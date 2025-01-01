Top Event Marketing Software

Find the right software and services.
Event marketing software empowers businesses and organizations to effectively create, market, and execute a wide range of events, including conferences, trade shows, webinars, workshops, and product launches. By leveraging event marketing software, companies can enhance their brand presence and messaging through the creation of brand-consistent event product pages. Additionally, the software enables the posting of event marketing announcements on social media platforms and the development of customizable event registration and invitation emails. Event planners, businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions, and agencies rely on event marketing software to simplify event planning, elevate promotional efforts, and efficiently manage all aspects of their events. This comprehensive solution streamlines the event management process and maximizes the success of each event.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for registration, engagement, and analytics.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is a virtual event platform for hosting and attending various online events, offering features for engagement, networking, and event management.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is an event management software for planning and executing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, handling ticket sales, marketing, and participant engagement.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo is an event management platform for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, with features for ticketing and attendee engagement.
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is an event management platform for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for registration, streaming, exhibitor management, and attendee engagement.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an event management app that simplifies online invitations, guest registrations, and check-ins, enabling effective planning and execution of events.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is an event management platform for creating event websites, selling tickets, processing payments, and managing attendees for various types of events.
Premagic
studio.premagic.com
Premagic is an AI-powered platform for managing and distributing event photos to enhance social media engagement and improve marketing strategies.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is a platform for hosting customizable webinars and virtual events, offering features for audience engagement, branding, and marketing integrations.
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi is an event management platform that helps organizers plan, promote, and execute virtual, hybrid, and in-person events efficiently.
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
Planning Pod is an event management software that helps planners manage logistics, attendees, and design for various types of events using integrated tools.
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an event management app that allows users to create, organize, and manage in-person, virtual, or hybrid events on a single platform.
Tikkl
tikkl.com
The Tikkl app allows users to attend events globally, either in person or virtually, and provides tools for hosting and managing events to increase attendance and revenue.
Attendease
attendease.com
Attendease is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.
EventX
eventx.io
EventX is a virtual and hybrid event management platform that simplifies planning, execution, and analysis for various organizations and audiences.
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events is an event management platform for organizing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering registration, check-in, and live streaming features.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Hubilo is an event management platform for virtual and in-person events, offering tools for engagement, organization, and analytics.
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is an event management platform for B2B marketers and organizers to handle in-person, virtual, and hybrid events from a single platform.
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is an event management platform for creating, promoting, and attending various events, with features for ticket sales and event marketing.
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
EventCreate is an event management platform for creating websites, managing registrations, selling tickets, and promoting events online.
Notified
notified.com
Notified app provides end-to-end event management technology for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events seamlessly.
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii is an event management platform that helps organizations plan and execute in-person, hybrid, and virtual events with tools for ticketing, check-ins, and analytics.
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is an event management platform that automates planning and execution for live, hybrid, and virtual events, enhancing attendee engagement and providing analytics.
HeySummit
heysummit.com
HeySummit is a platform for organizing and hosting virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for content management, attendee interaction, and analytics.
Edenkit
edenkit.com
Edenkit allows users to quickly create event web pages, mobile apps, and marketing campaigns while managing profiles and social media content for speakers and sponsors.
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is an event management platform that simplifies registration, content management, and onsite experiences for better event execution and attendee engagement.
StoneShot
stoneshot.com
StoneShot is a digital marketing app for financial services, offering automation tools for email, events, content, and document distribution to enhance client engagement.
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is an event management platform that enables organizations to create in-person, virtual, and hybrid events with features like attendee tracking and customizable check-in.
Splash
splashthat.com
Splash is an event management platform that simplifies creating, managing, and reporting on events with customizable templates and real-time data tracking.
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
AnyRoad is an experiential marketing platform that helps brands manage events and gain insights to enhance consumer loyalty and business growth.
Groupize
groupize.com
Groupize simplifies meetings management by centralizing planning, travel logistics, and compliance for events of all sizes, with tools for registration and attendee engagement.
ClearEvent
clearevent.com
ClearEvent is an event management app for planning and organizing events, featuring ticket sales, registration, budgeting, communication, and job management tools.
Momice
momice.com
Momice is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, ticketing, audience interaction, and evaluation for live, online, and hybrid events.
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is a BtoB marketing platform for managing in-person, online, and hybrid events, and fostering online communities with secure data handling.
Cooltix
cooltix.hu
Cooltix is an event ticketing platform that allows users to browse, purchase, and manage tickets for various events like concerts and comedy shows.
Sweap
sweap.io
Sweap is an event management platform that automates guest management and communication, helping companies enhance event attendance and efficiency.
Explara
explara.com
Explara is a platform for managing events and memberships, offering tools for ticketing, registration, and communication with attendees.
ZIGnotch
zignotch.com
ZIGnotch is an event management platform that provides tools for planning, organizing, and analyzing events, including customizable pages and email marketing.
Audience Republic
audiencerepublic.com
Audience Republic is a platform that helps event organizers sell tickets and engage audiences by collecting data and facilitating targeted communication.
Shocklogic
shocklogic.com
Shocklogic is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution, offering tools for registration, ticketing, and attendee engagement for various event types.
