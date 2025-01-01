Top Event Networking and Matchmaking

App store for web apps

Event networking and matchmaking software serves the purpose of connecting event participants with one another, as well as with sponsors or potential clients during an event. Typically, event organizers acquire and deploy these networking and matchmaking platforms for use by attendees prior to or during events such as trade shows or conferences. This software is frequently employed by business and sales representatives to elevate their participation in conferences and trade shows. Event organizers leverage networking and matchmaking software to enhance attendance rates, foster attendee engagement, and elevate the overall value of events. Key features often include appointment scheduling, video conferencing, and private chat functionalities. Some products incorporate an artificial intelligence-powered matchmaking algorithm that automatically identifies attendees sharing similar interests.

ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.

monday.com is a project management tool that helps teams manage tasks, projects, and workflows, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.

Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.

Cvent is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for registration, engagement, and analytics.

RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.

Airmeet is a virtual event platform for hosting and attending various online events, offering features for engagement, networking, and event management.

Bizzabo is an event management platform for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, with features for ticketing and attendee engagement.

Brella is an event platform for managing in-person, hybrid, and virtual events, enabling networking, content delivery, and analytics for organizers and participants.

Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.

Agorify is an event management platform that streamlines attendee check-in, ticketing, and engagement for events of various sizes.

BigMarker is a platform for hosting customizable webinars and virtual events, offering features for audience engagement, branding, and marketing integrations.

Goldcast is a B2B events platform that enables the hosting of digital and in-person events, enhancing engagement and management for marketers.

Webex Events is an event management platform for organizing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering registration, check-in, and live streaming features.

Hubilo is an event management platform for virtual and in-person events, offering tools for engagement, organization, and analytics.

Grip Events is an AI-driven event management platform that facilitates networking and efficient organization of events for attendees and organizers.

Zuddl is an event management platform for B2B marketers and organizers to handle in-person, virtual, and hybrid events from a single platform.

Fourwaves is a conference management app for researchers, offering tools for event websites, registrations, abstract and peer-review management, and virtual events.

Notified app provides end-to-end event management technology for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events seamlessly.

Canapii is an event management platform that helps organizations plan and execute in-person, hybrid, and virtual events with tools for ticketing, check-ins, and analytics.

Nouri is an event platform that enhances networking through AI, facilitates attendee connections, and provides tools for event management and promotion.

Orbiit is an AI-based platform that facilitates personalized 1:1 and group introductions, managing communication and scheduling for organizations.

inwink is a BtoB marketing platform for managing in-person, online, and hybrid events, and fostering online communities with secure data handling.

