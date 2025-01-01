Top Event Management Software

App store for web apps

Event management software is used to manage events, conferences, trade shows, and meetings of professional organizations. These software products help event planners and organizers streamline the process of hosting an event with tools that manage venue selection, marketing, payment processing, attendee registration, and more.

ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com is a project management tool that helps teams manage tasks, projects, and workflows, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Quizizz is an interactive learning platform for creating and taking quizzes, suitable for self-paced and live settings, enhancing education for students of all ages.

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

Mentimeter is an audience engagement platform that enables interactive presentations through polls, quizzes, and real-time feedback, suitable for various settings.

JotForm

JotForm

jotform.com

JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.

Cvent

Cvent

cvent.com

Cvent is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for registration, engagement, and analytics.

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Airmeet is a virtual event platform for hosting and attending various online events, offering features for engagement, networking, and event management.

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.

Sansan

Sansan

sansan.com

Sansan is a cloud-based contact management app that helps businesses scan, organize, and share business card information to enhance networking and sales operations.

Wrike

Wrike

wrike.com

Wrike is a project management and collaboration platform that streamlines workflows, enhances productivity, and integrates with over 400 apps.

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Slido is an interactive platform for live polling and Q&A in meetings and events, enhancing audience engagement with various tools and analytics.

SeatGeek

SeatGeek

seatgeek.com

SeatGeek is a ticket marketplace that allows users to search, buy, and manage tickets for various events, offering price comparisons and seating charts.

BlipCut

BlipCut

blipcut.com

BlipCut allows users to create generative AI videos on Discord for free by transforming text into videos.

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

AhaSlides is an interactive presentation tool that enhances audience engagement with live polls, quizzes, and Q&A sessions for classrooms and events.

BrightTALK

BrightTALK

brighttalk.com

BrightTALK is a platform for creating, hosting, and distributing webinars and video content, helping businesses engage audiences and generate leads efficiently.

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

Zoho Backstage is an event management software for planning and executing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, handling ticket sales, marketing, and participant engagement.

Greenvelope

Greenvelope

greenvelope.com

Greenvelope is a digital platform for creating and sending customizable online invitations, featuring RSVP tracking, guest list management, and ticketing.

Tripleseat

Tripleseat

tripleseat.com

Tripleseat is an event management platform for venues that simplifies booking, payments, and communication for private events.

Sendsteps

Sendsteps

sendsteps.com

Sendsteps is an AI tool for creating interactive presentations quickly, offering unique content generation and audience engagement features in multiple languages.

Skedda

Skedda

skedda.com

Skedda is a workspace management platform for booking desks and meeting rooms, streamlining reservations and optimizing office space usage.

QuestionPro

QuestionPro

questionpro.com

QuestionPro is an online survey software for creating, distributing, and analyzing surveys, polls, and quizzes, offering various templates and offline data collection.

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

Bizzabo is an event management platform for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, with features for ticketing and attendee engagement.

RumbleTalk

RumbleTalk

rumbletalk.com

RumbleTalk is a group chat platform that enables real-time communication and community building across websites and social media, with customizable chat tools and moderation features.

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

Poll Everywhere is an online app for creating live polls, surveys, and quizzes, allowing audience engagement via mobile devices in various settings.

Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

Ticket Tailor is an event ticketing platform that allows organizers to create customizable ticketing pages and manage ticket sales for events of all sizes.

Paperless Post

Paperless Post

paperlesspost.com

Paperless Post lets users create, send, and manage customizable digital invitations and greetings for various events, tracking RSVPs and centralizing event details online.

Vevox

Vevox

vevox.com

Vevox is a real-time polling and anonymous Q&A platform that enhances engagement in virtual and hybrid meetings, allowing participants to share feedback easily.

Breakroom

Breakroom

breakroom.net

Breakroom is a customizable 3D platform for virtual collaboration and engagement, facilitating remote work, events, and learning in immersive environments.

PheedLoop

PheedLoop

pheedloop.com

PheedLoop is an event management platform for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for registration, streaming, exhibitor management, and attendee engagement.

