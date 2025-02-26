Top Event Planning Software - Turkmenistan

Find the right software and services.
Event planning software efficiently handles the operational aspects of organizing conferences or events, encompassing tasks like creating schedules, allocating employee resources, tracking expenses and payments, and designing exhibit layouts. Event planners utilize these software solutions in conjunction with other event management tools, such as registration and ticketing systems or mobile event app software, to ensure seamless coordination and execution of events. By integrating various functionalities, event planning software streamlines the entire event management process, enabling planners to focus on delivering exceptional experiences to attendees.
Map D
mapdevents.com
Map Dynamics is now Map D - the easiest solution to sell out and produce your next event. Make booth sales a breeze and cross complicated event logistics off your to-do list with Map D. All the event planning features you need to manage and execute any kind of event in the easiest solution available.
Cadmium
gocadmium.com
Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com.
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - Peer-review tools - Hybrid/virtual web app - Virtual poster sessions - Intuitive organizer panel Get an all-in-one solution for any events, with a fast and professional customer support every step of the way with Fourwaves.
eventPower
eventpower.com
eventPower provides Event Producers a powerful custom online and onsite registration solution. The system is offered as a do-it-yourself service or a custom full service solution.
ClearEvent
clearevent.com
ClearEvent is your all-in-one event management software crafted for today's event planners and organizers. Whether you are a small volunteer group or a large organization focused on events, with ClearEvent, you can instantly start selling tickets, accept payments, and create rich customizable registration forms. Our mobile event app provides a superior attendee experience, while our smart budgeting tool keeps your finances in check. Maximize your event's potential with targeted communication tools, easy schedule building and publishing, and robust job management features. Enjoy the simplicity of custom branding, the convenience of centralized contact databases, and the assurance of top-tier security and accessibility. With ClearEvent, every aspect of your event is streamlined, secure, and set up for success, backed by best-in class Customer Support. Transform the way you manage your events and simplify your life!
Groupize
groupize.com
Groupize is the solution of choice for modern meetings management. With an easy-to-use, comprehensive platform designed for groups, meetings and events of all sizes, Groupize unifies travel, spend, and compliance while delivering an amazing experience for planners and attendees. Supporting meetings of all sizes, Groupize centralizes planning and organization, travel logistics, spend management, and duty of care in one convenient platform that's easy for anyone to use. Whether conferences, sales offsites, small company meetings, training & onboarding retreats, recruiting and guest travel, or projects and crew travel, Groupize covers a wide range of use cases so companies can consolidate their meetings management in one place. From sourcing to attendee management and registration to duty of care tracking to integrated travel booking, the cloud-based platform automates and streamlines the logistics of corporate meeting and event planning, saving teams time to focus on what matters most. With simple SaaS-based pricing, customizable plans, and centralized spend visibility, Groupize helps companies stop overspending on meetings, driving both cost savings and resource optimization for overburdened teams. For meeting attendees, Groupize delivers a modern, consumer-friendly app that makes it easy to register, book travel, and engage in their event, driving better participation. Seamless two-way integration with Concur Travel and Expense ensures clients capture their travel program savings, administer policy, and automate spend tracking holistically.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budgets: - Self-Service Kiosk Solution: Streamline attendee check-in with our intuitive and efficient kiosk system. - Event App: Enhance participant engagement with a feature-rich and customizable event application. - Ticketing and Registration: Simplify the registration process with our user-friendly ticketing system. - Lead Retrieval: Maximize networking opportunities and track engagement with our advanced lead retrieval technology. With Agorify, event organizers worldwide are empowered to create memorable and efficient events that are high in quality and low in cost.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Perfect Venue
perfectvenue.com
Start your FREE TRIAL today at PerfectVenue.com! No credit card required. Perfect Venue helps independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and all types of venues by providing an easy-to-use and affordable system that streamlines the event sales process. Perfect Venue allows our customers to seamlessly collect leads, send proposals, manage availability, generate BEOs, and accept payments all in one place.
Eventee
eventee.co
Thanks to the intuitive and beautiful interface of both mobile and web app, our customers are capable of reaching over 70% user base per event. Eventee features enable you to efficiently manage your event, increase attendee engagement, and improve the overall event experience. Features included: Event scheduling, Live questions&polls, Live streaming, Workshop bookings, Newsfeed, Networking, Partner showcase, Custom integrations, Custom branding, Event analytics, and more. Start your free trial at https://eventee.co!
