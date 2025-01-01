All
Top Event Management Software

Event management software is used to manage events, conferences, trade shows, and meetings of professional organizations. These software products help event planners and organizers streamline the process of hosting an event with tools that manage venue selection, marketing, payment processing, attendee registration, and more.

ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com is a project management tool that helps teams manage tasks, projects, and workflows, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Quizizz is an interactive learning platform for creating and taking quizzes, suitable for self-paced and live settings, enhancing education for students of all ages.

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.

JotForm

JotForm

jotform.com

JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

Mentimeter is an audience engagement platform that enables interactive presentations through polls, quizzes, and real-time feedback, suitable for various settings.

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.

Cvent

Cvent

cvent.com

Cvent is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for registration, engagement, and analytics.

Wrike

Wrike

wrike.com

Wrike is a project management and collaboration platform that streamlines workflows, enhances productivity, and integrates with over 400 apps.

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.

BrightTALK

BrightTALK

brighttalk.com

BrightTALK is a platform for creating, hosting, and distributing webinars and video content, helping businesses engage audiences and generate leads efficiently.

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Airmeet is a virtual event platform for hosting and attending various online events, offering features for engagement, networking, and event management.

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

AhaSlides is an interactive presentation tool that enhances audience engagement with live polls, quizzes, and Q&A sessions for classrooms and events.

BlipCut

BlipCut

blipcut.com

BlipCut allows users to create generative AI videos on Discord for free by transforming text into videos.

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Slido is an interactive platform for live polling and Q&A in meetings and events, enhancing audience engagement with various tools and analytics.

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

Zoho Backstage is an event management software for planning and executing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, handling ticket sales, marketing, and participant engagement.

Sansan

Sansan

sansan.com

Sansan is a cloud-based contact management app that helps businesses scan, organize, and share business card information to enhance networking and sales operations.

SeatGeek

SeatGeek

seatgeek.com

SeatGeek is a ticket marketplace that allows users to search, buy, and manage tickets for various events, offering price comparisons and seating charts.

Sendsteps

Sendsteps

sendsteps.com

Sendsteps is an AI tool for creating interactive presentations quickly, offering unique content generation and audience engagement features in multiple languages.

Tripleseat

Tripleseat

tripleseat.com

Tripleseat is an event management platform for venues that simplifies booking, payments, and communication for private events.

Greenvelope

Greenvelope

greenvelope.com

Greenvelope is a digital platform for creating and sending customizable online invitations, featuring RSVP tracking, guest list management, and ticketing.

RumbleTalk

RumbleTalk

rumbletalk.com

RumbleTalk is a group chat platform that enables real-time communication and community building across websites and social media, with customizable chat tools and moderation features.

Skedda

Skedda

skedda.com

Skedda is a workspace management platform for booking desks and meeting rooms, streamlining reservations and optimizing office space usage.

QuestionPro

QuestionPro

questionpro.com

QuestionPro is an online survey software for creating, distributing, and analyzing surveys, polls, and quizzes, offering various templates and offline data collection.

eMarketeer

eMarketeer

emarketeer.com

eMarketeer is a marketing automation platform offering tools for email marketing, event management, surveys, landing pages, and mobile marketing.

EventLive

EventLive

eventlive.pro

EventLive is a live streaming app for events, allowing users to broadcast and manage events with various features and no subscription fees.

ticketmatic

ticketmatic

ticketmatic.com

Ticketmatic is an app that streamlines event ticketing and management, providing tools for sales tracking, customer interactions, and event logistics.

Townscript

Townscript

townscript.com

Townscript is an event registration and ticketing platform that allows users to manage events, sell tickets, and track attendance in India.

Paperless Post

Paperless Post

paperlesspost.com

Paperless Post lets users create, send, and manage customizable digital invitations and greetings for various events, tracking RSVPs and centralizing event details online.

Magnetiq

Magnetiq

magnetiq.io

Magnetiq is a launch management app that organizes contacts, events, email campaigns, digital showrooms, and online newsrooms.

