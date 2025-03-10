Top ERP Systems - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems streamline and manage daily business operations across various departments like production, finance, HR, and supply chain. Examples include Oracle Netsuite and SAP ERP. ERP implementation offers benefits such as AP automation, financial management, and improved patient care in healthcare. ERP software facilitates payroll processing, time tracking, and inventory management, leading to increased productivity and efficiency. By breaking down departmental silos, ERP systems ensure secure access to essential data and metrics for all teams. Real-time reporting and analytical dashboards keep users informed about departmental performance. Key functionalities of ERP systems typically include accounting features like general ledger and cash management, HR functionalities such as recruiting and payroll, basic sales and customer management features, purchasing workflows, inventory and warehouse management, advanced supply chain modules, production modules, and reporting and analytics. For businesses with unique needs, ERP systems can be integrated with CRM software, professional services automation software, or project-based ERP systems to enhance functionality and provide a comprehensive view of operations.
AccelGrid
accelgrid.com
AccelGrid is a cloud-based solution that helps manufacturing and distribution businesses manage everything from CRM, procurement, inventory management, invoicing and order management in one place.
Acumatica
acumatica.com
Acumatica is a cloud-based ERP solution that streamlines operations for small and medium-sized businesses, integrating functions like finance and project management.
Brightpearl
brightpearlapp.com
Brightpearl is a cloud-based retail management system that integrates inventory, order fulfillment, accounting, and CRM for e-commerce and retail operations.
Deskera
deskera.com
Deskera is an integrated ERP platform for SMBs that streamlines accounting, inventory, payroll, and sales across various sectors through a centralized management system.
ECOUNT ERP
ecount.com
ECOUNT ERP is a cloud-based enterprise resource planning app that integrates various management functions for small to medium-sized businesses.
ERPAG
erpag.com
ERPAG is a cloud-based ERP solution for small to midsize businesses, offering features for sales, inventory, accounting, and integration with various platforms.
Exact
exact.com
Exact develops cloud software for small and medium-sized companies and their accountants. The products automate business processes in areas such as Finance and HR and provide specific ERP solutions for wholesale distribution, manufacturing, projects and construction. This saves time and provides insights. It enables customers to work efficiently, make informed decisions and continue growing. More than 675,000 companies primarily in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany already rely on Exacts software. Exact was founded in 1984 in Delft, the Netherlands, which is still the location of our head office. Every day, more than 2,000 ambitious professionals work on innovation. Driving responsible business, with respect for each other, the environment and society is central to his.
MRPeasy
mrpeasy.com
MRPeasy is a cloud-based production planning software for small manufacturers, enabling efficient management of production, inventory, and procurement processes.
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a cloud-based platform that integrates ERP and CRM capabilities, enabling businesses to manage operations and customer relations efficiently.
MYOB Australia
myob.com
MYOB Australia is a business management app that integrates accounting and payroll, enabling efficient financial management for small to medium-sized businesses.
MYOB New Zealand
myob.com
MYOB New Zealand is a financial management app that helps businesses with payroll, reporting, transactions, and compliance, offering a user-friendly interface for efficient operations.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite is a cloud-based ERP platform that integrates business operations, managing finances, inventory, and customer relations for organizations of all sizes.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.
Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform
plex.com
Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform streamlines and tracks manufacturing processes in the cloud, connecting systems, machines, and data for improved efficiency and decision-making.
QuickBooks Self-Employed
quickbooks.intuit.com
QuickBooks Self-Employed is an accounting app for freelancers and sole proprietors that manages finances, tracks expenses, and simplifies tax preparation.
QuickBooks Workforce
quickbooks.intuit.com
QuickBooks Workforce is a cloud-based app for time tracking and scheduling, enabling employees to clock in/out, submit timesheets, and manage schedules from mobile devices.
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage Intacct is a financial platform offering core accounting applications and specialized features for various industries, including real-time reporting and project accounting.
Sage Intacct
intacct.com
Sage Intacct is a cloud-based financial management platform that provides accounting solutions for various industries, enhancing financial operations and reporting.
SoftLedger
softledger.com
SoftLedger is a cloud-native accounting software that provides real-time financial visibility, multi-entity support, and integration with existing ERP systems.