Bloomerang Volunteer
bloomerang.co
Bloomerang Volunteer (formerly InitLive) offers an all-in-one staff and volunteer management solution for programs and events. Bloomerang Volunteer's solution streamlines staff and volunteer recruitment, scheduling, management, and communications through web and mobile apps. Ideal for organizations, nonprofits, and event producers managing staff and volunteer teams of any size. Bloomerang Volunteer is the only platform that can support both event staff management and day-to-day volunteer program management. Using Bloomerang Volunteer to automate and improve operations, our customers can scale up their programs and events, expand capabilities while reducing administration time, and rely on advanced data reporting to measure their success. Bloomerang Volunteer also provides great volunteer experiences, with self scheduling and sign up options to help retain volunteers and save organizations even more time.
Evenium
corp.evenium.com
Evenium provides intuitive technology so you can easily manage your events, while providing a better and more engaging experience to your attendees. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while providing the data and insights you need to maximize your value. With interaction at its core, Evenium enables you to create dynamic and interactive learning environments that allow participants to engage with the content, speakers and each other - all in real-time. TICKETING & REGISTRATION Ensure a seamless registration process for everyone - yourself included: • Manage registration, ticketing and payment all in one place. • Create a custom event website with our easy-to-use website builder. • Easy online registration for both speakers and attendees. • Automated reminders, follow-up emails and detailed analytics. EVENT MANAGEMENT Focus on delivering an engaging experience to your participants while we take care of the logistics: • Create customized agendas and schedules. • Manage attendees, speakers, sponsors & exhibitors all in one place. • Access detailed analytics and reporting to better inform strategic decision-making. • Overview and manage rooming lists and travel itineraries easily. INTERACTIVITY Expand your reach and make your event more inclusive allowing more people to join in regardless of their location, while delivering an engaging learning experience: • Live streaming and collaboration • Live polls and Q&A sessions • Virtual networking opportunities Our platform is user-friendly and designed to make the event experience smooth and efficient. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your next event and leave a lasting impression on your attendees. Contact us today to learn more and schedule a demo.
Attendease
attendease.com
Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website builder, email marketing, and attendee registration. Take control of event details, from speakers and exhibitors to scheduling and ticketing. Empowering everyone to create and manage events effortlessly, Attendease streamlines the process, ensuring success in minutes. Attendease is a great fit for organizations looking for: ✔ Reasonable and predictable technology costs with no surprise fees ✔ Simplified attendee communication to attract, inform, and engage to drive results ✔ Delivering consistent, branded experiences throughout the entire attendee journey ✔ Making it easy for attendees to navigate and personalize their event agenda ✔ Driving registration experiences that convert and reduce drop-offs ✔ Accessing actionable attendee and event data when and where you need it ✔ Having the ability to execute multiple events at scale ✔ 5-star customer service In 2023, Attendease joined the Tripleseat family. Tripleseat is the hospitality industry's #1 guest and event management software. Together with EventUp, the leading venue directory, we serve and help grow the hospitality and events industry. View Tripleseat's profile here: https://www.g2.com/products/tripleseat-tripleseat/reviews
MICE Operations
miceoperations.com
MICE Operations offers powerful online event planning and management software for event venues, catering companies, and event professionals. Event planning – Don't worry about Word documents, emails and finding information in different places. MICE offers confidence with one perfect overview of all your event information, planning and documents. Booking widget – With our booking widget on your website you're available for event requests 24/7 and the client can put together the event she's looking for. And once it's in your inbox, it's a matter of minutes before your (digital) proposal is ready. Invoicing – MICE allows you to send an invoice for an event in just a few clicks, looking just the way you want and making invoicing a breeze. It's built especially for events and hospitality, with native support for multiple VAT rates per product. Messages – MICE keeps track of all communication between you and your client or colleagues, making sure you can be confident that the event is organised just the way it should be. CRM – MICE isn't just planning software. It's top sales software too, and it provides all the features you require of a modern CRM, specifically tailored to the needs of event professionals.
RSVPify
rsvpify.com
A leading online ticketing and event management platform trusted by 30% of the Fortune 500. Manage events big and small with ease and keep the spotlight on your brand. Powerful features including email invitations, online registration and RSVP, custom data collection, guest list management, menu preferences, sub-event management, event privacy/exclusivity, drag-and-drop seating charts, check-in, and much more.
Slingshot
slingshotapp.io
Slingshot empowers data-driven decision-making through real-time analytics seamlessly integrated with project management and collaboration features. With a comprehensive business intelligence engine at its core, Slingshot offers users direct link to their data sources and platforms, enabling them to extract valuable insights and transform them into visually engaging dashboards that can be effortlessly shared across teams. Turn your insights to action and seamlessly align tasks with key initiatives through robust project management capabilities, ensuring that everyone meets their deadlines with transparency and clarity. Slingshot provides access to an extensive library of over 75+ pre-built, customizable project, workspace, and dashboard templates, designed for teams of all sizes, industries, and departments, streamlining their day-to-day operations. Get started with Slingshot today!
