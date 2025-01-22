Top Event Networking and Matchmaking - Russia

Find the right software and services.
Event networking and matchmaking software serves the purpose of connecting event participants with one another, as well as with sponsors or potential clients during an event. Typically, event organizers acquire and deploy these networking and matchmaking platforms for use by attendees prior to or during events such as trade shows or conferences. This software is frequently employed by business and sales representatives to elevate their participation in conferences and trade shows. Event organizers leverage networking and matchmaking software to enhance attendance rates, foster attendee engagement, and elevate the overall value of events. Key features often include appointment scheduling, video conferencing, and private chat functionalities. Some products incorporate an artificial intelligence-powered matchmaking algorithm that automatically identifies attendees sharing similar interests.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, town halls, career fairs, expos, and more. Brands like ComCast, Forbes, Volvo, SAP, HackerRank, University of Toronto host thousands of events every month on Airmeet across the globe. Here's what some of our customers have to say about us: “With Airmeet, we’re able to create and host engaging and stunning event experiences that our customers love. As a result, our events see nearly 2x the attendance rate compared to the industry average, and that’s helped contribute a 600% increase in sales conversions,” said Darryl Praill, CMO of Agorapulse.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com won the 2020 Webby Award for Productivity in the category Apps, Mobile & Voice.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event marketing, and time-saving event management tools. Whova has won the Event Technology Award for 5 years in a row. Among Whova's customers are American Express, US Bank, PwC, Microsoft, Hilton, Lego, IKEA, L'Oreal, American Marketing Association, Harvard University, NASA, plus countless other organizations from over 100 countries. Whova has powered over 50,000 in-person and virtual/hybrid conferences, including association events, education events, government events, corporate events, trade shows, expos, and community gatherings.
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is a unified events and webinars platform, which helps B2B event marketers simplify their event tech stack. Instead of using 8-10 different tools and platforms for running one event end to end, use Zuddl to manage your event programs from one platform. Zuddl unified event and webinar platform helps B2B marketers: - Increase operational efficiency by unifying multiple point solutions - Manage the event end to end from one platform: - Build stunning landing pages - Dynamic registration and ticketing - Host events and webinar - Inbuilt video production and editing - Video on demand infrastructure - Native integration with Salesforce, Hubspot, Marketo, Eloqua, and other commonly used CRMs - Improve sales and marketing collaboration by delivering timely insights about attendees and hot prospects throughout the event and multiple events. - Reduce total cost of ownership by unifying the event tech stack since Zuddl supports multiple formats such as virtual, in-person, hybrid and webinars, across multiple use cases: - User conferences - Field marketing events - Customer marketing events - Advisory boards - Webinars - Demand generation events Zuddl is trusted by B2B SaaS companies like Zylo, Stack Commerce, Rocketlane, ServiceNow, Storyblok, Mindtickle, Partnership Leaders, United Nations, NAMIC, HBA, NASSCOM, Google, Microsoft, Kellogg’s amongst others to help them unify their event stack
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data private and secure. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2023 Report, we're trusted by world-leading brands like Fortune 100 enterprises to power their events. Bizzabo was founded in 2011 by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and is headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With live exhibitor dashboards to track ROI, real-time event programs, audience engagement features and video calling options, Swapcard delivers valuable user experiences for all types of events. Swapcard was recently awarded Best Virtual & Hybrid Event Engagement & Connectivity Platform 2020 at the Software and Technology Awards. To learn more, visit swapcard.com.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating experiences, repurpose event content, and capitalize on intent data. Elevate your events with Goldcast for true audience engagement, brand development, and revenue growth; moving beyond basic events to revenue-driving engagement from webinars and product demos to thought leadership panels and in-person dinners.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analytics. Leading companies and communities (e.g. Atlassian, First Round Capital, Medical Alley Association, etc) using Orbiit report 87 NPS, tangible outcomes for the participants and strong ROI on these connections.
