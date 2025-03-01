Top Event Management Software - Türkiye

Find the right software and services.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com won the 2020 Webby Award for Productivity in the category Apps, Mobile & Voice.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
eMarketeer
emarketeer.com
eMarketeer is your all-in-one marketing automation platform! Easy to use yet incredible powerful. In our platform you'll find tools for Marketing automation Email marketing Event management Surveys and evaluations Landing pages Mobile apps Mobile marketing
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, town halls, career fairs, expos, and more. Brands like ComCast, Forbes, Volvo, SAP, HackerRank, University of Toronto host thousands of events every month on Airmeet across the globe. Here's what some of our customers have to say about us: “With Airmeet, we’re able to create and host engaging and stunning event experiences that our customers love. As a result, our events see nearly 2x the attendance rate compared to the industry average, and that’s helped contribute a 600% increase in sales conversions,” said Darryl Praill, CMO of Agorapulse.
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is the audience engagement platform. Easy-to-use, interactive, and innovative; presenting has never been less stressful and more effortless! Create unique and dynamic presentations that will impress and engage your audience. With Mentimeter you can better connect with your students, colleagues, and clients. No matter if it is a lecture, workshop or meeting, Mentimeter has been designed to suit every type of presentation. Zoom and Teams integrations make it even easier to stand out in the remote and hybrid world. 1.Build a presentation: The easy-to-use online editor makes presentation building a quick and easy process. Create a full slide deck filled with questions, polls, quizzes, content slides, word clouds, and more. 2. Connect with your audience: Your audience uses their smartphones to connect to the presentation where they can submit responses. The real-time visual will help spark chat, discuss, and debate no matter if the meeting takes place online or in-person. 3. Learn from the experience: Once the presentation is over, download the results and use what you have learned to improve for future meetings, classes or conferences.
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 25 million users worldwide, Jotform’s powerful forms and suite of no-code tools are flexible enough for small businesses and robust enough for enterprises. Jotform helps organizations go from busywork to less work with forms that use conditional logic, accept payments, generate reports, automate workflows, and more. Jotform’s products make it easy for any team to streamline its processes. The options are limitless with Jotform’s 10,000 templates, hundreds of integrations, and almost 400 widgets. Jotform has the solution for your organization; our powerful forms get it done!
Confetti
withconfetti.com
Confetti’s mission is to disrupt the event planning industry, streamlining the process for both event organizers and vendors by providing a quality experience and excellent customer service. ✨ We want our experiences to make life memorable and empower organizations to build stronger teams and better corporate culture.
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Sendsteps
sendsteps.com
Sendsteps is the first AI presentation creation tool that takes care of content, design and interactivity. It is a platform that allows users to create interactive presentations 10x faster than manual creation. The platform is powered by an advanced machine learning model that generates unique content and does not repeat itself. It includes interactive questions to engage the audience and provides options for multiple languages. It is also GDPR and ISO 27001 certified, ensuring optimal protection for data. It also features an array of features including a PowerPoint Add-in, Microsoft Teams App, Branding Options, Professional Event Services and more. Users can get started by describing their topic, entering presentation and audience details, and the AI will generate interactivity, design and content. It also provides inspiring visuals and graphics to help create amazing presentations.
Sansan
sansan.com
Sansan is a multi-platform cloud-based contact management solution for corporations. Centered around business cards, Sansan enables you to effortlessly build a complete contact database, accessible anywhere.
Goosechase
goosechase.com
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase brings communities to life with engaging, interactive challenges designed to support organizations. The intuitive platform makes it easy to make a repeatable, fun, and positive impact on any community. Since hatching in Canada in 2011, Goosechase has powered hundreds of thousands of global team building, training, fundraising, educational, tourist, and recreational experiences.
Slido
sli.do
Slido is the ultimate Q&A and polling platform for live and virtual meetings and events. It offers interactive Q&A, live polls and insights about your audience.
Poll Everywhere
polleverywhere.com
Poll Everywhere is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company, founded in April 2007 is an online service for classroom response and audience response systems. Poll Everywhere's product allows audiences and classrooms in over 100 countries to use mobile phones, thereby "plotting the obsolescence" of proprietary hardware response devices otherwise known as clickers. The company raised $20,000 in venture funding from Y Combinator in 2008.
