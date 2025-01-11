Top Event Management Software - Pakistan

App store for web apps
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com won the 2020 Webby Award for Productivity in the category Apps, Mobile & Voice.
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event marketing, and time-saving event management tools. Whova has won the Event Technology Award for 5 years in a row. Among Whova's customers are American Express, US Bank, PwC, Microsoft, Hilton, Lego, IKEA, L'Oreal, American Marketing Association, Harvard University, NASA, plus countless other organizations from over 100 countries. Whova has powered over 50,000 in-person and virtual/hybrid conferences, including association events, education events, government events, corporate events, trade shows, expos, and community gatherings.
BlipCut
blipcut.com
Create generative AI videos on Discord totally free! Seamlessly transform your text into captivating videos, and redefine your narrative and enhance visual experiences with our state-of-the-art AI Video Generator like Sora OpenAI.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, Eventbrite opened their first international office in the United Kingdom in 2012. The company now has local offices in Nashville, London, Cork, Amsterdam, Dublin, Berlin, Melbourne, Mendoza, Madrid, and São Paulo.The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange on September 20, 2018 under the ticker symbol EB.
Slido
sli.do
Slido is the ultimate Q&A and polling platform for live and virtual meetings and events. It offers interactive Q&A, live polls and insights about your audience.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data private and secure. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2023 Report, we're trusted by world-leading brands like Fortune 100 enterprises to power their events. Bizzabo was founded in 2011 by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and is headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv.
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, town halls, career fairs, expos, and more. Brands like ComCast, Forbes, Volvo, SAP, HackerRank, University of Toronto host thousands of events every month on Airmeet across the globe. Here's what some of our customers have to say about us: “With Airmeet, we’re able to create and host engaging and stunning event experiences that our customers love. As a result, our events see nearly 2x the attendance rate compared to the industry average, and that’s helped contribute a 600% increase in sales conversions,” said Darryl Praill, CMO of Agorapulse.
Ticket Generator
ticket-generator.com
Ticket Generator is an online software tool that makes it easy for event organisers to generate single-use event tickets, and validate them using a smartphone app. The tool is quick, easy-to-use, and affordable. Using Ticket Generator, event organisers can design, generate, and distribute event tickets in minutes without the need for graphic designers or expensive design softwares. The tickets can be validated by authorised personnel at the time of entry using any smartphone equipped with the Ticket Reader app. No expensive scanning hardware is required. Post event, organisers can also get detailed insights on event attendance. Ticket Generator is the latest product by Scanova, a leading provider of QR Code technology tools. Scanova has helped over 100,000 businesses across 114 countries generate QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases.
Echo360
echo360.com
Learning, Inspired. Engage every learner, anywhere with the most comprehensive solution for video recording and streaming, video content management, audience engagement, content creation, and assessments. Get Inspired Now DIFFERENT CHALLENGES, SAME GOALS. Whether you are in education, business or government, the changing learning environment has made engaging your learners more challenging than ever- and...
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a leading global desk management and hybrid work platform, serving over 12,000 customers and nearly two million users, including IBM, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, and Harvard University. We are defining the future of the workplace experience, helping businesses to design meaningful, seamless, fully integrated employee experiences and interactions in the hybrid workplace. Skedda integrates with Microsoft365, Google Workspace, and more, and has won awards from G2, Capterra, and SoftwareAdvice.
Sansan
sansan.com
Sansan is a multi-platform cloud-based contact management solution for corporations. Centered around business cards, Sansan enables you to effortlessly build a complete contact database, accessible anywhere.
