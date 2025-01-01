App store for web apps

Top ERP Systems

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems streamline and manage daily business operations across various departments like production, finance, HR, and supply chain. Examples include Oracle Netsuite and SAP ERP. ERP implementation offers benefits such as AP automation, financial management, and improved patient care in healthcare. ERP software facilitates payroll processing, time tracking, and inventory management, leading to increased productivity and efficiency. By breaking down departmental silos, ERP systems ensure secure access to essential data and metrics for all teams. Real-time reporting and analytical dashboards keep users informed about departmental performance. Key functionalities of ERP systems typically include accounting features like general ledger and cash management, HR functionalities such as recruiting and payroll, basic sales and customer management features, purchasing workflows, inventory and warehouse management, advanced supply chain modules, production modules, and reporting and analytics. For businesses with unique needs, ERP systems can be integrated with CRM software, professional services automation software, or project-based ERP systems to enhance functionality and provide a comprehensive view of operations.

Workday

Workday

workday.com

Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Microsoft Dynamics 365

microsoft.com

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a cloud-based platform that integrates ERP and CRM capabilities, enabling businesses to manage operations and customer relations efficiently.

QuickBooks Workforce

QuickBooks Workforce

quickbooks.intuit.com

QuickBooks Workforce is a cloud-based app for time tracking and scheduling, enabling employees to clock in/out, submit timesheets, and manage schedules from mobile devices.

QuickBooks Self-Employed

QuickBooks Self-Employed

quickbooks.intuit.com

QuickBooks Self-Employed is an accounting app for freelancers and sole proprietors that manages finances, tracks expenses, and simplifies tax preparation.

BizSuite

BizSuite

bizsuite.com.ng

BizSuite is a cloud-based business management app that allows users to manage purchases, sales, inventory, and finances in one centralized platform.

NetSuite

NetSuite

netsuite.com

NetSuite is a cloud-based ERP platform that integrates business operations, managing finances, inventory, and customer relations for organizations of all sizes.

Deskera

Deskera

deskera.com

Deskera is an integrated ERP platform for SMBs that streamlines accounting, inventory, payroll, and sales across various sectors through a centralized management system.

Sage Accounting

Sage Accounting

sage.com

Sage Intacct is a financial platform offering core accounting applications and specialized features for various industries, including real-time reporting and project accounting.

ECOUNT ERP

ECOUNT ERP

ecount.com

ECOUNT ERP is a cloud-based enterprise resource planning app that integrates various management functions for small to medium-sized businesses.

SAP

SAP

sap.com

The SAP app streamlines business operations by integrating functionalities for finance, HR, sales, and supply chain management to enhance efficiency and decision-making.

ERPNext

ERPNext

erpnext.com

ERPNext is an open-source ERP software that integrates various business processes like accounting, sales, and inventory for manufacturers and service companies.

Marg ERP

Marg ERP

margcompusoft.com

Marg ERP is a software application for inventory and accounting management, aiding businesses in GST compliance and streamlining operations across various sectors.

Extensiv

Extensiv

extensiv.com

Extensiv is an inventory management app for high-volume sellers that integrates with multiple ecommerce platforms to streamline order fulfillment and inventory tracking.

Dolibarr

Dolibarr

dolibarr.org

Dolibarr is an open-source ERP and CRM software for managing business activities like invoicing, orders, and customer relationships, suitable for various organizations.

ERPAG

ERPAG

erpag.com

ERPAG is a cloud-based ERP solution for small to midsize businesses, offering features for sales, inventory, accounting, and integration with various platforms.

Epicor

Epicor

epicor.com

Epicor is an ERP software that manages financials, supply chain, HR, and customer relationships across various industries, available on-premises or as SaaS.

weclapp

weclapp

weclapp.com

weclapp is a cloud-based CRM and ERP software for small and medium-sized businesses to manage customers, projects, and sales seamlessly.

Mero ERP

Mero ERP

meroerp.com

Mero ERP is a cloud-based software for managing business processes, including finance, inventory, sales, and user management in a unified platform.

Acumatica

Acumatica

acumatica.com

Acumatica is a cloud-based ERP solution that streamlines operations for small and medium-sized businesses, integrating functions like finance and project management.

MRPeasy

MRPeasy

mrpeasy.com

MRPeasy is a cloud-based production planning software for small manufacturers, enabling efficient management of production, inventory, and procurement processes.

Brightpearl

Brightpearl

brightpearlapp.com

Brightpearl is a cloud-based retail management system that integrates inventory, order fulfillment, accounting, and CRM for e-commerce and retail operations.

LOGIC ERP

LOGIC ERP

logicerp.com

LOGIC ERP is a cloud-based application that streamlines business operations like inventory, order processing, procurement, and warehouse management for various sectors.

Striven

Striven

striven.com

Striven is an all-in-one business management software that integrates accounting, sales, projects, and reporting tools for efficient operations.

MYOB Australia

MYOB Australia

myob.com

MYOB Australia is a business management app that integrates accounting and payroll, enabling efficient financial management for small to medium-sized businesses.

Exact

Exact

exact.com

Exact offers cloud software for SMEs, automating processes in finance, HR, and ERP for various sectors to enhance efficiency and decision-making.

Access

Access

theaccessgroup.com

Access is a business management software that empowers over 100,000 customers to improve their software usage and efficiency in their operations.

