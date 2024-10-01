App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Event Management Software - Netherlands
Event management software is used to manage events, conferences, trade shows, and meetings of professional organizations. These software products help event planners and organizers streamline the process of hosting an event with tools that manage venue selection, marketing, payment processing, attendee registration, and more.
Submit New App
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com wo...
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francis...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event m...
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organiza...
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is the audience engagement platform. Easy-to-use, interactive, and innovative; presenting has never been less stressful and more effortless! Create unique and dynamic presentations that will impress and engage your audience. With Mentimeter you can better connect with your students, coll...
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. ...
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is all-in-one event management software to plan and run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences from beginning to end with greater efficiency and impact. Right from designing an event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presentin...
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data privat...
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers ...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Joi
joi.events
Do you spend hours manually updating spreadsheets and documents when planning events? If the answer is yes then you need Joi. Joi is the only event planning software that can remove spreadsheet pain. Joi's unique archictecture means you can perform tasks in minutes that would normally take hours. Bu...
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Slido
sli.do
Slido is the ultimate Q&A and polling platform for live and virtual meetings and events. It offers interactive Q&A, live polls and insights about your audience.
Sansan
sansan.com
Sansan is a multi-platform cloud-based contact management solution for corporations. Centered around business cards, Sansan enables you to effortlessly build a complete contact database, accessible anywhere.
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a leading global desk management and hybrid work platform, serving over 12,000 customers and nearly two million users, including IBM, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, and Harvard University. We are defining the future of the workplace experience, helping businesses to design meaningful, seamless, f...
Poll Everywhere
polleverywhere.com
Poll Everywhere is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company, founded in April 2007 is an online service for classroom response and audience response systems. Poll Everywhere's product allows audiences and classrooms in over 100 countries to use mobile phone...
Aisle Planner
aisleplanner.com
The simple, powerful, and complete software solution for the modern event professional.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and mar...
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans,...
Goosechase
goosechase.com
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase bring...
CrowdComms
crowdcomms.com
Whether you’re running an in-person or hybrid event, we will help you deliver a flexible and beautifully branded event app your attendees will love. Web or Native or both, attendees find it easy to access and easy to use. Talk to us about your specific event requirements. Our approach is collaborati...
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Superevent
superevent.com
Superevent is the perfect all-in-one event platform to power your in-person, virtual and hybrid events. Engaging for your attendees and simple to set up!
Eventee
eventee.co
Thanks to the intuitive and beautiful interface of both mobile and web app, our customers are capable of reaching over 70% user base per event. Eventee features enable you to efficiently manage your event, increase attendee engagement, and improve the overall event experience. Features included: Eve...
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is a unified events and webinars platform, which helps B2B event marketers simplify their event tech stack. Instead of using 8-10 different tools and platforms for running one event end to end, use Zuddl to manage your event programs from one platform. Zuddl unified event and webinar platform ...
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
Ticketer
ticketer.sg
Ticketer is an all encompassing digital ticketing solution that employs web3 technology to provide a seamless experience in supporting large-scale events.
Cadence
eventcadence.com
Cadence is an all-in-one platform for planning, executing, and experiencing your dream in-person or virtual event. With stunning imagery, custom colors, and unique logos, your brand identity will become an extension of our platform. Whether it’s a virtual company conference or a music festival, we s...
pretix
pretix.eu
pretix is a highly sophisticated ticketing software that is all-in-one: Online shop, box office and ticket outlets with focus on privacy and security. pretix offers full multi-language capabilities, is highly adaptable to your event and extensible with plug-ins and through a REST API. Our software h...
Evenium
corp.evenium.com
Evenium provides intuitive technology so you can easily manage your events, while providing a better and more engaging experience to your attendees. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while providing the data and insights you need to maximize your value. With...
Azavista
azavista.com
Azavista is a solution for corporate event organizers who are aiming to streamline their event planning processes. We offer a complete set of event technology solutions suitable for any event in your calendar that will help you increase efficiency, improve communication and productivity and enhance ...
MICE Operations
miceoperations.com
MICE Operations offers powerful online event planning and management software for event venues, catering companies, and event professionals. Event planning – Don't worry about Word documents, emails and finding information in different places. MICE offers confidence with one perfect overview of all ...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through softw...
Event Mender
eventmender.com
We’re building the go-to marketplace for event professionals to help them find the right platform and partner for their virtual or hybrid events. More coming soon!
ClearEvent
clearevent.com
ClearEvent is your all-in-one event management software crafted for today's event planners and organizers. Whether you are a small volunteer group or a large organization focused on events, with ClearEvent, you can instantly start selling tickets, accept payments, and create rich customizable regist...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webi...
SeatGeek
seatgeek.com
SeatGeek is the Web's largest event ticket search engine. Discover events you love, search all ticket sites, see seat locations and get the best deals on tickets.
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Everything you need for private events at your restaurant, hotel or unique venue in a single sales and event platform. Because no two events are the same, you need an event management platform that can work at the fast pace that you do. Tripleseat makes booking and planning any size event easy: -Com...
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
Everything you need to engage your audience is here. And it's so easy to use. Involve your participants with live polls. Crowdsource the best questions and ideas from your audience. Excite your class with some quiz competition. Win your audience's full attention and deliver rockstar performances on ...
BlipCut
blipcut.com
Create generative AI videos on Discord totally free! Seamlessly transform your text into captivating videos, and redefine your narrative and enhance visual experiences with our state-of-the-art AI Video Generator like Sora OpenAI.
BrightTALK
brighttalk.com
We believe that authentic connections are at the heart of doing business. So we reimagined how you do content marketing with webinars and videos. From live video 1:1 talk shows or webcam panel discussions to screenshare demos, video stories and classic webinars, we've got you covered. Marketers get ...
Greenvelope
greenvelope.com
Easily create and email elegant business invitations and announcements alongside advanced guest list management, RSVP tracking, ticketing, donation collection, and more. By combining sleek, elegant design with contemporary, digital delivery and full event management tools, planning an event and conn...
ON24
on24.com
ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on ...
QuestionPro
questionpro.com
QuestionPro offers full-stack online survey software to help you collect data and perform both quantitative and qualitative analysis with the same tool. Its easy-to-use software includes products for the creation, distribution, and analysis of online surveys, polls, tests, and quizzes. QuestionPro ...
Sendsteps
sendsteps.com
Sendsteps is the first AI presentation creation tool that takes care of content, design and interactivity. It is a platform that allows users to create interactive presentations 10x faster than manual creation. The platform is powered by an advanced machine learning model that generates unique cont...
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
At Ticket Tailor, our mission is to empower a diverse range of event creators by making it easy and affordable to sell tickets. Our flexible and fair pricing helps event budgets go further. First-class customer care means support is always on hand - day or night. And we pride ourselves in building a...
Magnetiq
magnetiq.io
Magnetiq - the world's best launch management software. Manage contacts, events, fashion shows, email campaigns, digital showrooms, online newsrooms.
Eventify
eventify.io
Eventify is a cloud-based event management tool that helps businesses manage virtual conferences, as well as create a custom experience for their attendees. No matter what type of conference or event you're hosting - big or small - we have the tools to make it happen. We offer an extensive list of f...
myQuiz
myquiz.org
Create online quizzes and interactive presentations to engage your audience. Works on any device with an Internet connection. Up to 100 000 participants
RumbleTalk
rumbletalk.com
Rumbletalk is an innovative Group Chat platform for online businesses. It enables online publishers to build a community and interact fluently on their grounds by having the same conversation on their web site, Facebook page and mobile site.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With ...