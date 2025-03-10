Top Event Management Platforms - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Event management platforms integrate a wide range of tools to streamline the event planning process, encompassing various aspects of event management within a single solution. While capable of handling events of any scale, these platforms are particularly suited for large and intricate events like conferences, festivals, trade shows, and professional meetings. They oversee every facet of event organization, including but not limited to creating event websites, managing registrations and ticket sales, maintaining guest lists, constructing agendas, online event promotion, attendee engagement, and generating comprehensive reports on key performance indicators (KPIs). Notably, these platforms often offer additional features like built-in email marketing, customizable event pages, and event-related surveys, fostering efficiency and enhancement in organizing any type of event.
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi is an event management platform that helps organizers plan, promote, and execute virtual, hybrid, and in-person events efficiently.
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a native mobile application dedicated to your event or community. A pioneer in event management technology since 2015, inwink today is a comprehensive, 360° BtoB marketing solution, adopted by more than 180 enterprises, businesses, and organizations. The inwink platform is widely recognized for its functional power and flexibility, scalability and security. More on www.inwink.com/en/
Cadmium
gocadmium.com
Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com.
Attendease
attendease.com
Attendease is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an event management platform for organizing in-person, hybrid, and virtual events, providing tools for attendee management, promotion, and data analysis.
Edenkit
edenkit.com
Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed profiles and personalized social media content - reach relevant audiences, engage attendees with custom social media content for speakers, sponsors and exhibitors While having simple and clear pricing with no hidden fees that will allow you to focus on organizing your event without worrying about hidden costs
Eventcube
eventcube.io
Eventcube empowers event organisers to create meaningful virtual, in-person, and hybrid events through beautiful event management technology which can be fully customised and white labeled at every t... Show More uchpoint. With Eventcube, you can build a branded broadcast stage while simultaneously hosting network rooms and private one-to-one calls amongst audience members using both our Broadcast and Venue features. We are bringing back the social aspect of virtual conferences. We do this by providing your audience with spaces to connect with their crowd and build relationships that last-- a semblance of traditional in-person events with a touch of social networking. Eventcube has powered over 100,000 events worldwide since its launch and has served top brands such as TedX, TikTok, TK Maxx, and Red Bull, alongside purpose-driven organisations and festivals. We are recognised as the Best SaaS Product for Ticketing or Event Management by the Cloud & SaaS Awards 2021 and recently, Eventcube was shortlisted for Tech Company of the Year (Small) by UK Business Tech Awards 2021.
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire event organization – all in one place. Canapii is formed by a global team of passionate event professionals, aligned in common values. We care about creating innovative event experiences, everlasting relationships, and meaningful connections amongst our clients and teammates around the world.
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. Notified allows event planners, marketers, and communication professionals to create immersive experiences, drive engagement, mine profitable insights, and maximize ROI from one platform. - In-person events: streamline and automate your registration and back-end processes from call-for-papers to agenda creation. - Virtual events: deliver an immersive digital experience with brandable lobbies, robust engagement tools and built-in webcasting solution. - Hybrid events: take the shared experience to new heights with end-to-end event technology, mobile app and on-site production services Create Immersive Brand Experiences - Across Time and Space Surprise and delight your attendees with unique, curated experiences. Design a digital experience that communicates your story and reflects your brand. - Consistent & customized brand experience – responsive & 3D - Flexible content and programming – live, simulive, and on-demand - Seamless blend of in-person and digital channels - Scalable from 500 to 200,000+ attendees Take Engagement to New Heights Drive engagement and build meaningful connections that extend beyond the live day of the event and across time and space. Fuel your community with programming, before, during, and after the event. - Connect attendees with fellow attendees and sponsors with AI-driven matchmaking - Video chat with fellow attendees 1:1 or in a group - Monitor conversations on social channels using social hubs - Maximize attendee engagement wherever your attendees are with a powerful event app - Drive meaningful engagement with gamification and badging Gain Actionable Insights and Maximize ROI Get the insights you need to drive business results with a single source for unified event data. Your data is a design tool to deliver powerful attendee experiences. The powerful analytics and reporting portal integrates with your marketing tech stack and provides you with real-time metrics and insights about your audience. Complex Event Management Made Simple Strengthen your event collaboration and scale your team with a platform that streamlines and automates your back-end processes. No duplicative effort that is inherent in virtual or in-person centric event technology solutions. - Register attendees - Manage speakers, exhibitors and sponsors - Deliver and curate content - Engage your community
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is an event management platform for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for registration, streaming, exhibitor management, and attendee engagement.
