Top Event Management Software - Nigeria
Event management software is used to manage events, conferences, trade shows, and meetings of professional organizations. These software products help event planners and organizers streamline the process of hosting an event with tools that manage venue selection, marketing, payment processing, attendee registration, and more.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francis...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webi...
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com wo...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organiza...
SeatGeek
seatgeek.com
SeatGeek is the Web's largest event ticket search engine. Discover events you love, search all ticket sites, see seat locations and get the best deals on tickets.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event m...
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...
Slido
sli.do
Slido is the ultimate Q&A and polling platform for live and virtual meetings and events. It offers interactive Q&A, live polls and insights about your audience.
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is the audience engagement platform. Easy-to-use, interactive, and innovative; presenting has never been less stressful and more effortless! Create unique and dynamic presentations that will impress and engage your audience. With Mentimeter you can better connect with your students, coll...
BlipCut
blipcut.com
Create generative AI videos on Discord totally free! Seamlessly transform your text into captivating videos, and redefine your narrative and enhance visual experiences with our state-of-the-art AI Video Generator like Sora OpenAI.
Vevox
vevox.com
Vevox is a real-time polling and anonymous Q&A platform for employee engagement. Rated number 1 by our users across Trustpilot, G2, and Capterra, Vevox makes virtual and hybrid meetings unmissable by providing participants, wherever they are located, the opportunity to have an equal say. Participant...
The Ticket Fairy
ticketfairy.com
The Ticket Fairy is a next-generation event ticketing, marketing, management, intelligence and revenue acceleration platform, providing event promoters and venue managers the tools necessary to increase attendance levels, social media exposure and consumer engagement, and provide an enhanced experie...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With ...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. ...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is all-in-one event management software to plan and run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences from beginning to end with greater efficiency and impact. Right from designing an event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presentin...
QuestionPro
questionpro.com
QuestionPro offers full-stack online survey software to help you collect data and perform both quantitative and qualitative analysis with the same tool. Its easy-to-use software includes products for the creation, distribution, and analysis of online surveys, polls, tests, and quizzes. QuestionPro ...
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
At Ticket Tailor, our mission is to empower a diverse range of event creators by making it easy and affordable to sell tickets. Our flexible and fair pricing helps event budgets go further. First-class customer care means support is always on hand - day or night. And we pride ourselves in building a...
myQuiz
myquiz.org
Create online quizzes and interactive presentations to engage your audience. Works on any device with an Internet connection. Up to 100 000 participants
Paperless Post
paperlesspost.com
Customize online Card invitations, Flyers, and greetings that reflect your personal style—for weddings, holidays, birthdays, and all the moments that matter.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and mar...
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans,...
Goosechase
goosechase.com
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase bring...
Townscript
townscript.com
Looking for something to do in India? Discover the best events and activities. Explore and buy tickets for Entertainment, Educational & Learning, Tech, Biz & Networking, Sports & Fitness, Travel & Adventure, Social Causes, Others and more events in India
Evite
evite.com
Evite makes bringing people together easy! Send online invitations with free RSVP tracking and cards by email or text. Get great gift and party ideas too!
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating e...
Run The World
runtheworld.today
Run The World helps you host virtual conferences, talks and happy hours. Create engaging online events to teach, network and build community. Get started for free!
Premagic
studio.premagic.com
Premagic is an AI-powered photo distribution platform for event marketing. Premagic is designed to enhance social media engagement and maximize sponsors' return on investment (ROI) for events. The platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline the process of capturing, organizing, and dist...
Superevent
superevent.com
Superevent is the perfect all-in-one event platform to power your in-person, virtual and hybrid events. Engaging for your attendees and simple to set up!
Eventee
eventee.co
Thanks to the intuitive and beautiful interface of both mobile and web app, our customers are capable of reaching over 70% user base per event. Eventee features enable you to efficiently manage your event, increase attendee engagement, and improve the overall event experience. Features included: Eve...
Tikkl
tikkl.com
Enjoy an immersive event experience from around the world, in person or virtual. OR host your own irresistible event with our powerful DIY solution that boosts attendance and revenue. Now with AI.
