Top Event Management Software - Poland
Event management software is used to manage events, conferences, trade shows, and meetings of professional organizations. These software products help event planners and organizers streamline the process of hosting an event with tools that manage venue selection, marketing, payment processing, attendee registration, and more.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, Eventbrite opened their first international office in the United Kingdom in 2012. The company now has local offices in Nashville, London, Cork, Amsterdam, Dublin, Berlin, Melbourne, Mendoza, Madrid, and São Paulo.The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange on September 20, 2018 under the ticker symbol EB.
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and marketing metrics, making it possible to measure event effectiveness, accelerate pipeline, and prove ROI.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com won the 2020 Webby Award for Productivity in the category Apps, Mobile & Voice.
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is the audience engagement platform. Easy-to-use, interactive, and innovative; presenting has never been less stressful and more effortless! Create unique and dynamic presentations that will impress and engage your audience. With Mentimeter you can better connect with your students, colleagues, and clients. No matter if it is a lecture, workshop or meeting, Mentimeter has been designed to suit every type of presentation. Zoom and Teams integrations make it even easier to stand out in the remote and hybrid world. 1.Build a presentation: The easy-to-use online editor makes presentation building a quick and easy process. Create a full slide deck filled with questions, polls, quizzes, content slides, word clouds, and more. 2. Connect with your audience: Your audience uses their smartphones to connect to the presentation where they can submit responses. The real-time visual will help spark chat, discuss, and debate no matter if the meeting takes place online or in-person. 3. Learn from the experience: Once the presentation is over, download the results and use what you have learned to improve for future meetings, classes or conferences.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with everything you need to find suppliers, engage attendees, maximize sponsor value, and capture important event data. As a global leader in event marketing and management technology, Cvent is uniquely positioned to support your events of all types, sizes, and complexities
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaigns, and generate valuable data. To this day, Eventtia has empowered more than 7,200 clients such as Pernod Ricard, Dior, Toyota, Richemont group, and Pierre Fabre group to create and organize more than 30,000 events around the world.
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and hybrid event solutions for companies, organizers and leading trade bodies in Asia and China, including Amazon, Apple, HKTDC, Alibaba, Reed and many more. With features such as the interactive exhibition hall, dynamic exhibitor booths, online registration forms, webinars, and interactive conference stages, we are the go-to service for organizations wishing to broaden their audience into the Asia Pacific regions. EventX is formerly known as EventXtra.
ExpoSim
exposim.io
ExpoSim is an innovative virtual event platform with interactive features that help you host engaging events. With customizable 3D virtual booths, live chat and video, and detailed reports on visitor engagement, ExpoSim is perfect for hosting virtual expos, trade shows, and more. Our primary value lies in providing a seamless, hassle-free event management experience that maximizes attendee engagement and exposure. We're also exploring the implementation of metaverse to take our platform to the next level.
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom is the next evolution in digital collaboration and engagement – a fully customizable 3D environment built for all your virtual requirements. The new world of work is not the 2D video conferencing hell you've been trapped in. It's an immersive digital experience that empowers connection, collaboration, and communication. Remote doesn't have to mean removed – create a world that people want to be a part of. Breakroom's leading-edge Metaverse platform is packed full of powerful features and functionality that make the impossible possible. It makes it easy for you to instantly create and customize your own branded virtual world, suitable for all types of audience engagement. From digital workspaces, conferences, and virtual classrooms to film festivals, book launches, and social events, Breakroom gives you the flexibility to do it all. You can even set up an e-commerce store linked to the built-in marketplace in a matter of minutes, where you have access to thousands of 3D assets, or you can monetize your own. Breakroom's fully customizable 3D environment provides infinite creative potential to create your world exactly how you see it. And, our Unity SDK gives you unlimited opportunities for customization, making it easy to upload custom regions, content, games, or any other 3D assets your team designs. SOLUTIONS IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES From film festivals and fashion shows, to book launches and networking events, anything is possible with Breakroom. Engage people in the digital realm with an immersive brand experience that inspires audience interaction. You have a blank canvas to create whatever you want – the virtual world is your oyster. DIGITAL HQ Reimagine remote working with a fully customizable virtual workplace. Features include meeting rooms, offices, auditoriums, and social spaces where employees can connect and socialize together. With screen and webcam sharing, whiteboards, and messaging tools, your Digital HQ will be a hub of collaborative activity. VIRTUAL EVENTS A virtual events platform that allows you to connect with audiences in a whole new way. Bridge the gap between physical and online events with a 3D virtual events solution for conferences, networking events, exhibitions, and more, creating a unique and immersive digital experience to engage your audience. VIRTUAL CLASSROOM Bring remote learning to life with Breakroom’s immersive and customizable virtual classroom. A 3D classroom where learners can collaborate and engage in real-time, regardless of location. Create a truly interactive learning experience with built-in collaboration and assessment tools to keep learners motivated and engaged.
