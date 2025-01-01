Top Event Management Software

Event management software is used to manage events, conferences, trade shows, and meetings of professional organizations. These software products help event planners and organizers streamline the process of hosting an event with tools that manage venue selection, marketing, payment processing, attendee registration, and more.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that helps teams manage tasks, projects, and workflows, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Quizizz is an interactive learning platform for creating and taking quizzes, suitable for self-paced and live settings, enhancing education for students of all ages.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.
JotForm
jotform.com
JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is an audience engagement platform that enables interactive presentations through polls, quizzes, and real-time feedback, suitable for various settings.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for registration, engagement, and analytics.
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is a project management and collaboration platform that streamlines workflows, enhances productivity, and integrates with over 400 apps.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.
BrightTALK
brighttalk.com
BrightTALK is a platform for creating, hosting, and distributing webinars and video content, helping businesses engage audiences and generate leads efficiently.
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is a virtual event platform for hosting and attending various online events, offering features for engagement, networking, and event management.
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
AhaSlides is an interactive presentation tool that enhances audience engagement with live polls, quizzes, and Q&A sessions for classrooms and events.
BlipCut
blipcut.com
BlipCut allows users to create generative AI videos on Discord for free by transforming text into videos.
Slido
sli.do
Slido is an interactive platform for live polling and Q&A in meetings and events, enhancing audience engagement with various tools and analytics.
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is an event management software for planning and executing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, handling ticket sales, marketing, and participant engagement.
Sansan
sansan.com
Sansan is a cloud-based contact management app that helps businesses scan, organize, and share business card information to enhance networking and sales operations.
SeatGeek
seatgeek.com
SeatGeek is a ticket marketplace that allows users to search, buy, and manage tickets for various events, offering price comparisons and seating charts.
Sendsteps
sendsteps.com
Sendsteps is an AI tool for creating interactive presentations quickly, offering unique content generation and audience engagement features in multiple languages.
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Tripleseat is an event management platform for venues that simplifies booking, payments, and communication for private events.
Greenvelope
greenvelope.com
Greenvelope is a digital platform for creating and sending customizable online invitations, featuring RSVP tracking, guest list management, and ticketing.
RumbleTalk
rumbletalk.com
RumbleTalk is a group chat platform that enables real-time communication and community building across websites and social media, with customizable chat tools and moderation features.
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a workspace management platform for booking desks and meeting rooms, streamlining reservations and optimizing office space usage.
QuestionPro
questionpro.com
QuestionPro is an online survey software for creating, distributing, and analyzing surveys, polls, and quizzes, offering various templates and offline data collection.
eMarketeer
emarketeer.com
eMarketeer is a marketing automation platform offering tools for email marketing, event management, surveys, landing pages, and mobile marketing.
EventLive
eventlive.pro
EventLive is a live streaming app for events, allowing users to broadcast and manage events with various features and no subscription fees.
ticketmatic
ticketmatic.com
Ticketmatic is an app that streamlines event ticketing and management, providing tools for sales tracking, customer interactions, and event logistics.
Townscript
townscript.com
Townscript is an event registration and ticketing platform that allows users to manage events, sell tickets, and track attendance in India.
Paperless Post
paperlesspost.com
Paperless Post lets users create, send, and manage customizable digital invitations and greetings for various events, tracking RSVPs and centralizing event details online.
Magnetiq
magnetiq.io
Magnetiq is a launch management app that organizes contacts, events, email campaigns, digital showrooms, and online newsrooms.
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is an event management platform for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for registration, streaming, exhibitor management, and attendee engagement.
Vevox
vevox.com
Vevox is a real-time polling and anonymous Q&A platform that enhances engagement in virtual and hybrid meetings, allowing participants to share feedback easily.
Poll Everywhere
polleverywhere.com
Poll Everywhere is an online app for creating live polls, surveys, and quizzes, allowing audience engagement via mobile devices in various settings.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.
Premagic
studio.premagic.com
Premagic is an AI-powered platform for managing and distributing event photos to enhance social media engagement and improve marketing strategies.
Prosple
prosple.com
Prosple connects students and graduates to job and internship opportunities, providing detailed job information and career preparation resources.
webMOBI
webmobi.com
webMOBI is an AI-powered event management software that provides tools for event apps, registration, engagement, and attendee management for various events.
Aisle Planner
aisleplanner.com
Aisle Planner is a tool for organizing and managing wedding planning tasks, timelines, guest lists, seating arrangements, and communication among planners and vendors.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor is an event ticketing platform that allows organizers to create customizable ticketing pages and manage ticket sales for events of all sizes.
Eventify
eventify.io
Eventify is a cloud-based event management tool for organizing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering features for planning, engagement, and analytics.
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource is an online platform for managing and selling event tickets with straightforward pricing and responsive customer support.
Events Wallet
eventswallet.com
Events Wallet is a SaaS platform for managing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for engagement, communication, and real-time tracking.
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja is a webinar platform that allows users to create, host, and share live, automated, or hybrid online events with features for audience engagement.
Goosechase
goosechase.com
Goosechase is an interactive platform for creating and participating in scavenger hunts and challenges, enhancing engagement and education in various settings.
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela is a platform for creating immersive virtual environments for remote work, learning, and events, enhancing social interaction and collaboration.
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up is a CRM platform that helps organizations manage events, memberships, and community engagement through various digital tools.
LiveVoice
livevoice.io
LiveVoice is an app for seamless audio transmission at events, enabling interpretation, guided tours, and more using smartphones without extra hardware.
TicketWeb
ticketweb.com
TicketWeb is an app for purchasing and managing tickets to live events like concerts, festivals, and theater shows.
Bloomerang Volunteer
bloomerang.co
Bloomerang Volunteer is a management app for nonprofits to recruit, schedule, and communicate with staff and volunteers for events and programs.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo is an event management platform for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, with features for ticketing and attendee engagement.
Brella
brella.io
Brella is an event platform for managing in-person, hybrid, and virtual events, enabling networking, content delivery, and analytics for organizers and participants.
Run The World
runtheworld.today
Run The World allows users to host virtual conferences, talks, and happy hours, facilitating online events for teaching, networking, and community building.
Accelevents
accelevents.com
Accelevents is an event management platform that facilitates planning and executing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events with features for registration, engagement, and analytics.
ON24
on24.com
ON24 is a digital engagement platform for webinars and virtual events, offering tools for audience interaction, analytics, and integration with enterprise software.
Ticket Generator
ticket-generator.com
Ticket Generator is an online tool that allows event organizers to create, manage, and validate single-use tickets easily and affordably.
Echo360
echo360.com
Echo360 is an educational platform for creating, managing, and sharing video content with interactive features for enhanced student engagement.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is a platform for hosting customizable webinars and virtual events, offering features for audience engagement, branding, and marketing integrations.
