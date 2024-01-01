App store for web apps
Top Event Networking and Matchmaking - Bermuda
Event networking and matchmaking software serves the purpose of connecting event participants with one another, as well as with sponsors or potential clients during an event. Typically, event organizers acquire and deploy these networking and matchmaking platforms for use by attendees prior to or during events such as trade shows or conferences. This software is frequently employed by business and sales representatives to elevate their participation in conferences and trade shows. Event organizers leverage networking and matchmaking software to enhance attendance rates, foster attendee engagement, and elevate the overall value of events. Key features often include appointment scheduling, video conferencing, and private chat functionalities. Some products incorporate an artificial intelligence-powered matchmaking algorithm that automatically identifies attendees sharing similar interests.
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com wo...
ClickUp
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Whova
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event m...
RingCentral
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...
Airmeet
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webi...
Cvent
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Bizzabo
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data privat...
Brella
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
BigMarker
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to cr...
Agorify
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Swapcard
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With ...
Goldcast
Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating e...
Hubilo
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Grip Events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Webex Events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Zuddl
Zuddl is a unified events and webinars platform, which helps B2B event marketers simplify their event tech stack. Instead of using 8-10 different tools and platforms for running one event end to end, use Zuddl to manage your event programs from one platform. Zuddl unified event and webinar platform ...
Nouri
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Orbiit
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analy...
Notified
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Fourwaves
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...