Connect My Event
connectmyevent.com
Fully customisable event platform for hosting virtual & hybrid events. Whatever your event, however big or small your audience, build it your way and deliver it seamlessly. Conferences, live performances, launches, trade shows, exhibitions, live streams, academic programmes and much more can be organised, managed and delivered through our fully user-controlled platform
EventLive
eventlive.pro
EventLive is an all-in-one live streaming app and platform for events. It allows users to go live with their smartphones or professional equipment and invite guests to join from any device. It works in any country. There's no limit on the number of viewers, and the video can be available on-demand for up to a year. The app has a number of features, including the ability to pause and resume the stream, download and backup the video, and customize the event page with a logo, welcome message, and cover image or video. EventLive has per-event pricing, with discounts available for buying multiple events. There's no subscription. It offers a money-back guarantee and real human support.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budgets: - Self-Service Kiosk Solution: Streamline attendee check-in with our intuitive and efficient kiosk system. - Event App: Enhance participant engagement with a feature-rich and customizable event application. - Ticketing and Registration: Simplify the registration process with our user-friendly ticketing system. - Lead Retrieval: Maximize networking opportunities and track engagement with our advanced lead retrieval technology. With Agorify, event organizers worldwide are empowered to create memorable and efficient events that are high in quality and low in cost.
EventsMo
eventsmo.com
EventsMo help create Unforgettable event experience. Beginning to End. We offer an all-in-one solution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events of all sizes. Our event management platform enhances your event experience, boost engagement, connect attendees and delegate networking. From self-service registration/ticketing platform to customized event mobile/web apps and everything in between, we empower you to create the best event experience possible.
Eventee
eventee.co
Thanks to the intuitive and beautiful interface of both mobile and web app, our customers are capable of reaching over 70% user base per event. Eventee features enable you to efficiently manage your event, increase attendee engagement, and improve the overall event experience. Features included: Event scheduling, Live questions&polls, Live streaming, Workshop bookings, Newsfeed, Networking, Partner showcase, Custom integrations, Custom branding, Event analytics, and more. Start your free trial at https://eventee.co!
Bettercast
bettercast.com.au
Bettercast provides an effective and joyful way to manage your creative projects. This intuitive event management and streaming platform makes setting up and running events easy for Event Managers, Venues, AV Staff and most importantly, your attendees. It has a built in Virtual Event Ticketing System, the ability to stream (with or without tickets), be used for hybrid events, plus the ability to set-up full online Conferences with features such as Sponsors, Speaker Bios, Headshots, Social Links, Slido integration and more!
Evenium
corp.evenium.com
Evenium provides intuitive technology so you can easily manage your events, while providing a better and more engaging experience to your attendees. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while providing the data and insights you need to maximize your value. With interaction at its core, Evenium enables you to create dynamic and interactive learning environments that allow participants to engage with the content, speakers and each other - all in real-time. TICKETING & REGISTRATION Ensure a seamless registration process for everyone - yourself included: • Manage registration, ticketing and payment all in one place. • Create a custom event website with our easy-to-use website builder. • Easy online registration for both speakers and attendees. • Automated reminders, follow-up emails and detailed analytics. EVENT MANAGEMENT Focus on delivering an engaging experience to your participants while we take care of the logistics: • Create customized agendas and schedules. • Manage attendees, speakers, sponsors & exhibitors all in one place. • Access detailed analytics and reporting to better inform strategic decision-making. • Overview and manage rooming lists and travel itineraries easily. INTERACTIVITY Expand your reach and make your event more inclusive allowing more people to join in regardless of their location, while delivering an engaging learning experience: • Live streaming and collaboration • Live polls and Q&A sessions • Virtual networking opportunities Our platform is user-friendly and designed to make the event experience smooth and efficient. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your next event and leave a lasting impression on your attendees. Contact us today to learn more and schedule a demo.
