Top Event Management Platforms - Tokelau

Event management platforms integrate a wide range of tools to streamline the event planning process, encompassing various aspects of event management within a single solution. While capable of handling events of any scale, these platforms are particularly suited for large and intricate events like conferences, festivals, trade shows, and professional meetings. They oversee every facet of event organization, including but not limited to creating event websites, managing registrations and ticket sales, maintaining guest lists, constructing agendas, online event promotion, attendee engagement, and generating comprehensive reports on key performance indicators (KPIs). Notably, these platforms often offer additional features like built-in email marketing, customizable event pages, and event-related surveys, fostering efficiency and enhancement in organizing any type of event.
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi's end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person event experiences. From website, registration and an award-winning event app, to the Virtual Space and fully managed online event production, the EventMobi platform has been used by 10,000+ event planners in 72 countries since 2009. Whether you hold one event or hundreds, our event management platform streamlines your workflow so you spend less time managing technology and more time creating engaging event experiences for your attendees.
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a native mobile application dedicated to your event or community. A pioneer in event management technology since 2015, inwink today is a comprehensive, 360° BtoB marketing solution, adopted by more than 180 enterprises, businesses, and organizations. The inwink platform is widely recognized for its functional power and flexibility, scalability and security. More on www.inwink.com/en/
Cadmium
gocadmium.com
Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com.
Attendease
attendease.com
Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website builder, email marketing, and attendee registration. Take control of event details, from speakers and exhibitors to scheduling and ticketing. Empowering everyone to create and manage events effortlessly, Attendease streamlines the process, ensuring success in minutes. Attendease is a great fit for organizations looking for: ✔ Reasonable and predictable technology costs with no surprise fees ✔ Simplified attendee communication to attract, inform, and engage to drive results ✔ Delivering consistent, branded experiences throughout the entire attendee journey ✔ Making it easy for attendees to navigate and personalize their event agenda ✔ Driving registration experiences that convert and reduce drop-offs ✔ Accessing actionable attendee and event data when and where you need it ✔ Having the ability to execute multiple events at scale ✔ 5-star customer service In 2023, Attendease joined the Tripleseat family. Tripleseat is the hospitality industry's #1 guest and event management software. Together with EventUp, the leading venue directory, we serve and help grow the hospitality and events industry. View Tripleseat's profile here: https://www.g2.com/products/tripleseat-tripleseat/reviews
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaigns, and generate valuable data. To this day, Eventtia has empowered more than 7,200 clients such as Pernod Ricard, Dior, Toyota, Richemont group, and Pierre Fabre group to create and organize more than 30,000 events around the world.
Edenkit
edenkit.com
Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed profiles and personalized social media content - reach relevant audiences, engage attendees with custom social media content for speakers, sponsors and exhibitors While having simple and clear pricing with no hidden fees that will allow you to focus on organizing your event without worrying about hidden costs
Eventcube
eventcube.io
Eventcube empowers event organisers to create meaningful virtual, in-person, and hybrid events through beautiful event management technology which can be fully customised and white labeled at every t... Show More uchpoint. With Eventcube, you can build a branded broadcast stage while simultaneously hosting network rooms and private one-to-one calls amongst audience members using both our Broadcast and Venue features. We are bringing back the social aspect of virtual conferences. We do this by providing your audience with spaces to connect with their crowd and build relationships that last-- a semblance of traditional in-person events with a touch of social networking. Eventcube has powered over 100,000 events worldwide since its launch and has served top brands such as TedX, TikTok, TK Maxx, and Red Bull, alongside purpose-driven organisations and festivals. We are recognised as the Best SaaS Product for Ticketing or Event Management by the Cloud & SaaS Awards 2021 and recently, Eventcube was shortlisted for Tech Company of the Year (Small) by UK Business Tech Awards 2021.
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire event organization – all in one place. Canapii is formed by a global team of passionate event professionals, aligned in common values. We care about creating innovative event experiences, everlasting relationships, and meaningful connections amongst our clients and teammates around the world.