snapADDY
snapaddy.com
snapADDY DataQuality is the data quality booster for your CRM: The smart solution helps you create and update leads, contacts, and accounts directly in the Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and SAP Sales Cloud interfaces. When entering contact data, you will automatically get suggestions for information obtained from business social networks, company websites, or email signatures. The integrated email validator performs a search for the most compatible email address. This reduces manual work and ensures CRM data quality at the highest level! snapADDY DataQuality is also available as a browser extension for other CRM systems. A free business card scanner is included. Many smart functions: • Create and update leads, contacts, and accounts with Smart Autocomplete & Updater • Paste contact data from your clipboard to complete missing values • Contact capture using artificial intelligence • Automatic duplicate check of leads, contacts, and accounts • Inventory data update based on e-mail signatures • Qualified research of company data and contacts • Simple addition of missing contact data • Data transfer to CRM without typing • Free business card scanner for your smartphone Why snapADDY DataQuality? • Seamless integration into the Salesforce, SAP and Microsoft Dynamics CRM • Guaranteed increased data quality • Higher user acceptance for your CRM • More efficiency in marketing and sales • Simplification of workflows • Saving working time • Central data management
HelloSponsor
hellosponsor.com
HelloSponsor is the leading cloud-based event management software that helps brands streamline and centralize all of the core processes of event planning and marketing. We are used by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups as a company-wide event-tracking system to manage sponsorships, trade shows, conferences, internal events, and more. The software is built from years of experience in the event marketing space. Collectively, our team has produced and managed 2,000+ events to date of all types and sizes.
Eventify
eventify.io
Eventify is a cloud-based event management tool that helps businesses manage virtual conferences, as well as create a custom experience for their attendees. No matter what type of conference or event you're hosting - big or small - we have the tools to make it happen. We offer an extensive list of features that are easy to set up within minutes! Build your event and manage it all in one place. No need to worry about planning, promoting, or managing your event from start to finish. We have a solution that will give you more time to focus on the most important parts of your event - like creating a great experience for your attendees.
Smeetz
smeetz.com
Whether you want to improve your ticketing, track your complete visitors' journey, or you want to optimise your workflow to make your business more efficient; our unified commerce solution for attractions, power by artificial intelligence will be your ally to reach your goals.
Weezevent
weezevent.com
Create your customised online tickets in minutes. Simply create and publish your event with a few clicks, or integrate the ticketing plug-in to your website and Facebook page and get ready to sell your tickets, send your invites, register attendees and manage your memberships online!
TicketManager
ticketmanager.com
TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple tech to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life cycle experiences, and reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real-time. TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA. TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year.
The Ticketing
theticketing.co
"The Ticketing" is a cutting-edge event ticketing platform that seamlessly connects event organizers with their audience, revolutionizing the way people discover, purchase, and experience events. This user-friendly platform boasts a sleek interface, providing event organizers with powerful tools to create and customize events effortlessly. Event organizers can easily set up events, customize ticket types, and manage seating arrangements, ensuring a smooth and efficient planning process.
Corsizio
corsizio.com
Corsizio is an event registration platform that enables instructors and event organizers to quickly and easily create event and registration pages for any class, course, workshop, training session, educational program, or similar event. It features leading-edge technology, a simple to use and modern user interface, highest industry-standard security, and top-notch customer service. Corsizio was created out of our passions to teach, to learn, and to enable other people to pursue their talents and passions in the most enjoyable and effective of ways.
WhenNow
whennow.com
WhenNow is an online event registration and ticketing solution for events of any size, which allows users to create custom events, sell tickets, and check-in attendees at the event using native apps for iOS and Android.
