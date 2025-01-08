App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Event Registration and Ticketing Software - French Polynesia
Event Registration and Ticketing software streamline attendee registration, enabling event planners to efficiently monitor and control guest lists. These applications empower attendees to buy tickets or register for complimentary events, while providing event planners with comprehensive guest list details. These tools enhance the efficiency of attendee registration, payment collection in advance of the event, and the seamless organization of the registration process on the day of the event.
Submit New App
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event marketing, and time-saving event management tools. Whova has won the Event Technology Award for 5 years in a row. Among Whova's customers are American Express, US Bank, PwC, Microsoft, Hilton, Lego, IKEA, L'Oreal, American Marketing Association, Harvard University, NASA, plus countless other organizations from over 100 countries. Whova has powered over 50,000 in-person and virtual/hybrid conferences, including association events, education events, government events, corporate events, trade shows, expos, and community gatherings.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, Eventbrite opened their first international office in the United Kingdom in 2012. The company now has local offices in Nashville, London, Cork, Amsterdam, Dublin, Berlin, Melbourne, Mendoza, Madrid, and São Paulo.The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange on September 20, 2018 under the ticker symbol EB.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organizations all over the world. It's popularly used to create payment forms, lead generation forms, registration forms, contact forms, application forms, and more.
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, town halls, career fairs, expos, and more. Brands like ComCast, Forbes, Volvo, SAP, HackerRank, University of Toronto host thousands of events every month on Airmeet across the globe. Here's what some of our customers have to say about us: “With Airmeet, we’re able to create and host engaging and stunning event experiences that our customers love. As a result, our events see nearly 2x the attendance rate compared to the industry average, and that’s helped contribute a 600% increase in sales conversions,” said Darryl Praill, CMO of Agorapulse.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with everything you need to find suppliers, engage attendees, maximize sponsor value, and capture important event data. As a global leader in event marketing and management technology, Cvent is uniquely positioned to support your events of all types, sizes, and complexities
SeatGeek
seatgeek.com
SeatGeek is the Web's largest event ticket search engine. Discover events you love, search all ticket sites, see seat locations and get the best deals on tickets.
BlipCut
blipcut.com
Create generative AI videos on Discord totally free! Seamlessly transform your text into captivating videos, and redefine your narrative and enhance visual experiences with our state-of-the-art AI Video Generator like Sora OpenAI.
Greenvelope
greenvelope.com
Easily create and email elegant business invitations and announcements alongside advanced guest list management, RSVP tracking, ticketing, donation collection, and more. By combining sleek, elegant design with contemporary, digital delivery and full event management tools, planning an event and connecting with your network has never been easier. Choose from our exclusive templates to customize with your company branding, or upload your own design and benefit from our fully integrated event management, tracking, and ticketing functionalities: the choice is yours, and our team is here to make it effortless.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data private and secure. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2023 Report, we're trusted by world-leading brands like Fortune 100 enterprises to power their events. Bizzabo was founded in 2011 by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and is headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
At Ticket Tailor, our mission is to empower a diverse range of event creators by making it easy and affordable to sell tickets. Our flexible and fair pricing helps event budgets go further. First-class customer care means support is always on hand - day or night. And we pride ourselves in building a simple platform with a customer-first mindset. Users can choose between pay-as-you-go, or buying credits upfront to save. We also give charities, B Corps and PTAs 20% off. And if an event is free, so are we. Once a box office is up and running, events are totally customisable and we offer a huge range of features. Think seating charts, integration with popular tools, and a free check-in app, for starters. Our team is small but mighty, driven by feedback and focussed on simplicity. We issue over 1M tickets every month for events of all shapes and sizes – from the UK’s only floating puppet theatre to Beyonce-themed bottomless brunches and sell-out Santa’s grottos across the US. We’re also the world’s biggest independent ticketing platform. With no investors to answer to, or unrealistic growth targets. This allows us to grow on purpose – with purpose – so that every event ticket sold with Ticket Tailor can have a positive impact. We're carbon neutral (having offset our entire history of emissions), donate to climate causes for every ticket sold, and in 2021 became a certified B Corp, joining a global community of businesses putting people and the planet first.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With live exhibitor dashboards to track ROI, real-time event programs, audience engagement features and video calling options, Swapcard delivers valuable user experiences for all types of events. Swapcard was recently awarded Best Virtual & Hybrid Event Engagement & Connectivity Platform 2020 at the Software and Technology Awards. To learn more, visit swapcard.com.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and marketing metrics, making it possible to measure event effectiveness, accelerate pipeline, and prove ROI.