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. Notified allows event planners, marketers, and communication professionals to create immersive experiences, drive engagement, mine profitable insights, and maximize ROI from one platform. - In-person events: streamline and automate your registration and back-end processes from call-for-papers to agenda creation. - Virtual events: deliver an immersive digital experience with brandable lobbies, robust engagement tools and built-in webcasting solution. - Hybrid events: take the shared experience to new heights with end-to-end event technology, mobile app and on-site production services Create Immersive Brand Experiences - Across Time and Space Surprise and delight your attendees with unique, curated experiences. Design a digital experience that communicates your story and reflects your brand. - Consistent & customized brand experience – responsive & 3D - Flexible content and programming – live, simulive, and on-demand - Seamless blend of in-person and digital channels - Scalable from 500 to 200,000+ attendees Take Engagement to New Heights Drive engagement and build meaningful connections that extend beyond the live day of the event and across time and space. Fuel your community with programming, before, during, and after the event. - Connect attendees with fellow attendees and sponsors with AI-driven matchmaking - Video chat with fellow attendees 1:1 or in a group - Monitor conversations on social channels using social hubs - Maximize attendee engagement wherever your attendees are with a powerful event app - Drive meaningful engagement with gamification and badging Gain Actionable Insights and Maximize ROI Get the insights you need to drive business results with a single source for unified event data. Your data is a design tool to deliver powerful attendee experiences. The powerful analytics and reporting portal integrates with your marketing tech stack and provides you with real-time metrics and insights about your audience. Complex Event Management Made Simple Strengthen your event collaboration and scale your team with a platform that streamlines and automates your back-end processes. No duplicative effort that is inherent in virtual or in-person centric event technology solutions. - Register attendees - Manage speakers, exhibitors and sponsors - Deliver and curate content - Engage your community
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans, automated surveys, native video networking, and exhibitor/sponsor monetization systems. PheedLoop is the ultimate streamlined event management system and is used by events of all types and sizes up to tens of thousands of attendees. PheedLoop primarily serves corporate, association, academic, and government clients including Shopify, IBM, and the Government of Canada.
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activation, and on-site experiences from a single dashboard. Save time, increase engagement, and maximize event value for every event.
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and hybrid event solutions for companies, organizers and leading trade bodies in Asia and China, including Amazon, Apple, HKTDC, Alibaba, Reed and many more. With features such as the interactive exhibition hall, dynamic exhibitor booths, online registration forms, webinars, and interactive conference stages, we are the go-to service for organizations wishing to broaden their audience into the Asia Pacific regions. EventX is formerly known as EventXtra.
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptable to all event types and enables event promotion to a vast audience. With more than 12 years of industry experience, AllEvents has become the platform of choice for over 20 million monthly event seekers who rely on it to discover an array of events.
Swoogo
swoogo.events
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling, to post-event data reports. Swoogo helps event marketers intuitively build a website with embedded registration, email automation, a sponsor portal, and speaker resources. A growing force in the market, Swoogo is the next big thing in events.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with everything you need to find suppliers, engage attendees, maximize sponsor value, and capture important event data. As a global leader in event marketing and management technology, Cvent is uniquely positioned to support your events of all types, sizes, and complexities
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events blends flexibility with ease of use so organizers can host engaging events that support their goals, no matter the type of event or organization. Learn more at socio.events
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - Peer-review tools - Hybrid/virtual web app - Virtual poster sessions - Intuitive organizer panel Get an all-in-one solution for any events, with a fast and professional customer support every step of the way with Fourwaves.
Eventmaker
eventmaker.com
Eventmaker provides B2B organizations with one of the most comprehensive all-in-one Event Management Software (EMS) and a team of experts dedicated to scaling engagement. Our platform creates opportunities for participants to connect and interact in many meaningful ways, not only before, during, and after each of your events but throughout the year. Whether you manage corporate events, trade shows or community gatherings, we help you streamline the organization of your multiple events while maximizing engagement. **Key Figures** - 3M+ users - 2,300 events managed on the platform in 2022 - 500+ clients - 60 Staff - 14 years of experience
Delegia
delegia.se
Delegia Event is an event system that helps you manage your event from registration to monitoring with the ability to make invitations by email and SMS, tallies, payment processing, and more.
CrowdPass
crowdpass.co
CrowdPass is the first end-to-end event management solution that keeps events safe, smart & efficient.
eventPower
eventpower.com
eventPower provides Event Producers a powerful custom online and onsite registration solution. The system is offered as a do-it-yourself service or a custom full service solution.
run.events
run.events
run.events is a global AI-powered SaaS enterprise management software for professional event and conference organizers. The solution is designed to be easy to set up and use, a cloud-based event management platform that contains enterprise management capabilities and event management components with a powerful mobile app solution available on all today’s platforms. The platform allows clients to create valuable in-person experiences, grow influential communities and expand their brands, while providing services for event sourcing, registration, event marketing, travel management, lead scanning, and ROI reports. It’s fair to assume that run.events will become the only software solution you need to run your line of business.
