarter, more successful events. *Gumgum doubled their revenue and tripled their sales pipeline from event attendees. • Grow your business with rinse and repeat success. Once you provide your team with always on-brand event templates, compliant registration forms, and automated integrations, you unlock the formula for easy-to-repeat event success. With a consistent calendar of events, you’ll build must-have relationships with potential customers and strengthen connections with your existing ones. *Sharp hosted over 100 events across 56 branches in their first year using Splash. P.S. - If there’s something you need that we don’t have yet, we have a growing list of partners that can help. Sign up for free at splashthat.com.
Evite
evite.com
Evite makes bringing people together easy! Send online invitations with free RSVP tracking and cards by email or text. Get great gift and party ideas too!
Trybooking
trybooking.com
TryBooking is an online event ticketing, booking and registration platform that makes events easy. Trusted by more than 150,000+ event organizers, we help you manage all types of events/registrations from private functions to major festivals with ease. TryBooking's 3 Promises To You: - Low ticketing fees and 100% Free for Free Events - Free local support, we will be with you every step of the way - No lock in contracts or subscriptions. Events Made Easy Through: - User-friendly ticketing system to create and sell tickets - Show off your brand in our fully customizable pages for each event - Array of sales reports and analytics, accessible with a click of a button - Create smart forms adaptable for any audience - Reserve seats and table functionality - Free mobile scanning app and Box Office functionality - Fundraising support and membership features - No third party marketing, we value your privacy - API friendly - Integration with Xero and Stripe
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is the preferred event management platform for B2B event marketers and conference organizers to run in-person, virtual, & hybrid events. Zuddl has been built from the ground up to cater to each use case perfectly. Instead of using 8-10 different tools and platforms for running one event end to end, use Zuddl to manage your in-person, virtual and hybrid event programs and webinars from one platform. Why Zuddl: * Focus on Flexibility Bring your event to life with infinite control over branding, customizability and workflows - from registration and ticketing to attendee mobile app. There is nothing you cannot tune to your needs. * More Partner, Less Vendor Getting your event right requires more than just a subscription to an event platform. We get that. And it reflects in our pricing, support and product roadmap. * Outcome Oriented Ready-to-use revenue dashboards, configurable alerts, and integrations with Marketo, Hubspot, SFDC, etc that make reporting super simple. Zuddl is trusted by companies like Stack Commerce, Rocket Lane, ServiceNow, Storyblok, Mindtickle, Cloudsmith, Expensify, Partnership Leaders, United Nations, NAMIC, HBA, NASSCOM, Google, Microsoft, Kellogg’s amongst others to help them unify their event stack
Greenvelope
greenvelope.com
Easily create and email elegant business invitations and announcements alongside advanced guest list management, RSVP tracking, ticketing, donation collection, and more. By combining sleek, elegant design with contemporary, digital delivery and full event management tools, planning an event and connecting with your network has never been easier. Choose from our exclusive templates to customize with your company branding, or upload your own design and benefit from our fully integrated event management, tracking, and ticketing functionalities: the choice is yours, and our team is here to make it effortless.
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource offers a free, easy to use, reliable online event ticketing platform with first-class customer service, enabling you to sell your tickets online with confidence. Unlike other ticking providers, we have no contracts, hidden fees or complicated access tiers. Gain full access to our complete system through one single, easy to understand, honest booking fee structure. What separates TicketSource from the rest is our dedication to providing first-class customer support. We're friendly and supportive, and when you talk to us you won't find us reading from a script. Whether you're tech-savvy or a technophobe, we'll talk to you as an individual, because we're individuals too.
Townscript
townscript.com
Looking for something to do in India? Discover the best events and activities. Explore and buy tickets for Entertainment, Educational & Learning, Tech, Biz & Networking, Sports & Fitness, Travel & Adventure, Social Causes, Others and more events in India
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
AnyRoad is the leading experiential marketing platform that enables brands to operate and optimize their events, tours, activations, and classes to grow consumer brand loyalty, drive more revenue, and increase the ROI on every experience. AnyRoad allows companies to streamline and scale their experiential operations with a flexible, configurable platform and provides the powerful insights needed to accelerate business growth. Leading brands like Anheuser-Busch, Diageo, Westfield, Just Egg, and Sierra Nevada all count on AnyRoad to optimize operations for and prove the impact of their experiential marketing programs.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event marketing, and time-saving event management tools. Whova has won the Event Technology Award for 5 years in a row. Among Whova's customers are American Express, US Bank, PwC, Microsoft, Hilton, Lego, IKEA, L'Oreal, American Marketing Association, Harvard University, NASA, plus countless other organizations from over 100 countries. Whova has powered over 50,000 in-person and virtual/hybrid conferences, including association events, education events, government events, corporate events, trade shows, expos, and community gatherings.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With live exhibitor dashboards to track ROI, real-time event programs, audience engagement features and video calling options, Swapcard delivers valuable user experiences for all types of events. Swapcard was recently awarded Best Virtual & Hybrid Event Engagement & Connectivity Platform 2020 at the Software and Technology Awards. To learn more, visit swapcard.com.
