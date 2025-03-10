Top Event Planning Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Event planning software efficiently handles the operational aspects of organizing conferences or events, encompassing tasks like creating schedules, allocating employee resources, tracking expenses and payments, and designing exhibit layouts. Event planners utilize these software solutions in conjunction with other event management tools, such as registration and ticketing systems or mobile event app software, to ensure seamless coordination and execution of events. By integrating various functionalities, event planning software streamlines the entire event management process, enabling planners to focus on delivering exceptional experiences to attendees.
Map D
mapdevents.com
Map Dynamics is now Map D - the easiest solution to sell out and produce your next event. Make booth sales a breeze and cross complicated event logistics off your to-do list with Map D. All the event planning features you need to manage and execute any kind of event in the easiest solution available.
Cadmium
gocadmium.com
Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com.
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
Planning Pod is an event management software that helps planners manage logistics, attendees, and design for various types of events using integrated tools.
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management app for researchers, offering tools for event websites, registrations, abstract and peer-review management, and virtual events.
eventPower
eventpower.com
eventPower provides Event Producers a powerful custom online and onsite registration solution. The system is offered as a do-it-yourself service or a custom full service solution.
ClearEvent
clearevent.com
ClearEvent is your all-in-one event management software crafted for today's event planners and organizers. Whether you are a small volunteer group or a large organization focused on events, with ClearEvent, you can instantly start selling tickets, accept payments, and create rich customizable registration forms. Our mobile event app provides a superior attendee experience, while our smart budgeting tool keeps your finances in check. Maximize your event's potential with targeted communication tools, easy schedule building and publishing, and robust job management features. Enjoy the simplicity of custom branding, the convenience of centralized contact databases, and the assurance of top-tier security and accessibility. With ClearEvent, every aspect of your event is streamlined, secure, and set up for success, backed by best-in class Customer Support. Transform the way you manage your events and simplify your life!
Groupize
groupize.com
Groupize is the solution of choice for modern meetings management. With an easy-to-use, comprehensive platform designed for groups, meetings and events of all sizes, Groupize unifies travel, spend, and compliance while delivering an amazing experience for planners and attendees. Supporting meetings of all sizes, Groupize centralizes planning and organization, travel logistics, spend management, and duty of care in one convenient platform that's easy for anyone to use. Whether conferences, sales offsites, small company meetings, training & onboarding retreats, recruiting and guest travel, or projects and crew travel, Groupize covers a wide range of use cases so companies can consolidate their meetings management in one place. From sourcing to attendee management and registration to duty of care tracking to integrated travel booking, the cloud-based platform automates and streamlines the logistics of corporate meeting and event planning, saving teams time to focus on what matters most. With simple SaaS-based pricing, customizable plans, and centralized spend visibility, Groupize helps companies stop overspending on meetings, driving both cost savings and resource optimization for overburdened teams. For meeting attendees, Groupize delivers a modern, consumer-friendly app that makes it easy to register, book travel, and engage in their event, driving better participation. Seamless two-way integration with Concur Travel and Expense ensures clients capture their travel program savings, administer policy, and automate spend tracking holistically.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify is an event management platform that streamlines attendee check-in, ticketing, and engagement for events of various sizes.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip Events is an AI-driven event management platform that facilitates networking and efficient organization of events for attendees and organizers.
Perfect Venue
perfectvenue.com
Start your FREE TRIAL today at PerfectVenue.com! No credit card required. Perfect Venue helps independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and all types of venues by providing an easy-to-use and affordable system that streamlines the event sales process. Perfect Venue allows our customers to seamlessly collect leads, send proposals, manage availability, generate BEOs, and accept payments all in one place.
Eventee
eventee.co
Eventee is an event management app that enhances attendee engagement through features like scheduling, networking, and live Q&A, with customization options for organizers.
Bloomerang Volunteer
bloomerang.co
Bloomerang Volunteer is a management app for nonprofits to recruit, schedule, and communicate with staff and volunteers for events and programs.
Evenium
corp.evenium.com
Evenium provides intuitive technology so you can easily manage your events, while providing a better and more engaging experience to your attendees. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while providing the data and insights you need to maximize your value. With interaction at its core, Evenium enables you to create dynamic and interactive learning environments that allow participants to engage with the content, speakers and each other - all in real-time. TICKETING & REGISTRATION Ensure a seamless registration process for everyone - yourself included: • Manage registration, ticketing and payment all in one place. • Create a custom event website with our easy-to-use website builder. • Easy online registration for both speakers and attendees. • Automated reminders, follow-up emails and detailed analytics. EVENT MANAGEMENT Focus on delivering an engaging experience to your participants while we take care of the logistics: • Create customized agendas and schedules. • Manage attendees, speakers, sponsors & exhibitors all in one place. • Access detailed analytics and reporting to better inform strategic decision-making. • Overview and manage rooming lists and travel itineraries easily. INTERACTIVITY Expand your reach and make your event more inclusive allowing more people to join in regardless of their location, while delivering an engaging learning experience: • Live streaming and collaboration • Live polls and Q&A sessions • Virtual networking opportunities Our platform is user-friendly and designed to make the event experience smooth and efficient. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your next event and leave a lasting impression on your attendees. Contact us today to learn more and schedule a demo.