POSH
posh.vip
Event marketing made easy.POSH provides event organizers with a suite of tools to manage any live experience.
Cadence
eventcadence.com
Cadence is an all-in-one platform for planning, executing, and experiencing your dream in-person or virtual event. With stunning imagery, custom colors, and unique logos, your brand identity will become an extension of our platform. Whether it’s a virtual company conference or a music festival, we strive to cultivate events that leave a lasting impact.
Brightly
brightlysoftware.com
Event Manager™ by Brightly is an all-in-one, cloud-based facility scheduling platform that helps teams schedule, organize, and promote organization's events, ensuring teams have the right tools in place to centralize and automate the process from start-to-finish. In a world where budget dollars are scarce and cost recovery programs can have a big impact on a school's bottom line, Event Manager makes it easy to track and monitor event-related revenue. From request initiation to cost recovery analysis, Event Manager takes control of event organization, ensuring a positive community and attendee experience.
Cooltix
cooltix.hu
Ticketing for your growth - sell your tickets easier than ever, with the lowest fees! - Unique, personalized page for your event - Easy-to-use platform where you can manage your events - Reporting and analysis tool to track your sales performance - Get your income daily - and many more.
Eventmix
eventmix.live
Eventmix is an easy to use virtual and hybrid events platform that allows organizers to run events from their own website, in minutes. Eventmix gives you all the tools you need to not only run and monetize your events with ease but also keep your audience engaged through dedicated networking and engagement areas that are fully customizable.
Expo Pass
expopass.com
At Expo, we make all kinds of events all kinds of easy with the Expo Pass event technology platform. Our future-thinking technologies give organizers the tools to plan, track, and host any kind of event, both in-person and virtual. And our intuitive products are designed so organizers can hit the ground running. That doesn’t mean we’re ever out of reach though. From day one, we pair each client with a dedicated Event Success Manager. This is really just our way of saying, “We know you got this. But we’re always here if you need anything.” We get that events are more than just technology. Events are about people. And we’ve helped millions of people connect, talk, laugh, and think… Say hi anytime. Available Features: Event Registration Expo Pass Virtual Experience Check In Badge Printing Event App Attendance Tracking Lead Retrieval
KonfHub
konfhub.com
Introducing KonfHub: One-stop Platform for Engaging & Effective Events Are you tired of juggling multiple platforms and struggling to manage your events effectively? Look no further than KonfHub – the all-in-one event management solution designed to streamline your event organizing process from start to finish. With a wide range of powerful features and benefits, KonfHub is your go-to platform for creating successful and memorable events. Here’s a glimpse of some amazing features that KonfHub has to offer: Automated Referral Contest: Boost your event registrations effortlessly with our automated referral contest. KonfHub allows you to set up a referral program that incentivizes attendees to invite their friends and colleagues, expanding your event's reach and increasing registrations. Unlimited Email Campaigns and Limited SMS & WhatsApp Messages: Stay connected with your attendees through targeted email campaigns. With KonfHub, you can send unlimited email campaigns to keep your audience engaged and informed. Additionally, you can also send SMS and WhatsApp messages for important updates and reminders. Live Quizzing Platform: Elevate the interactive experience at your event with our live quizzing platform. Engage your audience, test their knowledge, and create an atmosphere of excitement and competition, all within the KonfHub platform. Check-in App and Sponsor App: Simplify the registration process with our check-in app for the registration desk. Efficiently manage attendee check-ins, print badges, and maintain a smooth flow throughout the event. Additionally, our sponsor app provides booth/sponsor management tools, ensuring sponsors have a seamless experience by capturing the leads. Automated Participation Certificates: Reward your attendees with automated participation certificates. KonfHub generates certificates automatically when attendees submit feedback, saving you time and effort while providing a professional touch to your event. Approval-based Registrations, Hidden Tickets & Uploading: Have full control over your event's registration process. KonfHub allows you to approve registrations, hide tickets for exclusive access, and easily upload speaker, sponsor, and volunteer registrations, making event management a breeze. Comprehensive Event Webpage: No need for a web developer or dedicated websites! KonfHub offers a comprehensive