QuizModeOn
quizmodeon.com
Quizmodeon is a web platform that gives you the power to do live multiplayer competitions. - No need for an app download, it can be easily accessed by all mobile and desktop devices. - Custom branding feature to emphasize and make your brand look special. - Gamified scenarios for the quiz produce a memorable experience for the participants - Provides an entertaining solution for HR recruitment, training, marketing strategies and much more.
pretix
pretix.eu
pretix is a highly sophisticated ticketing software that is all-in-one: Online shop, box office and ticket outlets with focus on privacy and security. pretix offers full multi-language capabilities, is highly adaptable to your event and extensible with plug-ins and through a REST API. Our software has been successfully used for conferences, festivals, concerts, shows, exhibitions, workshops, and more all around the world. Our pricing - 2.5% of sales excluding payment providers - is risk-free and completely transparent.
Smeetz
smeetz.com
Whether you want to improve your ticketing, track your complete visitors' journey, or you want to optimise your workflow to make your business more efficient; our unified commerce solution for attractions, power by artificial intelligence will be your ally to reach your goals.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analytics. Leading companies and communities (e.g. Atlassian, First Round Capital, Medical Alley Association, etc) using Orbiit report 87 NPS, tangible outcomes for the participants and strong ROI on these connections.
Remo
remo.co
Remo is a digital experience platform that enables interactive meetings and events that rival live, in-person activities. With the help of different tables, floors & buildings, Remo provides a virtual space that empowers people to move around freely and spark spontaneous “hallway conversations”, building authentic, meaningful relationships that last beyond events. Remo supports multiple use cases with more use cases being discovered every time! If you’re in the business of connecting and networking, Remo can be used to conduct networking events, live virtual conferences, job fairs, expos and more! Remo is fully secure platform supporting GDPR and is now also SOC2 type 1 certified. With Remo, you can: 1. Create Stunning Virtual Events Easily Set up events that guests rave about in less than 15 minutes. 2. Break The Technology Barrier for Speakers and Guests Connect Speakers and Guests in a satisfying way that enables everyone to feel heard, energized and inspired. 3. Customize And Brand Your Event Space You create the environment and experience that you want for your guests 4. Showcase Sponsors to Amplify Your Event Gain credibility and revenue when you create interactive opportunities for Sponsors to connect to your guests. Experience the magic of Remo! Take Remo for a test drive with a risk-free 14-day free trial here: https://remo.co/start-free-trial/.
BlipCut
blipcut.com
Create generative AI videos on Discord totally free! Seamlessly transform your text into captivating videos, and redefine your narrative and enhance visual experiences with our state-of-the-art AI Video Generator like Sora OpenAI.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budgets: - Self-Service Kiosk Solution: Streamline attendee check-in with our intuitive and efficient kiosk system. - Event App: Enhance participant engagement with a feature-rich and customizable event application. - Ticketing and Registration: Simplify the registration process with our user-friendly ticketing system. - Lead Retrieval: Maximize networking opportunities and track engagement with our advanced lead retrieval technology. With Agorify, event organizers worldwide are empowered to create memorable and efficient events that are high in quality and low in cost.