JRNI
jrni.com
JRNI is the first and only global enterprise solution to integrate AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) into email, chat, and other communication channels to automate appointment scheduling, event management and queuing. JRNI’s AI-Powered Automation manages customer communication, reading and reacting to customer responses continuously. Your staff simply checks their schedule, prepares, and delivers outstanding customer experiences. Simple, efficient, and easy! JRNI Appointments: Deliver the one-to-one engagements that are one-of-a-kind!. JRNI’s conversion-optimized online customer booking journeys offer 1-2-3 appointment scheduling and a best-in-class experience that is customizable for any brand’s look and feel. JRNI’s user-friendly and intuitive staff tool makes it easy for your employees to manage all aspects of appointments, from rescheduling, canceling, or booking to keeping track of customer details and appointment outcomes. JRNI Events: Deliver one-to-many personalized engagements that increase revenue and profitability, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty - at scale. On the customer side, JRNI Events offers booking journeys that are customizable for any brand’s look and feel and conversion-optimized to make it easy for quick registration. On the staff side, JRNI’s user-friendly and intuitive event management tool makes it easy for staff to oversee crucial aspects of events, from managing ticketing to adding/removing attendees to broadcasting virtually. JRNI Virtual Queuing: Optimize the customer experience by reducing lines and wait times. For customers, intelligent virtual queues eliminate the need for physically waiting in line. They can easily join queues from any device, and then receive updates on their queue status via email or text notifications. On the staff side, JRNI’s easy-to-use concierge tool makes it simple for staff to manage all aspects of queues, from adding, removing, or reorganizing customers in the queue, to keeping track of customer details and visit outcomes. JRNI Analytics: By tracking revenue and conversions, your company can use JRNI Analytics to measure ROI and to understand how the one-to-one experiences and one-to-many experiences you’re delivering are driving value. By understanding customer experience metrics - like wait time and lead time - companies can make sure that they’re giving their customers the best possible service. And with workforce optimization data, like staff capacity reports, businesses can improve workforce planning at the individual location, regional, and staff-member level. Connectors and Extensibility Extend the capabilities of the JRNI platform with an array of prebuilt apps and ecosystem partners. Key connectors offer enterprise, clienteling, communications, workforce optimization, and search and analytics solutions. In addition, the JRNI platform is built on a modern tech stack using RESTful APIs. With our extensibility framework, clients can extend the platform’s core capabilities by building custom apps.
Eventsize
eventsize.com
Experience Life! Find Things to Do & Join Upcoming Events in Your City
EventHub
eventhub.net
EventHub connects your event attendees to the information they need to get the most benefit from your event. EventHub leverages the power of mobile devices and HTML5 to deliver relevant Attendee based tools.
Booked it
booked.it
Our story starts with Licklist, founded in 2015 as a community for the nightlife industry to come together. By 2020 we had 600,000 users, £6m in gross annual sales and 6000 nightlife venues listed. Our Licklist brand is stronger than ever. But we wanted to enhance our services. In 2019 we began offering booking management software for the business to business market across the leisure, travel and hospitality industry. Things really fired up in 2020 when we helped hundreds of venues get ready to reopen post lockdown with technology like mobile ordering and table reservations. We took pride in helping small businesses transition into a new way of working, putting them in a position to allow them to not only survive, but thrive. We now have over 600 businesses using Booked it that see on average a 19% increase in bookings and 13% increase in spend per head. Our booking software is easy-to-use and feature-rich, designed to increase visibility of your venue/event/festival, simplify the booking process to remove purchase hurdles, and provide actionable data to assist in providing top-tier customer service.
MeetingHand
meetinghand.com
MeetingHand is an online registration & abstract management software suitable for in-person, virtual & hybrid events, with an ambition to ease the struggles of event organizers and provide a seamless experience for their attendees.
ClassBento
classbento.com.au
ClassBento focuses on fun art, craft and culinary classes. Because of this focus, we provide a much better experience for this category than other providers. We provide widgets which help teachers capture and manage bookings from their own websites, for public instantly bookable dates, private group requests, as well as gift cards. We also provides a leading marketplace where customers can discover and book from thousands of classes near them or held virtually. Our mission is to empower local artists and makers, to save time and earn more. We have local teams across US, US and AU to provide local support. We are a proud Best Events Platform finalist with Digiday and also a winner for positive social impact with the UK SME National Business Awards.
Konfeo
konfeo.com
Konfeo is an event registration software which enables you to quickly create an event, make it possible for users to sign up and pay for tickets.
Cloudpresenter
cloudpresenter.com
Make your meetings and webinars your own - white labelled & custom branded for all your organisations communications. Streamline and simplify online meetings, presentations and webinars. No need for multiple platforms, or separate accounts - you can do it all within Cloudpresenter. Content sharing, co-presenting, polls, role allocation, whiteboard, chat, Q&A, analytics, breakout rooms, registration - everything you need for successful meetings, webinars and presentations.
Big Tickets
bigtickets.com
An easy to use, yet powerful platform to manage, execute, and grow your events. Our event ticketing software provides a complete platform, with features focused on marketing, cash flow, and analytics. We’ve worked tirelessly to develop one solution for all events. Today, Big Tickets is the platform of choice for thousands of organizations including Luke Bryan Farm Tour, SweetWater Brewing Co., and Big Green Egg.