Brushfire
brushfire.com
Brushfire is an Event Management Platform providing solutions for Ticketing, Registration, Virtual Events, and Event Apps. Founded in 2003, Brushfire has helped power online ticketing and registration with thousands of organizations around the world over the past 20 years. Backed by award-winning service and support, Brushfire provides the tools you need to save time and money on your next event. Brushfire solutions are made for growth. Have questions? Talk to our team at (866) 825-8252.
TicketLeap
ticketleap.com
Ticketleap, a solution of Leap Event Technology, takes self-service ticketing to a whole new level with their easy-to-use platform, full set of features, and lightning-fast setup. The solution provides branded event pages, built-in promotional tools, and flexible ticketing and admission options so organizers can create awesome events in just minutes. That’s why haunted attractions, festivals, tours, theaters, and so many more choose Ticketleap.
RegFox
regfox.com
Easy online registration forms for Conferences, Camps, Courses, and more! RegFox is easy to use, highly customizable, and unbelievably affordable at just $0.99 + 1% per registrant (capped at $4.99 per registrant). With RegFox registration software, you'll save thousands while offering a seamless and simple registration experience for your customers. RegFox is flexible and feature-rich, offering full branding control, an event page builder, attendee check-in app, registrant CRM, instant funding, and much more. Visit our website, RegFox.com/features, to view all features. If you’re frustrated by expensive and clunky registration systems, you’ll love how RegFox empowers you to control the entire registration experience. RegFox offers one platform with everything you need to drive signups, manage registrants, and capture data. Loved by over 60,000 event professionals, and with fifteen years of experience, we’ll guide you to the most successful and profitable events you’ve ever had.
TicketSpice
ticketspice.com
Sell tickets online and host your most successful event ever with TicketSpice. TicketSpice is easy to use, highly customizable, and unbelievably affordable. At just $0.99 per ticket, you'll save thousands, while offering a seamlessly simple ticketing experience. TicketSpice is flexible and feature-rich, offering full branding control, timed ticketing, reserved seating, mobile scanning, box office, merchandise options, and more. If you’re frustrated by expensive and restrictive ticketing systems that put their logo on top of your ticketing page, you’ll love how TicketSpice empowers you to control the entire ticketing experience. TicketSpice offers you one platform with everything you need to sell tickets, manage attendees, capture data, and more. With over 60,000 customers and twelve years of experience, we’ll be your guide to the most successful and profitable events you’ve ever had.
ShowClix
showclix.com
Go beyond event ticketing with ShowClix. Create fully branded event pages, take advantage of built-in marketing and analytics tools, work with event experts, and more.
Accelevents
accelevents.com
Discover the only enterprise-grade event management platform that is easy to use. See how we can help you with your next virtual, hybrid, or in-person event. Accelevents, the one-stop solution for managing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, uniquely combines enterprise-grade capabilities with ease of use to streamline your event planning process. Trusted by 12,500 organizations worldwide, our platform brings your event strategy to life with 24/7 customer support, advanced data security, and a wide range of features. With Accelevents, event planners can: - Create an event website in minutes. - Effortlessly build an event agenda that automatically integrates speakers and sessions. - Tailor the registration and ticketing process to their unique event needs. - Offer a diverse range of payment methods, including credit cards and invoicing. - Deploy assisted and self-check-in options. - Design and print professional badges with ease. - Help exhibitors capture and qualify leads. - Support the busy schedule of attendees and event staff with easy event apps. - Broadcast live content using either our in-house broadcast studio or a preferred A/V provider. - Manage exhibitors and sponsors at scale. - Amplify attendee engagement with AI-driven networking, gamification and more. - Gain detailed insights on event performance via comprehensive analytics.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating experiences, repurpose event content, and capitalize on intent data. Elevate your events with Goldcast for true audience engagement, brand development, and revenue growth; moving beyond basic events to revenue-driving engagement from webinars and product demos to thought leadership panels and in-person dinners.