boothX
boothx.app
In today's fast-paced business world, effective event management is essential for companies to create impactful experiences and connect with potential customers. With the rise of technology, event oranizers are increasingly relying on innovative tools to streamline operations and maximize their return on investment. One such solution that has been launched recently is boothX. This cutting-edge platform offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to measure ROI for events or tradeshows, enhance lead generation, and reduce costs. Capturing and Managing Leads with Ease through Lead Retrieval App One of the most crucial aspects of any event is lead generation. boothX simplifies this process by providing a powerful lead retrieval app available both in iOS and Android. Exhibitors can quickly and effortlessly capture leads by scanning attendee badges or scan business cards or entering their information manually. This eliminates the need for cumbersome paper-based methods and ensures that no potential leads are missed. Tracking Expenses associated with Events Attending tradeshows or events often involves significant financial investments. From booth rentals and travel expenses to promotional materials and staffing, managing event costs can be a challenging task. However, boothX comes to the rescue with its integrated expense tracking feature. The platform enables organizations to easily log and monitor expenses associated with each event. From tracking the costs of booth construction to catering and marketing collateral, boothX provides a centralized platform to manage all event-related expenses. This comprehensive expense tracking system empowers businesses to analyze their spending patterns, identify cost-saving opportunities, and make informed decisions for future events. By having a clear overview of their financials, event organizers can optimize their budget allocation and maximize their return on investment. Embracing Sustainability by reducing cost on collaterals Traditionally events often involve the production of large quantities of printed collaterals such as brochures, flyers, and business cards. However, boothX encourages a more sustainable approach by offering digital alternatives. Exhibitors can leverage the platform's Collateral(document) feature to create and distribute electronic versions of their promotional materials. By reducing the reliance on printed materials, businesses can significantly minimize costs associated with printing, shipping, and storage. Moreover, this eco-friendly approach aligns with the growing global emphasis on sustainability and corporate social responsibility. With boothX, exhibitors can effectively showcase their commitment to the environment while also saving money. Immediate Touchpoints with Customers through Email In today's digital age, timely and effective communication is key to building strong customer relationships. boothX recognizes this and provides exhibitors with an immediate touchpoint with potential customers through its integrated email feature.
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. Notified allows event planners, marketers, and communication professionals to create immersive experiences, drive engagement, mine profitable insights, and maximize ROI from one platform. - In-person events: streamline and automate your registration and back-end processes from call-for-papers to agenda creation. - Virtual events: deliver an immersive digital experience with brandable lobbies, robust engagement tools and built-in webcasting solution. - Hybrid events: take the shared experience to new heights with end-to-end event technology, mobile app and on-site production services Create Immersive Brand Experiences - Across Time and Space Surprise and delight your attendees with unique, curated experiences. Design a digital experience that communicates your story and reflects your brand. - Consistent & customized brand experience – responsive & 3D - Flexible content and programming – live, simulive, and on-demand - Seamless blend of in-person and digital channels - Scalable from 500 to 200,000+ attendees Take Engagement to New Heights Drive engagement and build meaningful connections that extend beyond the live day of the event and across time and space. Fuel your community with programming, before, during, and after the event. - Connect attendees with fellow attendees and sponsors with AI-driven matchmaking - Video chat with fellow attendees 1:1 or in a group - Monitor conversations on social channels using social hubs - Maximize attendee engagement wherever your attendees are with a powerful event app - Drive meaningful engagement with gamification and badging Gain Actionable Insights and Maximize ROI Get the insights you need to drive business results with a single source for unified event data. Your data is a design tool to deliver powerful attendee experiences. The powerful analytics and reporting portal integrates with your marketing tech stack and provides you with real-time metrics and insights about your audience. Complex Event Management Made Simple Strengthen your event collaboration and scale your team with a platform that streamlines and automates your back-end processes. No duplicative effort that is inherent in virtual or in-person centric event technology solutions. - Register attendees - Manage speakers, exhibitors and sponsors - Deliver and curate content - Engage your community
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaigns, and generate valuable data. To this day, Eventtia has empowered more than 7,200 clients such as Pernod Ricard, Dior, Toyota, Richemont group, and Pierre Fabre group to create and organize more than 30,000 events around the world.
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire event organization – all in one place. Canapii is formed by a global team of passionate event professionals, aligned in common values. We care about creating innovative event experiences, everlasting relationships, and meaningful connections amongst our clients and teammates around the world.