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activation, and on-site experiences from a single dashboard. Save time, increase engagement, and maximize event value for every event.
EventX
eventx.io
EventX is a virtual and hybrid event management platform that simplifies planning, execution, and analysis for various organizations and audiences.
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is an event management platform for creating, promoting, and attending various events, with features for ticket sales and event marketing.
Swoogo
swoogo.events
Swoogo is an event management platform for organizing events, facilitating registration, scheduling, attendee engagement, and reporting on event performance.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent is an event management platform that streamlines planning and execution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, offering tools for registration, engagement, and analytics.
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events blends flexibility with ease of use so organizers can host engaging events that support their goals, no matter the type of event or organization. Learn more at socio.events
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management app for researchers, offering tools for event websites, registrations, abstract and peer-review management, and virtual events.
Eventmaker
eventmaker.com
Eventmaker is an event management app that simplifies planning and organizing events, facilitating attendee engagement and coordination for various types of gatherings.
Delegia
delegia.se
Delegia Event is an event system that helps you manage your event from registration to monitoring with the ability to make invitations by email and SMS, tallies, payment processing, and more.
CrowdPass
crowdpass.co
CrowdPass is the first end-to-end event management solution that keeps events safe, smart & efficient.
eventPower
eventpower.com
eventPower provides Event Producers a powerful custom online and onsite registration solution. The system is offered as a do-it-yourself service or a custom full service solution.
run.events
run.events
run.events is a cloud-based app for managing events and attendee engagement, offering features like registration management and event updates for organizers and participants.
POSH
posh.vip
Event marketing made easy.POSH provides event organizers with a suite of tools to manage any live experience.
Cadence
eventcadence.com
Cadence is an event management app for planning and executing in-person or virtual events, offering tools for organization, scheduling, and logistics.
Brightly
brightlysoftware.com
Event Manager™ by Brightly is an all-in-one, cloud-based facility scheduling platform that helps teams schedule, organize, and promote organization's events, ensuring teams have the right tools in place to centralize and automate the process from start-to-finish. In a world where budget dollars are scarce and cost recovery programs can have a big impact on a school's bottom line, Event Manager makes it easy to track and monitor event-related revenue. From request initiation to cost recovery analysis, Event Manager takes control of event organization, ensuring a positive community and attendee experience.
Cooltix
cooltix.hu
Ticketing for your growth - sell your tickets easier than ever, with the lowest fees! - Unique, personalized page for your event - Easy-to-use platform where you can manage your events - Reporting and analysis tool to track your sales performance - Get your income daily - and many more.
Eventmix
eventmix.live
Eventmix is an easy to use virtual and hybrid events platform that allows organizers to run events from their own website, in minutes. Eventmix gives you all the tools you need to not only run and monetize your events with ease but also keep your audience engaged through dedicated networking and engagement areas that are fully customizable.
Expo Pass
expopass.com
Expo Pass is an event management app that simplifies registration, check-in, and attendance tracking for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.
