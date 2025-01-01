Top Event Management Platforms

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Event management platforms integrate a wide range of tools to streamline the event planning process, encompassing various aspects of event management within a single solution. While capable of handling events of any scale, these platforms are particularly suited for large and intricate events like conferences, festivals, trade shows, and professional meetings. They oversee every facet of event organization, including but not limited to creating event websites, managing registrations and ticket sales, maintaining guest lists, constructing agendas, online event promotion, attendee engagement, and generating comprehensive reports on key performance indicators (KPIs). Notably, these platforms often offer additional features like built-in email marketing, customizable event pages, and event-related surveys, fostering efficiency and enhancement in organizing any type of event.
Submit New App
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for registration, engagement, and analytics.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is a virtual event platform for hosting and attending various online events, offering features for engagement, networking, and event management.
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is an event management software for planning and executing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, handling ticket sales, marketing, and participant engagement.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo is an event management platform for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, with features for ticketing and attendee engagement.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor is an event ticketing platform that allows organizers to create customizable ticketing pages and manage ticket sales for events of all sizes.
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is an event management platform for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for registration, streaming, exhibitor management, and attendee engagement.
eMarketeer
emarketeer.com
eMarketeer is a marketing automation platform offering tools for email marketing, event management, surveys, landing pages, and mobile marketing.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an event management app that simplifies online invitations, guest registrations, and check-ins, enabling effective planning and execution of events.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is an event management platform for creating event websites, selling tickets, processing payments, and managing attendees for various types of events.
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up is a CRM platform that helps organizations manage events, memberships, and community engagement through various digital tools.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is a platform for hosting customizable webinars and virtual events, offering features for audience engagement, branding, and marketing integrations.
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi is an event management platform that helps organizers plan, promote, and execute virtual, hybrid, and in-person events efficiently.
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
Planning Pod is an event management software that helps planners manage logistics, attendees, and design for various types of events using integrated tools.
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an event management app that allows users to create, organize, and manage in-person, virtual, or hybrid events on a single platform.
Attendease
attendease.com
Attendease is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.
Accelevents
accelevents.com
Accelevents is an event management platform that facilitates planning and executing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events with features for registration, engagement, and analytics.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a B2B events platform that enables the hosting of digital and in-person events, enhancing engagement and management for marketers.
webMOBI
webmobi.com
webMOBI is an AI-powered event management software that provides tools for event apps, registration, engagement, and attendee management for various events.
EventX
eventx.io
EventX is a virtual and hybrid event management platform that simplifies planning, execution, and analysis for various organizations and audiences.
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events is an event management platform for organizing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering registration, check-in, and live streaming features.
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja is a webinar platform that allows users to create, host, and share live, automated, or hybrid online events with features for audience engagement.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Hubilo is an event management platform for virtual and in-person events, offering tools for engagement, organization, and analytics.
POSH
posh.vip
POSH is an app that offers tools for event organizers to effectively manage live experiences.
Eventmix
eventmix.live
Eventmix is a platform for organizing virtual and hybrid events, enabling easy setup, monetization, and audience engagement through customizable areas.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an event management platform for organizing in-person, hybrid, and virtual events, providing tools for attendee management, promotion, and data analysis.
Swoogo
swoogo.events
Swoogo is an event management platform for organizing events, facilitating registration, scheduling, attendee engagement, and reporting on event performance.
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is an event management platform for B2B marketers and organizers to handle in-person, virtual, and hybrid events from a single platform.
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is an event management platform for creating, promoting, and attending various events, with features for ticket sales and event marketing.
ViewStub
viewstub.com
ViewStub is a platform for managing hybrid events, offering ticketing, live streaming, and registration directly from clients' websites.
Cadence
eventcadence.com
Cadence is an event management app for planning and executing in-person or virtual events, offering tools for organization, scheduling, and logistics.
Brightly
brightlysoftware.com
Brightly's Event Manager is a cloud-based platform for scheduling, organizing, and promoting events, while tracking revenue and managing costs effectively.
Expo Pass
expopass.com
Expo Pass is an event management app that simplifies registration, check-in, and attendance tracking for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
EventCreate is an event management platform for creating websites, managing registrations, selling tickets, and promoting events online.
Trybooking
trybooking.com
TryBooking is an online platform for event ticketing, booking, and registration, suitable for various events from private functions to large festivals.
Eventmaker
eventmaker.com
Eventmaker is an event management app that simplifies planning and organizing events, facilitating attendee engagement and coordination for various types of gatherings.
run.events
run.events
run.events is a cloud-based app for managing events and attendee engagement, offering features like registration management and event updates for organizers and participants.
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management app for researchers, offering tools for event websites, registrations, abstract and peer-review management, and virtual events.
Azavista
azavista.com
Azavista is an all-in-one event management app that streamlines planning, coordination, and logistics for corporate events, enhancing efficiency and productivity.
Notified
notified.com
Notified app provides end-to-end event management technology for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events seamlessly.
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii is an event management platform that helps organizations plan and execute in-person, hybrid, and virtual events with tools for ticketing, check-ins, and analytics.
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is an event management platform that automates planning and execution for live, hybrid, and virtual events, enhancing attendee engagement and providing analytics.
HeySummit
heysummit.com
HeySummit is a platform for organizing and hosting virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for content management, attendee interaction, and analytics.
Worksup
worksup.com
Worksup is an event management platform for easily organizing conferences, offering live-streaming, Q&A, networking, and exhibition opportunities.
Edenkit
edenkit.com
Edenkit allows users to quickly create event web pages, mobile apps, and marketing campaigns while managing profiles and social media content for speakers and sponsors.
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is an event management platform that simplifies registration, content management, and onsite experiences for better event execution and attendee engagement.
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is an event management platform that enables organizations to create in-person, virtual, and hybrid events with features like attendee tracking and customizable check-in.
Brushfire
brushfire.com
Brushfire is an event management platform for ticketing, registration, and virtual events, designed to simplify event organization and enhance attendee experience.
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
AnyRoad is an experiential marketing platform that helps brands manage events and gain insights to enhance consumer loyalty and business growth.
CrowdPass
crowdpass.co
CrowdPass is an event management app that simplifies attendee check-in, offers multi-day passes, lead retrieval for exhibitors, and provides analytics for booth traffic.
eventPower
eventpower.com
eventPower is an app for event producers, offering tools for online and onsite registration, event management, attendee tracking, and communication, suitable for various event sizes.
KonfHub
konfhub.com
KonfHub is an event management app that streamlines planning and execution, offering tools for registration, communication, scheduling, and post-event management.
Momice
momice.com
Momice is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, ticketing, audience interaction, and evaluation for live, online, and hybrid events.
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is a BtoB marketing platform for managing in-person, online, and hybrid events, and fostering online communities with secure data handling.
Cadmium
gocadmium.com
Cadmium is a platform for producing live, hybrid, and virtual events, enhancing online learning for content-driven organizations.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.