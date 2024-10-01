App store for web apps
Top Event Marketing Software - Northern Mariana Islands
Event marketing software empowers businesses and organizations to effectively create, market, and execute a wide range of events, including conferences, trade shows, webinars, workshops, and product launches. By leveraging event marketing software, companies can enhance their brand presence and messaging through the creation of brand-consistent event product pages. Additionally, the software enables the posting of event marketing announcements on social media platforms and the development of customizable event registration and invitation emails. Event planners, businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions, and agencies rely on event marketing software to simplify event planning, elevate promotional efforts, and efficiently manage all aspects of their events. This comprehensive solution streamlines the event management process and maximizes the success of each event.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event m...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francis...
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webi...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is all-in-one event management software to plan and run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences from beginning to end with greater efficiency and impact. Right from designing an event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presentin...
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data privat...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With ...
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans,...
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and mar...
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to cr...
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers ...
Premagic
studio.premagic.com
Premagic is an AI-powered photo distribution platform for event marketing. Premagic is designed to enhance social media engagement and maximize sponsors' return on investment (ROI) for events. The platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline the process of capturing, organizing, and dist...
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software
Tikkl
tikkl.com
Enjoy an immersive event experience from around the world, in person or virtual. OR host your own irresistible event with our powerful DIY solution that boosts attendance and revenue. Now with AI.
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi's end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person event experiences. From website, registration and an award-winning event app, to the Virtual Space and fully managed online event producti...
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
Create a beautiful event website in minutes. Build an event website, collect registrations, sell tickets, and promote your event online. Reliable and secure. Trusted by more than 1,000,000 people worldwide, including planners from Nike, MIT and Refinery29.
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is a unified events and webinars platform, which helps B2B event marketers simplify their event tech stack. Instead of using 8-10 different tools and platforms for running one event end to end, use Zuddl to manage your event programs from one platform. Zuddl unified event and webinar platform ...
HeySummit
heysummit.com
With HeySummit, your passion takes center stage. Say hello to the all-in-one platform that brings your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events to life. It’s time to grow your audience and monetize your passion. For events big, small, and everything in between. Hosting a one-off webinar, a monthly fire...
Attendease
attendease.com
Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website ...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptab...
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-ev...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
AnyRoad is the leading experiential marketing platform, which enables businesses to operate and optimize their events, tours, classes, and activations to grow consumer brand loyalty and drive greater ROI from their guest experiences. It allows companies to streamline and scale their experiential pro...
Groupize
groupize.com
Groupize is the solution of choice for modern meetings management. With an easy-to-use, comprehensive platform designed for groups, meetings and events of all sizes, Groupize unifies travel, spend, and compliance while delivering an amazing experience for planners and attendees. Supporting meetings ...
ClearEvent
clearevent.com
ClearEvent is your all-in-one event management software crafted for today's event planners and organizers. Whether you are a small volunteer group or a large organization focused on events, with ClearEvent, you can instantly start selling tickets, accept payments, and create rich customizable regist...
Momice
momice.com
Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid even...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Edenkit
edenkit.com
Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed prof...
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activatio...
Cooltix
cooltix.hu
Ticketing for your growth - sell your tickets easier than ever, with the lowest fees! - Unique, personalized page for your event - Easy-to-use platform where you can manage your events - Reporting and analysis tool to track your sales performance - Get your income daily - and many more.
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through softw...
Splash
splashthat.com
How long does it take to create, manage, market, and report on your events? Eliminating the countless hours it takes to "go live" is what Splash is all about. We can’t claim to do it all for you (2-star reviews keep us humble), but we get close. Here’s how: • Simplify your process with on-brand temp...
Explara
explara.com
Explara helps creative entrepreneurs and small businesses to monetize from events, online selling, community, and crowdfunding.
ZIGnotch
zignotch.com
Our event management platform is an all-in-one tool. Easy to use, provides essential data, and allows you to run impactful events.
Audience Republic
audiencerepublic.com
Audience Republic is a SaaS platform designed to help event organisers sell more tickets by maximising word-of-mouth promotion, building audiences & unlocking customer insights. Get all of your customer data in one place including your ticket sales, email subscribers & registrations from Audience Re...
StoneShot
stoneshot.com
StoneShot is a digital marketing technology and services provider specializing in financial services. StoneShot helps busy financial services marketing teams increase engagement and elevate the client experience whilst minimizing operational inefficiencies. Their technology covers marketing automati...
Shocklogic
shocklogic.com
Shocklogic understands the needs of the meetings industry like no other technology company. Founded in 1997, we’ve had our finger on the pulse of events technology for nearly 25 years. Our extensive suite of software and services supports event organisers in every aspect of producing cutting edge ev...
Sweap
sweap.io
Sweap is an Event Efficiency Platform that will make events your companies' most impactful marketing channel. Some of the best event teams like Bentely or Scandic Hotels use our software to drive more registrations and save time through automated guest management, event communication and a virtual e...