KonfHub
konfhub.com
Introducing KonfHub: One-stop Platform for Engaging & Effective Events Are you tired of juggling multiple platforms and struggling to manage your events effectively? Look no further than KonfHub – the all-in-one event management solution designed to streamline your event organizing process from start to finish. With a wide range of powerful features and benefits, KonfHub is your go-to platform for creating successful and memorable events. Here’s a glimpse of some amazing features that KonfHub has to offer: Automated Referral Contest: Boost your event registrations effortlessly with our automated referral contest. KonfHub allows you to set up a referral program that incentivizes attendees to invite their friends and colleagues, expanding your event's reach and increasing registrations. Unlimited Email Campaigns and Limited SMS & WhatsApp Messages: Stay connected with your attendees through targeted email campaigns. With KonfHub, you can send unlimited email campaigns to keep your audience engaged and informed. Additionally, you can also send SMS and WhatsApp messages for important updates and reminders. Live Quizzing Platform: Elevate the interactive experience at your event with our live quizzing platform. Engage your audience, test their knowledge, and create an atmosphere of excitement and competition, all within the KonfHub platform. Check-in App and Sponsor App: Simplify the registration process with our check-in app for the registration desk. Efficiently manage attendee check-ins, print badges, and maintain a smooth flow throughout the event. Additionally, our sponsor app provides booth/sponsor management tools, ensuring sponsors have a seamless experience by capturing the leads. Automated Participation Certificates: Reward your attendees with automated participation certificates. KonfHub generates certificates automatically when attendees submit feedback, saving you time and effort while providing a professional touch to your event. Approval-based Registrations, Hidden Tickets & Uploading: Have full control over your event's registration process. KonfHub allows you to approve registrations, hide tickets for exclusive access, and easily upload speaker, sponsor, and volunteer registrations, making event management a breeze. Comprehensive Event Webpage: No need for a web developer or dedicated websites! KonfHub offers a comprehensive event webpage that showcases all the essential details of your event. Customize the webpage with your branding, event agenda, speaker bios, and more, all within the KonfHub platform. Embeddable Widgets/Buttons and API Integration: Seamlessly integrate KonfHub into your existing website or app with our embeddable widgets and buttons. Take advantage of our API to create a seamless experience for your attendees and ensure smooth data synchronization with your systems. The Ultimate Low-Cost Event Management Platform At KonfHub, we believe that organizing successful events shouldn't break the bank. That's why we offer one of the lowest pricing platforms in the industry. With our competitive rates, you can maximize your event's budget while still enjoying all the exceptional features and benefits our platform has to offer. With KonfHub, not only do you get access to a comprehensive event management platform packed with features, but you also enjoy significant cost savings. Our transparent pricing ensures that you receive the maximum value for your investment, allowing you to allocate more resources to other aspects of your event. And More! KonfHub is constantly evolving to meet the needs of event organizers. We strive to provide innovative features and functionalities that make your event planning experience even better. Say goodbye to event management hassles and hello to KonfHub – your ultimate event management solution. Sign up today and revolutionize the way you organize events. Create you next event with KonfHub
webMOBI
webmobi.com
webMOBI is a new generation AI-powered all-in-one event management software with an attendee CRM. It offers event apps, website, registration, live polls, survey, live maps, multi-event apps, lead generation services & attendee engagement. webMOBI helps you experience incredibly more elegant, simplified, and customizable mobile apps for events, festivals, enterprises, and university campuses. Our cutting-edge software is trusted by 100 brands worldwide for corporate events, conferences, trade shows, internal/external meetings & more. Check out our gamification, and more feature-rich platform where the event planners can engage their attendees at ease only with our Best Event App Builder -webMOBI.
Azavista
azavista.com
Azavista is a solution for corporate event organizers who are aiming to streamline their event planning processes. We offer a complete set of event technology solutions suitable for any event in your calendar that will help you increase efficiency, improve communication and productivity and enhance attendance. Through a wide set of modules and functionality, users can set up multiple events, integrate with your CRM and marketing automation systems, manage registrations, project management and much more from one single interface. We also offer a check-in app and participant event app that can be built and customized within minutes without the help of your development team. We’ve created a flexible, innovative and easy-to-use, complete platform. Easily adaptable to new and changing trends and market needs, meaning planners can always reach their event expectations. Since our foundation in 2011, thousands of event planners have used our platform to be more efficient and productive which in turn enables them to create better events.
