Top Event Planning Software - Albania
Event planning software efficiently handles the operational aspects of organizing conferences or events, encompassing tasks like creating schedules, allocating employee resources, tracking expenses and payments, and designing exhibit layouts. Event planners utilize these software solutions in conjunction with other event management tools, such as registration and ticketing systems or mobile event app software, to ensure seamless coordination and execution of events. By integrating various functionalities, event planning software streamlines the entire event management process, enabling planners to focus on delivering exceptional experiences to attendees.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event m...
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. ...
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Everything you need for private events at your restaurant, hotel or unique venue in a single sales and event platform. Because no two events are the same, you need an event management platform that can work at the fast pace that you do. Tripleseat makes booking and planning any size event easy: -Com...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is all-in-one event management software to plan and run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences from beginning to end with greater efficiency and impact. Right from designing an event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presentin...
Aisle Planner
aisleplanner.com
The simple, powerful, and complete software solution for the modern event professional.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers ...
Joi
joi.events
Do you spend hours manually updating spreadsheets and documents when planning events? If the answer is yes then you need Joi. Joi is the only event planning software that can remove spreadsheet pain. Joi's unique archictecture means you can perform tasks in minutes that would normally take hours. Bu...
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
ExhibitDay
exhibitday.com
ExhibitDay is a trade show planning, project management and collaboration tool for trade show managers, exhibitors and event teams.
HeySummit
heysummit.com
With HeySummit, your passion takes center stage. Say hello to the all-in-one platform that brings your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events to life. It’s time to grow your audience and monetize your passion. For events big, small, and everything in between. Hosting a one-off webinar, a monthly fire...
Eventee
eventee.co
Thanks to the intuitive and beautiful interface of both mobile and web app, our customers are capable of reaching over 70% user base per event. Eventee features enable you to efficiently manage your event, increase attendee engagement, and improve the overall event experience. Features included: Eve...
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans,...
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
Create a beautiful event website in minutes. Build an event website, collect registrations, sell tickets, and promote your event online. Reliable and secure. Trusted by more than 1,000,000 people worldwide, including planners from Nike, MIT and Refinery29.
Eventeny
eventeny.com
All-in-one event management software offering solutions for interactive scalable mapping, contract eSigning, end-to-end ticket/box office management, artist/vendor/exhibitor application workflows, volunteer shift tracking, CRM for sponsorship deals & deliverables, personalized scheduling, and so muc...
Evenium
corp.evenium.com
Evenium provides intuitive technology so you can easily manage your events, while providing a better and more engaging experience to your attendees. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while providing the data and insights you need to maximize your value. With...
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-ev...
HelloSponsor
hellosponsor.com
HelloSponsor is the leading cloud-based event management software that helps brands streamline and centralize all of the core processes of event planning and marketing. We are used by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups as a company-wide event-tracking system to manage sponsorships, trade...
Slingshot
slingshotapp.io
Slingshot empowers data-driven decision-making through real-time analytics seamlessly integrated with project management and collaboration features. With a comprehensive business intelligence engine at its core, Slingshot offers users direct link to their data sources and platforms, enabling them to...
Map D
mapdevents.com
Map Dynamics is now Map D - the easiest solution to sell out and produce your next event. Make booth sales a breeze and cross complicated event logistics off your to-do list with Map D. All the event planning features you need to manage and execute any kind of event in the easiest solution availabl...
Perfect Venue
perfectvenue.com
Start your FREE TRIAL today at PerfectVenue.com! No credit card required. Perfect Venue helps independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and all types of venues by providing an easy-to-use and affordable system that streamlines the event sales process. Perfect Venue allows our customers to seamles...
Groupize
groupize.com
Groupize is the solution of choice for modern meetings management. With an easy-to-use, comprehensive platform designed for groups, meetings and events of all sizes, Groupize unifies travel, spend, and compliance while delivering an amazing experience for planners and attendees. Supporting meetings ...