Townscript
townscript.com
Looking for something to do in India? Discover the best events and activities. Explore and buy tickets for Entertainment, Educational & Learning, Tech, Biz & Networking, Sports & Fitness, Travel & Adventure, Social Causes, Others and more events in India
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource offers a free, easy to use, reliable online event ticketing platform with first-class customer service, enabling you to sell your tickets online with confidence. Unlike other ticking providers, we have no contracts, hidden fees or complicated access tiers. Gain full access to our complete system through one single, easy to understand, honest booking fee structure. What separates TicketSource from the rest is our dedication to providing first-class customer support. We're friendly and supportive, and when you talk to us you won't find us reading from a script. Whether you're tech-savvy or a technophobe, we'll talk to you as an individual, because we're individuals too.
Ticket Generator
ticket-generator.com
Ticket Generator is an online software tool that makes it easy for event organisers to generate single-use event tickets, and validate them using a smartphone app. The tool is quick, easy-to-use, and affordable. Using Ticket Generator, event organisers can design, generate, and distribute event tickets in minutes without the need for graphic designers or expensive design softwares. The tickets can be validated by authorised personnel at the time of entry using any smartphone equipped with the Ticket Reader app. No expensive scanning hardware is required. Post event, organisers can also get detailed insights on event attendance. Ticket Generator is the latest product by Scanova, a leading provider of QR Code technology tools. Scanova has helped over 100,000 businesses across 114 countries generate QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases.
Evite
evite.com
Evite makes bringing people together easy! Send online invitations with free RSVP tracking and cards by email or text. Get great gift and party ideas too!
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers a complete suite of solutions to streamline the event planning process. Eventzilla works best for: - Conferences - Member Events - Training Events - Fundraising Events - Tradeshows - User or Partner Events - Road Shows - Sports Events - Alumni Events and more Notable features: - Custom-branded event websites - Multiple registration types - Event agenda builder with multiple tracks - Custom registration form with conditional logic - Name badge designs - Host and manage webinars, live streams, or any virtual events - Easy integration with external platforms - Automated waitlists and approvals - Setup discount codes and group discounts - Abstract management (Submission, Review, and Approval) - Name badges printing (Customizable) - Hotel accommodations - Attendee networking app - Kiosk Self-Service Check-in (Available for both iOS and Android devices)
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to create immersive and interactive virtual, hybrid, and webinar events. BigMarker also provides integrations, APIs, and white label services that enable companies to integrate powerful interactive video experiences into their marketing, sales, and learning stacks. Let's build your dream online event together. Founded in 2010, BigMarker is headquartered in Chicago, and powers events for thousands of companies and organizations around the world.
CrowdComms
crowdcomms.com
Whether you’re running an in-person or hybrid event, we will help you deliver a flexible and beautifully branded event app your attendees will love. Web or Native or both, attendees find it easy to access and easy to use. Talk to us about your specific event requirements. Our approach is collaborative and there are many ways your app can be customised.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budgets: - Self-Service Kiosk Solution: Streamline attendee check-in with our intuitive and efficient kiosk system. - Event App: Enhance participant engagement with a feature-rich and customizable event application. - Ticketing and Registration: Simplify the registration process with our user-friendly ticketing system. - Lead Retrieval: Maximize networking opportunities and track engagement with our advanced lead retrieval technology. With Agorify, event organizers worldwide are empowered to create memorable and efficient events that are high in quality and low in cost.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating experiences, repurpose event content, and capitalize on intent data. Elevate your events with Goldcast for true audience engagement, brand development, and revenue growth; moving beyond basic events to revenue-driving engagement from webinars and product demos to thought leadership panels and in-person dinners.
Run The World
runtheworld.today
Run The World helps you host virtual conferences, talks and happy hours. Create engaging online events to teach, network and build community. Get started for free!
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi's end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person event experiences. From website, registration and an award-winning event app, to the Virtual Space and fully managed online event production, the EventMobi platform has been used by 10,000+ event planners in 72 countries since 2009. Whether you hold one event or hundreds, our event management platform streamlines your workflow so you spend less time managing technology and more time creating engaging event experiences for your attendees.