Ticketbud
ticketbud.com
Ticketbud is the easiest platform to manage, promote and sell tickets to your event. Ticketbud's event registration software allows you to get set up and selling tickets in less than 5 minutes. Our internal processor gives you daily payouts, meaning that you no longer have to wait until after you event ends to get paid! Finally, our customer experience team is skilled in assisting you with whatever you may need.
Swell Fundraising
swellfundraising.com
Swell provides a cloud-based event and online fundraising platform with peer-to-peer features. With Swell, events can instantly be launched virtually with our integrated livestream module. Designed by nonprofit pros, it has an elegant ticketing process for purchased but also comp/free/table guest tickets. Online peer-to-peer campaigns and donation pages are easily launched and paired with our text to donate feature. Using Swell increases event revenue, saves time, provides a virtual backup plan and enables nonprofits to acquire new donors effectively. We are committed to nonprofits and our customer service reflects that commitment.
Eventbee
eventbee.com
Easy to use online registration and event ticketing software. Sell event tickets online, and receive funds immediately by using Eventbee Platform.
zkipster
zkipster.com
zkipster is the event management platform for the world’s best events. We provide powerful event tools and unique insights to build, nurture and master relationships with guests. We’re trusted by global brands and world-renowned organizations for custom email, SMS and WhatsApp communications, guest management, online and offline event check-in, real-time session and capacity management, dynamic seating charts, QR codes and more.
Lyyti
lyyti.com
Lyyti is the leading Event Success Platform that helps you create live, online and hybrid events. The kind that foster meaningful encounters, build strong relationships and lead to better business. Lyyti’s automated functions for registration, communication, reporting and feedback make sure that every event is a success for participants and organisers alike.
Eventleaf
eventleaf.com
Eventleaf is an event management software created by California-based Jolly Technologies. It is intended for all event types (conferences, fundraisers, meetings, trade shows, trainings, workshops) of all sizes. With the desktop platform and mobile applications, event organisers can build event websites with speaker profiles and add agenda information, register attendees, conduct surveys, send and track invitations, print event badges.
Micepad
micepad.co
Micepad is an award-winning provider of event management software, with a unique focus on capturing and surfacing data from live events.
TicketLeap
ticketleap.com
Ticketleap, a solution of Leap Event Technology, takes self-service ticketing to a whole new level with their easy-to-use platform, full set of features, and lightning-fast setup. The solution provides branded event pages, built-in promotional tools, and flexible ticketing and admission options so organizers can create awesome events in just minutes. That’s why haunted attractions, festivals, tours, theaters, and so many more choose Ticketleap.
Townscript
townscript.com
Looking for something to do in India? Discover the best events and activities. Explore and buy tickets for Entertainment, Educational & Learning, Tech, Biz & Networking, Sports & Fitness, Travel & Adventure, Social Causes, Others and more events in India
Greenvelope
greenvelope.com
Easily create and email elegant business invitations and announcements alongside advanced guest list management, RSVP tracking, ticketing, donation collection, and more. By combining sleek, elegant design with contemporary, digital delivery and full event management tools, planning an event and connecting with your network has never been easier. Choose from our exclusive templates to customize with your company branding, or upload your own design and benefit from our fully integrated event management, tracking, and ticketing functionalities: the choice is yours, and our team is here to make it effortless.
Evite
evite.com
Evite makes bringing people together easy! Send online invitations with free RSVP tracking and cards by email or text. Get great gift and party ideas too!
SeatGeek
seatgeek.com
SeatGeek is the Web's largest event ticket search engine. Discover events you love, search all ticket sites, see seat locations and get the best deals on tickets.
Regpack
regpack.com
Regpack is a leading client onboarding and payment platform trusted by over 7,000 organizations worldwide. Regpack allows you to control the full lifecycle of your business, from registration to attendance, integrated online payments, and reporting tools for your whole team. We offer payment processing as low as 2.1%, a simple interface, powerful business tools, all at an affordable monthly cost. Start today and see the results of our leading all-in-one client management solution.