Attendease
attendease.com
Attendease is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.
MICE Operations
miceoperations.com
MICE Operations offers powerful online event planning and management software for event venues, catering companies, and event professionals. Event planning – Don't worry about Word documents, emails and finding information in different places. MICE offers confidence with one perfect overview of all your event information, planning and documents. Booking widget – With our booking widget on your website you're available for event requests 24/7 and the client can put together the event she's looking for. And once it's in your inbox, it's a matter of minutes before your (digital) proposal is ready. Invoicing – MICE allows you to send an invoice for an event in just a few clicks, looking just the way you want and making invoicing a breeze. It's built especially for events and hospitality, with native support for multiple VAT rates per product. Messages – MICE keeps track of all communication between you and your client or colleagues, making sure you can be confident that the event is organised just the way it should be. CRM – MICE isn't just planning software. It's top sales software too, and it provides all the features you require of a modern CRM, specifically tailored to the needs of event professionals.
RSVPify
rsvpify.com
A leading online ticketing and event management platform trusted by 30% of the Fortune 500. Manage events big and small with ease and keep the spotlight on your brand. Powerful features including email invitations, online registration and RSVP, custom data collection, guest list management, menu preferences, sub-event management, event privacy/exclusivity, drag-and-drop seating charts, check-in, and much more.
Slingshot
slingshotapp.io
Slingshot empowers data-driven decision-making through real-time analytics seamlessly integrated with project management and collaboration features. With a comprehensive business intelligence engine at its core, Slingshot offers users direct link to their data sources and platforms, enabling them to extract valuable insights and transform them into visually engaging dashboards that can be effortlessly shared across teams. Turn your insights to action and seamlessly align tasks with key initiatives through robust project management capabilities, ensuring that everyone meets their deadlines with transparency and clarity. Slingshot provides access to an extensive library of over 75+ pre-built, customizable project, workspace, and dashboard templates, designed for teams of all sizes, industries, and departments, streamlining their day-to-day operations. Get started with Slingshot today!
Joi
joi.events
Joi is an event planning app that simplifies managing events by integrating multiple tasks into one platform, allowing for efficient organization and execution.
Reposite
reposite.io
Reposite is the industry leading planning tool that fuels supplier discovery and simplifies coordination for group planners.
Event Logic
eventlogic.se
In an increasingly digitalized world, we believe in challenging and changing the way people source, plan and conduct meetings, events, and conferences. We do this by ensuring that we understand the event planners and their organizations' most difficult challenges in the effort to create successful meetings between people. This has resulted in Event Logic, a platform that helps event planners plan, source, and compare suppliers to get the best price and outcome of their bookings.
EventOnline
eventonline.be
EventOPS is a web-based software designed for event managers, vendors, and designers on events of all sizes.
Eventplanner
eventplanner.net
eventplanner.net makes it easier for everyone to organise extraordinary events. Our event software has every tool you need for planning truly memorable events - all in one convenient place! Our platform let's you discover the best event suppliers and venues in the world.
Event Smart
eventsmart.com
Organize unlimited events and sell unlimited paid tickets for free in your country and currency on your own Event Smart website.
HelloSponsor
hellosponsor.com
HelloSponsor is the leading cloud-based event management software that helps brands streamline and centralize all of the core processes of event planning and marketing. We are used by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups as a company-wide event-tracking system to manage sponsorships, trade shows, conferences, internal events, and more. The software is built from years of experience in the event marketing space. Collectively, our team has produced and managed 2,000+ events to date of all types and sizes.
QuickStaff
quickstaffpro.com
Quickstaff Pro is simple-to-use scheduling software that is tailored for Event Professionals in the gig economy. Because staff must be “invited” and “accept” each gig, ordinary scheduling tools don’t work. Our software allows you to create events and we invite your staff while monitoring their responses. Quickstaff Pro also allows you to create shifts and custom roles. You can save recurring jobs as templates and include notes, directions, and attachments right in the app. Our dashboard and calendar give you a snapshot of your upcoming events and a red/yellow/green indicator for each event to let you know where you stand at a glance. Quickstaff Pro comes with a no-risk 14-day trial, cancel anytime.