event webpage that showcases all the essential details of your event. Customize the webpage with your branding, event agenda, speaker bios, and more, all within the KonfHub platform. Embeddable Widgets/Buttons and API Integration: Seamlessly integrate KonfHub into your existing website or app with our embeddable widgets and buttons. Take advantage of our API to create a seamless experience for your attendees and ensure smooth data synchronization with your systems. The Ultimate Low-Cost Event Management Platform At KonfHub, we believe that organizing successful events shouldn't break the bank. That's why we offer one of the lowest pricing platforms in the industry. With our competitive rates, you can maximize your event's budget while still enjoying all the exceptional features and benefits our platform has to offer. With KonfHub, not only do you get access to a comprehensive event management platform packed with features, but you also enjoy significant cost savings. Our transparent pricing ensures that you receive the maximum value for your investment, allowing you to allocate more resources to other aspects of your event. And More! KonfHub is constantly evolving to meet the needs of event organizers. We strive to provide innovative features and functionalities that make your event planning experience even better. Say goodbye to event management hassles and hello to KonfHub – your ultimate event management solution. Sign up today and revolutionize the way you organize events. Create you next event with KonfHub
webMOBI
webmobi.com
webMOBI is a new generation AI-powered all-in-one event management software with an attendee CRM. It offers event apps, website, registration, live polls, survey, live maps, multi-event apps, lead generation services & attendee engagement. webMOBI helps you experience incredibly more elegant, simplified, and customizable mobile apps for events, festivals, enterprises, and university campuses. Our cutting-edge software is trusted by 100 brands worldwide for corporate events, conferences, trade shows, internal/external meetings & more. Check out our gamification, and more feature-rich platform where the event planners can engage their attendees at ease only with our Best Event App Builder -webMOBI.
Azavista
azavista.com
Azavista is a solution for corporate event organizers who are aiming to streamline their event planning processes. We offer a complete set of event technology solutions suitable for any event in your calendar that will help you increase efficiency, improve communication and productivity and enhance attendance. Through a wide set of modules and functionality, users can set up multiple events, integrate with your CRM and marketing automation systems, manage registrations, project management and much more from one single interface. We also offer a check-in app and participant event app that can be built and customized within minutes without the help of your development team. We’ve created a flexible, innovative and easy-to-use, complete platform. Easily adaptable to new and changing trends and market needs, meaning planners can always reach their event expectations. Since our foundation in 2011, thousands of event planners have used our platform to be more efficient and productive which in turn enables them to create better events.
Momice
momice.com
Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid events. Working with Momice saves time and allows you to avoid mistakes that occur when you do this all manually. Rooted in the event industry, Momice gained a lot of experience in the past 10 years. This knowledge is shared in webinars, whitepapers, one pagers, infographics and live training courses. Momice features include: - Mail (invitations, confirmations, reminders) - Registration (workshops, extra guests, invitee lists) - Website (custom design, templates, white label) - Interaction (chat, polls, audience questions) - Tickets (ticketing, e-tickets, marketing) - Check-in & badges (contactless) check-in, badge printing) - Statistics (survey, viewer data, results)
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
AnyRoad is the leading experiential marketing platform that enables brands to operate and optimize their events, tours, activations, and classes to grow consumer brand loyalty, drive more revenue, and increase the ROI on every experience. AnyRoad allows companies to streamline and scale their experiential operations with a flexible, configurable platform and provides the powerful insights needed to accelerate business growth. Leading brands like Anheuser-Busch, Diageo, Westfield, Just Egg, and Sierra Nevada all count on AnyRoad to optimize operations for and prove the impact of their experiential marketing programs.
Eventeny
eventeny.com
All-in-one event management software offering solutions for interactive scalable mapping, contract eSigning, end-to-end ticket/box office management, artist/vendor/exhibitor application workflows, volunteer shift tracking, CRM for sponsorship deals & deliverables, personalized scheduling, and so much more!
