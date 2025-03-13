App store for web apps

Top Event Marketing Software

Event marketing software empowers businesses and organizations to effectively create, market, and execute a wide range of events, including conferences, trade shows, webinars, workshops, and product launches. By leveraging event marketing software, companies can enhance their brand presence and messaging through the creation of brand-consistent event product pages. Additionally, the software enables the posting of event marketing announcements on social media platforms and the development of customizable event registration and invitation emails. Event planners, businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions, and agencies rely on event marketing software to simplify event planning, elevate promotional efforts, and efficiently manage all aspects of their events. This comprehensive solution streamlines the event management process and maximizes the success of each event.

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.

Cvent

Cvent

cvent.com

Cvent is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for registration, engagement, and analytics.

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Airmeet is a virtual event platform for hosting and attending various online events, offering features for engagement, networking, and event management.

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

Zoho Backstage is an event management software for planning and executing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, handling ticket sales, marketing, and participant engagement.

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

Bizzabo is an event management platform for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, with features for ticketing and attendee engagement.

PheedLoop

PheedLoop

pheedloop.com

PheedLoop is an event management platform for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for registration, streaming, exhibitor management, and attendee engagement.

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

Event Farm is an event management app that simplifies online invitations, guest registrations, and check-ins, enabling effective planning and execution of events.

Swapcard

Swapcard

swapcard.com

Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.

Eventzilla

Eventzilla

eventzilla.net

Eventzilla is an event management platform for creating event websites, selling tickets, processing payments, and managing attendees for various types of events.

Premagic

Premagic

studio.premagic.com

Premagic is an AI-powered platform for managing and distributing event photos to enhance social media engagement and improve marketing strategies.

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

BigMarker is a platform for hosting customizable webinars and virtual events, offering features for audience engagement, branding, and marketing integrations.

EventMobi

EventMobi

eventmobi.com

EventMobi is an event management platform that helps organizers plan, promote, and execute virtual, hybrid, and in-person events efficiently.

Planning Pod

Planning Pod

planningpod.com

Planning Pod is an event management software that helps planners manage logistics, attendees, and design for various types of events using integrated tools.

Eventene

Eventene

eventene.com

Eventene is an event management app that allows users to create, organize, and manage in-person, virtual, or hybrid events on a single platform.

Tikkl

Tikkl

tikkl.com

The Tikkl app allows users to attend events globally, either in person or virtually, and provides tools for hosting and managing events to increase attendance and revenue.

Attendease

Attendease

attendease.com

Attendease is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.

EventX

EventX

eventx.io

EventX is a virtual and hybrid event management platform that simplifies planning, execution, and analysis for various organizations and audiences.

Webex Events

Webex Events

socio.events

Webex Events is an event management platform for organizing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering registration, check-in, and live streaming features.

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Hubilo is an event management platform for virtual and in-person events, offering tools for engagement, organization, and analytics.

Zuddl

Zuddl

zuddl.com

Zuddl is an event management platform for B2B marketers and organizers to handle in-person, virtual, and hybrid events from a single platform.

AllEvents

AllEvents

allevents.in

AllEvents is an event management platform for creating, promoting, and attending various events, with features for ticket sales and event marketing.

EventCreate

EventCreate

eventcreate.com

EventCreate is an event management platform for creating websites, managing registrations, selling tickets, and promoting events online.

Notified

Notified

notified.com

Notified app provides end-to-end event management technology for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events seamlessly.

Canapii

Canapii

canapii.com

Canapii is an event management platform that helps organizations plan and execute in-person, hybrid, and virtual events with tools for ticketing, check-ins, and analytics.

EventTitans

EventTitans

eventtitans.com

EventTitans is an event management platform that automates planning and execution for live, hybrid, and virtual events, enhancing attendee engagement and providing analytics.

HeySummit

HeySummit

heysummit.com

HeySummit is a platform for organizing and hosting virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for content management, attendee interaction, and analytics.

Edenkit

Edenkit

edenkit.com

Edenkit allows users to quickly create event web pages, mobile apps, and marketing campaigns while managing profiles and social media content for speakers and sponsors.

RainFocus

RainFocus

rainfocus.com

RainFocus is an event management platform that simplifies registration, content management, and onsite experiences for better event execution and attendee engagement.

StoneShot

StoneShot

stoneshot.com

StoneShot is a digital marketing app for financial services, offering automation tools for email, events, content, and document distribution to enhance client engagement.

InEvent

InEvent

inevent.com

InEvent is an event management platform that enables organizations to create in-person, virtual, and hybrid events with features like attendee tracking and customizable check-in.

Splash

Splash

splashthat.com

Splash is an event management platform that simplifies creating, managing, and reporting on events with customizable templates and real-time data tracking.

AnyRoad

AnyRoad

anyroad.com

AnyRoad is an experiential marketing platform that helps brands manage events and gain insights to enhance consumer loyalty and business growth.

Groupize

Groupize

groupize.com

Groupize simplifies meetings management by centralizing planning, travel logistics, and compliance for events of all sizes, with tools for registration and attendee engagement.

ClearEvent

ClearEvent

clearevent.com

ClearEvent is an event management app for planning and organizing events, featuring ticket sales, registration, budgeting, communication, and job management tools.

Momice

Momice

momice.com

Momice is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, ticketing, audience interaction, and evaluation for live, online, and hybrid events.

inwink

inwink

inwink.com

inwink is a BtoB marketing platform for managing in-person, online, and hybrid events, and fostering online communities with secure data handling.

Cooltix

Cooltix

cooltix.hu

Cooltix is an event ticketing platform that allows users to browse, purchase, and manage tickets for various events like concerts and comedy shows.

Sweap

Sweap

sweap.io

Sweap is an event management platform that automates guest management and communication, helping companies enhance event attendance and efficiency.

Explara

Explara

explara.com

Explara is a platform for managing events and memberships, offering tools for ticketing, registration, and communication with attendees.

ZIGnotch

ZIGnotch

zignotch.com

ZIGnotch is an event management platform that provides tools for planning, organizing, and analyzing events, including customizable pages and email marketing.

Audience Republic

Audience Republic

audiencerepublic.com

Audience Republic is a platform that helps event organizers sell tickets and engage audiences by collecting data and facilitating targeted communication.

Shocklogic

Shocklogic

shocklogic.com

Shocklogic is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution, offering tools for registration, ticketing, and attendee engagement for various event types.