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events blends flexibility with ease of use so organizers can host engaging events that support their goals, no matter the type of event or organization. Learn more at socio.events
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with everything you need to find suppliers, engage attendees, maximize sponsor value, and capture important event data. As a global leader in event marketing and management technology, Cvent is uniquely positioned to support your events of all types, sizes, and complexities
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire event organization – all in one place. Canapii is formed by a global team of passionate event professionals, aligned in common values. We care about creating innovative event experiences, everlasting relationships, and meaningful connections amongst our clients and teammates around the world.
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a native mobile application dedicated to your event or community. A pioneer in event management technology since 2015, inwink today is a comprehensive, 360° BtoB marketing solution, adopted by more than 180 enterprises, businesses, and organizations. The inwink platform is widely recognized for its functional power and flexibility, scalability and security. More on www.inwink.com/en/
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. Notified allows event planners, marketers, and communication professionals to create immersive experiences, drive engagement, mine profitable insights, and maximize ROI from one platform. - In-person events: streamline and automate your registration and back-end processes from call-for-papers to agenda creation. - Virtual events: deliver an immersive digital experience with brandable lobbies, robust engagement tools and built-in webcasting solution. - Hybrid events: take the shared experience to new heights with end-to-end event technology, mobile app and on-site production services Create Immersive Brand Experiences - Across Time and Space Surprise and delight your attendees with unique, curated experiences. Design a digital experience that communicates your story and reflects your brand. - Consistent & customized brand experience – responsive & 3D - Flexible content and programming – live, simulive, and on-demand - Seamless blend of in-person and digital channels - Scalable from 500 to 200,000+ attendees Take Engagement to New Heights Drive engagement and build meaningful connections that extend beyond the live day of the event and across time and space. Fuel your community with programming, before, during, and after the event. - Connect attendees with fellow attendees and sponsors with AI-driven matchmaking - Video chat with fellow attendees 1:1 or in a group - Monitor conversations on social channels using social hubs - Maximize attendee engagement wherever your attendees are with a powerful event app - Drive meaningful engagement with gamification and badging Gain Actionable Insights and Maximize ROI Get the insights you need to drive business results with a single source for unified event data. Your data is a design tool to deliver powerful attendee experiences. The powerful analytics and reporting portal integrates with your marketing tech stack and provides you with real-time metrics and insights about your audience. Complex Event Management Made Simple Strengthen your event collaboration and scale your team with a platform that streamlines and automates your back-end processes. No duplicative effort that is inherent in virtual or in-person centric event technology solutions. - Register attendees - Manage speakers, exhibitors and sponsors - Deliver and curate content - Engage your community
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - Peer-review tools - Hybrid/virtual web app - Virtual poster sessions - Intuitive organizer panel Get an all-in-one solution for any events, with a fast and professional customer support every step of the way with Fourwaves.
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, which covers trending topics, buyer intents, content consumption, networking and engagement empowers event organizers to deliver measurable exposure and transparent return on investment (ROI) to exhibitors, sponsors, and partners – consistently and easily. As part of our mission to bring attendees together for memorable, relevant, and engaging meetings, Brella has facilitated connections between millions of participants at in-person, virtual and hybrid events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budgets: - Self-Service Kiosk Solution: Streamline attendee check-in with our intuitive and efficient kiosk system. - Event App: Enhance participant engagement with a feature-rich and customizable event application. - Ticketing and Registration: Simplify the registration process with our user-friendly ticketing system. - Lead Retrieval: Maximize networking opportunities and track engagement with our advanced lead retrieval technology. With Agorify, event organizers worldwide are empowered to create memorable and efficient events that are high in quality and low in cost.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to create immersive and interactive virtual, hybrid, and webinar events. BigMarker also provides integrations, APIs, and white label services that enable companies to integrate powerful interactive video experiences into their marketing, sales, and learning stacks. Let's build your dream online event together. Founded in 2010, BigMarker is headquartered in Chicago, and powers events for thousands of companies and organizations around the world.