Striven
striven.com
Your business at its best. Striven is an all-in-one business management software with everything you need to grow revenue, work efficiently, and improve operations. Striven is a complete software solution—we’ve combined all the core features you need for accounting, sales, projects, management, and reporting into one simple system. Simplify, Unify, Thrive. With Striven, you’ll never need separate and unconnected software applications again. Finally, you can run your entire business from anywhere, on any device.
weclapp
weclapp.com
weclapp is a cloud-based CRM and ERP software for small and medium-sized businesses to manage customers, projects, and sales seamlessly.
WinWeb
winweb.com
WinWeb developed the most integrated I.T. support infrastructure for small to medium size enterprise - the WinWeb CLOUD. Seamlessly integrating back-office, manufacturing, website, e-commerce and social media delivering an integrated and scalable I.T. environment to maximise productivity and cost-reduction. Business CLOUD is customisable, affordable and flexible to make the WinWeb CLOUD the preferred option for revenue and result driven entrepreneurs and management. WinWeb APPs are the micro business equivalent integrated cloud technology to prevent business data fragmentation, lower costs and increase revenue.
Xledger
xledger.net
Xledger is a cloud-based ERP app that automates financial management processes, including accounting, billing, and reporting, for mid-size and large businesses.
ZapInventory
zapinventory.com
ZapInventory is a cloud-based inventory management app for small to medium-sized businesses, enabling tracking of inventory, orders, and supplier information.
Fulcrum
fulcrumpro.com
Fulcrum replaces ERP, MRP, and MES with a Manufacturing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, allowing small and mid-sized manufacturers to improve efficiency through workflow optimization and automated data collection. Fulcrum delivers value through a fully digital, paperless workflow leveraging machine learning, automation, predictive analytics, and advanced heuristics to drive throughput and profitability. Software doesn't have to be complicated. The software you use in your personal life (Facebook, Uber, Amazon, etc.) is intuitive, and you don't need training to understand how it works. Why should your business software be any different? We're helping manufacturers transition to cutting-edge, future-proof software that lowers the stress of everyday operations, gets more out of good employees who are difficult to hire, automates tedious tasks, and operates more efficiently than what exists in the manufacturing software space today.
Workday
workday.com
Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.
Glowsis
glowsis.com
Glowsis technologies one of the best erp provider in kerala, which provides full ERP software solutions for all industries. Glow Diametric is guided by the requirement of the Next Generation Entrepreneurs and it is a global ERP solution that delivers the choice, flexibility and alertness needed to support strategic initiatives. Glow Diametric delivers the proven, comprehensive financial management capabilities required to grow a changing, complex business.
Dolibarr
dolibarr.org
Dolibarr is an open-source ERP and CRM software for managing business activities like invoicing, orders, and customer relationships, suitable for various organizations.
Extensiv
extensiv.com
Extensiv is an inventory management app for high-volume sellers that integrates with multiple ecommerce platforms to streamline order fulfillment and inventory tracking.
OneHash
onehash.ai
OneHash CRM is a cloud-based, robust, scalable, agile, affordable and fully featured, FaaS solution with CRM, ERP, HCM, Project Management, Help desk and other SaaS that your company needs, at the prices of FOSS for exponential growth and development. We are determined to serve 95% of the SMBs across the globe with a smart, affordable, agile and secure CRM solution that will ensure sustainable growth. World class service at pocket friendly prices is our USP, and we abide by what we promise.
Composity
composity.com
Composity is a cloud-based ERP solution extended with Sales and Marketing tools, designed especially for SMEs. It is a software solution "off-the-shelf" that manage all aspects of organization's internal and external business processes - Accounting, Inventory Management, Billing System, Document Management, Corporate Website and eCommerce, CRM, Organization of Client Base and Report Generator.
Doso ERP
dosoerp.com
Doso ERP is software that integrates various business functions like finance, HR, inventory, and analytics to streamline operations and improve efficiency.
SAP
sap.com
The SAP app streamlines business operations by integrating functionalities for finance, HR, sales, and supply chain management to enhance efficiency and decision-making.
Appward
appward.com
Appward offers over 80 integrated apps for managing various organizational functions, streamlining workflows, and enhancing productivity in a private workspace.
IFS
ifs.com
IFS app provides integrated enterprise solutions for managing operations, including ERP, CRM, and analytics, to enhance efficiency across various industries.
Certinia
certinia.com
Certinia (formerly FinancialForce) delivers a Services-as-a-Business platform that powers and connects all aspects of services operations, from services estimation and delivery to customer success management and financial planning and accounting. The company’s Professional Services Automation (PSA), Customer Success, and ERP solutions—delivered on Salesforce’s leading cloud platform—provide the ability to run a connected services business, deliver with intelligence, and achieve business agility. Headquartered in San Jose, California with offices around the world, Certinia is backed by Haveli Investments, General Atlantic and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.certinia.com.