Eventmix
eventmix.live
Eventmix is an easy to use virtual and hybrid events platform that allows organizers to run events from their own website, in minutes. Eventmix gives you all the tools you need to not only run and monetize your events with ease but also keep your audience engaged through dedicated networking and eng...
TicketSpice
ticketspice.com
Sell tickets online and host your most successful event ever with TicketSpice. TicketSpice is easy to use, highly customizable, and unbelievably affordable. At just $0.99 per ticket, you'll save thousands, while offering a seamlessly simple ticketing experience. TicketSpice is flexible and feature-r...
Regpack
regpack.com
Regpack is a leading client onboarding and payment platform trusted by over 7,000 organizations worldwide. Regpack allows you to control the full lifecycle of your business, from registration to attendance, integrated online payments, and reporting tools for your whole team. We offer payment process...
HeySummit
heysummit.com
With HeySummit, your passion takes center stage. Say hello to the all-in-one platform that brings your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events to life. It’s time to grow your audience and monetize your passion. For events big, small, and everything in between. Hosting a one-off webinar, a monthly fire...
TicketWeb
ticketweb.com
Discover your live experience with independent music concerts, comedy, clubs, theater, festivals event tickets at TicketWeb
Cloudpresenter
cloudpresenter.com
Make your meetings and webinars your own - white labelled & custom branded for all your organisations communications. Streamline and simplify online meetings, presentations and webinars. No need for multiple platforms, or separate accounts - you can do it all within Cloudpresenter. Content sharing, ...
Attendease
attendease.com
Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website ...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Youengage
youengage.me
Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.
LineUpr
lineupr.com
LineUpr is a leading event app solution that empowers event organizers to create personalized and engaging apps for their events, that works for a hybrid, on-site or online event format. With its user-friendly interface and extensive customization options, LineUpr makes it effortless for event organ...
Ticketer
ticketer.sg
Ticketer is an all encompassing digital ticketing solution that employs web3 technology to provide a seamless experience in supporting large-scale events.
Ticketbud
ticketbud.com
Ticketbud is the easiest platform to manage, promote and sell tickets to your event. Ticketbud's event registration software allows you to get set up and selling tickets in less than 5 minutes. Our internal processor gives you daily payouts, meaning that you no longer have to wait until after you ev...
Cadence
eventcadence.com
Cadence is an all-in-one platform for planning, executing, and experiencing your dream in-person or virtual event. With stunning imagery, custom colors, and unique logos, your brand identity will become an extension of our platform. Whether it’s a virtual company conference or a music festival, we s...
Chati
chati.com
A flexible, highly scalable virtual event builder that is accessible, immersive, and will leave attendees excited for the next event. With decades of experience producing virtual events, Chati provides all of the tools you need to successfully host a captivating event. By providing customers the opp...
Confetti
withconfetti.com
Confetti’s mission is to disrupt the event planning industry, streamlining the process for both event organizers and vendors by providing a quality experience and excellent customer service. ✨ We want our experiences to make life memorable and empower organizations to build stronger teams and better...
Big Tickets
bigtickets.com
An easy to use, yet powerful platform to manage, execute, and grow your events. Our event ticketing software provides a complete platform, with features focused on marketing, cash flow, and analytics. We’ve worked tirelessly to develop one solution for all events. Today, Big Tickets is the platform ...
Brightly
brightlysoftware.com
Event Manager™ by Brightly is an all-in-one, cloud-based facility scheduling platform that helps teams schedule, organize, and promote organization's events, ensuring teams have the right tools in place to centralize and automate the process from start-to-finish. In a world where budget dollars are ...
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-ev...
Swell Fundraising
swellfundraising.com
Swell provides a cloud-based event and online fundraising platform with peer-to-peer features. With Swell, events can instantly be launched virtually with our integrated livestream module. Designed by nonprofit pros, it has an elegant ticketing process for purchased but also comp/free/table guest ti...
Lenos
lenos.com
Lenos is a complete hybrid event engagement platform to create, engage and in real-time measure impact and attribution.
Konfeo
konfeo.com
Konfeo is an event registration software which enables you to quickly create an event, make it possible for users to sign up and pay for tickets.