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through software and hardware solutions. All backed up by a dedicated 24/7 customer service made 100% of humans. The InEvent integrated platform includes hospitality and housing, travel and logistics, web broadcasting, live engagement, smooth registration, dynamic networking, robust marketing automation, custom websites and mobile apps, real-time analytics, high-powered beacons and 100+ other features to power interactive and immersive experiences. We have successfully serviced more than 50,000 events and webinars with over 2 million attendees and 60 +million streaming minutes globally. Whether you are hosting a webinar, virtual hands-on meeting or a month-long event, our flexible solution will help your ideal event come to life.
Sweap
sweap.io
Sweap is an Event Efficiency Platform that will make events your companies' most impactful marketing channel. Some of the best event teams like Bentely or Scandic Hotels use our software to drive more registrations and save time through automated guest management, event communication and a virtual event platform. Sweap offers a free plan up to 500 registrations p.a., so you can start today.
Micepad
micepad.co
Micepad is an award-winning provider of event management software, with a unique focus on capturing and surfacing data from live events.
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-event stage to the post-event and automates the entire process, saving your admin cost and time by almost 50% . Our mission is to drive engagement- first & foremost- yielding greater business results for you. EventTitans is an all-in-one event management platform that eases out all important functionalities from ticketing, streamlined attendee/sponsor/speaker self registration process, gamification, guest check-ins/walk-ins, and attendee engagement to capturing important real-time event analytics. Our in-built CRM helps you import or export contacts, track orders, send bulk emails, record surveys and much more. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event executed on our platform is perfect every time. Ask us about our custom event dashboard development and feature customizations that can help streamline your processes, enhance attendee engagement, and elevate the overall success of your events. Our team is ready to assist you in creating a tailored solution that meets your specific needs and maximizes your event's potential.
Shocklogic
shocklogic.com
Shocklogic understands the needs of the meetings industry like no other technology company. Founded in 1997, we’ve had our finger on the pulse of events technology for nearly 25 years. Our extensive suite of software and services supports event organisers in every aspect of producing cutting edge events, whether onsite, virtual, or hybrid. Made up of a vibrant and unstoppable mixture of technology specialists, association experts, and event organisers, the Shocklogic team is our greatest source of pride. Represented by more than 20 nationalities, we are a diverse company with a global perspective, yet we treat both our clients and team members like family. We are an award-winning, family-run, value-centred company with an international client base, including some of the world’s largest and most complex organisations. At Shocklogic, your event is our passion.
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
Create a beautiful event website in minutes. Build an event website, collect registrations, sell tickets, and promote your event online. Reliable and secure. Trusted by more than 1,000,000 people worldwide, including planners from Nike, MIT and Refinery29.
Afton Tickets
aftontickets.com
Afton Tickets is beating out every other ticket company when it comes to Price, Client Support, Onsite Equipment, Backup Wifi, Feature Set, Daily Payouts, & Increasing Your Event Profitability. HOW? Afton Tickets simply does so much more, for less. By passing our small service fee to your attendees, everything Afton does for you can come in at a true $0.00 cost.
SimpleTix
simpletix.com
Sell tickets online for your attraction, festival, concert, museum and more. SimpleTix has no contracts, offers instant payouts, and is easy to use.
Tessitura
tessitura.com
Tessitura is a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools help uncover business insights and turn data into action. And features like timed admission, integrated streaming and contactless scanning help build a sustainable future. The Tessitura community includes over 750 arts organizations and cultural attractions in 10 countries. Our staff provide 24/7 support and offer guidance to grow revenue and build lifelong engagement. For more information, please visit www.tessituranetwork.com or contact [email protected].
Showpass
showpass.com
Showpass is a global leader in event technology, primary ticketing and distribution, and mixed delivery (live, virtual and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts. Showpass provides access to global distribution and discovery channels including Facebook's native ticketing, Google Reserve, and a proprietary publishers network. Showpass creates solutions for complex events, large organizations, and high-volume event producers and is proud to serve millions of customers.
Yapsody
yapsody.com
Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presenters can accept payments through 14+ payment gateways and deliver tickets through emails, prints, or even at-door check-ins, creating a fuss-free experience. With competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and a range of features that make it a top choice for event organizers of all types, Yapsody is a one-stop shop for creating successful events.
