Top Event Networking and Matchmaking - Vatican City

Event networking and matchmaking software serves the purpose of connecting event participants with one another, as well as with sponsors or potential clients during an event. Typically, event organizers acquire and deploy these networking and matchmaking platforms for use by attendees prior to or during events such as trade shows or conferences. This software is frequently employed by business and sales representatives to elevate their participation in conferences and trade shows. Event organizers leverage networking and matchmaking software to enhance attendance rates, foster attendee engagement, and elevate the overall value of events. Key features often include appointment scheduling, video conferencing, and private chat functionalities. Some products incorporate an artificial intelligence-powered matchmaking algorithm that automatically identifies attendees sharing similar interests.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analytics. Leading companies and communities (e.g. Atlassian, First Round Capital, Medical Alley Association, etc) using Orbiit report 87 NPS, tangible outcomes for the participants and strong ROI on these connections.
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip Events is an AI-driven event management platform that facilitates networking and efficient organization of events for attendees and organizers.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify is an event management platform that streamlines attendee check-in, ticketing, and engagement for events of various sizes.
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, which covers trending topics, buyer intents, content consumption, networking and engagement empowers event organizers to deliver measurable exposure and transparent return on investment (ROI) to exhibitors, sponsors, and partners – consistently and easily. As part of our mission to bring attendees together for memorable, relevant, and engaging meetings, Brella has facilitated connections between millions of participants at in-person, virtual and hybrid events.
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management app for researchers, offering tools for event websites, registrations, abstract and peer-review management, and virtual events.
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. Notified allows event planners, marketers, and communication professionals to create immersive experiences, drive engagement, mine profitable insights, and maximize ROI from one platform. - In-person events: streamline and automate your registration and back-end processes from call-for-papers to agenda creation. - Virtual events: deliver an immersive digital experience with brandable lobbies, robust engagement tools and built-in webcasting solution. - Hybrid events: take the shared experience to new heights with end-to-end event technology, mobile app and on-site production services Create Immersive Brand Experiences - Across Time and Space Surprise and delight your attendees with unique, curated experiences. Design a digital experience that communicates your story and reflects your brand. - Consistent & customized brand experience – responsive & 3D - Flexible content and programming – live, simulive, and on-demand - Seamless blend of in-person and digital channels - Scalable from 500 to 200,000+ attendees Take Engagement to New Heights Drive engagement and build meaningful connections that extend beyond the live day of the event and across time and space. Fuel your community with programming, before, during, and after the event. - Connect attendees with fellow attendees and sponsors with AI-driven matchmaking - Video chat with fellow attendees 1:1 or in a group - Monitor conversations on social channels using social hubs - Maximize attendee engagement wherever your attendees are with a powerful event app - Drive meaningful engagement with gamification and badging Gain Actionable Insights and Maximize ROI Get the insights you need to drive business results with a single source for unified event data. Your data is a design tool to deliver powerful attendee experiences. The powerful analytics and reporting portal integrates with your marketing tech stack and provides you with real-time metrics and insights about your audience. Complex Event Management Made Simple Strengthen your event collaboration and scale your team with a platform that streamlines and automates your back-end processes. No duplicative effort that is inherent in virtual or in-person centric event technology solutions. - Register attendees - Manage speakers, exhibitors and sponsors - Deliver and curate content - Engage your community
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a native mobile application dedicated to your event or community. A pioneer in event management technology since 2015, inwink today is a comprehensive, 360° BtoB marketing solution, adopted by more than 180 enterprises, businesses, and organizations. The inwink platform is widely recognized for its functional power and flexibility, scalability and security. More on www.inwink.com/en/
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire event organization – all in one place. Canapii is formed by a global team of passionate event professionals, aligned in common values. We care about creating innovative event experiences, everlasting relationships, and meaningful connections amongst our clients and teammates around the world.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for registration, engagement, and analytics.
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events blends flexibility with ease of use so organizers can host engaging events that support their goals, no matter the type of event or organization. Learn more at socio.events
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that helps teams manage tasks, projects, and workflows, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a B2B events platform that enables the hosting of digital and in-person events, enhancing engagement and management for marketers.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Hubilo is an event management platform for virtual and in-person events, offering tools for engagement, organization, and analytics.
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is an event management platform for B2B marketers and organizers to handle in-person, virtual, and hybrid events from a single platform.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo is an event management platform for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, with features for ticketing and attendee engagement.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is a platform for hosting customizable webinars and virtual events, offering features for audience engagement, branding, and marketing integrations.
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is a virtual event platform for hosting and attending various online events, offering features for engagement, networking, and event management.