Accelevents
accelevents.com
Discover the only enterprise-grade event management platform that is easy to use. See how we can help you with your next virtual, hybrid, or in-person event. Accelevents, the one-stop solution for managing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, uniquely combines enterprise-grade capabilities with ease of use to streamline your event planning process. Trusted by 12,500 organizations worldwide, our platform brings your event strategy to life with 24/7 customer support, advanced data security, and a wide range of features. With Accelevents, event planners can: - Create an event website in minutes. - Effortlessly build an event agenda that automatically integrates speakers and sessions. - Tailor the registration and ticketing process to their unique event needs. - Offer a diverse range of payment methods, including credit cards and invoicing. - Deploy assisted and self-check-in options. - Design and print professional badges with ease. - Help exhibitors capture and qualify leads. - Support the busy schedule of attendees and event staff with easy event apps. - Broadcast live content using either our in-house broadcast studio or a preferred A/V provider. - Manage exhibitors and sponsors at scale. - Amplify attendee engagement with AI-driven networking, gamification and more. - Gain detailed insights on event performance via comprehensive analytics.
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Weezevent
weezevent.com
Create your customised online tickets in minutes. Simply create and publish your event with a few clicks, or integrate the ticketing plug-in to your website and Facebook page and get ready to sell your tickets, send your invites, register attendees and manage your memberships online!
Tikkl
tikkl.com
Enjoy an immersive event experience from around the world, in person or virtual. OR host your own irresistible event with our powerful DIY solution that boosts attendance and revenue. Now with AI.
Eventmix
eventmix.live
Eventmix is an easy to use virtual and hybrid events platform that allows organizers to run events from their own website, in minutes. Eventmix gives you all the tools you need to not only run and monetize your events with ease but also keep your audience engaged through dedicated networking and engagement areas that are fully customizable.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaigns, and generate valuable data. To this day, Eventtia has empowered more than 7,200 clients such as Pernod Ricard, Dior, Toyota, Richemont group, and Pierre Fabre group to create and organize more than 30,000 events around the world.
Tessitura
tessitura.com
Tessitura is a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools help uncover business insights and turn data into action. And features like timed admission, integrated streaming and contactless scanning help build a sustainable future. The Tessitura community includes over 750 arts organizations and cultural attractions in 10 countries. Our staff provide 24/7 support and offer guidance to grow revenue and build lifelong engagement. For more information, please visit www.tessituranetwork.com or contact [email protected].
TicketSpice
ticketspice.com
Sell tickets online and host your most successful event ever with TicketSpice. TicketSpice is easy to use, highly customizable, and unbelievably affordable. At just $0.99 per ticket, you'll save thousands, while offering a seamlessly simple ticketing experience. TicketSpice is flexible and feature-rich, offering full branding control, timed ticketing, reserved seating, mobile scanning, box office, merchandise options, and more. If you’re frustrated by expensive and restrictive ticketing systems that put their logo on top of your ticketing page, you’ll love how TicketSpice empowers you to control the entire ticketing experience. TicketSpice offers you one platform with everything you need to sell tickets, manage attendees, capture data, and more. With over 60,000 customers and twelve years of experience, we’ll be your guide to the most successful and profitable events you’ve ever had.
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is a unified events and webinars platform, which helps B2B event marketers simplify their event tech stack. Instead of using 8-10 different tools and platforms for running one event end to end, use Zuddl to manage your event programs from one platform. Zuddl unified event and webinar platform helps B2B marketers: - Increase operational efficiency by unifying multiple point solutions - Manage the event end to end from one platform: - Build stunning landing pages - Dynamic registration and ticketing - Host events and webinar - Inbuilt video production and editing - Video on demand infrastructure - Native integration with Salesforce, Hubspot, Marketo, Eloqua, and other commonly used CRMs - Improve sales and marketing collaboration by delivering timely insights about attendees and hot prospects throughout the event and multiple events. - Reduce total cost of ownership by unifying the event tech stack since Zuddl supports multiple formats such as virtual, in-person, hybrid and webinars, across multiple use cases: - User conferences - Field marketing events - Customer marketing events - Advisory boards - Webinars - Demand generation events Zuddl is trusted by B2B SaaS companies like Zylo, Stack Commerce, Rocketlane, ServiceNow, Storyblok, Mindtickle, Partnership Leaders, United Nations, NAMIC, HBA, NASSCOM, Google, Microsoft, Kellogg’s amongst others to help them unify their event stack
Regpack
regpack.com
Regpack is a leading client onboarding and payment platform trusted by over 7,000 organizations worldwide. Regpack allows you to control the full lifecycle of your business, from registration to attendance, integrated online payments, and reporting tools for your whole team. We offer payment processing as low as 2.1%, a simple interface, powerful business tools, all at an affordable monthly cost. Start today and see the results of our leading all-in-one client management solution.