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organizations all over the world. It's popularly used to create payment forms, lead generation forms, registration forms, contact forms, application forms, and more.
Goosechase
goosechase.com
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase brings communities to life with engaging, interactive challenges designed to support organizations. The intuitive platform makes it easy to make a repeatable, fun, and positive impact on any community. Since hatching in Canada in 2011, Goosechase has powered hundreds of thousands of global team building, training, fundraising, educational, tourist, and recreational experiences.
QuizModeOn
quizmodeon.com
Quizmodeon is a web platform that gives you the power to do live multiplayer competitions. - No need for an app download, it can be easily accessed by all mobile and desktop devices. - Custom branding feature to emphasize and make your brand look special. - Gamified scenarios for the quiz produce a memorable experience for the participants - Provides an entertaining solution for HR recruitment, training, marketing strategies and much more.
Monterosa
monterosa.co
One platform, continuous fan engagement Welcome to the Interaction Cloud. The award-winning way to gamify your digital products, fast.
Feedbeo
feedbeo.com
Feedbeo is a tool for engaging with your audience. It simplifies Q&A sessions, live polls, and meetings, including all-hands and town hall gatherings. Its features, such as live Q&A, voting, rating, and word clouds, are intuitive and boost participation. The tool also includes an AI assistant, making poll creation and idea generation effortless. Specifically for work meetings, Feedbeo ensures that everyone can participate and contribute. This inclusive approach is key for gathering valuable insights and making better decisions. The ease of creating online polls with Feedbeo allows presenters to concentrate on their content rather than navigating complex software. Its user-friendly design requires no prior training, enabling immediate and hassle-free use The view for managing your polls and the view for presenting them to your audience work like a magic link. This solves the longstanding issue of integrating online polling into other presentation software, eliminating the need for integrations.
Audiencly
audiencly.io
Audiencly is an interactive presentation software that helps you to engage with your audience during online or live business meetings, conferences, workshops and more.
StreamAlive
streamalive.com
Boost live audience engagement with interactive tools and real-time metrics. Works with In-person sessions, hybrid sessions, Zoom, MS Teams, YouTube Live, etc. StreamAlive helps presenters engage their audiences in all forms of live sessions. The StreamAlive SaaS product is an AI-based conversational presentation platform. It helps dramatically increase audience engagement & outcomes in presentations & other live sessions, whether online or in-person. Bring your livestreams, team meetings, and webinars to life with StreamAlive. Your audience participates in the chat! StreamAlive turns the chat into real-time visualizations—word clouds, polls, world maps, thoughts, links, Q&As etc. We’ll help you track, increase and convert engagement to move your audience from bored-away to blown-away.
MeetMoji
meetmoji.com
MeetMoji combines audience engagement and meeting production in to a single application. Allowing you to present anything and engage everyone without all the awkward transitions or fumbling around. MeetMoji works in any online meeting platform that support screen-sharing, in-person, or both at the same time.
VoxVote
voxvote.com
Free Audience Response System for live voting with your audience. Vote over the internet with any smartphone browser.
myQuiz
myquiz.org
Create online quizzes and interactive presentations to engage your audience. Works on any device with an Internet connection. Up to 100 000 participants
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
Everything you need to engage your audience is here. And it's so easy to use. Involve your participants with live polls. Crowdsource the best questions and ideas from your audience. Excite your class with some quiz competition. Win your audience's full attention and deliver rockstar performances on stage. AhaSlides requires no credit card to sign up. Free users have unlimited questions, full access to all slide types.
ElectionBuddy
electionbuddy.com
ElectionBuddy is a modern cloud-based voting and meeting platform that enables associations, unions, non-profits, religious groups, homeowner associations, universities, and K-12 schools to streamline their votes. It provides the most secure, effective and flexible way for organizations to virtually conduct votes and elections with complete confidence and transparency. ElectionBuddy has conducted over 132,000 elections with 19 million voters.
eBallot
eballot.com
eBallot is an online voting software and services provider that makes it easy to run fair, secure, and effective votes and elections. Choose between our simple self-managed platform or full-service vote management. Our modern voting capabilities streamline your decision-making process.