Daftra

Daftra

daftra.com

Daftra is a secure online portal for business management, offering invoicing, financial calculations, inventory, and customer management tailored for users in the Arab and foreign markets.

Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct

intacct.com

Sage Intacct is a cloud-based financial management platform that provides accounting solutions for various industries, enhancing financial operations and reporting.

Veepan ERP

Veepan ERP

veepan.com

Veepan is a cloud-based ERP app that helps small and medium businesses manage billing, inventory, accounting, sales, purchases, and GST compliance.

OpenPro

OpenPro

openpro.com

OpenPro is an open-source ERP software that provides management solutions for businesses, including accounting, CRM, supply chain, and field service management.

INNERGY

INNERGY

innergy.com

INNERGY is an ERP platform for custom woodworking shops that integrates various business processes and data into a single accessible system.

Doso ERP

Doso ERP

dosoerp.com

Doso ERP is software that integrates various business functions like finance, HR, inventory, and analytics to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Fulcrum

Fulcrum

fulcrumpro.com

Fulcrum is a SaaS platform that streamlines manufacturing operations with workflow optimization and automated data collection for small to mid-sized manufacturers.

WinWeb

WinWeb

winweb.com

WinWeb app provides integrated IT support for small to medium enterprises, unifying back-office, manufacturing, e-commerce, and social media to boost productivity and reduce costs.

Inventory365

Inventory365

inventory365.co

Inventory365 is an inventory management software for businesses to track stock levels, manage orders, and automate inventory processes.

Viindoo

Viindoo

viindoo.com

Viindoo is a cloud-based ERP software that integrates various business functions to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and support customization for enterprises.

ZapInventory

ZapInventory

zapinventory.com

ZapInventory is a cloud-based inventory management app for small to medium-sized businesses, enabling tracking of inventory, orders, and supplier information.

ERP Gold

ERP Gold

erp.gold

ERP Gold is an ERP solution that integrates accounting, manufacturing, inventory, and order management into a unified platform for businesses.

Workcube

Workcube

workcube.com

Workcube Catalyst is a cloud-based enterprise software that integrates ERP, CRM, HRM, and project management to streamline business processes.

Shipedge

Shipedge

shipedge.com

Shipedge is a web-based platform that automates eCommerce operations through modules for order and warehouse management, facilitating inventory tracking and order fulfillment.

DMSi Software

DMSi Software

dmsi.com

DMSi Software offers business management software for the lumber and building materials industry, streamlining operations and integrating AI for efficiency.

Unit4

Unit4

unit4.com

Unit4 is an ERP software that supports service organizations in managing financial operations, optimizing processes, and ensuring compliance with financial standards.

UdyogMART ERP

UdyogMART ERP

udyogmart.com

UdyogMART ERP is an app that integrates business operations like finance, inventory, and HR into one system to improve efficiency and decision-making.

Freespace ERP

Freespace ERP

freespaceerp.com

Freespace ERP helps small and medium businesses manage sales, finances, inventory, and operations in a unified cloud platform.

KEBS

KEBS

kebs.ai

KEBS is an ERP app that helps professional services streamline tasks, improve efficiency, and enhance profitability for organizations of all sizes.

IFS

IFS

ifs.com

IFS app provides integrated enterprise solutions for managing operations, including ERP, CRM, and analytics, to enhance efficiency across various industries.

Divalto

Divalto

divalto.com

Divalto is an ERP app that integrates various business functions, helping manage finances, inventory, sales, and analytics in a customizable platform.

Xledger

Xledger

xledger.net

Xledger is a cloud-based ERP app that automates financial management processes, including accounting, billing, and reporting, for mid-size and large businesses.

Kladana

Kladana

kladana.com

Kladana offers SaaS inventory management software for e-commerce, facilitating order, stock, and return management, workflow automation, and financial oversight.

Glowsis

Glowsis

glowsis.com

Glowsis is an ERP software provider that offers comprehensive financial management solutions for businesses across various industries.

TECHO

TECHO

techoerp.in

TECHO is an ERP app that integrates management functions like accounting and inventory for small and medium-sized businesses, enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making.

Infawork

Infawork

infawork.com

Infawork is an all-in-one business software designed for entrepreneurs to manage accounting, HR, inventory, eCommerce, and customer management easily and affordably.

Hisaab

Hisaab

hisaab.pk

Hisaab is a web-based ERP and accounting app that helps businesses manage financial operations, customer relationships, and supply chain activities efficiently.

Fraction ERP

Fraction ERP

fractionerp.com

Fraction ERP is a cloud-based ERP system for small to medium manufacturers, integrating functions like finance, supply chain, HR, and CRM to streamline operations.

BizeeBuy

BizeeBuy

bizeebuy.com

BizeeBuy is a cloud platform that streamlines B2B operations for D2C brands, facilitating supplier management, transaction control, and process optimization.

Selly Erp

Selly Erp

sellyerp.com

Selly Erp is a cloud-based ERP designed for small to medium businesses in Italy, facilitating customer management, sales, invoicing, purchasing, and warehouse activities.

Realsoft

Realsoft

realsoft.ae

RealSoft is an ERP software for businesses in the UAE, providing features for automation, financial reporting, and integration to improve operational efficiency.

AFAS Software

AFAS Software

afas.com

AFAS Software offers a business management solution that streamlines financial transactions, accounting, and operational functions for organizations.

Top ERP Systems - WebCatalog