Epicor
epicor.com
Epicor is an ERP software that manages financials, supply chain, HR, and customer relationships across various industries, available on-premises or as SaaS.
SYSPRO
syspro.com
SYSPRO is an ERP software that helps manufacturers and distributors manage operations, including inventory, financials, and supply chains, with cloud or on-premise options.
Tyler Technologies
tylertech.com
Tyler Technologies provides software solutions for government entities to enhance efficiency and transparency in operations and community engagement.
OpenPro
openpro.com
OpenPro is an open-source ERP software that provides management solutions for businesses, including accounting, CRM, supply chain, and field service management.
Unit4
unit4.com
Unit4 is an ERP software that supports service organizations in managing financial operations, optimizing processes, and ensuring compliance with financial standards.
OfficeBooks
officebooks.com
OfficeBooks offers an easy to use, business management application for small and medium sized business. The OfficeBooks solution is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering which minimizes upfront and infrastructure costs without sacrificing functionality and performance. Our main product is OfficeBooks.com, a hosted business management application that provides users with tools to manage sales, contacts, purchasing, manufacturing, work orders and inventory control. Best of all, with OfficeBooks in the cloud your system is available anywhere; at the office, at home or on the road.
ERPNext
erpnext.com
ERPNext is an open-source ERP software that integrates various business processes like accounting, sales, and inventory for manufacturers and service companies.
QAD
qad.com
QAD is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises. Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), enterprise quality management system (EQMS), connected workforce and process intelligence.
ACTouch Technologies
actouch.com
ACTouch Technologies is part of Indian Manufacturing eco-system. We designed our ERP based on problems found in Manufacturing Industry. We want to be the Number One Cloud Based Manufacturing ERP Software for MSME's in Asia. Our product helps the Business owners and Entrepreneurs in managing their Sales, Purchase. Production, Warranty, Cash management and Financial controls. ACTouch, our cloud ERP Solutions need not have any installation and configuration of application as its available over Internet and accessible by PC, Laptops, Smartphone, Tablets etc. Application is available 24 x 7, 365 days a year. So there is no downtime, no Virus or spam attacks, no HW and Software investments and this saves a lot of money to MSME's. Salient features of AcTouch product is as follows. 1. Core business modules: Invoices, Payments, Receipts, General ledger and Inventory modules 2. User Access Controls: You can decide who has to use what menus and controls. 3. Financial Controls: 4eye principle (Your clerk enters the enters the transaction and You can approve it). A total control of Financial matters 4. Single Sign-on: If you have more than one business, you can access them in a single login. No need for separate logins. 5. Dashboard with Financial and stock alerts, Ageing reports (who has to pay you and how much), Banks status reports. 6. Customised templates to each Supplier or Customer (You choose which templates for whom) 7. Inventory tracking to the batch level. 8. Multi currency transactions and invoices 9. Access from Mobile and Tablets (new feature will be released soon) 10. Indian GST compatible.
ERP Gold
erp.gold
ERP Gold is an ERP solution that integrates accounting, manufacturing, inventory, and order management into a unified platform for businesses.
KEBS
kebs.ai
KEBS is a business suite that is built to make life easier for the professional services industry. This modern ERP will enable businesses to cut down cost and resource leakages and scale up their productivity and profitability 10X. Organizations, irrespective of their size and scale can streamline and automate their day-to-day task and create a seamless workflow with ease. Our customers worldwide are impressed with how KEBS has - made data a single source of truth - increased employee retention by 76% - ensured timely delivery of projects within the budget - amplified the revenue up to 5X times than before - brought in more transparency within the organization - made their employees more accountable - satisfied their customers 10X better than before KEBS is comprehensive. Hence, it’s the only business suite you will ever need.
LOU
evosus.com
LOU - Powered by Evosus - is cloud business software for retail, field service, and warehouse/inventory management businesses. This powerful all-in-one ERP business software helps businesses save time by getting them off of paper, spreadsheets, or multiple apps. The Evosus team has helped over 500 businesses streamline and grow over 20 years. We have taken these 20 years of best practices to create business software that is 100% cloud and 100% awesome. LOU spans Retail - Service - Inventory - Route Optimization – Scheduling – Reporting and Financials that integrate with QuickBooks Online.