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Everything you need for private events at your restaurant, hotel or unique venue in a single sales and event platform. Because no two events are the same, you need an event management platform that can work at the fast pace that you do. Tripleseat makes booking and planning any size event easy: -Comprehensive insights into your business with custom reports -Communicate better with your guests -Take deposits and payments faster than ever -Keep your entire team on the same page
StreamCart
streamcart.com
StreamCart is an all-in-one AI Powered communications platform that helps you manage Webinars, Video Conferences, Virtual Events, Onsite Event Registration, Live Interaction, and much more.
RumbleTalk
rumbletalk.com
Rumbletalk is an innovative Group Chat platform for online businesses. It enables online publishers to build a community and interact fluently on their grounds by having the same conversation on their web site, Facebook page and mobile site.
Eventmaker
eventmaker.com
Eventmaker provides B2B organizations with one of the most comprehensive all-in-one Event Management Software (EMS) and a team of experts dedicated to scaling engagement. Our platform creates opportunities for participants to connect and interact in many meaningful ways, not only before, during, and after each of your events but throughout the year. Whether you manage corporate events, trade shows or community gatherings, we help you streamline the organization of your multiple events while maximizing engagement. **Key Figures** - 3M+ users - 2,300 events managed on the platform in 2022 - 500+ clients - 60 Staff - 14 years of experience
Watchity
watchity.com
Watchity is the most complete enterprise video platform for creating professional-looking audiovisual content and online events with an excellent visual and interactive experience that helps you stand out from the rest, maximize audience engagement and improve the results of your content strategies. Watchity's competitive advantage is its unique and comprehensive combination of data-driven event and content management capabilities, professional live and on-demand video production, multi-channel web, intranet and social media distribution, and audience engagement and interactivity. Watchity offers specific solutions for webinars and interactive events, streaming on social networks, and video recording and editing that raise the level of content and transform them into memorable experiences to awaken more emotions in the audience and reinforce brand positioning. ** SOCIAL VIDEO - Produce content and events for social media: - Simplicity and speed in the production and distribution of live events and audiovisual contents. - TV-like video adapted to each social network, with graphs, scenes, transitions and much more. - Multistream across all social media accounts with adapted formats and unlimited capacity. - Generate clips from the live broadcast and easily share them without waiting for the broadcast to finish. ** WEBINARS & EVENTS - Create interactive and professional webinars and events: - End-to-end management of events with landing pages, registrations, email automation, interaction and reporting. - Dynamic, TV-like video with graphs, scenes, transitions and much more. - Safe, user-friendly and interactive event room with FullHD streaming and viewng controls. - Embed code to Integrate the event room in you own website or portal and full customize it with your brand. ** CONTENT HUB - Record, edit and share videos for your corporate portal: - Upload your videos, add tags, categorize into collections, secure them, and publish them for your audience. - Record videos with your webcam and edit them to add intros, captions, background music, and more. - Embedable video player browser-based, with adaptive multibitrate streaming and advanced viewing controls. - Video analytics to discover and analyze all information regarding audience’s content consumption.
Events Wallet
eventswallet.com
EventsWallet is an innovative SaaS event platform for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. The platform allows organizers to run ROI-effective trade shows and conferences by keeping the audience engaged with easy-to-use event management and communication web and app tools. Create unlimited live streams, sessions, expo halls, exhibitors' virtual booths, and sponsors' profiles. Keep the attendees captured with web and app push notifications, video and text discussions, chats, online and live meetings. Provide sponsors and exhibitors with powerful promotional and communication tools helping them attract more customers. Track users' activity at the event and obtain detailed reports in real-time.
RSVPify
rsvpify.com
A leading online ticketing and event management platform trusted by 30% of the Fortune 500. Manage events big and small with ease and keep the spotlight on your brand. Powerful features including email invitations, online registration and RSVP, custom data collection, guest list management, menu preferences, sub-event management, event privacy/exclusivity, drag-and-drop seating charts, check-in, and much more.
Cadence
eventcadence.com
Cadence is an all-in-one platform for planning, executing, and experiencing your dream in-person or virtual event. With stunning imagery, custom colors, and unique logos, your brand identity will become an extension of our platform. Whether it’s a virtual company conference or a music festival, we strive to cultivate events that leave a lasting impact.