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is the preferred event management platform for B2B event marketers and conference organizers to run in-person, virtual, & hybrid events. Zuddl has been built from the ground up to cater to each use case perfectly. Instead of using 8-10 different tools and platforms for running one event end to end, use Zuddl to manage your in-person, virtual and hybrid event programs and webinars from one platform. Why Zuddl: * Focus on Flexibility Bring your event to life with infinite control over branding, customizability and workflows - from registration and ticketing to attendee mobile app. There is nothing you cannot tune to your needs. * More Partner, Less Vendor Getting your event right requires more than just a subscription to an event platform. We get that. And it reflects in our pricing, support and product roadmap. * Outcome Oriented Ready-to-use revenue dashboards, configurable alerts, and integrations with Marketo, Hubspot, SFDC, etc that make reporting super simple. Zuddl is trusted by companies like Stack Commerce, Rocket Lane, ServiceNow, Storyblok, Mindtickle, Cloudsmith, Expensify, Partnership Leaders, United Nations, NAMIC, HBA, NASSCOM, Google, Microsoft, Kellogg’s amongst others to help them unify their event stack
Trybooking
trybooking.com
TryBooking is an online event ticketing, booking and registration platform that makes events easy. Trusted by more than 150,000+ event organizers, we help you manage all types of events/registrations from private functions to major festivals with ease. TryBooking's 3 Promises To You: - Low ticketing fees and 100% Free for Free Events - Free local support, we will be with you every step of the way - No lock in contracts or subscriptions. Events Made Easy Through: - User-friendly ticketing system to create and sell tickets - Show off your brand in our fully customizable pages for each event - Array of sales reports and analytics, accessible with a click of a button - Create smart forms adaptable for any audience - Reserve seats and table functionality - Free mobile scanning app and Box Office functionality - Fundraising support and membership features - No third party marketing, we value your privacy - API friendly - Integration with Xero and Stripe
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
At Ticket Tailor, our mission is to empower a diverse range of event creators by making it easy and affordable to sell tickets. Our flexible and fair pricing helps event budgets go further. First-class customer care means support is always on hand - day or night. And we pride ourselves in building a simple platform with a customer-first mindset. Users can choose between pay-as-you-go, or buying credits upfront to save. We also give charities, B Corps and PTAs 20% off. And if an event is free, so are we. Once a box office is up and running, events are totally customisable and we offer a huge range of features. Think seating charts, integration with popular tools, and a free check-in app, for starters. Our team is small but mighty, driven by feedback and focussed on simplicity. We issue over 1M tickets every month for events of all shapes and sizes – from the UK’s only floating puppet theatre to Beyonce-themed bottomless brunches and sell-out Santa’s grottos across the US. We’re also the world’s biggest independent ticketing platform. With no investors to answer to, or unrealistic growth targets. This allows us to grow on purpose – with purpose – so that every event ticket sold with Ticket Tailor can have a positive impact. We're carbon neutral (having offset our entire history of emissions), donate to climate causes for every ticket sold, and in 2021 became a certified B Corp, joining a global community of businesses putting people and the planet first.
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is all-in-one event management software to plan and run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences from beginning to end with greater efficiency and impact. Right from designing an event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presenting sessions, and analyzing an event's performance, Zoho Backstage has everything you need to grow your event and accelerate its success. Show Less n event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presenting sessions, and analyzing an event's performance, Zoho Backstage has everything you need to grow your event and accelerate its success.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event marketing, and time-saving event management tools. Whova has won the Event Technology Award for 5 years in a row. Among Whova's customers are American Express, US Bank, PwC, Microsoft, Hilton, Lego, IKEA, L'Oreal, American Marketing Association, Harvard University, NASA, plus countless other organizations from over 100 countries. Whova has powered over 50,000 in-person and virtual/hybrid conferences, including association events, education events, government events, corporate events, trade shows, expos, and community gatherings.
HeySummit
heysummit.com
With HeySummit, your passion takes center stage. Say hello to the all-in-one platform that brings your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events to life. It’s time to grow your audience and monetize your passion. For events big, small, and everything in between. Hosting a one-off webinar, a monthly fireside chat, or a multi-day/multi-speaker extravaganza? All events find a home at HeySummit. Our powerful all-in-one platform supports gatherings of any size, frequency, and complexity.
Explara
explara.com
Explara helps creative entrepreneurs and small businesses to monetize from events, online selling, community, and crowdfunding.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers a complete suite of solutions to streamline the event planning process. Eventzilla works best for: - Conferences - Member Events - Training Events - Fundraising Events - Tradeshows - User or Partner Events - Road Shows - Sports Events - Alumni Events and more Notable features: - Custom-branded event websites - Multiple registration types - Event agenda builder with multiple tracks - Custom registration form with conditional logic - Name badge designs - Host and manage webinars, live streams, or any virtual events - Easy integration with external platforms - Automated waitlists and approvals - Setup discount codes and group discounts - Abstract management (Submission, Review, and Approval) - Name badges printing (Customizable) - Hotel accommodations - Attendee networking app - Kiosk Self-Service Check-in (Available for both iOS and Android devices)
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, Eventbrite opened their first international office in the United Kingdom in 2012. The company now has local offices in Nashville, London, Cork, Amsterdam, Dublin, Berlin, Melbourne, Mendoza, Madrid, and São Paulo.The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange on September 20, 2018 under the ticker symbol EB.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and marketing metrics, making it possible to measure event effectiveness, accelerate pipeline, and prove ROI.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data private and secure. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2023 Report, we're trusted by world-leading brands like Fortune 100 enterprises to power their events. Bizzabo was founded in 2011 by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and is headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual, and hybrid events. It combines powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to create immersive and interactive virtual, hybrid, and webinar events. BigMarker also provides integrations, APIs, and white label services that enable companies to integrate powerful interactive video experiences into their marketing, sales, and learning stacks. Let's build your dream online event together. Founded in 2010, BigMarker is headquartered in Chicago and powers virtual events for thousands of companies and organizations around the world.