TicketWeb
ticketweb.com
Discover your live experience with independent music concerts, comedy, clubs, theater, festivals event tickets at TicketWeb
The Ticket Fairy
ticketfairy.com
The Ticket Fairy is a next-generation event ticketing, marketing, management, intelligence and revenue acceleration platform, providing event promoters and venue managers the tools necessary to increase attendance levels, social media exposure and consumer engagement, and provide an enhanced experience to their patrons. The Ticket Fairy is helping large and small events maximise their revenue potential in Australia, New Zealand, India, the United States, and the United Kingdom and Europe, with closed beta trials in East Africa, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.
Cloudpresenter
cloudpresenter.com
Make your meetings and webinars your own - white labelled & custom branded for all your organisations communications. Streamline and simplify online meetings, presentations and webinars. No need for multiple platforms, or separate accounts - you can do it all within Cloudpresenter. Content sharing, co-presenting, polls, role allocation, whiteboard, chat, Q&A, analytics, breakout rooms, registration - everything you need for successful meetings, webinars and presentations.
webMOBI
webmobi.com
webMOBI is a new generation AI-powered all-in-one event management software with an attendee CRM. It offers event apps, website, registration, live polls, survey, live maps, multi-event apps, lead generation services & attendee engagement. webMOBI helps you experience incredibly more elegant, simplified, and customizable mobile apps for events, festivals, enterprises, and university campuses. Our cutting-edge software is trusted by 100 brands worldwide for corporate events, conferences, trade shows, internal/external meetings & more. Check out our gamification, and more feature-rich platform where the event planners can engage their attendees at ease only with our Best Event App Builder -webMOBI.
Attendease
attendease.com
Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website builder, email marketing, and attendee registration. Take control of event details, from speakers and exhibitors to scheduling and ticketing. Empowering everyone to create and manage events effortlessly, Attendease streamlines the process, ensuring success in minutes. Attendease is a great fit for organizations looking for: ✔ Reasonable and predictable technology costs with no surprise fees ✔ Simplified attendee communication to attract, inform, and engage to drive results ✔ Delivering consistent, branded experiences throughout the entire attendee journey ✔ Making it easy for attendees to navigate and personalize their event agenda ✔ Driving registration experiences that convert and reduce drop-offs ✔ Accessing actionable attendee and event data when and where you need it ✔ Having the ability to execute multiple events at scale ✔ 5-star customer service In 2023, Attendease joined the Tripleseat family. Tripleseat is the hospitality industry's #1 guest and event management software. Together with EventUp, the leading venue directory, we serve and help grow the hospitality and events industry. View Tripleseat's profile here: https://www.g2.com/products/tripleseat-tripleseat/reviews
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and hybrid event solutions for companies, organizers and leading trade bodies in Asia and China, including Amazon, Apple, HKTDC, Alibaba, Reed and many more. With features such as the interactive exhibition hall, dynamic exhibitor booths, online registration forms, webinars, and interactive conference stages, we are the go-to service for organizations wishing to broaden their audience into the Asia Pacific regions. EventX is formerly known as EventXtra.
Swoogo
swoogo.events
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling, to post-event data reports. Swoogo helps event marketers intuitively build a website with embedded registration, email automation, a sponsor portal, and speaker resources. A growing force in the market, Swoogo is the next big thing in events.
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events blends flexibility with ease of use so organizers can host engaging events that support their goals, no matter the type of event or organization. Learn more at socio.events
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
Create a beautiful event website in minutes. Build an event website, collect registrations, sell tickets, and promote your event online. Reliable and secure. Trusted by more than 1,000,000 people worldwide, including planners from Nike, MIT and Refinery29.