Joi
joi.events
Do you spend hours manually updating spreadsheets and documents when planning events? If the answer is yes then you need Joi. Joi is the only event planning software that can remove spreadsheet pain. Joi's unique archictecture means you can perform tasks in minutes that would normally take hours. Build and share your program or agenda, create beautiful websites and event apps, manage tasks, schedule all your on site activities and collaborate with ease. All for a price that means you will make money from using Joi.
Reposite
reposite.io
Reposite is the industry leading planning tool that fuels supplier discovery and simplifies coordination for group planners.
Event Logic
eventlogic.se
In an increasingly digitalized world, we believe in challenging and changing the way people source, plan and conduct meetings, events, and conferences. We do this by ensuring that we understand the event planners and their organizations' most difficult challenges in the effort to create successful meetings between people. This has resulted in Event Logic, a platform that helps event planners plan, source, and compare suppliers to get the best price and outcome of their bookings.
EventOnline
eventonline.be
EventOPS is a web-based software designed for event managers, vendors, and designers on events of all sizes.
Eventplanner
eventplanner.net
eventplanner.net makes it easier for everyone to organise extraordinary events. Our event software has every tool you need for planning truly memorable events - all in one convenient place! Our platform let's you discover the best event suppliers and venues in the world.
Event Smart
eventsmart.com
Organize unlimited events and sell unlimited paid tickets for free in your country and currency on your own Event Smart website.
HelloSponsor
hellosponsor.com
HelloSponsor is the leading cloud-based event management software that helps brands streamline and centralize all of the core processes of event planning and marketing. We are used by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups as a company-wide event-tracking system to manage sponsorships, trade shows, conferences, internal events, and more. The software is built from years of experience in the event marketing space. Collectively, our team has produced and managed 2,000+ events to date of all types and sizes.
QuickStaff
quickstaffpro.com
Quickstaff Pro is simple-to-use scheduling software that is tailored for Event Professionals in the gig economy. Because staff must be “invited” and “accept” each gig, ordinary scheduling tools don’t work. Our software allows you to create events and we invite your staff while monitoring their responses. Quickstaff Pro also allows you to create shifts and custom roles. You can save recurring jobs as templates and include notes, directions, and attachments right in the app. Our dashboard and calendar give you a snapshot of your upcoming events and a red/yellow/green indicator for each event to let you know where you stand at a glance. Quickstaff Pro comes with a no-risk 14-day trial, cancel anytime.
Sessionize
sessionize.com
Sessionize is the smart way to do Call for Papers, Schedule and Speaker Management.
Event Staff
eventstaffapp.com
From weddings to the Super Bowl - Event Staff App has helped event companies optimize the scheduling of their staff to successfully produce over 150,000 events. Our software helps make it easier to staff events through text messaging, scheduling automation, time tracking, and payroll.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers a complete suite of solutions to streamline the event planning process. Eventzilla works best for: - Conferences - Member Events - Training Events - Fundraising Events - Tradeshows - User or Partner Events - Road Shows - Sports Events - Alumni Events and more Notable features: - Custom-branded event websites - Multiple registration types - Event agenda builder with multiple tracks - Custom registration form with conditional logic - Name badge designs - Host and manage webinars, live streams, or any virtual events - Easy integration with external platforms - Automated waitlists and approvals - Setup discount codes and group discounts - Abstract management (Submission, Review, and Approval) - Name badges printing (Customizable) - Hotel accommodations - Attendee networking app - Kiosk Self-Service Check-in (Available for both iOS and Android devices)
ExhibitDay
exhibitday.com
ExhibitDay is a trade show planning, project management and collaboration tool for trade show managers, exhibitors and event teams.
Explara
explara.com
Explara helps creative entrepreneurs and small businesses to monetize from events, online selling, community, and crowdfunding.
HeySummit
heysummit.com
With HeySummit, your passion takes center stage. Say hello to the all-in-one platform that brings your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events to life. It’s time to grow your audience and monetize your passion. For events big, small, and everything in between. Hosting a one-off webinar, a monthly fireside chat, or a multi-day/multi-speaker extravaganza? All events find a home at HeySummit. Our powerful all-in-one platform supports gatherings of any size, frequency, and complexity.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Everything you need for private events at your restaurant, hotel or unique venue in a single sales and event platform. Because no two events are the same, you need an event management platform that can work at the fast pace that you do. Tripleseat makes booking and planning any size event easy: -Comprehensive insights into your business with custom reports -Communicate better with your guests -Take deposits and payments faster than ever -Keep your entire team on the same page
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is all-in-one event management software to plan and run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences from beginning to end with greater efficiency and impact. Right from designing an event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presenting sessions, and analyzing an event's performance, Zoho Backstage has everything you need to grow your event and accelerate its success. Show Less n event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presenting sessions, and analyzing an event's performance, Zoho Backstage has everything you need to grow your event and accelerate its success.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Eventeny
eventeny.com
All-in-one event management software offering solutions for interactive scalable mapping, contract eSigning, end-to-end ticket/box office management, artist/vendor/exhibitor application workflows, volunteer shift tracking, CRM for sponsorship deals & deliverables, personalized scheduling, and so much more!