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, town halls, career fairs, expos, and more. Brands like ComCast, Forbes, Volvo, SAP, HackerRank, University of Toronto host thousands of events every month on Airmeet across the globe. Here's what some of our customers have to say about us: “With Airmeet, we’re able to create and host engaging and stunning event experiences that our customers love. As a result, our events see nearly 2x the attendance rate compared to the industry average, and that’s helped contribute a 600% increase in sales conversions,” said Darryl Praill, CMO of Agorapulse.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With live exhibitor dashboards to track ROI, real-time event programs, audience engagement features and video calling options, Swapcard delivers valuable user experiences for all types of events. Swapcard was recently awarded Best Virtual & Hybrid Event Engagement & Connectivity Platform 2020 at the Software and Technology Awards. To learn more, visit swapcard.com.
Brushfire
brushfire.com
Brushfire is an Event Management Platform providing solutions for Ticketing, Registration, Virtual Events, and Event Apps. Founded in 2003, Brushfire has helped power online ticketing and registration with thousands of organizations around the world over the past 20 years. Backed by award-winning service and support, Brushfire provides the tools you need to save time and money on your next event. Brushfire solutions are made for growth. Have questions? Talk to our team at (866) 825-8252.
Accelevents
accelevents.com
Discover the only enterprise-grade event management platform that is easy to use. See how we can help you with your next virtual, hybrid, or in-person event. Accelevents, the one-stop solution for managing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, uniquely combines enterprise-grade capabilities with ease of use to streamline your event planning process. Trusted by 12,500 organizations worldwide, our platform brings your event strategy to life with 24/7 customer support, advanced data security, and a wide range of features. With Accelevents, event planners can: - Create an event website in minutes. - Effortlessly build an event agenda that automatically integrates speakers and sessions. - Tailor the registration and ticketing process to their unique event needs. - Offer a diverse range of payment methods, including credit cards and invoicing. - Deploy assisted and self-check-in options. - Design and print professional badges with ease. - Help exhibitors capture and qualify leads. - Support the busy schedule of attendees and event staff with easy event apps. - Broadcast live content using either our in-house broadcast studio or a preferred A/V provider. - Manage exhibitors and sponsors at scale. - Amplify attendee engagement with AI-driven networking, gamification and more. - Gain detailed insights on event performance via comprehensive analytics.
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja lets you create, host, and share webinars with no worries. Get started today and create your first webinar in 10 seconds.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating experiences, repurpose event content, and capitalize on intent data. Elevate your events with Goldcast for true audience engagement, brand development, and revenue growth; moving beyond basic events to revenue-driving engagement from webinars and product demos to thought leadership panels and in-person dinners.
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through software and hardware solutions. All backed up by a dedicated 24/7 customer service made 100% of humans. The InEvent integrated platform includes hospitality and housing, travel and logistics, web broadcasting, live engagement, smooth registration, dynamic networking, robust marketing automation, custom websites and mobile apps, real-time analytics, high-powered beacons and 100+ other features to power interactive and immersive experiences. We have successfully serviced more than 50,000 events and webinars with over 2 million attendees and 60 +million streaming minutes globally. Whether you are hosting a webinar, virtual hands-on meeting or a month-long event, our flexible solution will help your ideal event come to life.
Sweap
sweap.io
Sweap is an Event Efficiency Platform that will make events your companies' most impactful marketing channel. Some of the best event teams like Bentely or Scandic Hotels use our software to drive more registrations and save time through automated guest management, event communication and a virtual event platform. Sweap offers a free plan up to 500 registrations p.a., so you can start today.