Eventix
eventix.io
The online ticketing software (SaaS) created for conversion. We help event organisers of all sizes sell out their events fast and seamless. Trusted by more than 16.000 clients around the world. https://eventix.io
ViewStub
viewstub.com
ViewStub is a turn-key hybrid event platform and software for events and experiences. We offer an all-encompassing solution for event ticketing and registration, live video and on-demand streaming, marketing and promotion. Clients sell tickets, collect registrations, and host virtual events and experiences directly from their own website with ViewStub’s white-label software. We also offer a free events marketplace for you to monetize, stream, and host events worldwide. ViewStub is the perfect solution for business conferences, sporting events, music festivals, concerts, and anyone looking to transition their event experience to a hybrid approach. Still looking for a traditional solution? ViewStub offers in-person event ticketing solutions as well as strictly virtual options.
Bookitbee
bookitbee.com
Bookitbee is a self-service platform that allows you to sell tickets or take bookings to your events or classes, virtual and in-person. Sign up today!
Cooltix
cooltix.hu
Ticketing for your growth - sell your tickets easier than ever, with the lowest fees! - Unique, personalized page for your event - Easy-to-use platform where you can manage your events - Reporting and analysis tool to track your sales performance - Get your income daily - and many more.
Hytix
hytix.com
Hytix is a state of art online ticketing software that revolutionizes how event organizers manage ticket sales. As an event ticketing platform, Hytix delivers a comprehensive solution for selling tickets online, making it an excellent alternative for various events from concerts to conferences, Haunted attractions to escape rooms. Hytix's robust event ticketing system allows organizers to streamline their procedures, reduce manual work, and boost efficiency. With Hytix, you can sell event tickets quickly and conveniently, reaching a larger audience by boosting your events. Furthermore, Hytix stands out among other event ticketing platforms with its cutting-edge box office ticketing software. This feature enables you to ticket sales at the Box-office platform. Whether you’re planning a small local gathering or a large-scale international event, Hytix’s online ticketing software is designed to deliver to your needs and assure a smooth ticketing experience for both organizers and attendees.
EventSprout
eventsprout.com
EventSprout is a ticketing platform that provides real-time information about registration trends, website traffic, and sales revenue.
Smeetz
smeetz.com
Whether you want to improve your ticketing, track your complete visitors' journey, or you want to optimise your workflow to make your business more efficient; our unified commerce solution for attractions, power by artificial intelligence will be your ally to reach your goals.
Sparxo
sparxo.com
Create better events. Sell tickets on your site. The right event ticketing solution for you to grow your brand, community, and SEO! Check-in & POS too!
Time.ly
time.ly
Timely Event Ticketing software is a full-service web based event ticketing system. Take control over event ticket sales. Sell tickets online and at the box office, for both virtual and in person events. - increase website traffic and elevate your brand with a white-label solution that allows you to be in charge of your event branding. - supports all types of events, such as arts, music, sports and tourism. - compatible with any type of event venue: theatres, museums, local attractions, festivals and more. - easy to set up, learn and use. - mobile friendly. - simple and secure checkout. - real time reporting and analytics.
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events blends flexibility with ease of use so organizers can host engaging events that support their goals, no matter the type of event or organization. Learn more at socio.events
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with everything you need to find suppliers, engage attendees, maximize sponsor value, and capture important event data. As a global leader in event marketing and management technology, Cvent is uniquely positioned to support your events of all types, sizes, and complexities
Swoogo
swoogo.events
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling, to post-event data reports. Swoogo helps event marketers intuitively build a website with embedded registration, email automation, a sponsor portal, and speaker resources. A growing force in the market, Swoogo is the next big thing in events.
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptable to all event types and enables event promotion to a vast audience. With more than 12 years of industry experience, AllEvents has become the platform of choice for over 20 million monthly event seekers who rely on it to discover an array of events.
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and hybrid event solutions for companies, organizers and leading trade bodies in Asia and China, including Amazon, Apple, HKTDC, Alibaba, Reed and many more. With features such as the interactive exhibition hall, dynamic exhibitor booths, online registration forms, webinars, and interactive conference stages, we are the go-to service for organizations wishing to broaden their audience into the Asia Pacific regions. EventX is formerly known as EventXtra.
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activation, and on-site experiences from a single dashboard. Save time, increase engagement, and maximize event value for every event.
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi's end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person event experiences. From website, registration and an award-winning event app, to the Virtual Space and fully managed online event production, the EventMobi platform has been used by 10,000+ event planners in 72 countries since 2009. Whether you hold one event or hundreds, our event management platform streamlines your workflow so you spend less time managing technology and more time creating engaging event experiences for your attendees.