Joi
joi.events
Do you spend hours manually updating spreadsheets and documents when planning events? If the answer is yes then you need Joi. Joi is the only event planning software that can remove spreadsheet pain. Joi's unique archictecture means you can perform tasks in minutes that would normally take hours. Build and share your program or agenda, create beautiful websites and event apps, manage tasks, schedule all your on site activities and collaborate with ease. All for a price that means you will make money from using Joi.
Eventmix
eventmix.live
Eventmix is an easy to use virtual and hybrid events platform that allows organizers to run events from their own website, in minutes. Eventmix gives you all the tools you need to not only run and monetize your events with ease but also keep your audience engaged through dedicated networking and engagement areas that are fully customizable.
Meetaway
meetaway.com
Meetaway is a virtual event platform that makes it easy and simple for event organizers to bring their audience together, network, and build meaningful relationships. Meetaway helps your attendees meet the people they want to meet. hen setting up an event, organizers can set up matching criteria that reflects the goals of your event and audience, and attendees also can tell Meetaway who specifically they want to meet (or they want to avoid). Meetaway takes that information, makes best matches, and automatically rotates attendees for a series of 1:1 conversations. The user experience is linear and seamless and the set-up process is inuitive and simple. Through Meetaway, you can run standalone networking events or incorporate it as part of a larger virtual event or conference. Attendees prefer networking on Meetaway to in-person - come find out why!
Deal Room Events Organizer
dealroomevents.com
We make the complex simple. Deal Room is your simple all-in-one event management platform for in-person, virtual and hybrid events. Simply organise. Simply customise. Simply network. -Best networking experience with comprehensive functionalities -Built-in features and integrations-Virtual, hybrid and in-person event solutions and success management Simply organise events with Deal Room's comprehensive functionalities. -1-on-1 Meetings, Attendee Engagement with Pre-booking, Effective Networking -Unlimited Number of Parallel Sessions, Roundtables, Breakout Rooms -Lead Capture with Comprehensive Analytics Tool -Integration with Ticketing, Streaming and Studio Platforms -Real Customer Support with Dedicated Event Success Team -Virtual Expo Area for Sponsors & Exhibitors We provide event organizers a networking tool to increase attendee productivity and enhance the event experience. On Deal Room platform, event participants have access to each others' profile to make contacts and meet. Exhibitors can invite participants to their booths and manage meetings. This function also helps them to manage their workforce to fit scheduled meetings. Visit https://www.dealroomevents.com/ for more info. https://www.linkedin.com/company/dealroomevents
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
Everything you need to engage your audience is here. And it's so easy to use. Involve your participants with live polls. Crowdsource the best questions and ideas from your audience. Excite your class with some quiz competition. Win your audience's full attention and deliver rockstar performances on stage. AhaSlides requires no credit card to sign up. Free users have unlimited questions, full access to all slide types.
Azavista
azavista.com
Azavista is a solution for corporate event organizers who are aiming to streamline their event planning processes. We offer a complete set of event technology solutions suitable for any event in your calendar that will help you increase efficiency, improve communication and productivity and enhance attendance. Through a wide set of modules and functionality, users can set up multiple events, integrate with your CRM and marketing automation systems, manage registrations, project management and much more from one single interface. We also offer a check-in app and participant event app that can be built and customized within minutes without the help of your development team. We’ve created a flexible, innovative and easy-to-use, complete platform. Easily adaptable to new and changing trends and market needs, meaning planners can always reach their event expectations. Since our foundation in 2011, thousands of event planners have used our platform to be more efficient and productive which in turn enables them to create better events.