PheedLoop

PheedLoop

pheedloop.com

PheedLoop is an event management platform for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for registration, streaming, exhibitor management, and attendee engagement.

Vevox

Vevox

vevox.com

Vevox is a real-time polling and anonymous Q&A platform that enhances engagement in virtual and hybrid meetings, allowing participants to share feedback easily.

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

Poll Everywhere is an online app for creating live polls, surveys, and quizzes, allowing audience engagement via mobile devices in various settings.

Swapcard

Swapcard

swapcard.com

Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.

Premagic

Premagic

studio.premagic.com

Premagic is an AI-powered platform for managing and distributing event photos to enhance social media engagement and improve marketing strategies.

Prosple

Prosple

prosple.com

Prosple connects students and graduates to job and internship opportunities, providing detailed job information and career preparation resources.

webMOBI

webMOBI

webmobi.com

webMOBI is an AI-powered event management software that provides tools for event apps, registration, engagement, and attendee management for various events.

Aisle Planner

Aisle Planner

aisleplanner.com

Aisle Planner is a tool for organizing and managing wedding planning tasks, timelines, guest lists, seating arrangements, and communication among planners and vendors.

Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

Ticket Tailor is an event ticketing platform that allows organizers to create customizable ticketing pages and manage ticket sales for events of all sizes.

Eventify

Eventify

eventify.io

Eventify is a cloud-based event management tool for organizing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering features for planning, engagement, and analytics.

TicketSource

TicketSource

ticketsource.co.uk

TicketSource is an online platform for managing and selling event tickets with straightforward pricing and responsive customer support.

Events Wallet

Events Wallet

eventswallet.com

Events Wallet is a SaaS platform for managing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for engagement, communication, and real-time tracking.

WebinarNinja

WebinarNinja

webinarninja.com

WebinarNinja is a webinar platform that allows users to create, host, and share live, automated, or hybrid online events with features for audience engagement.

Goosechase

Goosechase

goosechase.com

Goosechase is an interactive platform for creating and participating in scavenger hunts and challenges, enhancing engagement and education in various settings.

Virbela

Virbela

virbela.com

Virbela is a platform for creating immersive virtual environments for remote work, learning, and events, enhancing social interaction and collaboration.

Glue Up

Glue Up

glueup.com

Glue Up is a CRM platform that helps organizations manage events, memberships, and community engagement through various digital tools.

LiveVoice

LiveVoice

livevoice.io

LiveVoice is an app for seamless audio transmission at events, enabling interpretation, guided tours, and more using smartphones without extra hardware.

TicketWeb

TicketWeb

ticketweb.com

TicketWeb is an app for purchasing and managing tickets to live events like concerts, festivals, and theater shows.

Bloomerang Volunteer

Bloomerang Volunteer

bloomerang.co

Bloomerang Volunteer is a management app for nonprofits to recruit, schedule, and communicate with staff and volunteers for events and programs.

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

Bizzabo is an event management platform for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, with features for ticketing and attendee engagement.

Brella

Brella

brella.io

Brella is an event platform for managing in-person, hybrid, and virtual events, enabling networking, content delivery, and analytics for organizers and participants.

Run The World

Run The World

runtheworld.today

Run The World allows users to host virtual conferences, talks, and happy hours, facilitating online events for teaching, networking, and community building.

Accelevents

Accelevents

accelevents.com

Accelevents is an event management platform that facilitates planning and executing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events with features for registration, engagement, and analytics.

ON24

ON24

on24.com

ON24 is a digital engagement platform for webinars and virtual events, offering tools for audience interaction, analytics, and integration with enterprise software.

Ticket Generator

Ticket Generator

ticket-generator.com

Ticket Generator is an online tool that allows event organizers to create, manage, and validate single-use tickets easily and affordably.

Echo360

Echo360

echo360.com

Echo360 is an educational platform for creating, managing, and sharing video content with interactive features for enhanced student engagement.

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

BigMarker is a platform for hosting customizable webinars and virtual events, offering features for audience engagement, branding, and marketing integrations.