ClearEvent
clearevent.com
ClearEvent is your all-in-one event management software crafted for today's event planners and organizers. Whether you are a small volunteer group or a large organization focused on events, with ClearEvent, you can instantly start selling tickets, accept payments, and create rich customizable regist...
eventPower
eventpower.com
eventPower provides Event Producers a powerful custom online and onsite registration solution. The system is offered as a do-it-yourself service or a custom full service solution.
Cadmium
gocadmium.com
Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organization...
Attendease
attendease.com
Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website ...
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaig...
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activatio...
Cooltix
cooltix.hu
Ticketing for your growth - sell your tickets easier than ever, with the lowest fees! - Unique, personalized page for your event - Easy-to-use platform where you can manage your events - Reporting and analysis tool to track your sales performance - Get your income daily - and many more.
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through softw...
Event Staff
eventstaffapp.com
From weddings to the Super Bowl - Event Staff App has helped event companies optimize the scheduling of their staff to successfully produce over 150,000 events. Our software helps make it easier to staff events through text messaging, scheduling automation, time tracking, and payroll.
Explara
explara.com
Explara helps creative entrepreneurs and small businesses to monetize from events, online selling, community, and crowdfunding.
Sessionize
sessionize.com
Sessionize is the smart way to do Call for Papers, Schedule and Speaker Management.
QuickStaff
quickstaffpro.com
Quickstaff Pro is simple-to-use scheduling software that is tailored for Event Professionals in the gig economy. Because staff must be “invited” and “accept” each gig, ordinary scheduling tools don’t work. Our software allows you to create events and we invite your staff while monitoring their respo...
Event Smart
eventsmart.com
Organize unlimited events and sell unlimited paid tickets for free in your country and currency on your own Event Smart website.
Eventplanner
eventplanner.net
eventplanner.net makes it easier for everyone to organise extraordinary events. Our event software has every tool you need for planning truly memorable events - all in one convenient place! Our platform let's you discover the best event suppliers and venues in the world.
EventOnline
eventonline.be
EventOPS is a web-based software designed for event managers, vendors, and designers on events of all sizes.
Event Logic
eventlogic.se
In an increasingly digitalized world, we believe in challenging and changing the way people source, plan and conduct meetings, events, and conferences. We do this by ensuring that we understand the event planners and their organizations' most difficult challenges in the effort to create successful m...
Reposite
reposite.io
Reposite is the industry leading planning tool that fuels supplier discovery and simplifies coordination for group planners.
RSVPify
rsvpify.com
A leading online ticketing and event management platform trusted by 30% of the Fortune 500. Manage events big and small with ease and keep the spotlight on your brand. Powerful features including email invitations, online registration and RSVP, custom data collection, guest list management, menu pre...
MICE Operations
miceoperations.com
MICE Operations offers powerful online event planning and management software for event venues, catering companies, and event professionals. Event planning – Don't worry about Word documents, emails and finding information in different places. MICE offers confidence with one perfect overview of all ...
Bloomerang Volunteer
bloomerang.co
Bloomerang Volunteer (formerly InitLive) offers an all-in-one staff and volunteer management solution for programs and events. Bloomerang Volunteer's solution streamlines staff and volunteer recruitment, scheduling, management, and communications through web and mobile apps. Ideal for organizations,...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
EventBookings
eventbookings.com
EventBookings is a simple, easy to use event ticketing solution for events of all types & sizes. Sign up, get your first event live & sell tickets online.
Shocklogic
shocklogic.com
Shocklogic understands the needs of the meetings industry like no other technology company. Founded in 1997, we’ve had our finger on the pulse of events technology for nearly 25 years. Our extensive suite of software and services supports event organisers in every aspect of producing cutting edge ev...
Expofp
expofp.com
Floor plan management software for Exhibitions, Expos and Trade Shows. Create your floor plan with a 3D map, interactive exhibitor list, built-in analytics, search by booth, category, company name, and more.