RegFox
regfox.com
Easy online registration forms for Conferences, Camps, Courses, and more! RegFox is easy to use, highly customizable, and unbelievably affordable at just $0.99 + 1% per registrant (capped at $4.99 per registrant). With RegFox registration software, you'll save thousands while offering a seamless and simple registration experience for your customers. RegFox is flexible and feature-rich, offering full branding control, an event page builder, attendee check-in app, registrant CRM, instant funding, and much more. Visit our website, RegFox.com/features, to view all features. If you’re frustrated by expensive and clunky registration systems, you’ll love how RegFox empowers you to control the entire registration experience. RegFox offers one platform with everything you need to drive signups, manage registrants, and capture data. Loved by over 60,000 event professionals, and with fifteen years of experience, we’ll guide you to the most successful and profitable events you’ve ever had.
Trybooking
trybooking.com
TryBooking is an online event ticketing, booking and registration platform that makes events easy. Trusted by more than 150,000+ event organizers, we help you manage all types of events/registrations from private functions to major festivals with ease. TryBooking's 3 Promises To You: - Low ticketing fees and 100% Free for Free Events - Free local support, we will be with you every step of the way - No lock in contracts or subscriptions. Events Made Easy Through: - User-friendly ticketing system to create and sell tickets - Show off your brand in our fully customizable pages for each event - Array of sales reports and analytics, accessible with a click of a button - Create smart forms adaptable for any audience - Reserve seats and table functionality - Free mobile scanning app and Box Office functionality - Fundraising support and membership features - No third party marketing, we value your privacy - API friendly - Integration with Xero and Stripe
Ticketer
ticketer.sg
Ticketer is an all encompassing digital ticketing solution that employs web3 technology to provide a seamless experience in supporting large-scale events.
Ticketbud
ticketbud.com
Ticketbud is the easiest platform to manage, promote and sell tickets to your event. Ticketbud's event registration software allows you to get set up and selling tickets in less than 5 minutes. Our internal processor gives you daily payouts, meaning that you no longer have to wait until after you event ends to get paid! Finally, our customer experience team is skilled in assisting you with whatever you may need.
Eventmaker
eventmaker.com
Eventmaker provides B2B organizations with one of the most comprehensive all-in-one Event Management Software (EMS) and a team of experts dedicated to scaling engagement. Our platform creates opportunities for participants to connect and interact in many meaningful ways, not only before, during, and after each of your events but throughout the year. Whether you manage corporate events, trade shows or community gatherings, we help you streamline the organization of your multiple events while maximizing engagement. **Key Figures** - 3M+ users - 2,300 events managed on the platform in 2022 - 500+ clients - 60 Staff - 14 years of experience
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptable to all event types and enables event promotion to a vast audience. With more than 12 years of industry experience, AllEvents has become the platform of choice for over 20 million monthly event seekers who rely on it to discover an array of events.
ViewStub
viewstub.com
ViewStub is a turn-key hybrid event platform and software for events and experiences. We offer an all-encompassing solution for event ticketing and registration, live video and on-demand streaming, marketing and promotion. Clients sell tickets, collect registrations, and host virtual events and experiences directly from their own website with ViewStub’s white-label software. We also offer a free events marketplace for you to monetize, stream, and host events worldwide. ViewStub is the perfect solution for business conferences, sporting events, music festivals, concerts, and anyone looking to transition their event experience to a hybrid approach. Still looking for a traditional solution? ViewStub offers in-person event ticketing solutions as well as strictly virtual options.
EventAct
eventact.com
Eventact is an event management SaaS. Eventact enables event planners to create and manage virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Eventact includes everything you need to manage your events. Modules include Registration, Accommodation, Virtual event hosting, Event Website Builder. Virtual exhibitor booths, Lead collection app, event check-in, and badge printing app. Abstract management, e-posters, and virtual e-posters.
Big Tickets
bigtickets.com
An easy to use, yet powerful platform to manage, execute, and grow your events. Our event ticketing software provides a complete platform, with features focused on marketing, cash flow, and analytics. We’ve worked tirelessly to develop one solution for all events. Today, Big Tickets is the platform of choice for thousands of organizations including Luke Bryan Farm Tour, SweetWater Brewing Co., and Big Green Egg.