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event marketing, and time-saving event management tools. Whova has won the Event Technology Award for 5 years in a row. Among Whova's customers are American Express, US Bank, PwC, Microsoft, Hilton, Lego, IKEA, L'Oreal, American Marketing Association, Harvard University, NASA, plus countless other organizations from over 100 countries. Whova has powered over 50,000 in-person and virtual/hybrid conferences, including association events, education events, government events, corporate events, trade shows, expos, and community gatherings.
Expofp
expofp.com
Floor plan management software for Exhibitions, Expos and Trade Shows. Create your floor plan with a 3D map, interactive exhibitor list, built-in analytics, search by booth, category, company name, and more.
Aisle Planner
aisleplanner.com
The simple, powerful, and complete software solution for the modern event professional.
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through software and hardware solutions. All backed up by a dedicated 24/7 customer service made 100% of humans. The InEvent integrated platform includes hospitality and housing, travel and logistics, web broadcasting, live engagement, smooth registration, dynamic networking, robust marketing automation, custom websites and mobile apps, real-time analytics, high-powered beacons and 100+ other features to power interactive and immersive experiences. We have successfully serviced more than 50,000 events and webinars with over 2 million attendees and 60 +million streaming minutes globally. Whether you are hosting a webinar, virtual hands-on meeting or a month-long event, our flexible solution will help your ideal event come to life.
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-event stage to the post-event and automates the entire process, saving your admin cost and time by almost 50% . Our mission is to drive engagement- first & foremost- yielding greater business results for you. EventTitans is an all-in-one event management platform that eases out all important functionalities from ticketing, streamlined attendee/sponsor/speaker self registration process, gamification, guest check-ins/walk-ins, and attendee engagement to capturing important real-time event analytics. Our in-built CRM helps you import or export contacts, track orders, send bulk emails, record surveys and much more. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event executed on our platform is perfect every time. Ask us about our custom event dashboard development and feature customizations that can help streamline your processes, enhance attendee engagement, and elevate the overall success of your events. Our team is ready to assist you in creating a tailored solution that meets your specific needs and maximizes your event's potential.
Shocklogic
shocklogic.com
Shocklogic understands the needs of the meetings industry like no other technology company. Founded in 1997, we’ve had our finger on the pulse of events technology for nearly 25 years. Our extensive suite of software and services supports event organisers in every aspect of producing cutting edge events, whether onsite, virtual, or hybrid. Made up of a vibrant and unstoppable mixture of technology specialists, association experts, and event organisers, the Shocklogic team is our greatest source of pride. Represented by more than 20 nationalities, we are a diverse company with a global perspective, yet we treat both our clients and team members like family. We are an award-winning, family-run, value-centred company with an international client base, including some of the world’s largest and most complex organisations. At Shocklogic, your event is our passion.
EventBookings
eventbookings.com
EventBookings is a simple, easy to use event ticketing solution for events of all types & sizes. Sign up, get your first event live & sell tickets online.
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
Create a beautiful event website in minutes. Build an event website, collect registrations, sell tickets, and promote your event online. Reliable and secure. Trusted by more than 1,000,000 people worldwide, including planners from Nike, MIT and Refinery29.
Cooltix
cooltix.hu
Ticketing for your growth - sell your tickets easier than ever, with the lowest fees! - Unique, personalized page for your event - Easy-to-use platform where you can manage your events - Reporting and analysis tool to track your sales performance - Get your income daily - and many more.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with everything you need to find suppliers, engage attendees, maximize sponsor value, and capture important event data. As a global leader in event marketing and management technology, Cvent is uniquely positioned to support your events of all types, sizes, and complexities
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activation, and on-site experiences from a single dashboard. Save time, increase engagement, and maximize event value for every event.
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans, automated surveys, native video networking, and exhibitor/sponsor monetization systems. PheedLoop is the ultimate streamlined event management system and is used by events of all types and sizes up to tens of thousands of attendees. PheedLoop primarily serves corporate, association, academic, and government clients including Shopify, IBM, and the Government of Canada.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaigns, and generate valuable data. To this day, Eventtia has empowered more than 7,200 clients such as Pernod Ricard, Dior, Toyota, Richemont group, and Pierre Fabre group to create and organize more than 30,000 events around the world.
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
