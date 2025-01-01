App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Search

✨ WebCatalog Desktop ✨ Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before. Download WebCatalog Desktop Learn more

Most Popular Recently Added Top Event Planning Software

Event planning software efficiently handles the operational aspects of organizing conferences or events, encompassing tasks like creating schedules, allocating employee resources, tracking expenses and payments, and designing exhibit layouts. Event planners utilize these software solutions in conjunction with other event management tools, such as registration and ticketing systems or mobile event app software, to ensure seamless coordination and execution of events. By integrating various functionalities, event planning software streamlines the entire event management process, enabling planners to focus on delivering exceptional experiences to attendees.