Expo Pass
expopass.com
At Expo, we make all kinds of events all kinds of easy with the Expo Pass event technology platform. Our future-thinking technologies give organizers the tools to plan, track, and host any kind of event, both in-person and virtual. And our intuitive products are designed so organizers can hit the ground running. That doesn’t mean we’re ever out of reach though. From day one, we pair each client with a dedicated Event Success Manager. This is really just our way of saying, “We know you got this. But we’re always here if you need anything.” We get that events are more than just technology. Events are about people. And we’ve helped millions of people connect, talk, laugh, and think… Say hi anytime. Available Features: Event Registration Expo Pass Virtual Experience Check In Badge Printing Event App Attendance Tracking Lead Retrieval
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-event stage to the post-event and automates the entire process, saving your admin cost and time by almost 50% . Our mission is to drive engagement- first & foremost- yielding greater business results for you. EventTitans is an all-in-one event management platform that eases out all important functionalities from ticketing, streamlined attendee/sponsor/speaker self registration process, gamification, guest check-ins/walk-ins, and attendee engagement to capturing important real-time event analytics. Our in-built CRM helps you import or export contacts, track orders, send bulk emails, record surveys and much more. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event executed on our platform is perfect every time. Ask us about our custom event dashboard development and feature customizations that can help streamline your processes, enhance attendee engagement, and elevate the overall success of your events. Our team is ready to assist you in creating a tailored solution that meets your specific needs and maximizes your event's potential.
ShowClix
showclix.com
Go beyond event ticketing with ShowClix. Create fully branded event pages, take advantage of built-in marketing and analytics tools, work with event experts, and more.
JRNI
jrni.com
JRNI is the first and only global enterprise solution to integrate AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) into email, chat, and other communication channels to automate appointment scheduling, event management and queuing. JRNI’s AI-Powered Automation manages customer communication, reading and reacting to customer responses continuously. Your staff simply checks their schedule, prepares, and delivers outstanding customer experiences. Simple, efficient, and easy! JRNI Appointments: Deliver the one-to-one engagements that are one-of-a-kind!. JRNI’s conversion-optimized online customer booking journeys offer 1-2-3 appointment scheduling and a best-in-class experience that is customizable for any brand’s look and feel. JRNI’s user-friendly and intuitive staff tool makes it easy for your employees to manage all aspects of appointments, from rescheduling, canceling, or booking to keeping track of customer details and appointment outcomes. JRNI Events: Deliver one-to-many personalized engagements that increase revenue and profitability, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty - at scale. On the customer side, JRNI Events offers booking journeys that are customizable for any brand’s look and feel and conversion-optimized to make it easy for quick registration. On the staff side, JRNI’s user-friendly and intuitive event management tool makes it easy for staff to oversee crucial aspects of events, from managing ticketing to adding/removing attendees to broadcasting virtually. JRNI Virtual Queuing: Optimize the customer experience by reducing lines and wait times. For customers, intelligent virtual queues eliminate the need for physically waiting in line. They can easily join queues from any device, and then receive updates on their queue status via email or text notifications. On the staff side, JRNI’s easy-to-use concierge tool makes it simple for staff to manage all aspects of queues, from adding, removing, or reorganizing customers in the queue, to keeping track of customer details and visit outcomes. JRNI Analytics: By tracking revenue and conversions, your company can use JRNI Analytics to measure ROI and to understand how the one-to-one experiences and one-to-many experiences you’re delivering are driving value. By understanding customer experience metrics - like wait time and lead time - companies can make sure that they’re giving their customers the best possible service. And with workforce optimization data, like staff capacity reports, businesses can improve workforce planning at the individual location, regional, and staff-member level. Connectors and Extensibility Extend the capabilities of the JRNI platform with an array of prebuilt apps and ecosystem partners. Key connectors offer enterprise, clienteling, communications, workforce optimization, and search and analytics solutions. In addition, the JRNI platform is built on a modern tech stack using RESTful APIs. With our extensibility framework, clients can extend the platform’s core capabilities by building custom apps.
Swell Fundraising
swellfundraising.com
Swell provides a cloud-based event and online fundraising platform with peer-to-peer features. With Swell, events can instantly be launched virtually with our integrated livestream module. Designed by nonprofit pros, it has an elegant ticketing process for purchased but also comp/free/table guest tickets. Online peer-to-peer campaigns and donation pages are easily launched and paired with our text to donate feature. Using Swell increases event revenue, saves time, provides a virtual backup plan and enables nonprofits to acquire new donors effectively. We are committed to nonprofits and our customer service reflects that commitment.