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a leading global desk management and hybrid work platform, serving over 12,000 customers and nearly two million users, including IBM, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, and Harvard University. We are defining the future of the workplace experience, helping businesses to design meaningful, seamless, fully integrated employee experiences and interactions in the hybrid workplace. Skedda integrates with Microsoft365, Google Workspace, and more, and has won awards from G2, Capterra, and SoftwareAdvice.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
At Ticket Tailor, our mission is to empower a diverse range of event creators by making it easy and affordable to sell tickets. Our flexible and fair pricing helps event budgets go further. First-class customer care means support is always on hand - day or night. And we pride ourselves in building a simple platform with a customer-first mindset. Users can choose between pay-as-you-go, or buying credits upfront to save. We also give charities, B Corps and PTAs 20% off. And if an event is free, so are we. Once a box office is up and running, events are totally customisable and we offer a huge range of features. Think seating charts, integration with popular tools, and a free check-in app, for starters. Our team is small but mighty, driven by feedback and focussed on simplicity. We issue over 1M tickets every month for events of all shapes and sizes – from the UK’s only floating puppet theatre to Beyonce-themed bottomless brunches and sell-out Santa’s grottos across the US. We’re also the world’s biggest independent ticketing platform. With no investors to answer to, or unrealistic growth targets. This allows us to grow on purpose – with purpose – so that every event ticket sold with Ticket Tailor can have a positive impact. We're carbon neutral (having offset our entire history of emissions), donate to climate causes for every ticket sold, and in 2021 became a certified B Corp, joining a global community of businesses putting people and the planet first.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event marketing, and time-saving event management tools. Whova has won the Event Technology Award for 5 years in a row. Among Whova's customers are American Express, US Bank, PwC, Microsoft, Hilton, Lego, IKEA, L'Oreal, American Marketing Association, Harvard University, NASA, plus countless other organizations from over 100 countries. Whova has powered over 50,000 in-person and virtual/hybrid conferences, including association events, education events, government events, corporate events, trade shows, expos, and community gatherings.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, Eventbrite opened their first international office in the United Kingdom in 2012. The company now has local offices in Nashville, London, Cork, Amsterdam, Dublin, Berlin, Melbourne, Mendoza, Madrid, and São Paulo.The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange on September 20, 2018 under the ticker symbol EB.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and marketing metrics, making it possible to measure event effectiveness, accelerate pipeline, and prove ROI.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With live exhibitor dashboards to track ROI, real-time event programs, audience engagement features and video calling options, Swapcard delivers valuable user experiences for all types of events. Swapcard was recently awarded Best Virtual & Hybrid Event Engagement & Connectivity Platform 2020 at the Software and Technology Awards. To learn more, visit swapcard.com.
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is all-in-one event management software to plan and run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences from beginning to end with greater efficiency and impact. Right from designing an event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presenting sessions, and analyzing an event's performance, Zoho Backstage has everything you need to grow your event and accelerate its success. Show Less n event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presenting sessions, and analyzing an event's performance, Zoho Backstage has everything you need to grow your event and accelerate its success.
zkipster
zkipster.com
zkipster is the event management platform for the world’s best events. We provide powerful event tools and unique insights to build, nurture and master relationships with guests. We’re trusted by global brands and world-renowned organizations for custom email, SMS and WhatsApp communications, guest management, online and offline event check-in, real-time session and capacity management, dynamic seating charts, QR codes and more.
Releventful
app.releventful.com
Releventful provides event industry business owners an all-in-one tool kit designed to keep them organized and connected, while saving time and money,
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Mazévo
gomazevo.com
Mazévo is based near Denver, Colorado, and was started in 2019 by Dean Evans, the founder of Dean Evans and Associates and creator of the EMS Scheduling Software system. Mazévo is a small and active team dedicated to providing the best software for scheduling rooms and events and the best customer service. Mazévo offers the ability to schedule all your meeting, event, and classroom space without double booking. It is a modern cloud-based system with built-in room request and approval processes that handles all event details such as room setups, AV, and catering. If you charge for your space and services, Mazévo allows you to keep track of all event charges. Mazévo is the perfect solution for all size organizations that need a system that is easy to bring new staff up to speed and keep everyone on the same page with all event details, so nothing gets lost in the shuffle. Visit our website today to find out more.
Regpack
regpack.com
Regpack is a leading client onboarding and payment platform trusted by over 7,000 organizations worldwide. Regpack allows you to control the full lifecycle of your business, from registration to attendance, integrated online payments, and reporting tools for your whole team. We offer payment processing as low as 2.1%, a simple interface, powerful business tools, all at an affordable monthly cost. Start today and see the results of our leading all-in-one client management solution.
