Top Event Planning Software

Event planning software efficiently handles the operational aspects of organizing conferences or events, encompassing tasks like creating schedules, allocating employee resources, tracking expenses and payments, and designing exhibit layouts. Event planners utilize these software solutions in conjunction with other event management tools, such as registration and ticketing systems or mobile event app software, to ensure seamless coordination and execution of events. By integrating various functionalities, event planning software streamlines the entire event management process, enabling planners to focus on delivering exceptional experiences to attendees.

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.

Whova

whova.com

Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.

Cvent

cvent.com

Cvent is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for registration, engagement, and analytics.

Wrike

wrike.com

Wrike is a project management and collaboration platform that streamlines workflows, enhances productivity, and integrates with over 400 apps.

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

Zoho Backstage is an event management software for planning and executing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, handling ticket sales, marketing, and participant engagement.

Tripleseat

tripleseat.com

Tripleseat is an event management platform for venues that simplifies booking, payments, and communication for private events.

PheedLoop

pheedloop.com

PheedLoop is an event management platform for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for registration, streaming, exhibitor management, and attendee engagement.

Joi

joi.events

Joi is an event planning app that simplifies managing events by integrating multiple tasks into one platform, allowing for efficient organization and execution.

Aisle Planner

aisleplanner.com

Aisle Planner is a tool for organizing and managing wedding planning tasks, timelines, guest lists, seating arrangements, and communication among planners and vendors.

Eventzilla

eventzilla.net

Eventzilla is an event management platform for creating event websites, selling tickets, processing payments, and managing attendees for various types of events.

Agorify

agorify.com

Agorify is an event management platform that streamlines attendee check-in, ticketing, and engagement for events of various sizes.

Planning Pod

planningpod.com

Planning Pod is an event management software that helps planners manage logistics, attendees, and design for various types of events using integrated tools.

Eventene

eventene.com

Eventene is an event management app that allows users to create, organize, and manage in-person, virtual, or hybrid events on a single platform.

Attendease

attendease.com

Attendease is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Hubilo is an event management platform for virtual and in-person events, offering tools for engagement, organization, and analytics.

Eventee

eventee.co

Eventee is an event management app that enhances attendee engagement through features like scheduling, networking, and live Q&A, with customization options for organizers.

Grip Events

grip.events

Grip Events is an AI-driven event management platform that facilitates networking and efficient organization of events for attendees and organizers.

Eventtia

eventtia.com

Eventtia is an event management platform for organizing in-person, hybrid, and virtual events, providing tools for attendee management, promotion, and data analysis.

Bloomerang Volunteer

bloomerang.co

Bloomerang Volunteer is a management app for nonprofits to recruit, schedule, and communicate with staff and volunteers for events and programs.

EventCreate

eventcreate.com

EventCreate is an event management platform for creating websites, managing registrations, selling tickets, and promoting events online.

ExhibitDay

exhibitday.com

ExhibitDay is an app for managing trade shows and exhibitions, facilitating event planning, registration, and communication among attendees and exhibitors.

Fourwaves

fourwaves.com

Fourwaves is a conference management app for researchers, offering tools for event websites, registrations, abstract and peer-review management, and virtual events.

Expofp

expofp.com

Expofp is event management software for exhibitions, allowing users to create floor plans, navigate venues, and manage sessions and exhibitors effectively.

RSVPify

rsvpify.com

RSVPify is an event management platform for online registration, RSVP tracking, and guest management, suitable for events of all sizes.

Evenium

corp.evenium.com

Evenium is an event management platform that simplifies planning, registration, and attendee engagement for various events.

Perfect Venue

perfectvenue.com

Perfect Venue is an app for restaurants and venues that simplifies event sales by managing leads, proposals, availability, BEOs, and payments all in one platform.

EventTitans

eventtitans.com

EventTitans is an event management platform that automates planning and execution for live, hybrid, and virtual events, enhancing attendee engagement and providing analytics.

HeySummit

heysummit.com

HeySummit is a platform for organizing and hosting virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for content management, attendee interaction, and analytics.

Slingshot

slingshotapp.io

Slingshot is a data-driven app that integrates analytics with project management, allowing users to create dashboards and manage tasks collaboratively.

MICE Operations

miceoperations.com

MICE Operations is an app for planning and managing events, coordinating bookings, vendor communication, invoicing, and providing CRM features for event professionals.

RainFocus

rainfocus.com

RainFocus is an event management platform that simplifies registration, content management, and onsite experiences for better event execution and attendee engagement.

InEvent

inevent.com

InEvent is an event management platform that enables organizations to create in-person, virtual, and hybrid events with features like attendee tracking and customizable check-in.

Event Staff

eventstaffapp.com

The Event Staff app streamlines event management by organizing staff scheduling, communication, and task assignments for efficient event execution.

Sessionize

sessionize.com

Sessionize is a platform for managing events, facilitating call for papers, scheduling, and speaker management, streamlining organization and attendee engagement.

QuickStaff

quickstaffpro.com

Quickstaff Pro is scheduling software for event professionals that allows staff to be invited and respond to gigs, with features for shifts, templates, and event tracking.

HelloSponsor

hellosponsor.com

HelloSponsor is a cloud-based event management app that helps users manage sponsorships and streamline event planning processes.

Eventplanner

eventplanner.net

Eventplanner is an app that streamlines event planning by providing tools for organization, collaboration, and performance tracking in one platform.

Reposite

reposite.io

Reposite is a planning tool that assists group planners in discovering suppliers and coordinating group activities.

Map D

mapdevents.com

Map D simplifies event planning by streamlining booth sales and managing logistics for various types of events.

Groupize

groupize.com

Groupize simplifies meetings management by centralizing planning, travel logistics, and compliance for events of all sizes, with tools for registration and attendee engagement.

ClearEvent

clearevent.com

ClearEvent is an event management app for planning and organizing events, featuring ticket sales, registration, budgeting, communication, and job management tools.

eventPower

eventpower.com

eventPower is an app for event producers, offering tools for online and onsite registration, event management, attendee tracking, and communication, suitable for various event sizes.

Cadmium

gocadmium.com

Cadmium is a platform for producing live, hybrid, and virtual events, enhancing online learning for content-driven organizations.

Cooltix

cooltix.hu

Cooltix is an event ticketing platform that allows users to browse, purchase, and manage tickets for various events like concerts and comedy shows.

Eventeny

eventeny.com

Eventeny is an event management app that offers tools for ticketing, registration, scheduling, vendor applications, and analytics to help organize and execute events efficiently.

Explara

explara.com

Explara is a platform for managing events and memberships, offering tools for ticketing, registration, and communication with attendees.

Event Smart

eventsmart.com

Event Smart is an event management app that allows users to organize events, sell tickets, and manage attendee engagement through a single platform.

EventOnline

eventonline.be

EventOnline is a web-based app for managing events. It offers tools for event creation, ticketing, attendee engagement, reporting, and event promotion.

Event Logic

eventlogic.se

Event Logic is an app that aids event planners in managing, sourcing, and comparing suppliers for efficient event planning and organization.

EventBookings

eventbookings.com

EventBookings is a straightforward app for managing and selling event tickets, supporting event creation, promotion, registration, and secure payments.

Shocklogic

shocklogic.com

Shocklogic is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution, offering tools for registration, ticketing, and attendee engagement for various event types.