Divalto
divalto.com
Divalto is an ERP app that integrates various business functions, helping manage finances, inventory, sales, and analytics in a customizable platform.
Marg ERP
margcompusoft.com
Marg ERP is a software application for inventory and accounting management, aiding businesses in GST compliance and streamlining operations across various sectors.
Access
theaccessgroup.com
Access is changing the face of business management software, not only in how we serve our customers, living up to our promise to give them the freedom to do more of what’s important to them, but for our people, our investors and the charities close to our hearts where we live and work. Access helps more than 100000 customers transform the way their business software is used, giving every employee the freedom to do more of what's important.
Enterpryze
enterpryze.com
Enterpryze is a Global Developer, Innovator and Supplier of Business Management Solutions to SME's. All the tools you need to grow your business profitably: * Enterpryze makes it possible to run your accounting, inventory, CRM, service management and more from one place * Manage stock, customers and suppliers in one place * Integrated and Automated Accounting for Accurate Reports * Simple to Set Up. Register and Start Using
Fulfil.IO
fulfil.io
Fulfil is the only ERP designed for eCommerce & wholesale merchants. With the rise in multi-channel commerce, Fulfil was built with the simple idea that merchant operations need to be simplified in order to deliver amazing retail experiences. Fulfil enables businesses to turn their back office operations into an accelerator for growth by integrating order management, inventory management, warehouse management, purchasing, wholesale, manufacturing, financials and customer service; all into one seamless solution.
WP ERP
wperp.com
WP ERP is the brainchild of weDevs, a team of WordPress developers, thinkers, support personnel, and marketers. The company started off as a Blog Platform in December 2008. Back then we were developing WordPress plugins, writing development tutorials & custom PHP related articles and more from a sub-domain. In May 2012, our company relaunched as a small web development startup with renewed confidence and a stronger vision. Our main focus is to deliver high quality and scalable custom PHP applications using WordPress at a competitive rate. We aim to deliver plugins and themes spiced up with the latest development trends and best practices. We love simplicity and intuitiveness, so all of our plugins are designed to be Frontend. WP ERP is the pioneer enterprise solution in WordPress industry. We started working on WP ERP in 2015 and released the first beta version in 2016. At that time WordPress had no plugins that covered all aspects of a business and allowed companies to manage everything on their own from a single solution. Our goal from the start has been to make WP ERP the one-stop solution for small business owners to manage all of their needs from a single platform. WP ERP, thus, adds value in the following ways: --> It’s easy enough for users to operate and sustain, --> It gives owners control over operations, --> It’s self-manageable. We’re now a family of 27 free and 50 premium plugins and 8000+ active installation of WP ERP. We’re also a family of 70+ dedicated members who plan, develop and nurture top quality products and content that are customer-centric. We thoroughly consider user preferences and needs when creating our plugins and content. A dedicated support team assists the users 24/7 and takes care of their troubles.
AFAS Software
afas.com
AFAS Software offers a business management solution that streamlines financial transactions, accounting, and operational functions for organizations.
DMSi Software
dmsi.com
DMSi Software offers business management software for the lumber and building materials industry, streamlining operations and integrating AI for efficiency.
BirdDog Software
birddogsw.com
BirdDog Software is the leading integrated web-based software suite, including Order Fulfillment, CRM and Ecommerce software. BirdDog Enterprise is also the industry's best Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business software that supports your entire company in a single, integrated and powerful business managment software solution. What makes BirdDog Enterprise unique is that it's built on a single platform so sales, support, shipping and billing all use the same information on every interaction. Enterprise gives you vital business intelligence in real time so you can make better decisions faster.
BusinessMan ERP
businessmanerp.com
BusinessMan - Business Manager Enterprise is a comprehensive Business Management System (BMS) It encompasses all of the business management functions you would expect to find, plus many additional features not included in many other types of business management software. BME builds upon the award-winning BusinessMan Enterprise client-server solution, which was developed over a period of more than 25 years to where it is today utilising the latest web technologies so as to give you the performance, flexibility, and rich feature set you need, whilst providing access from all platforms supporting a modern web browser.
reybex
reybex.com
reybex, the ERP complete solution for: merchandise management, dispatch processing, warehouse, mobile warehouse management, financial accounting, project management, CRM, E-Commerce and Marketplace Interfaces, Omni-Channel, Order Management.