Sessionize
sessionize.com
Sessionize is the smart way to do Call for Papers, Schedule and Speaker Management.
Event Staff
eventstaffapp.com
From weddings to the Super Bowl - Event Staff App has helped event companies optimize the scheduling of their staff to successfully produce over 150,000 events. Our software helps make it easier to staff events through text messaging, scheduling automation, time tracking, and payroll.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is an event management platform for creating event websites, selling tickets, processing payments, and managing attendees for various types of events.
ExhibitDay
exhibitday.com
ExhibitDay is an app for managing trade shows and exhibitions, facilitating event planning, registration, and communication among attendees and exhibitors.
Explara
explara.com
Explara helps creative entrepreneurs and small businesses to monetize from events, online selling, community, and crowdfunding.
HeySummit
heysummit.com
HeySummit is a platform for organizing and hosting virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for content management, attendee interaction, and analytics.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Tripleseat is an event management platform for venues that simplifies booking, payments, and communication for private events.
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is a project management and collaboration platform that streamlines workflows, enhances productivity, and integrates with over 400 apps.
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is an event management software for planning and executing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, handling ticket sales, marketing, and participant engagement.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Hubilo is an event management platform for virtual and in-person events, offering tools for engagement, organization, and analytics.
Eventeny
eventeny.com
All-in-one event management software offering solutions for interactive scalable mapping, contract eSigning, end-to-end ticket/box office management, artist/vendor/exhibitor application workflows, volunteer shift tracking, CRM for sponsorship deals & deliverables, personalized scheduling, and so much more!
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.
Expofp
expofp.com
Expofp is event management software for exhibitions, allowing users to create floor plans, navigate venues, and manage sessions and exhibitors effectively.
Aisle Planner
aisleplanner.com
Aisle Planner is a tool for organizing and managing wedding planning tasks, timelines, guest lists, seating arrangements, and communication among planners and vendors.
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through software and hardware solutions. All backed up by a dedicated 24/7 customer service made 100% of humans. The InEvent integrated platform includes hospitality and housing, travel and logistics, web broadcasting, live engagement, smooth registration, dynamic networking, robust marketing automation, custom websites and mobile apps, real-time analytics, high-powered beacons and 100+ other features to power interactive and immersive experiences. We have successfully serviced more than 50,000 events and webinars with over 2 million attendees and 60 +million streaming minutes globally. Whether you are hosting a webinar, virtual hands-on meeting or a month-long event, our flexible solution will help your ideal event come to life.
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-event stage to the post-event and automates the entire process, saving your admin cost and time by almost 50% . Our mission is to drive engagement- first & foremost- yielding greater business results for you. EventTitans is an all-in-one event management platform that eases out all important functionalities from ticketing, streamlined attendee/sponsor/speaker self registration process, gamification, guest check-ins/walk-ins, and attendee engagement to capturing important real-time event analytics. Our in-built CRM helps you import or export contacts, track orders, send bulk emails, record surveys and much more. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event executed on our platform is perfect every time. Ask us about our custom event dashboard development and feature customizations that can help streamline your processes, enhance attendee engagement, and elevate the overall success of your events. Our team is ready to assist you in creating a tailored solution that meets your specific needs and maximizes your event's potential.
Shocklogic
shocklogic.com
Shocklogic understands the needs of the meetings industry like no other technology company. Founded in 1997, we’ve had our finger on the pulse of events technology for nearly 25 years. Our extensive suite of software and services supports event organisers in every aspect of producing cutting edge events, whether onsite, virtual, or hybrid. Made up of a vibrant and unstoppable mixture of technology specialists, association experts, and event organisers, the Shocklogic team is our greatest source of pride. Represented by more than 20 nationalities, we are a diverse company with a global perspective, yet we treat both our clients and team members like family. We are an award-winning, family-run, value-centred company with an international client base, including some of the world’s largest and most complex organisations. At Shocklogic, your event is our passion.
EventBookings
eventbookings.com
EventBookings is a simple, easy to use event ticketing solution for events of all types & sizes. Sign up, get your first event live & sell tickets online.
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
EventCreate is an event management platform for creating websites, managing registrations, selling tickets, and promoting events online.
Cooltix
cooltix.hu
Ticketing for your growth - sell your tickets easier than ever, with the lowest fees! - Unique, personalized page for your event - Easy-to-use platform where you can manage your events - Reporting and analysis tool to track your sales performance - Get your income daily - and many more.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for registration, engagement, and analytics.
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activation, and on-site experiences from a single dashboard. Save time, increase engagement, and maximize event value for every event.
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is an event management platform for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for registration, streaming, exhibitor management, and attendee engagement.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an event management platform for organizing in-person, hybrid, and virtual events, providing tools for attendee management, promotion, and data analysis.
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