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela builds engaging virtual worlds for remote work, learning, and events. Founded in 2012 by a team of behavioral psychologists, Virbela’s mission is to help organizations and people thrive in a remote-first future. With immersive 3D spaces that are deeply social and collaborative, Virbela brings business and in-person experiences to life online, while enabling remote teams to be more connected and productive. Virbela is owned by eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI). To tour our virtual offices, classrooms, event spaces, and more, visit Virbela.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. Notified allows event planners, marketers, and communication professionals to create immersive experiences, drive engagement, mine profitable insights, and maximize ROI from one platform. - In-person events: streamline and automate your registration and back-end processes from call-for-papers to agenda creation. - Virtual events: deliver an immersive digital experience with brandable lobbies, robust engagement tools and built-in webcasting solution. - Hybrid events: take the shared experience to new heights with end-to-end event technology, mobile app and on-site production services Create Immersive Brand Experiences - Across Time and Space Surprise and delight your attendees with unique, curated experiences. Design a digital experience that communicates your story and reflects your brand. - Consistent & customized brand experience – responsive & 3D - Flexible content and programming – live, simulive, and on-demand - Seamless blend of in-person and digital channels - Scalable from 500 to 200,000+ attendees Take Engagement to New Heights Drive engagement and build meaningful connections that extend beyond the live day of the event and across time and space. Fuel your community with programming, before, during, and after the event. - Connect attendees with fellow attendees and sponsors with AI-driven matchmaking - Video chat with fellow attendees 1:1 or in a group - Monitor conversations on social channels using social hubs - Maximize attendee engagement wherever your attendees are with a powerful event app - Drive meaningful engagement with gamification and badging Gain Actionable Insights and Maximize ROI Get the insights you need to drive business results with a single source for unified event data. Your data is a design tool to deliver powerful attendee experiences. The powerful analytics and reporting portal integrates with your marketing tech stack and provides you with real-time metrics and insights about your audience. Complex Event Management Made Simple Strengthen your event collaboration and scale your team with a platform that streamlines and automates your back-end processes. No duplicative effort that is inherent in virtual or in-person centric event technology solutions. - Register attendees - Manage speakers, exhibitors and sponsors - Deliver and curate content - Engage your community
streamGo
streamgo.events
We Want To Be Different. We started streamGo to make online events better. Better for brands and better for attendees. For a long time online events meant that presenters had to spend more time learning systems than learning their content. Attendees would have to download and install programs to watch the event. During the event, video and audio streams would drop, buffer and altogether disappear without warning. Frankly, it was a mess, and we can do better. Our goal now, is the same as when we started; to help brands engage their online event audiences with our focus on outstanding customer service. streamGo help brands including Sony, Pfizer, Retail Week and Speedo to tell their most important stories. We’d love to help you too.
Attendease
attendease.com
Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website builder, email marketing, and attendee registration. Take control of event details, from speakers and exhibitors to scheduling and ticketing. Empowering everyone to create and manage events effortlessly, Attendease streamlines the process, ensuring success in minutes. Attendease is a great fit for organizations looking for: ✔ Reasonable and predictable technology costs with no surprise fees ✔ Simplified attendee communication to attract, inform, and engage to drive results ✔ Delivering consistent, branded experiences throughout the entire attendee journey ✔ Making it easy for attendees to navigate and personalize their event agenda ✔ Driving registration experiences that convert and reduce drop-offs ✔ Accessing actionable attendee and event data when and where you need it ✔ Having the ability to execute multiple events at scale ✔ 5-star customer service In 2023, Attendease joined the Tripleseat family. Tripleseat is the hospitality industry's #1 guest and event management software. Together with EventUp, the leading venue directory, we serve and help grow the hospitality and events industry. View Tripleseat's profile here: https://www.g2.com/products/tripleseat-tripleseat/reviews
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Prosple
prosple.com
Prosple’s helps over 4 million students and recent graduates across the Asia Pacific region. We work with over 180 career service teams across the Asia Pacific region to connect their students to thousands of local and international opportunities and help provide high-quality career preparation content to help students land their first job.
Eventcube
eventcube.io
Eventcube empowers event organisers to create meaningful virtual, in-person, and hybrid events through beautiful event management technology which can be fully customised and white labeled at every t... Show More uchpoint. With Eventcube, you can build a branded broadcast stage while simultaneously hosting network rooms and private one-to-one calls amongst audience members using both our Broadcast and Venue features. We are bringing back the social aspect of virtual conferences. We do this by providing your audience with spaces to connect with their crowd and build relationships that last-- a semblance of traditional in-person events with a touch of social networking. Eventcube has powered over 100,000 events worldwide since its launch and has served top brands such as TedX, TikTok, TK Maxx, and Red Bull, alongside purpose-driven organisations and festivals. We are recognised as the Best SaaS Product for Ticketing or Event Management by the Cloud & SaaS Awards 2021 and recently, Eventcube was shortlisted for Tech Company of the Year (Small) by UK Business Tech Awards 2021.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Haia
haia.live
You're right. There are some great video conferencing solutions, for events - think Haia. The biggest problem in online and hybrid events is attendee engagement leading to a poor user experience - it is difficult to navigate or engage at an event. No event platforms have really mastered this yet. Until now :) The Haia Solution; We focus on easy user experience, we designed it in from the very start and are now the most user friendly platform for online and hybrid events. Hosts can build a full varied event, invite guests and let it run itself in minutes - really! We work so well by simplifying our system and adding unique features like Haia Stages and event collaboration portals.