Corsizio
corsizio.com
Corsizio is an event registration platform that enables instructors and event organizers to quickly and easily create event and registration pages for any class, course, workshop, training session, educational program, or similar event. It features leading-edge technology, a simple to use and modern user interface, highest industry-standard security, and top-notch customer service. Corsizio was created out of our passions to teach, to learn, and to enable other people to pursue their talents and passions in the most enjoyable and effective of ways.
SeatGeek
seatgeek.com
SeatGeek is the Web's largest event ticket search engine. Discover events you love, search all ticket sites, see seat locations and get the best deals on tickets.
Evite
evite.com
Evite makes bringing people together easy! Send online invitations with free RSVP tracking and cards by email or text. Get great gift and party ideas too!
Greenvelope
greenvelope.com
Easily create and email elegant business invitations and announcements alongside advanced guest list management, RSVP tracking, ticketing, donation collection, and more. By combining sleek, elegant design with contemporary, digital delivery and full event management tools, planning an event and connecting with your network has never been easier. Choose from our exclusive templates to customize with your company branding, or upload your own design and benefit from our fully integrated event management, tracking, and ticketing functionalities: the choice is yours, and our team is here to make it effortless.
Townscript
townscript.com
Looking for something to do in India? Discover the best events and activities. Explore and buy tickets for Entertainment, Educational & Learning, Tech, Biz & Networking, Sports & Fitness, Travel & Adventure, Social Causes, Others and more events in India
TicketLeap
ticketleap.com
Ticketleap, a solution of Leap Event Technology, takes self-service ticketing to a whole new level with their easy-to-use platform, full set of features, and lightning-fast setup. The solution provides branded event pages, built-in promotional tools, and flexible ticketing and admission options so organizers can create awesome events in just minutes. That’s why haunted attractions, festivals, tours, theaters, and so many more choose Ticketleap.
Micepad
micepad.co
Micepad is an award-winning provider of event management software, with a unique focus on capturing and surfacing data from live events.
Eventleaf
eventleaf.com
Eventleaf is an event management software created by California-based Jolly Technologies. It is intended for all event types (conferences, fundraisers, meetings, trade shows, trainings, workshops) of all sizes. With the desktop platform and mobile applications, event organisers can build event websites with speaker profiles and add agenda information, register attendees, conduct surveys, send and track invitations, print event badges.
Lyyti
lyyti.com
Lyyti is the leading Event Success Platform that helps you create live, online and hybrid events. The kind that foster meaningful encounters, build strong relationships and lead to better business. Lyyti’s automated functions for registration, communication, reporting and feedback make sure that every event is a success for participants and organisers alike.
Cloudpresenter
cloudpresenter.com
Make your meetings and webinars your own - white labelled & custom branded for all your organisations communications. Streamline and simplify online meetings, presentations and webinars. No need for multiple platforms, or separate accounts - you can do it all within Cloudpresenter. Content sharing, co-presenting, polls, role allocation, whiteboard, chat, Q&A, analytics, breakout rooms, registration - everything you need for successful meetings, webinars and presentations.
EventHub
eventhub.net
EventHub connects your event attendees to the information they need to get the most benefit from your event. EventHub leverages the power of mobile devices and HTML5 to deliver relevant Attendee based tools.
Booked it
booked.it
Our story starts with Licklist, founded in 2015 as a community for the nightlife industry to come together. By 2020 we had 600,000 users, £6m in gross annual sales and 6000 nightlife venues listed. Our Licklist brand is stronger than ever. But we wanted to enhance our services. In 2019 we began offering booking management software for the business to business market across the leisure, travel and hospitality industry. Things really fired up in 2020 when we helped hundreds of venues get ready to reopen post lockdown with technology like mobile ordering and table reservations. We took pride in helping small businesses transition into a new way of working, putting them in a position to allow them to not only survive, but thrive. We now have over 600 businesses using Booked it that see on average a 19% increase in bookings and 13% increase in spend per head. Our booking software is easy-to-use and feature-rich, designed to increase visibility of your venue/event/festival, simplify the booking process to remove purchase hurdles, and provide actionable data to assist in providing top-tier customer service.