Eventify

Eventify

eventify.io

Eventify is a cloud-based event management tool for organizing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering features for planning, engagement, and analytics.

EventLive

EventLive

eventlive.pro

EventLive is a live streaming app for events, allowing users to broadcast and manage events with various features and no subscription fees.

eMarketeer

eMarketeer

emarketeer.com

eMarketeer is a marketing automation platform offering tools for email marketing, event management, surveys, landing pages, and mobile marketing.

Magnetiq

Magnetiq

magnetiq.io

Magnetiq is a launch management app that organizes contacts, events, email campaigns, digital showrooms, and online newsrooms.

myQuiz

myQuiz

myquiz.org

myQuiz lets users create and manage online quizzes and interactive presentations, accessible on any device, with features for customization and participant tracking.

Ticket Generator

Ticket Generator

ticket-generator.com

Ticket Generator is an online tool that allows event organizers to create, manage, and validate single-use tickets easily and affordably.

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

Event Farm is an event management app that simplifies online invitations, guest registrations, and check-ins, enabling effective planning and execution of events.

Goosechase

Goosechase

goosechase.com

Goosechase is an interactive platform for creating and participating in scavenger hunts and challenges, enhancing engagement and education in various settings.

Brella

Brella

brella.io

Brella is an event platform for managing in-person, hybrid, and virtual events, enabling networking, content delivery, and analytics for organizers and participants.

Townscript

Townscript

townscript.com

Townscript is an event registration and ticketing platform that allows users to manage events, sell tickets, and track attendance in India.

Virbela

Virbela

virbela.com

Virbela is a platform for creating immersive virtual environments for remote work, learning, and events, enhancing social interaction and collaboration.

ticketmatic

ticketmatic

ticketmatic.com

Ticketmatic is an app that streamlines event ticketing and management, providing tools for sales tracking, customer interactions, and event logistics.

Joi

Joi

joi.events

Joi is an event planning app that simplifies managing events by integrating multiple tasks into one platform, allowing for efficient organization and execution.

Swapcard

Swapcard

swapcard.com

Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.

Aisle Planner

Aisle Planner

aisleplanner.com

Aisle Planner is a tool for organizing and managing wedding planning tasks, timelines, guest lists, seating arrangements, and communication among planners and vendors.

LiveVoice

LiveVoice

livevoice.io

LiveVoice is an app for seamless audio transmission at events, enabling interpretation, guided tours, and more using smartphones without extra hardware.

StreamAlive

StreamAlive

streamalive.com

StreamAlive enhances live audience engagement through interactive tools and real-time metrics for various presentation formats, including online and in-person sessions.

CrowdComms

CrowdComms

crowdcomms.com

CrowdComms is an event management app that helps users manage schedules, engage in networking, and participate in interactive activities during events.

ON24

ON24

on24.com

ON24 is a digital engagement platform for webinars and virtual events, offering tools for audience interaction, analytics, and integration with enterprise software.

Echo360

Echo360

echo360.com

Echo360 is an educational platform for creating, managing, and sharing video content with interactive features for enhanced student engagement.

TicketSource

TicketSource

ticketsource.co.uk

TicketSource is an online platform for managing and selling event tickets with straightforward pricing and responsive customer support.

Eventzilla

Eventzilla

eventzilla.net

Eventzilla is an event management platform for creating event websites, selling tickets, processing payments, and managing attendees for various types of events.

Balloon

Balloon

balloon.app

The Balloon app enhances webinars and events with video experiences, helping companies produce engaging content and streamline costs.

Agorify

Agorify

agorify.com

Agorify is an event management platform that streamlines attendee check-in, ticketing, and engagement for events of various sizes.

Premagic

Premagic

studio.premagic.com

Premagic is an AI-powered platform for managing and distributing event photos to enhance social media engagement and improve marketing strategies.

Glue Up

Glue Up

glueup.com

Glue Up is a CRM platform that helps organizations manage events, memberships, and community engagement through various digital tools.