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through software and hardware solutions. All backed up by a dedicated 24/7 customer service made 100% of humans. The InEvent integrated platform includes hospitality and housing, travel and logistics, web broadcasting, live engagement, smooth registration, dynamic networking, robust marketing automation, custom websites and mobile apps, real-time analytics, high-powered beacons and 100+ other features to power interactive and immersive experiences. We have successfully serviced more than 50,000 events and webinars with over 2 million attendees and 60 +million streaming minutes globally. Whether you are hosting a webinar, virtual hands-on meeting or a month-long event, our flexible solution will help your ideal event come to life.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating experiences, repurpose event content, and capitalize on intent data. Elevate your events with Goldcast for true audience engagement, brand development, and revenue growth; moving beyond basic events to revenue-driving engagement from webinars and product demos to thought leadership panels and in-person dinners.
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organizations all over the world. It's popularly used to create payment forms, lead generation forms, registration forms, contact forms, application forms, and more.
Accelevents
accelevents.com
Discover the only enterprise-grade event management platform that is easy to use. See how we can help you with your next virtual, hybrid, or in-person event. Accelevents, the one-stop solution for managing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, uniquely combines enterprise-grade capabilities with ease of use to streamline your event planning process. Trusted by 12,500 organizations worldwide, our platform brings your event strategy to life with 24/7 customer support, advanced data security, and a wide range of features. With Accelevents, event planners can: - Create an event website in minutes. - Effortlessly build an event agenda that automatically integrates speakers and sessions. - Tailor the registration and ticketing process to their unique event needs. - Offer a diverse range of payment methods, including credit cards and invoicing. - Deploy assisted and self-check-in options. - Design and print professional badges with ease. - Help exhibitors capture and qualify leads. - Support the busy schedule of attendees and event staff with easy event apps. - Broadcast live content using either our in-house broadcast studio or a preferred A/V provider. - Manage exhibitors and sponsors at scale. - Amplify attendee engagement with AI-driven networking, gamification and more. - Gain detailed insights on event performance via comprehensive analytics.
CrowdComms
crowdcomms.com
Whether you’re running an in-person or hybrid event, we will help you deliver a flexible and beautifully branded event app your attendees will love. Web or Native or both, attendees find it easy to access and easy to use. Talk to us about your specific event requirements. Our approach is collaborative and there are many ways your app can be customised.
Run The World
runtheworld.today
Run The World helps you host virtual conferences, talks and happy hours. Create engaging online events to teach, network and build community. Get started for free!
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event marketing, and time-saving event management tools. Whova has won the Event Technology Award for 5 years in a row. Among Whova's customers are American Express, US Bank, PwC, Microsoft, Hilton, Lego, IKEA, L'Oreal, American Marketing Association, Harvard University, NASA, plus countless other organizations from over 100 countries. Whova has powered over 50,000 in-person and virtual/hybrid conferences, including association events, education events, government events, corporate events, trade shows, expos, and community gatherings.