Momice
momice.com
Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid events. Working with Momice saves time and allows you to avoid mistakes that occur when you do this all manually. Rooted in the event industry, Momice gained a lot of experience in the past 10 years. This knowledge is shared in webinars, whitepapers, one pagers, infographics and live training courses. Momice features include: - Mail (invitations, confirmations, reminders) - Registration (workshops, extra guests, invitee lists) - Website (custom design, templates, white label) - Interaction (chat, polls, audience questions) - Tickets (ticketing, e-tickets, marketing) - Check-in & badges (contactless) check-in, badge printing) - Statistics (survey, viewer data, results)
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
Planning Pod is an event management software that helps planners manage logistics, attendees, and design for various types of events using integrated tools.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
AnyRoad is the leading experiential marketing platform that enables brands to operate and optimize their events, tours, activations, and classes to grow consumer brand loyalty, drive more revenue, and increase the ROI on every experience. AnyRoad allows companies to streamline and scale their experiential operations with a flexible, configurable platform and provides the powerful insights needed to accelerate business growth. Leading brands like Anheuser-Busch, Diageo, Westfield, Just Egg, and Sierra Nevada all count on AnyRoad to optimize operations for and prove the impact of their experiential marketing programs.
Eventeny
eventeny.com
All-in-one event management software offering solutions for interactive scalable mapping, contract eSigning, end-to-end ticket/box office management, artist/vendor/exhibitor application workflows, volunteer shift tracking, CRM for sponsorship deals & deliverables, personalized scheduling, and so much more!
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Hubilo is an event management platform for virtual and in-person events, offering tools for engagement, organization, and analytics.
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is an event management platform for B2B marketers and organizers to handle in-person, virtual, and hybrid events from a single platform.
Trybooking
trybooking.com
TryBooking is an online platform for event ticketing, booking, and registration, suitable for various events from private functions to large festivals.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor is an event ticketing platform that allows organizers to create customizable ticketing pages and manage ticket sales for events of all sizes.
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is an event management software for planning and executing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, handling ticket sales, marketing, and participant engagement.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an event management app that streamlines planning, registration, and attendee engagement for in-person and hybrid events.
HeySummit
heysummit.com
HeySummit is a platform for organizing and hosting virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, offering tools for content management, attendee interaction, and analytics.
Explara
explara.com
Explara helps creative entrepreneurs and small businesses to monetize from events, online selling, community, and crowdfunding.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is an event management platform for creating event websites, selling tickets, processing payments, and managing attendees for various types of events.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an event management app that simplifies online invitations, guest registrations, and check-ins, enabling effective planning and execution of events.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo is an event management platform for planning, executing, and analyzing in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, with features for ticketing and attendee engagement.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is a platform for hosting customizable webinars and virtual events, offering features for audience engagement, branding, and marketing integrations.
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is a virtual event platform for hosting and attending various online events, offering features for engagement, networking, and event management.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Swapcard is an AI-powered event management platform that organizes in-person, virtual, and hybrid events while enhancing attendee networking and engagement.
Brushfire
brushfire.com
Brushfire is an Event Management Platform providing solutions for Ticketing, Registration, Virtual Events, and Event Apps. Founded in 2003, Brushfire has helped power online ticketing and registration with thousands of organizations around the world over the past 20 years. Backed by award-winning service and support, Brushfire provides the tools you need to save time and money on your next event. Brushfire solutions are made for growth. Have questions? Talk to our team at (866) 825-8252.
Accelevents
accelevents.com
Accelevents is an event management platform that facilitates planning and executing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events with features for registration, engagement, and analytics.
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja is a webinar platform that allows users to create, host, and share live, automated, or hybrid online events with features for audience engagement.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a B2B events platform that enables the hosting of digital and in-person events, enhancing engagement and management for marketers.
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through software and hardware solutions. All backed up by a dedicated 24/7 customer service made 100% of humans. The InEvent integrated platform includes hospitality and housing, travel and logistics, web broadcasting, live engagement, smooth registration, dynamic networking, robust marketing automation, custom websites and mobile apps, real-time analytics, high-powered beacons and 100+ other features to power interactive and immersive experiences. We have successfully serviced more than 50,000 events and webinars with over 2 million attendees and 60 +million streaming minutes globally. Whether you are hosting a webinar, virtual hands-on meeting or a month-long event, our flexible solution will help your ideal event come to life.
Sweap
sweap.io
Sweap is an Event Efficiency Platform that will make events your companies' most impactful marketing channel. Some of the best event teams like Bentely or Scandic Hotels use our software to drive more registrations and save time through automated guest management, event communication and a virtual event platform. Sweap offers a free plan up to 500 registrations p.a., so you can start today.