MeetingHand
meetinghand.com
MeetingHand is an online registration & abstract management software suitable for in-person, virtual & hybrid events, with an ambition to ease the struggles of event organizers and provide a seamless experience for their attendees.
JRNI
jrni.com
JRNI is the first and only global enterprise solution to integrate AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) into email, chat, and other communication channels to automate appointment scheduling, event management and queuing. JRNI’s AI-Powered Automation manages customer communication, reading and reacting to customer responses continuously. Your staff simply checks their schedule, prepares, and delivers outstanding customer experiences. Simple, efficient, and easy! JRNI Appointments: Deliver the one-to-one engagements that are one-of-a-kind!. JRNI’s conversion-optimized online customer booking journeys offer 1-2-3 appointment scheduling and a best-in-class experience that is customizable for any brand’s look and feel. JRNI’s user-friendly and intuitive staff tool makes it easy for your employees to manage all aspects of appointments, from rescheduling, canceling, or booking to keeping track of customer details and appointment outcomes. JRNI Events: Deliver one-to-many personalized engagements that increase revenue and profitability, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty - at scale. On the customer side, JRNI Events offers booking journeys that are customizable for any brand’s look and feel and conversion-optimized to make it easy for quick registration. On the staff side, JRNI’s user-friendly and intuitive event management tool makes it easy for staff to oversee crucial aspects of events, from managing ticketing to adding/removing attendees to broadcasting virtually. JRNI Virtual Queuing: Optimize the customer experience by reducing lines and wait times. For customers, intelligent virtual queues eliminate the need for physically waiting in line. They can easily join queues from any device, and then receive updates on their queue status via email or text notifications. On the staff side, JRNI’s easy-to-use concierge tool makes it simple for staff to manage all aspects of queues, from adding, removing, or reorganizing customers in the queue, to keeping track of customer details and visit outcomes. JRNI Analytics: By tracking revenue and conversions, your company can use JRNI Analytics to measure ROI and to understand how the one-to-one experiences and one-to-many experiences you’re delivering are driving value. By understanding customer experience metrics - like wait time and lead time - companies can make sure that they’re giving their customers the best possible service. And with workforce optimization data, like staff capacity reports, businesses can improve workforce planning at the individual location, regional, and staff-member level. Connectors and Extensibility Extend the capabilities of the JRNI platform with an array of prebuilt apps and ecosystem partners. Key connectors offer enterprise, clienteling, communications, workforce optimization, and search and analytics solutions. In addition, the JRNI platform is built on a modern tech stack using RESTful APIs. With our extensibility framework, clients can extend the platform’s core capabilities by building custom apps.
ClassBento
classbento.com.au
ClassBento focuses on fun art, craft and culinary classes. Because of this focus, we provide a much better experience for this category than other providers. We provide widgets which help teachers capture and manage bookings from their own websites, for public instantly bookable dates, private group requests, as well as gift cards. We also provides a leading marketplace where customers can discover and book from thousands of classes near them or held virtually. Our mission is to empower local artists and makers, to save time and earn more. We have local teams across US, US and AU to provide local support. We are a proud Best Events Platform finalist with Digiday and also a winner for positive social impact with the UK SME National Business Awards.
Konfeo
konfeo.com
Konfeo is an event registration software which enables you to quickly create an event, make it possible for users to sign up and pay for tickets.
Swell Fundraising
swellfundraising.com
Swell provides a cloud-based event and online fundraising platform with peer-to-peer features. With Swell, events can instantly be launched virtually with our integrated livestream module. Designed by nonprofit pros, it has an elegant ticketing process for purchased but also comp/free/table guest tickets. Online peer-to-peer campaigns and donation pages are easily launched and paired with our text to donate feature. Using Swell increases event revenue, saves time, provides a virtual backup plan and enables nonprofits to acquire new donors effectively. We are committed to nonprofits and our customer service reflects that commitment.
Sparxo
sparxo.com
Create better events. Sell tickets on your site. The right event ticketing solution for you to grow your brand, community, and SEO! Check-in & POS too!