RegFox
regfox.com
Easy online registration forms for Conferences, Camps, Courses, and more! RegFox is easy to use, highly customizable, and unbelievably affordable at just $0.99 + 1% per registrant (capped at $4.99 per registrant). With RegFox registration software, you'll save thousands while offering a seamless and simple registration experience for your customers. RegFox is flexible and feature-rich, offering full branding control, an event page builder, attendee check-in app, registrant CRM, instant funding, and much more. Visit our website, RegFox.com/features, to view all features. If you’re frustrated by expensive and clunky registration systems, you’ll love how RegFox empowers you to control the entire registration experience. RegFox offers one platform with everything you need to drive signups, manage registrants, and capture data. Loved by over 60,000 event professionals, and with fifteen years of experience, we’ll guide you to the most successful and profitable events you’ve ever had.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to create immersive and interactive virtual, hybrid, and webinar events. BigMarker also provides integrations, APIs, and white label services that enable companies to integrate powerful interactive video experiences into their marketing, sales, and learning stacks. Let's build your dream online event together. Founded in 2010, BigMarker is headquartered in Chicago, and powers events for thousands of companies and organizations around the world.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers a complete suite of solutions to streamline the event planning process. Eventzilla works best for: - Conferences - Member Events - Training Events - Fundraising Events - Tradeshows - User or Partner Events - Road Shows - Sports Events - Alumni Events and more Notable features: - Custom-branded event websites - Multiple registration types - Event agenda builder with multiple tracks - Custom registration form with conditional logic - Name badge designs - Host and manage webinars, live streams, or any virtual events - Easy integration with external platforms - Automated waitlists and approvals - Setup discount codes and group discounts - Abstract management (Submission, Review, and Approval) - Name badges printing (Customizable) - Hotel accommodations - Attendee networking app - Kiosk Self-Service Check-in (Available for both iOS and Android devices)
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, which covers trending topics, buyer intents, content consumption, networking and engagement empowers event organizers to deliver measurable exposure and transparent return on investment (ROI) to exhibitors, sponsors, and partners – consistently and easily. As part of our mission to bring attendees together for memorable, relevant, and engaging meetings, Brella has facilitated connections between millions of participants at in-person, virtual and hybrid events.
HeySummit
heysummit.com
With HeySummit, your passion takes center stage. Say hello to the all-in-one platform that brings your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events to life. It’s time to grow your audience and monetize your passion. For events big, small, and everything in between. Hosting a one-off webinar, a monthly fireside chat, or a multi-day/multi-speaker extravaganza? All events find a home at HeySummit. Our powerful all-in-one platform supports gatherings of any size, frequency, and complexity.
EventAct
eventact.com
Eventact is an event management SaaS. Eventact enables event planners to create and manage virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Eventact includes everything you need to manage your events. Modules include Registration, Accommodation, Virtual event hosting, Event Website Builder. Virtual exhibitor booths, Lead collection app, event check-in, and badge printing app. Abstract management, e-posters, and virtual e-posters.
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is a unified events and webinars platform, which helps B2B event marketers simplify their event tech stack. Instead of using 8-10 different tools and platforms for running one event end to end, use Zuddl to manage your event programs from one platform. Zuddl unified event and webinar platform helps B2B marketers: - Increase operational efficiency by unifying multiple point solutions - Manage the event end to end from one platform: - Build stunning landing pages - Dynamic registration and ticketing - Host events and webinar - Inbuilt video production and editing - Video on demand infrastructure - Native integration with Salesforce, Hubspot, Marketo, Eloqua, and other commonly used CRMs - Improve sales and marketing collaboration by delivering timely insights about attendees and hot prospects throughout the event and multiple events. - Reduce total cost of ownership by unifying the event tech stack since Zuddl supports multiple formats such as virtual, in-person, hybrid and webinars, across multiple use cases: - User conferences - Field marketing events - Customer marketing events - Advisory boards - Webinars - Demand generation events Zuddl is trusted by B2B SaaS companies like Zylo, Stack Commerce, Rocketlane, ServiceNow, Storyblok, Mindtickle, Partnership Leaders, United Nations, NAMIC, HBA, NASSCOM, Google, Microsoft, Kellogg’s amongst others to help them unify their event stack
Social27
social27.com
Social27 powers events that accelerate Sales & build Community. Run virtual, hybrid, in-person events and webcasts that are fun, secure and scale globally. Social27 Virtual Event Platform provides the best virtual and hybrid opportunities for attendee networking, sponsor and exhibitor showcasing, and seamless speaker session experiences. Sponsors and Exhibitors: Empower sponsors and exhibitors to create their very own Exhibitor Booth Microsite to build excitement and generate leads. Speakers: Make it easy for speakers to deliver show-stopping presentations and connect with attendees – it’s as easy as joining a Zoom or Teams meeting. Attendees: Leverage the power of our Recommendation Engine so attendees can connect with the people, sponsors, and sessions they care about most. Visit Social27.com to learn more, or to schedule a demo with us!